Notable results of Week 1: Columbia, Osborne pull off big upsets

5. Two champions fall: Two reigning state champions lost their season openers, both against 6A opponents in games that were seen as virtual tossups. Lee County beat two-point favorite Warner Robins, the defending 5A champ, 26-10. Woodward Academy knocked off one-point underdog Trinity Christian (A Private champ now in 4A) 37-19.

Worth noting: Swainsboro’s 21-7 victory over three-point favorite Metter brought an end to Metter’s 24-game winning streak in regular-season games. Metter had defeated Swainsboro 32-20 and 28-0 in season openers the past two seasons. ... Class 7A Meadowcreek stunned 13-point favorite Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12 in the first-ever meeting between the schools, which are located about two miles apart in Norcross. GAC is the highest-profile team Meadowcreek has beaten since at least 1997. … Mount Pisgah Christian defeated Fellowship Christian 21-18 to end a lopsided four-game losing streak in the series. Fellowship, a 28-point favorite, won the previous four meetings by an average of 36.5 points, including 45-28 last year. … Ola, a two-point underdog, had played Griffin four times from 2008 to 2011 and never scored more than seven points in a game and was outscored by a combined 158-28. The Mustangs turned the tables Friday, winning by a surprisingly large 46-18 margin. … South Paulding, which opened in 2006, defeated 14-point favorite Harrison 28-20 for its first victory in program history against an opponent from the highest classification. Jamarion Wilcox ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

