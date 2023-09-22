National rankings: Newton enters top 100 in 3 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
6. (7) Buford
18. (17) Mill Creek
19. (22) Walton
25. (23) Hughes
32. (46) Colquitt County
42. (38) Carrollton
51. (51) Parkview
59. (63) Thomas County Central
85. (76) Benedictine
87. (NR) Newton
90. (94) Gainesville
(Top 25)
7. (9) Buford
14. (14) Mill Creek
16. (17) Colquitt County
23. (22) Walton
(Top 100)
6. (7) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (16) Walton
17. (17) Carrollton
36. (41) Mill Creek
38. (35) Parkview
40. (37) Gainesville
50. (48) Hughes
53. (52) Grayson
65. (NR) Newton
79. (66) Westlake
86. (86) Milton
90. (92) Rome
94. (95) Benedictine
100. (NR) Creekside
(Top 100)
9. (12) Mill Creek
12. (14) Buford
18. (16) Colquitt County
19. (27) Walton
34. (37) Benedictine
39. (23) Westlake
40. (41) Carrollton
41. (51) Thomas County Central
45. (49) Hughes
50. (58) Grayson
51. (NR) Newton
52. (65) Parkview
65. (74) Gainesville
70. (72) Lee County
79. (80) Milton
81. (NR) East Coweta
86. (91) Ware County
95. (NR) North Cobb
100. (98) Roswell
(Top 100)
8. (6) Buford
13. (14) Colquitt County
20. (18) Mill Creek
22. (21) Walton
47. (48) Hughes
48. (49) Carrollton
63. (65) Gainesville
95. (NR) Benedictine
(Top 25)
4. (5) Buford
12. (13) Colquitt County
14. (15) Mill Creek
18. (19) Hughes
(Top 25)
11. (10) Buford
12. (11) Colquitt County
18. (19) Walton
25. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
14. (15) Colquitt County
15. (16) Mill Creek
16. (18) Walton
