McNair cancels rest of football season

McNair, a Class 2A school in DeKalb County, has canceled its final three football games against South Atlanta (Nov. 5), Lovett (Nov. 13) and Therrell (Nov. 19), DeKalb County Schools announced Wednesday.
McNair citied low participation and injuries for its decision. The Mustangs were 0-5 and had not scored with no game closer than 22-0. They list 35 players on their roster published on MaxPreps.
McNair is the third of DeKalb’s 19 football-playing schools to cancel part of all of its football season.
Druid Hills on Oct. 20 announced it would not continue after playing three games. In preseason, Clarkston opted not to play any games.
