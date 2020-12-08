Notebook: South Forsyth coach Arnette resigns

Newspapers and TV stations with teams in their normal coverage area will be allowed one reporter and one photographer per team covered. Each state finalist may designate one “hometown” radio station, which will be able to request a contract to originate a broadcast of that team’s game with a crew of four getting passes. School photographers may get passes from their athletic directors.

Media members in the press box must wear face masks. Those on the sidelines are encouraged to wear fast masks and must stay outside the players’ box, which starts at each 10-yard line.

The finals will be played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium south of downtown Atlanta.

