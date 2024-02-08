Osborne football hires Cook after Salam takes Harrison job

Two Cobb County football teams have new coaches as Osborne’s Luqman Salam has taken the Harrison job while Derek Cook has filled Osborne’s vacancy.

Salam is the coach behind the remarkable turnaround at Osborne, which had been Cobb County’s most moribund program.

Salam’s teams were 1-8, 5-5 and 7-4 at a program that had gone 2-47 the previous five seasons and not won more than three games in a season since 1994.