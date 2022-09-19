BreakingNews
Notable results of Week 5: Northside turns tide in OT, Wheeler pulls off upset

Members of the Northside high school football team celebrate the victory during the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Northside defeated North Cobb 20-17. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17: For the second consecutive game, Northside took a heavily favored opponent into overtime. On Sept. 2, the Eagles lost to rival Warner Robins, an 11-point favorite, 17-10. They turned it around Friday against 28-point favorite North Cobb, stopping a fourth-down play from the 2-yard line to end the game.

2. Wheeler 20, North Atlanta 13: Wheeler pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, when it knocked off 31-point favorite North Atlanta. The loss ended North Atlanta’s season-opening four-game winning streak. Wheeler improved to 2-2, with its losses coming against Centennial and Lassiter by a combined 13 points.

3. Cedar Shoals 35, Walnut Grove 28: Cedar Shoals picked up its first victory and handed 20-point favorite Walnut Grove its first loss when the Jaguars won the Region 8-4A game. Walnut Grove’s 3-0 start was the best in the program’s 14-year history. Cedar Shoals, which lost to 35-point underdog East Forsyth in its region opener Sept. 2, avoided its first 0-4 start since 2015.

4. Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17: Defending Class 7A champion Collins Hill lost to a Class 3A team for the second straight week when it was upset by 12-point underdog Sandy Creek, ranked No. 4 in its class. A week earlier, Collins Hill was a four-point underdog when it lost to 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove 40-6. Collins Hill plays Class 7A Westlake this week.

5. Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7: Dutchtown has become the favorite to win Region 2-5A after defeating 13-point favorite Warner Robins, which has made five consecutive trips to the Class 5A final, winning the past two. No. 10 Warner Robins has three regular-season losses for the first time since 2016. No. 4 Dutchtown is 5-0 for the first time since 2018.

Worth noting: East Coweta beat 16-point favorite Lowndes 49-34 for its first win in six all-time meetings with the Vikings. Lowndes won the previous five games, three of which came in the playoffs, by an average score of 35-8, with none closer than 22 points. … Jackson of Atlanta has matched its victory total from 2021 (3-8) and 2020 (3-7) with a 19-0 win over 13-point favorite Banneker in the teams’ Region 5-5A opener. The Jaguars’ 3-1 start is their best since 2011. … Loganville, a 25-point favorite, defeated Winder-Barrow 27-14 in the teams’ Region 8-5A opener to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1990. The Red Devils had lost three consecutive games against their rivals but lead the series 14-5. … Paulding County is 4-1 for the first time since 2003 after a 32-25 victory over Newnan in a game projected as a tossup by the Maxwell Ratings. Paulding is 2-0 in Region 5-6A after going 1-6 in region play each of the past two seasons. … South Gwinnett is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 after a 31-14 victory over Decatur, which was a 35-point underdog. South Gwinnett’s last 4-0 team, under coach T. McFerrin, won the school’s most recent region title and finished 12-1.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

