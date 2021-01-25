Mount Pisgah football coach, top assistant switch places

“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the success of Coach Forester and continue working with our players, families, and coaching staff,” Livezey said in a release Monday. “I expect this will be a smooth transition because of my past experience working with Coach Forester and a supportive administration and community. I’m looking forward to this program’s growth.”

Livezey, a former head coach at Holy Innocents’, has been on Mount Pisgah’s staff the past four seasons, primarily as offensive coordinator. He’s been the school’s athletic director the past two. His record at Holy Innocents’ was 67-56 over 11 seasons.