Mount Pisgah football coach, top assistant switch places

Mount Pisgah Christian’s football coach and one of its top assistants are essentially swapping roles for next season with offensive coordinator Ryan Livezey as the new head coach and Mike Forester staying on as defensive coordinator.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the success of Coach Forester and continue working with our players, families, and coaching staff,” Livezey said in a release Monday. “I expect this will be a smooth transition because of my past experience working with Coach Forester and a supportive administration and community. I’m looking forward to this program’s growth.”
Livezey, a former head coach at Holy Innocents’, has been on Mount Pisgah’s staff the past four seasons, primarily as offensive coordinator. He’s been the school’s athletic director the past two. His record at Holy Innocents’ was 67-56 over 11 seasons.
Forrester led the Patriots to six playoff appearances, one region title and one state semifinal finish in his eight seasons. Mount Pisgah was 6-5 in 2020.
“Coach Livezey is going to be a great head coach and I’m excited for next year,” Forester said. “Throughout my career I’ve really enjoyed being a defensive coach and look forward to doing it again. I’m really happy to be able to do what I love.”
Forester turned 66 last season. Livezey turned 50 this month.
