Powerhouses aim for sweeps at GHSA soccer championships

Lambert, Johns Creek, Westminster and Lovett represent teams with a chance to win the boys and girls state championship while the rest of the field features 12 programs looking for their first title.
In the girls field, Class 7A features the undefeated Lambert Longhorns against the West Forsyth Wolverines who they beat 1-0 in the regular season. Class 6A features a region matchup with both teams looking for their first championship. The Cambridge Bears face off against a tough one-loss Johns Creek team who they fell to earlier in the season in 2OT. In Class 5A, the 12-time champion St. Pius X Golden Lions are trying for their 10th title in 12 years against Blessed Trinity, a five-time champion looking for its first title since 2011.
The Marist War Eagles enter the Class 4A looking for their 11th state title and first since 2018 against the North Oconee Titans who are riding a nine-game win streak looking for their first title. The undefeated, 13-time champion Westminster Wildcats are looking for their sixth Class 3A championship in a row against three-time champion Greater Atlanta Christian, a team they bested 5-1 earlier in the year. The 3-time champion Lovett Lions are looking for their first championship since 2016 in Class 2A after holding opponents scoreless in all rounds of the playoffs. Looking to deny that opportunity will be the Bremen Blue Devils who lost just two games all year.
The Class A-Public championship features two teams with a chance to win their first state title with the Armuchee Indians who are riding a 10-game win streak looking to beat Atlanta Classical Academy, a team they bested in the regular season 2-1. Pinecrest Academy will have a chance to bring home its first state title in the Class A-Private finals as they take on the 2006 state champion Holy Innocents, who they fell to 7-2 in the regular season.
For the boys, The Lambert Longhorns are looking for their third consecutive title in Class 7A. Looking to deny them is the South Forsyth War Eagles who fell to the Longhorns 2-0 in the regular season. Reigning Class 6A champion and the undefeated Dalton Catamounts look for championship number four when they face off against the Johns Creek Gladiators who allowed one goal in the playoffs. Seven-time champion and one loss Mcintosh is trying for its third class 5A championship in four years. Standing in the way are the 2018 champions Johnson-Gainesville Knights who have outscored opponents 21-3.
The Class 4A championship features the 2018 champion undefeated Southeast Whitfield County Raiders and the three-loss East Hall Vikings. 14-time champion Westminster is looking for their fourth title in a row in Class 3A against Coahulla Creek who outscored opponents 28-5 in four rounds of playoffs. The Class 2A matchup features a region matchup between teams that have combined to allow two goals in the playoffs between the Lovett Lions and the Pace Academy Knights.
The Georgia Military College Bulldogs have an opportunity to repeat in the Class A-Public finals against the Academy for Classical Education who bested them 4-3 in the regular season. After beginning the season 0-6, the Wesleyan Wolves are looking for their second consecutive title in Class A-Private against the undefeated Atlanta International Eagles who are riding a nine-game win streak.
