Notebook: South Forsyth coach Arnette resigns

South Forsyth coach Jeff Arnette, who won two region titles and led the War Eagles to eight playoff appearances in 11 seasons, resigned Monday.
South Forsyth’s best season under Arnette was 2015, when the War Eagles went 11-2 and reached the quarterfinals in Class 6A, then the highest classification. South Forsyth was 4-5 this season and lost to Norcross in the first round.
Arnette’s 68 victories at South Forsyth are the most in Forsyth County Schools history. He’s 113-74-1 for his career. Arnette also has been a head coach at Elbert County (2002-05) and Oconee County (2000-01).
GHSA issues media guidelines for finals
The Georgia High School Association is limiting media coverage of the Dec. 28-30 state finals to newspapers, TV and radio stations and school photographers, and they must make requests in writing by Monday, Dec. 21, the GHSA announced Monday with other guidelines designed to address COVID-19 concerns.
Newspapers and TV stations with teams in their normal coverage area will be allowed one reporter and one photographer per team covered. Each state finalist may designate one “hometown” radio station, which will be able to request a contract to originate a broadcast of that team’s game with a crew of four getting passes. School photographers may get passes from their athletic directors.
Media members in the press box must wear face masks. Those on the sidelines are encouraged to wear fast masks and must stay outside the players’ box, which starts at each 10-yard line.
The finals will be played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium south of downtown Atlanta.
