National rankings: Newton enters top 100 in 3 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

6. (7) Buford

18. (17) Mill Creek

19. (22) Walton

25. (23) Hughes

32. (46) Colquitt County

42. (38) Carrollton

51. (51) Parkview

59. (63) Thomas County Central

85. (76) Benedictine

87. (NR) Newton

90. (94) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

7. (9) Buford

14. (14) Mill Creek

16. (17) Colquitt County

23. (22) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (7) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (16) Walton

17. (17) Carrollton

36. (41) Mill Creek

38. (35) Parkview

40. (37) Gainesville

50. (48) Hughes

53. (52) Grayson

65. (NR) Newton

79. (66) Westlake

86. (86) Milton

90. (92) Rome

94. (95) Benedictine

100. (NR) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

9. (12) Mill Creek

12. (14) Buford

18. (16) Colquitt County

19. (27) Walton

34. (37) Benedictine

39. (23) Westlake

40. (41) Carrollton

41. (51) Thomas County Central

45. (49) Hughes

50. (58) Grayson

51. (NR) Newton

52. (65) Parkview

65. (74) Gainesville

70. (72) Lee County

79. (80) Milton

81. (NR) East Coweta

86. (91) Ware County

95. (NR) North Cobb

100. (98) Roswell

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (6) Buford

13. (14) Colquitt County

20. (18) Mill Creek

22. (21) Walton

47. (48) Hughes

48. (49) Carrollton

63. (65) Gainesville

95. (NR) Benedictine

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (5) Buford

12. (13) Colquitt County

14. (15) Mill Creek

18. (19) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (10) Buford

12. (11) Colquitt County

18. (19) Walton

25. (NR) Mill Creek

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

14. (15) Colquitt County

15. (16) Mill Creek

16. (18) Walton

