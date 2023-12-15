Philo has record-setting title run; Bowdon becomes repeat winner

“I just thank my teammates,” Philo said. “They’ve been with me every step of the way. I really was not thinking about (the record) but when I came to the sidelines, they all sort of let me know.”

Prince Avenue won its first state title in 2020 and won the program’s second title last season.

Philo opened scoring on a 35-yard pass to C.J. Dockery, who caught each of Philo’s three touchdown passes.

Swainsboro’s two-way star DeMello Jones, who is committed to Georgia, scored 26 or Swainsboro’s points, including a 60-yard reception from Kason Edenfield and a 98-yard interception return.

“This school, this community, I think it’s the best in the state. I am so grateful for this place,” Philo said.

Prince Avenue’s Connor Causby finished with 136 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown. Philo rushed 13 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Hill had 12 catches for 123 yards, and Dockery had eight receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

In Class A Division II, Kyler McGrinn also flirted with history. The Bowdon quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one to lead the Red Devils past Manchester in the Division II state championship game.

Bowdon also won the title last season.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Bowdon coach Richard Fendley Jr., who has led the program since 2018. “This is the greatest fanbase and the greatest community in all of football.”

McGrinn finished the season 117-of-186 passing for 1,968 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing 246 times for 2,186 yards and 33 touchdowns, narrowly missing the short list of players who have passed and run for 2,000 yards.

Trailing 28-21, Manchester scored on a short run by Darius Favors with 7:23 left in the game, but the missed point-after try proved the difference for the Blue Devils, who were trying for the second overall title and first since 1997.

Bowdon previously had won titles in 1971, 1992 and last season.

“It was extremely tough,” Fendley said of winning back-to-back titles. “It took us about a month to get things going the right way in the weight room. I was worried we had a little complacency. But I am extremely proud of our coaching staff and kids who trusted the process. This isn’t something you win on Dec. 11th. This is something that started back in January.”

McGrinn was 7-of-9 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown and had 31 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bowdon.