Milton 5-star Overton to skip senior season, announce college decision in April

December 11, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Milton defensive lineman LT Overton is shown before their game against Collins Hill in the Class 7A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Saturday, December 11, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

L.T. Overton, the state’s most highly recruited football junior, has played his last high school game.

The five-star defensive end announced Thursday morning that he would be skipping his senior season, reclassifying as a 2022 prospect, announcing his college destination in April and graduating in May.

“Starting to play high school in the eighth grade, I’ve already got that four-year experience,’’ Overton said. “Just graduating to that next level early, I think that will help me along the path, just grinding out in college earlier than expected.”

Overton named his five college choices as Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Overton’s father, Milton Overton, is a former Oklahoma player and current athletic director at Kennesaw State.

L.T. Overton was a first-team all-state player the past two seasons. As a junior, he had 16.5 tackles for losses despite playing only 12 of his team’s 15 games. He missed three early in the season with an injury but was back for Milton’s run to the Class 7A championship game, where Milton fell to Collins Hill.

Overton also is an outstanding basketball player, a member of the defending Class 7A champions. Milton is ranked No. 4 in Class 7A this season.

Overton is at least the fourth high-profile Georgia high school athlete to reclassify in recent years.

NBA star Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves reclassified to play a year early at Georgia. He became the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA in 2020.

Last year, Kell junior basketball player Scoot Henderson skipped his senior season to sign with the NBA G League, speeding up his entry into the NBA. Former Newton star basketball player Ashton Hagans also enrolled early at Kentucky and now plays in the G League.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

