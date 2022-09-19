Notable results of Week 5: Northside turns tide in OT, Wheeler pulls off upset

5. Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7: Dutchtown has become the favorite to win Region 2-5A after defeating 13-point favorite Warner Robins, which has made five consecutive trips to the Class 5A final, winning the past two. No. 10 Warner Robins has three regular-season losses for the first time since 2016. No. 4 Dutchtown is 5-0 for the first time since 2018.

Worth noting: East Coweta beat 16-point favorite Lowndes 49-34 for its first win in six all-time meetings with the Vikings. Lowndes won the previous five games, three of which came in the playoffs, by an average score of 35-8, with none closer than 22 points. … Jackson of Atlanta has matched its victory total from 2021 (3-8) and 2020 (3-7) with a 19-0 win over 13-point favorite Banneker in the teams’ Region 5-5A opener. The Jaguars’ 3-1 start is their best since 2011. … Loganville, a 25-point favorite, defeated Winder-Barrow 27-14 in the teams’ Region 8-5A opener to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1990. The Red Devils had lost three consecutive games against their rivals but lead the series 14-5. … Paulding County is 4-1 for the first time since 2003 after a 32-25 victory over Newnan in a game projected as a tossup by the Maxwell Ratings. Paulding is 2-0 in Region 5-6A after going 1-6 in region play each of the past two seasons. … South Gwinnett is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 after a 31-14 victory over Decatur, which was a 35-point underdog. South Gwinnett’s last 4-0 team, under coach T. McFerrin, won the school’s most recent region title and finished 12-1.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.