Powerhouses aim for sweeps at GHSA soccer championships

For the boys, The Lambert Longhorns are looking for their third consecutive title in Class 7A. Looking to deny them is the South Forsyth War Eagles who fell to the Longhorns 2-0 in the regular season. Reigning Class 6A champion and the undefeated Dalton Catamounts look for championship number four when they face off against the Johns Creek Gladiators who allowed one goal in the playoffs. Seven-time champion and one loss Mcintosh is trying for its third class 5A championship in four years. Standing in the way are the 2018 champions Johnson-Gainesville Knights who have outscored opponents 21-3.

The Class 4A championship features the 2018 champion undefeated Southeast Whitfield County Raiders and the three-loss East Hall Vikings. 14-time champion Westminster is looking for their fourth title in a row in Class 3A against Coahulla Creek who outscored opponents 28-5 in four rounds of playoffs. The Class 2A matchup features a region matchup between teams that have combined to allow two goals in the playoffs between the Lovett Lions and the Pace Academy Knights.

The Georgia Military College Bulldogs have an opportunity to repeat in the Class A-Public finals against the Academy for Classical Education who bested them 4-3 in the regular season. After beginning the season 0-6, the Wesleyan Wolves are looking for their second consecutive title in Class A-Private against the undefeated Atlanta International Eagles who are riding a nine-game win streak.