High School Sports Blog

Osborne football hires Cook after Salam takes Harrison job

_, _ for Osborne/Kennesaw Mountain, makes a catch during the Osborne v. Kennesaw Mountain high School football game on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia. Kennesaw Mountain defeated Osborne 49-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

_, _ for Osborne/Kennesaw Mountain, makes a catch during the Osborne v. Kennesaw Mountain high School football game on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia. Kennesaw Mountain defeated Osborne 49-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
By
20 minutes ago

Two Cobb County football teams have new coaches as Osborne’s Luqman Salam has taken the Harrison job while Derek Cook has filled Osborne’s vacancy.

Salam is the coach behind the remarkable turnaround at Osborne, which had been Cobb County’s most moribund program.

Salam’s teams were 1-8, 5-5 and 7-4 at a program that had gone 2-47 the previous five seasons and not won more than three games in a season since 1994.

This past season’s state-playoff berth was the first in school history.

Osborne is getting one of the most proven coaches in the county, something the school might’ve struggled to do in the pastd.

Cook, announced as Osborne’s coach on Thursday, led Kell to four region titles while a coach at that East Cobb school from 2008 to 2016. He left on top, with his team going 11-3 and reaching the Class 5A semifinals, choosing to take a break from head coaching.

He has been on staffs at McEachern, Lassiter and Campbell since.

Here are the GHSA coaching openings that have been reported since the end of the 2023 season. GHSF Daily will update this list as more jobs become open and as vacancies are filled. Names listed include the 2023 coach with new coaches in bold when hires are made.

Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington

Baldwin: Jesse Hicks [Hired: Kevin Patterson]

Banks County: Jay Reid [Hired: Todd Winter]

Brantley County: Geoff Cannon

Cambridge: Craig Bennett [Hired: Tyler Jones]

Camden County: Jeff Herron

Chattahoochee County: Josh Jacobson

Charlton County: Russ Murray [Hired: DeMario Jones]

Cherokee: Josh Shaw [Hired: Adam Holley]

Columbus: Phil Marino [Hired: Robert Peters]

Coosa: Joey Mathis [Hired: Geoff Cannon]

Dodge County: Thomas Smith [Hired: Phillip Brown]

East Forsyth: Brian Allison [Hired: Dustin Canon]

East Laurens: Bin Turner [Hired: Jesse Hicks]

Fayette County: Nick Davis

GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades [Hired: Gavin Tierce]

Greenbrier: Tony Kramer [Hired: Sean Tiernan]

Hancock Central: Marleau Blount

Haralson County: Scott Peavey [Hired: Randy Crutchfield]

Harrison: Josh Cassidy [Hired: Luqman Salam]

Holy Innocents’: Todd Winter

Howard: Paul Carroll

Jackson: Chris Henderson

Josey: Lawrence Pinkney

Kendrick: Robert Morgan [Hired: Emmanuel Brown]

King’s Ridge Christian: Terry Crowder [Hired: Zach Slaney]

LaFayette: Andy Scott

Lithonia: Kevin Hill [Hired: Kevin Barnes]

Macon County: Dexter Copeland

Manchester: Stephen Holmes

Mays: Tony Slaton [Hired: Reggie Austin]

McDonough: Rodney Cofield

Midtown: Delbert Ellerton [Hired: Leroy Hood]

Miller County: Daniel McFather [Hired: Tom Causey]

Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff

Mount Pisgah Christian: Ryan Livezey [Hired: Elijer Martinez]

Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs [Hired: Terrence Edwards]

Northgate: Mike McDonald

Ola: Tom Causey

Osborne: Luqman Salam [Hired: Derek Cook]

Paulding County: Eric “Sumo” Robinson [Hired: Justin Pressley]

Pepperell: Rick Hurst [Hired: Brandon Haywood]

Pickens: Grant Myers [Hired: Craig Bennett]

Pike County: Bryan Holley [Hired: Stephen Holmes]

Riverwood: Michael Young [Hired: Shawn Cahill]

Salem: Leroy Hood [Hired: Michael Johnson]

South Cobb: Thomas Hanson

Stone Mountain: Greg Carter

Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell [Hired Pat Collins]

Tift County: Noel Dean

Treutlen: Pat Collins [Hired: Alan Shurling]

Turner County: Ben Simmons [Hired: Demario Barber]

Twiggs County: Patrick Wray

Union Grove: Casey Smith [Hired: Greg Harris]

Wheeler County: Britt Ingle [Hired Thomas Smith]

Woodland (Cartersville): Brandon Haywood

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top