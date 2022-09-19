Maxwell summary after Week 5

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 885 of 925 total games (ignoring ties) (95.68%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.11 points and all game margins within 11.53 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 2.16
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|4-0
|102.65
|1
|Houston County
|4-0
|87.97
|2
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|101.29
|2
|Lee County
|4-1
|87.63
|3
|Valdosta
|5-0
|98.98
|3
|Hughes
|4-0
|87.58
|4
|Milton
|2-2
|88.27
|4
|Thomas County Central
|4-0
|86.80
|5
|Buford
|4-0
|87.55
|5
|Gainesville
|5-0
|85.97
|6
|Carrollton
|5-0
|87.52
|6
|Woodward Academy
|3-1
|81.44
|7
|Walton
|3-1
|86.92
|7
|Roswell
|3-1
|81.10
|8
|Grayson
|4-0
|85.54
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-2
|76.12
|9
|Parkview
|4-0
|84.88
|9
|Rome
|3-1
|76.08
|10
|Lambert
|4-0
|83.63
|10
|Marist
|3-2
|75.09
|11
|North Cobb
|2-2
|78.04
|11
|Blessed Trinity
|3-1
|74.67
|12
|Westlake
|3-2
|77.98
|12
|South Paulding
|2-2
|69.22
|13
|East Coweta
|4-1
|76.75
|13
|Brunswick
|4-0
|67.10
|14
|South Gwinnett
|4-0
|75.97
|14
|Alpharetta
|2-2
|66.85
|15
|Kennesaw Mountain
|4-0
|75.83
|15
|Douglas County
|3-1
|65.62
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|3-0
|84.24
|1
|Cedartown
|4-0
|86.37
|2
|Dutchtown
|5-0
|78.98
|2
|Perry
|3-1
|83.76
|3
|Cartersville
|5-0
|77.95
|3
|North Oconee
|3-0
|77.59
|4
|Warner Robins
|1-3
|76.01
|4
|Benedictine
|2-2
|77.19
|5
|Loganville
|5-0
|74.17
|5
|Burke County
|4-0
|76.69
|6
|Coffee
|3-1
|71.02
|6
|Starr's Mill
|4-0
|76.48
|7
|Calhoun
|3-2
|70.27
|7
|Bainbridge
|2-3
|72.89
|8
|Jones County
|3-2
|69.00
|8
|Stockbridge
|3-2
|67.40
|9
|Creekside
|2-2
|68.14
|9
|Troup
|4-0
|65.81
|10
|Kell
|4-0
|67.97
|10
|LaGrange
|3-1
|65.79
|11
|Jefferson
|2-2
|66.83
|11
|Pace Academy
|4-1
|64.38
|12
|Cambridge
|2-2
|65.95
|12
|Wayne County
|3-1
|64.17
|13
|Clarke Central
|1-3
|62.07
|13
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2-2
|61.19
|14
|Flowery Branch
|2-2
|61.88
|14
|Whitewater
|3-1
|60.74
|15
|Eastside
|3-1
|58.47
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-2
|60.40
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|3-1
|92.70
|1
|Pierce County
|4-0
|77.91
|2
|Sandy Creek
|4-1
|74.40
|2
|Cook
|3-1
|77.35
|3
|Oconee County
|3-2
|72.05
|3
|Fitzgerald
|4-0
|75.57
|4
|Stephens County
|4-1
|71.49
|4
|Thomson
|3-1
|66.90
|5
|Peach County
|2-2
|69.35
|5
|Rockmart
|2-2
|62.77
|6
|Dougherty
|5-0
|69.08
|6
|Northeast
|2-2
|60.71
|7
|Monroe Area
|2-3
|68.37
|7
|Appling County
|2-1
|59.92
|8
|Thomasville
|2-3
|64.09
|8
|Vidalia
|4-0
|59.70
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-1
|63.79
|9
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-3
|58.50
|10
|Calvary Day
|3-0
|62.74
|10
|Athens Academy
|3-1
|57.80
|11
|Crisp County
|3-1
|62.64
|11
|South Atlanta
|3-0
|57.71
|12
|Hart County
|2-2
|60.25
|12
|Callaway
|1-3
|56.77
|13
|Adairsville
|3-1
|59.71
|13
|Columbia
|3-1
|54.54
|14
|Savannah Christian
|4-0
|59.36
|14
|Laney
|3-1
|53.59
|15
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|59.17
|15
|Fellowship Christian
|1-2
|53.50
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|4-1
|78.78
|1
|Clinch County
|4-1
|53.40
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|4-0
|78.75
|2
|Bowdon
|3-1
|52.42
|3
|Rabun County
|4-0
|74.71
|3
|Charlton County
|3-2
|51.89
|4
|Irwin County
|3-1
|72.57
|4
|Early County
|5-0
|49.61
|5
|Swainsboro
|5-0
|69.98
|5
|Schley County
|2-2
|47.83
|6
|Bleckley County
|4-0
|66.18
|6
|Dooly County
|1-2
|47.69
|7
|Darlington
|4-0
|64.15
|7
|Aquinas
|3-1
|47.59
|8
|Lamar County
|5-0
|61.99
|8
|Johnson County
|3-0
|46.96
|9
|Elbert County
|4-0
|60.14
|9
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-1
|45.37
|10
|Metter
|3-2
|59.22
|10
|Manchester
|2-2
|45.00
|11
|Whitefield Academy
|4-0
|59.09
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-3
|43.19
|12
|Dublin
|2-2
|52.47
|12
|Wilcox County
|1-3
|42.11
|13
|St. Francis
|3-1
|50.28
|13
|Christian Heritage
|1-3
|41.51
|14
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|3-1
|48.98
|14
|Macon County
|1-3
|41.21
|15
|Pelham
|2-2
|46.35
|15
|Mitchell County
|0-3
|40.74
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|4-0
|60.14
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|4-0
|32.86
|2
|Stratford Academy
|4-0
|52.89
|2
|Brentwood School
|1-3
|28.64
|3
|Brookstone
|3-0
|46.51
|3
|Edmund Burke Academy
|3-0
|22.23
|4
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|3-2
|43.36
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|2-2
|22.06
|5
|Tattnall Square
|2-3
|40.15
|5
|Gatewood School
|2-2
|20.52
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|4-0
|35.34
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|3-2
|32.49
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|2-3
|23.30
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|3-0
|24.14
|3
|Fullington Academy
|3-1
|9.52
|3
|Calvary Christian
|4-1
|20.47
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-1
|-7.86
|4
|King's Academy
|2-2
|13.52
|5
|Harvester Christian
|1-4
|-14.40
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-1
|10.69
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|102.65
|76.45
|10 [5]
|47.95
|-12.64
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.29
|68.57
|33 [15]
|45.55
|-13.69
|3 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|98.98
|63.56
|62 [21]
|36.01
|-20.92
|4 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-1
|92.70
|80.80
|2 [1]
|37.38
|-13.26
|5 [4]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|88.27
|73.98
|12 [7]
|30.42
|-15.80
|6 [1]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|87.97
|47.90
|198 [42]
|40.83
|-5.08
|7 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|87.63
|71.73
|18 [4]
|34.30
|-11.27
|8 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|4-0
|87.58
|52.86
|157 [35]
|33.74
|-11.79
|9 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|87.55
|70.91
|19 [9]
|33.03
|-12.46
|10 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|87.52
|61.77
|77 [25]
|32.71
|-12.75
|11 [7]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|86.92
|70.80
|20 [10]
|35.82
|-9.05
|12 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|86.80
|65.66
|46 [13]
|33.70
|-11.04
|13 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|86.37
|63.74
|61 [6]
|30.19
|-14.12
|14 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.97
|63.20
|63 [14]
|33.15
|-10.76
|15 [8]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|85.54
|54.24
|142 [36]
|33.97
|-9.52
|16 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|84.88
|59.12
|96 [32]
|37.31
|-5.51
|17 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|84.24
|64.61
|55 [9]
|28.38
|-13.80
|18 [2]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|83.76
|69.95
|25 [3]
|32.09
|-9.62
|19 [10]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|83.63
|62.54
|69 [23]
|33.60
|-7.97
|20 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|81.44
|56.56
|117 [25]
|32.39
|-6.99
|21 [7]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|81.10
|68.04
|36 [9]
|31.14
|-7.90
|22 [2]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|78.98
|57.38
|109 [16]
|25.78
|-11.14
|23 [1]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|78.78
|63.85
|60 [1]
|32.01
|-4.71
|24 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|78.75
|61.56
|79 [2]
|29.81
|-6.88
|25 [11]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|78.04
|77.81
|7 [3]
|28.54
|-7.44
|26 [12]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.98
|70.41
|21 [11]
|30.46
|-5.46
|27 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|77.95
|48.49
|192 [31]
|30.28
|-5.62
|28 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|4-0
|77.91
|50.29
|173 [16]
|31.19
|-4.66
|29 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|77.59
|62.66
|68 [8]
|26.86
|-8.67
|30 [2]
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-1
|77.35
|69.38
|29 [2]
|31.18
|-4.11
|31 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|77.19
|64.30
|57 [5]
|28.56
|-6.57
|32 [13]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.75
|66.51
|40 [16]
|30.40
|-4.29
|33 [5]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|76.69
|62.04
|76 [10]
|32.05
|-2.58
|34 [6]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|76.48
|55.22
|127 [19]
|25.53
|-8.89
|35 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-2
|76.12
|73.10
|13 [2]
|26.94
|-7.12
|36 [9]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|76.08
|61.68
|78 [19]
|26.54
|-7.48
|37 [4]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|76.01
|85.43
|1 [1]
|26.46
|-7.49
|38 [14]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|75.97
|59.54
|95 [31]
|26.19
|-7.72
|39 [15]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|75.83
|57.93
|104 [34]
|31.88
|-1.89
|40 [16]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|75.76
|59.94
|91 [29]
|31.25
|-2.45
|41 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-0
|75.57
|56.67
|116 [8]
|30.39
|-3.12
|42 [10]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|75.09
|70.25
|22 [5]
|28.21
|-4.82
|43 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|4-0
|74.71
|53.44
|153 [7]
|29.77
|-2.89
|44 [11]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.67
|66.03
|44 [12]
|26.95
|-5.66
|45 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|4-1
|74.40
|62.39
|71 [6]
|28.74
|-3.60
|46 [5]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.17
|51.09
|165 [26]
|27.53
|-4.59
|47 [17]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|73.11
|65.95
|45 [17]
|25.18
|-5.87
|48 [18]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|72.95
|63.17
|65 [22]
|25.65
|-5.24
|49 [7]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|72.89
|78.68
|6 [1]
|25.62
|-5.22
|50 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|72.57
|55.69
|124 [5]
|24.83
|-5.68
|51 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|72.05
|67.30
|38 [4]
|22.85
|-7.14
|52 [19]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|71.53
|69.48
|28 [13]
|29.46
|-0.01
|53 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-1
|71.49
|58.14
|102 [8]
|21.80
|-7.63
|54 [6]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.02
|43.83
|236 [38]
|26.64
|-2.32
|55 [20]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|70.34
|61.10
|83 [26]
|28.25
|-0.04
|56 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|70.27
|68.08
|35 [4]
|26.79
|-1.43
|57 [21]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|70.25
|76.75
|9 [4]
|28.91
|0.72
|58 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|69.98
|45.66
|220 [14]
|23.46
|-4.46
|59 [22]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.66
|78.91
|4 [2]
|23.81
|-3.80
|60 [23]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|69.62
|74.49
|11 [6]
|24.11
|-3.45
|61 [24]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|69.58
|79.13
|3 [1]
|24.91
|-2.62
|62 [5]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-2
|69.35
|69.30
|31 [3]
|24.86
|-2.43
|63 [12]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.22
|69.77
|27 [7]
|26.59
|-0.57
|64 [25]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|69.18
|65.07
|49 [19]
|24.61
|-2.51
|65 [6]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|5-0
|69.08
|41.24
|259 [28]
|27.72
|0.70
|66 [8]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|69.00
|60.79
|86 [12]
|26.13
|-0.81
|67 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-3
|68.37
|66.32
|43 [5]
|25.88
|-0.43
|68 [26]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.32
|62.53
|70 [24]
|23.07
|-3.20
|69 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|68.14
|63.90
|59 [10]
|22.93
|-3.15
|70 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|67.97
|51.78
|162 [25]
|25.82
|-0.10
|71 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|67.40
|62.96
|67 [7]
|21.38
|-3.96
|72 [27]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|67.11
|70.17
|23 [12]
|19.91
|-5.14
|73 [13]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-0
|67.10
|39.09
|279 [52]
|22.31
|-2.73
|74 [4]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|66.90
|54.65
|134 [11]
|22.19
|-2.65
|75 [28]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|66.87
|65.07
|50 [20]
|26.00
|1.19
|76 [14]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.85
|62.35
|72 [16]
|29.42
|4.63
|77 [11]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.83
|66.38
|42 [6]
|23.13
|-1.65
|78 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|66.18
|45.68
|219 [13]
|22.10
|-2.03
|79 [12]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.95
|64.72
|54 [8]
|24.89
|1.00
|80 [9]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|65.81
|46.75
|209 [37]
|24.80
|1.05
|81 [10]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|65.79
|59.68
|94 [15]
|26.03
|2.30
|82 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|65.62
|56.76
|114 [24]
|24.43
|0.88
|83 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|65.15
|68.40
|34 [8]
|21.26
|-1.83
|84 [29]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.51
|59.93
|92 [30]
|20.93
|-1.52
|85 [11]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|64.38
|54.53
|135 [20]
|23.19
|0.87
|86 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|64.17
|52.68
|158 [24]
|19.87
|-2.25
|87 [7]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|64.15
|50.63
|169 [9]
|25.89
|3.80
|88 [8]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|64.09
|69.83
|26 [2]
|21.57
|-0.47
|89 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.05
|60.15
|89 [28]
|22.50
|0.51
|90 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-1
|63.79
|54.14
|145 [12]
|25.24
|3.51
|91 [31]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|63.28
|69.31
|30 [14]
|23.05
|1.83
|92 [32]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.11
|40.84
|265 [44]
|19.99
|-1.07
|93 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|62.77
|65.38
|48 [3]
|24.18
|3.47
|94 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|3-0
|62.74
|41.40
|256 [27]
|22.04
|1.36
|95 [11]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-1
|62.64
|57.62
|106 [9]
|19.74
|-0.85
|96 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.07
|68.77
|32 [3]
|24.77
|4.76
|97 [8]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-0
|61.99
|47.58
|201 [11]
|23.63
|3.70
|98 [33]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|61.93
|65.45
|47 [18]
|19.30
|-0.57
|99 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.88
|65.06
|51 [7]
|22.51
|2.69
|100 [17]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-1
|61.46
|54.10
|146 [33]
|19.61
|0.21
|101 [18]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|61.38
|57.12
|112 [23]
|17.59
|-1.73
|102 [13]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|61.19
|61.31
|82 [12]
|17.88
|-1.25
|103 [34]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|60.99
|54.19
|144 [37]
|24.73
|5.79
|104 [19]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.88
|62.18
|74 [18]
|18.89
|0.07
|105 [20]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|60.78
|67.60
|37 [10]
|19.73
|1.01
|106 [14]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|60.74
|49.88
|179 [31]
|23.61
|4.93
|107 [6]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|2-2
|60.71
|55.63
|125 [9]
|18.69
|0.05
|108 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|60.40
|59.85
|93 [14]
|19.59
|1.24
|109 [12]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-2
|60.25
|50.57
|171 [15]
|19.08
|0.89
|110 [21]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|60.25
|70.04
|24 [6]
|15.95
|-2.24
|111 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|60.14
|23.58
|378 [17]
|20.53
|2.45
|112 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-0
|60.14
|48.77
|188 [10]
|25.08
|7.00
|113 [16]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|59.99
|62.16
|75 [9]
|22.78
|4.85
|114 [17]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|59.98
|48.70
|190 [33]
|21.70
|3.77
|115 [22]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.96
|43.41
|241 [49]
|19.85
|1.95
|116 [7]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|59.92
|64.17
|58 [6]
|17.86
|-0.01
|117 [13]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|3-1
|59.71
|49.77
|180 [16]
|24.47
|6.81
|118 [8]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-0
|59.70
|37.74
|292 [27]
|19.90
|2.26
|119 [14]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-0
|59.36
|31.62
|331 [39]
|22.01
|4.70
|120 [35]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|59.32
|72.61
|15 [8]
|19.39
|2.13
|121 [10]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|59.22
|57.44
|108 [4]
|16.81
|-0.35
|122 [15]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|59.17
|53.76
|151 [13]
|20.73
|3.61
|123 [11]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|59.09
|39.17
|278 [22]
|20.56
|3.53
|124 [36]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|58.90
|45.80
|218 [41]
|16.92
|0.08
|125 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.75
|45.99
|214 [45]
|20.54
|3.85
|126 [9]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-3
|58.50
|72.05
|17 [1]
|20.00
|3.56
|127 [24]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-2
|58.48
|54.75
|132 [30]
|19.95
|3.52
|128 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.47
|44.91
|230 [37]
|17.70
|1.28
|129 [16]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.93
|41.58
|254 [26]
|19.24
|3.37
|130 [18]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|57.88
|72.89
|14 [2]
|17.97
|2.15
|131 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|57.84
|43.44
|240 [43]
|20.24
|4.46
|132 [10]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-1
|57.80
|54.09
|147 [13]
|21.63
|5.88
|133 [11]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-0
|57.71
|47.88
|199 [17]
|20.15
|4.50
|134 [19]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|57.38
|44.28
|233 [39]
|21.50
|6.18
|135 [20]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|57.20
|33.81
|318 [49]
|19.79
|4.65
|136 [16]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|57.05
|41.06
|263 [43]
|20.93
|5.94
|137 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|57.03
|40.13
|270 [42]
|22.29
|7.32
|138 [22]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|56.95
|48.45
|193 [34]
|21.92
|7.03
|139 [25]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.94
|49.37
|183 [38]
|20.36
|5.48
|140 [12]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-3
|56.77
|64.35
|56 [5]
|16.64
|1.93
|141 [17]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.63
|57.11
|113 [18]
|23.34
|8.76
|142 [18]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.61
|58.34
|101 [15]
|18.77
|4.22
|143 [23]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|56.47
|55.57
|126 [18]
|16.96
|2.55
|144 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.35
|56.44
|119 [26]
|15.72
|1.43
|145 [27]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|56.19
|48.44
|194 [40]
|17.91
|3.78
|146 [28]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.00
|62.30
|73 [17]
|21.30
|7.36
|147 [24]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|55.68
|43.31
|242 [40]
|16.66
|3.04
|148 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|55.45
|56.68
|115 [19]
|15.79
|2.39
|149 [17]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|4-0
|55.45
|38.60
|282 [34]
|21.69
|8.30
|150 [38]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|55.40
|60.20
|88 [27]
|17.21
|3.86
|151 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|55.24
|61.43
|80 [11]
|16.69
|3.51
|152 [13]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-1
|54.54
|52.32
|159 [15]
|15.71
|3.24
|153 [20]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|54.32
|54.72
|133 [22]
|20.80
|8.54
|154 [26]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|54.17
|54.37
|139 [21]
|17.64
|5.53
|155 [21]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|54.00
|42.66
|246 [40]
|18.27
|6.33
|156 [18]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|53.95
|60.10
|90 [7]
|19.53
|7.64
|157 [29]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|53.92
|58.00
|103 [20]
|19.39
|7.53
|158 [22]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|53.69
|50.12
|177 [29]
|19.31
|7.67
|159 [14]
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-1
|53.59
|45.82
|217 [18]
|13.88
|2.35
|160 [15]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-2
|53.50
|53.22
|155 [14]
|17.73
|6.28
|161 [30]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|53.50
|50.58
|170 [36]
|18.26
|6.82
|162 [1]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|53.40
|41.26
|257 [13]
|16.58
|5.24
|163 [16]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|3-1
|53.30
|39.94
|271 [23]
|15.50
|4.26
|164 [19]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-1
|52.93
|38.50
|284 [35]
|14.58
|3.70
|165 [2]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|52.89
|25.30
|361 [16]
|16.19
|5.36
|166 [20]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-2
|52.80
|54.44
|138 [11]
|15.33
|4.58
|167 [31]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.74
|47.04
|206 [43]
|17.86
|7.18
|168 [32]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.56
|50.28
|174 [37]
|18.37
|7.87
|169 [33]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.51
|56.20
|121 [27]
|19.98
|9.52
|170 [12]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|52.47
|45.48
|224 [16]
|14.44
|4.03
|171 [2]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|52.42
|45.22
|227 [9]
|16.87
|6.51
|172 [27]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|52.26
|51.42
|163 [27]
|18.25
|8.06
|173 [17]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-0
|52.21
|36.60
|297 [28]
|16.12
|5.96
|174 [3]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|51.89
|60.77
|87 [2]
|14.77
|4.93
|175 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|51.77
|54.23
|143 [32]
|15.57
|5.86
|176 [23]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|51.73
|67.13
|39 [5]
|16.45
|6.78
|177 [21]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|51.47
|21.62
|390 [45]
|15.13
|5.72
|178 [28]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|51.42
|24.49
|370 [53]
|16.87
|7.51
|179 [22]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-1
|51.41
|32.93
|319 [37]
|11.45
|2.09
|180 [35]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|51.08
|41.17
|260 [51]
|14.77
|5.74
|181 [29]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|51.05
|50.39
|172 [29]
|17.45
|8.46
|182 [24]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|50.78
|47.85
|200 [32]
|11.81
|3.08
|183 [36]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-4
|50.68
|78.85
|5 [1]
|15.08
|6.46
|184 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|5-0
|50.45
|35.15
|307 [31]
|14.42
|6.03
|185 [30]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|50.39
|51.41
|164 [28]
|14.39
|6.06
|186 [13]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|50.28
|44.67
|232 [17]
|16.35
|8.12
|187 [37]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.72
|63.00
|66 [15]
|13.58
|5.92
|188 [38]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|49.70
|57.50
|107 [21]
|11.92
|4.27
|189 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-0
|49.61
|17.87
|411 [41]
|14.68
|7.13
|190 [14]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|48.98
|43.52
|239 [18]
|14.72
|7.80
|191 [23]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-2
|48.88
|47.57
|202 [19]
|14.08
|7.26
|192 [25]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|48.87
|55.13
|129 [21]
|13.11
|6.30
|193 [24]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-2
|48.58
|42.49
|249 [25]
|16.02
|9.50
|194 [25]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|48.41
|47.44
|203 [20]
|17.09
|10.74
|195 [31]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|48.39
|18.48
|405 [57]
|11.78
|5.45
|196 [32]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|48.33
|60.88
|84 [13]
|15.61
|9.34
|197 [39]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|48.06
|49.05
|184 [39]
|12.20
|6.20
|198 [26]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|48.03
|45.62
|221 [36]
|14.96
|8.99
|199 [40]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|47.91
|17.69
|412 [46]
|14.60
|8.74
|200 [19]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-3
|47.85
|63.17
|64 [7]
|13.58
|7.79
|201 [39]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|47.84
|53.99
|149 [34]
|13.65
|7.87
|202 [5]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|47.83
|29.68
|339 [22]
|11.26
|5.49
|203 [6]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|47.69
|58.81
|97 [3]
|13.75
|8.12
|204 [7]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|47.59
|39.81
|273 [15]
|14.87
|9.33
|205 [27]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.48
|77.68
|8 [2]
|14.32
|8.90
|206 [41]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.42
|56.53
|118 [35]
|14.70
|9.33
|207 [28]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.18
|61.41
|81 [11]
|15.21
|10.08
|208 [33]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|47.17
|64.86
|52 [4]
|11.43
|6.32
|209 [42]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|47.14
|44.72
|231 [42]
|10.20
|5.11
|210 [40]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.13
|55.22
|128 [28]
|12.03
|6.96
|211 [8]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-0
|46.96
|26.11
|352 [25]
|12.65
|7.74
|212 [41]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|46.94
|46.53
|211 [44]
|15.18
|10.30
|213 [42]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|46.76
|54.32
|141 [31]
|12.94
|8.24
|214 [29]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|46.61
|32.07
|326 [50]
|15.52
|10.97
|215 [30]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.56
|53.75
|152 [23]
|15.60
|11.09
|216 [3]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|46.51
|34.50
|310 [8]
|14.23
|9.77
|217 [26]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-2
|46.41
|50.75
|167 [14]
|16.65
|12.30
|218 [15]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|46.35
|54.01
|148 [6]
|10.63
|6.34
|219 [20]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-2
|45.86
|41.24
|258 [21]
|14.24
|10.44
|220 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|45.74
|47.93
|197 [35]
|15.97
|12.29
|221 [21]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|45.60
|54.99
|131 [10]
|12.36
|8.82
|222 [27]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|1-4
|45.53
|54.49
|136 [10]
|13.92
|10.45
|223 [9]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|45.37
|41.43
|255 [12]
|9.40
|6.10
|224 [43]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|45.35
|34.81
|309 [53]
|12.08
|8.79
|225 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|38.02
|287 [45]
|14.49
|11.24
|226 [31]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.03
|57.36
|110 [17]
|9.34
|6.37
|227 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|45.01
|46.50
|212 [38]
|14.35
|11.41
|228 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|45.00
|38.58
|283 [16]
|13.15
|10.22
|229 [32]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|44.99
|36.32
|301 [49]
|9.52
|6.58
|230 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|44.88
|58.42
|99 [14]
|16.57
|13.76
|231 [34]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|44.77
|37.94
|289 [45]
|14.15
|11.44
|232 [28]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-3
|44.64
|48.82
|187 [18]
|10.92
|8.34
|233 [22]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-1
|44.41
|35.40
|306 [30]
|12.18
|9.82
|234 [37]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|44.28
|35.64
|305 [46]
|12.40
|10.17
|235 [38]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|44.11
|55.78
|123 [17]
|13.24
|11.19
|236 [23]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|44.03
|44.95
|229 [19]
|15.34
|13.37
|237 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-1
|44.00
|28.29
|343 [42]
|14.12
|12.18
|238 [30]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-2
|43.96
|43.07
|244 [24]
|9.82
|7.92
|239 [39]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|43.86
|49.66
|182 [32]
|9.77
|7.97
|240 [43]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.82
|58.38
|100 [33]
|10.20
|8.44
|241 [24]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-4
|43.63
|64.75
|53 [4]
|12.86
|11.29
|242 [40]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|43.57
|22.83
|382 [54]
|9.61
|8.10
|243 [25]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|43.51
|25.80
|354 [43]
|10.64
|9.19
|244 [4]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|43.36
|35.15
|308 [7]
|10.24
|8.93
|245 [44]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.28
|44.09
|234 [48]
|10.44
|9.22
|246 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-3
|43.19
|54.34
|140 [4]
|15.11
|13.98
|247 [41]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|42.97
|50.25
|175 [30]
|10.75
|9.84
|248 [16]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|42.43
|43.13
|243 [19]
|11.35
|10.98
|249 [26]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-0
|42.42
|17.02
|417 [52]
|10.38
|10.02
|250 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|42.20
|31.14
|333 [40]
|12.27
|12.12
|251 [27]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|3-1
|42.15
|28.14
|344 [38]
|7.73
|7.63
|252 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|42.11
|46.78
|207 [7]
|12.97
|12.92
|253 [35]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|42.00
|43.66
|237 [39]
|13.47
|13.52
|254 [28]
|Model
|7-AA
|2-2
|41.88
|37.97
|288 [26]
|9.59
|9.77
|255 [17]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|41.70
|25.01
|366 [29]
|13.37
|13.73
|256 [29]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-3
|41.68
|54.44
|137 [12]
|10.56
|10.94
|257 [13]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|41.51
|48.37
|196 [6]
|8.49
|9.04
|258 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|41.51
|47.05
|205 [33]
|8.72
|9.27
|259 [18]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-2
|41.47
|45.57
|223 [15]
|10.33
|10.92
|260 [19]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|41.39
|50.90
|166 [8]
|13.14
|13.80
|261 [45]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|41.35
|72.35
|16 [3]
|11.75
|12.46
|262 [32]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-1
|41.33
|13.76
|426 [49]
|8.63
|9.36
|263 [46]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|41.28
|66.45
|41 [11]
|7.56
|8.33
|264 [42]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|41.26
|33.88
|317 [48]
|8.44
|9.24
|265 [14]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|41.21
|42.49
|250 [11]
|14.16
|15.01
|266 [33]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-1
|40.99
|31.94
|327 [38]
|11.33
|12.39
|267 [20]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-3
|40.87
|45.82
|216 [12]
|9.17
|10.35
|268 [21]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|40.87
|25.17
|363 [27]
|12.37
|13.56
|269 [22]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|40.87
|35.75
|304 [23]
|13.07
|14.26
|270 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|40.74
|60.80
|85 [1]
|10.04
|11.36
|271 [23]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-0
|40.72
|7.54
|441 [36]
|6.35
|7.69
|272 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|40.15
|42.55
|248 [2]
|14.35
|16.25
|273 [47]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|39.89
|23.72
|377 [56]
|10.36
|12.53
|274 [6]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|39.76
|26.06
|353 [15]
|7.52
|9.82
|275 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.34
|42.39
|251 [50]
|9.14
|11.86
|276 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|39.17
|48.70
|189 [40]
|10.76
|13.65
|277 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|38.92
|21.82
|389 [36]
|7.00
|10.14
|278 [37]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|38.90
|58.47
|98 [13]
|12.61
|15.77
|279 [38]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|38.82
|38.69
|281 [44]
|7.45
|10.68
|280 [7]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|38.71
|40.98
|264 [3]
|11.50
|14.85
|281 [24]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|38.69
|25.05
|365 [28]
|10.59
|13.96
|282 [34]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-2
|38.34
|39.85
|272 [32]
|6.77
|10.48
|283 [35]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-3
|38.02
|45.45
|225 [22]
|10.87
|14.91
|284 [8]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|38.00
|31.32
|332 [13]
|12.47
|16.53
|285 [43]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|37.90
|51.83
|161 [26]
|13.42
|17.58
|286 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|37.71
|31.64
|330 [12]
|10.84
|15.19
|287 [10]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|37.40
|22.42
|385 [18]
|8.86
|13.52
|288 [39]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|37.32
|50.74
|168 [27]
|7.04
|11.78
|289 [11]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|36.98
|46.27
|213 [1]
|9.99
|15.07
|290 [44]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-3
|36.89
|47.19
|204 [36]
|8.53
|13.70
|291 [17]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-4
|36.73
|48.95
|185 [5]
|8.79
|14.12
|292 [30]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-3
|36.63
|39.80
|274 [24]
|11.37
|16.80
|293 [45]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-4
|36.59
|53.94
|150 [22]
|8.72
|14.18
|294 [18]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|36.57
|23.76
|376 [34]
|9.69
|15.17
|295 [19]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|36.50
|42.82
|245 [10]
|6.76
|12.32
|296 [36]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-3
|36.42
|39.71
|275 [33]
|3.82
|9.46
|297 [37]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|36.26
|20.11
|394 [46]
|8.17
|13.96
|298 [31]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|36.01
|21.97
|388 [49]
|6.01
|12.05
|299 [20]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|35.68
|41.12
|262 [14]
|7.70
|14.07
|300 [46]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|35.59
|39.59
|276 [43]
|8.16
|14.62
|301 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-0
|35.34
|17.66
|413 [2]
|7.10
|13.81
|302 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|34.77
|22.68
|384 [32]
|6.78
|14.07
|303 [12]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|34.62
|36.85
|296 [5]
|6.82
|14.25
|304 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|34.54
|57.80
|105 [3]
|10.53
|18.05
|305 [32]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-2
|34.43
|31.67
|329 [37]
|6.27
|13.90
|306 [40]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|34.24
|27.32
|348 [51]
|4.53
|12.35
|307 [21]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|3-1
|34.18
|24.98
|368 [31]
|10.23
|18.11
|308 [49]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|34.17
|45.00
|228 [47]
|9.66
|17.55
|309 [27]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|34.07
|23.78
|375 [30]
|6.79
|14.78
|310 [22]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|33.91
|19.69
|399 [37]
|6.03
|14.18
|311 [50]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|33.79
|48.69
|191 [39]
|8.90
|17.17
|312 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|33.63
|14.87
|422 [22]
|8.01
|16.43
|313 [38]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-2
|33.59
|36.33
|300 [36]
|6.80
|15.27
|314 [33]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|33.45
|36.58
|298 [29]
|5.66
|14.27
|315 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|33.31
|53.17
|156 [23]
|5.22
|13.98
|316 [39]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-2
|33.27
|25.20
|362 [43]
|9.69
|18.48
|317 [41]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|32.90
|41.94
|252 [42]
|5.09
|14.25
|318 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|4-0
|32.86
|2.71
|449 [10]
|9.19
|18.38
|319 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|32.49
|30.68
|336 [1]
|7.85
|17.42
|320 [23]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|32.03
|11.08
|432 [45]
|5.69
|15.71
|321 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.62
|42.61
|247 [41]
|0.49
|10.93
|322 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-2
|31.48
|33.90
|316 [33]
|1.68
|12.25
|323 [43]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|31.28
|46.76
|208 [34]
|2.14
|12.92
|324 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|30.89
|41.65
|253 [41]
|6.56
|17.72
|325 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-3
|30.89
|40.17
|269 [31]
|6.62
|17.79
|326 [24]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|30.74
|38.47
|285 [17]
|2.45
|13.77
|327 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|30.59
|28.54
|342 [23]
|5.88
|17.35
|328 [51]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|30.43
|57.18
|111 [22]
|3.59
|15.22
|329 [35]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|30.28
|26.37
|351 [42]
|7.21
|18.98
|330 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|30.00
|36.43
|299 [6]
|7.25
|19.31
|331 [28]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|29.90
|39.37
|277 [21]
|4.51
|16.67
|332 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|29.85
|10.70
|434 [24]
|4.52
|16.73
|333 [36]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|29.85
|9.79
|437 [54]
|13.43
|25.64
|334 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|29.79
|37.74
|293 [46]
|3.30
|15.56
|335 [26]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|29.60
|17.94
|409 [40]
|3.78
|16.24
|336 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.12
|45.92
|215 [46]
|6.25
|19.18
|337 [37]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-1
|29.01
|25.57
|357 [44]
|5.40
|18.44
|338 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|28.75
|-21.24
|464 [25]
|4.71
|18.02
|339 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|28.69
|49.95
|178 [38]
|4.85
|18.22
|340 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-3
|28.64
|35.96
|303 [1]
|4.95
|18.37
|341 [49]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|28.64
|34.49
|311 [47]
|0.68
|14.10
|342 [38]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-3
|28.55
|34.32
|313 [32]
|1.96
|15.47
|343 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|28.47
|55.03
|130 [29]
|4.24
|17.83
|344 [45]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|28.35
|50.17
|176 [28]
|5.87
|19.58
|345 [27]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|28.27
|24.97
|369 [32]
|8.09
|21.88
|346 [29]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|28.26
|28.85
|341 [26]
|6.49
|20.29
|347 [28]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|28.19
|25.72
|355 [26]
|2.44
|16.31
|348 [41]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-4
|28.10
|48.92
|186 [17]
|3.04
|17.00
|349 [29]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|27.57
|36.13
|302 [19]
|4.32
|18.81
|350 [39]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|2-2
|27.45
|27.48
|347 [40]
|2.84
|17.45
|351 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|26.97
|37.50
|294 [47]
|5.37
|20.46
|352 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|26.79
|37.28
|295 [48]
|3.36
|18.64
|353 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-3
|26.63
|40.32
|267 [22]
|1.18
|16.62
|354 [41]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-1
|26.35
|18.78
|403 [50]
|1.76
|17.47
|355 [30]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|26.33
|24.30
|373 [33]
|6.11
|21.84
|356 [30]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|26.30
|32.85
|320 [24]
|2.53
|18.29
|357 [42]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|2-2
|25.58
|22.42
|386 [48]
|0.49
|16.96
|358 [48]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|25.46
|53.24
|154 [24]
|1.10
|17.71
|359 [54]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-1
|25.10
|21.39
|392 [57]
|2.55
|19.51
|360 [43]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-3
|24.99
|38.78
|280 [25]
|5.43
|22.50
|361 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-3
|24.45
|41.12
|261 [29]
|2.22
|19.82
|362 [43]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-3
|24.40
|29.62
|340 [41]
|1.74
|19.39
|363 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-0
|24.14
|-1.19
|455 [7]
|-0.55
|17.36
|364 [44]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-3
|23.65
|24.31
|372 [44]
|-1.27
|17.14
|365 [44]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-4
|23.39
|44.05
|235 [20]
|2.65
|21.32
|366 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-3
|23.30
|31.00
|334 [1]
|6.66
|25.41
|367 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|22.59
|30.83
|335 [54]
|1.48
|20.95
|368 [3]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-0
|22.23
|7.93
|440 [9]
|-0.73
|19.11
|369 [49]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-4
|22.22
|49.73
|181 [30]
|1.48
|21.32
|370 [17]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|22.12
|32.77
|321 [11]
|-0.16
|19.77
|371 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-2
|22.06
|21.55
|391 [3]
|-0.67
|19.33
|372 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|21.81
|25.41
|359 [52]
|-0.16
|20.09
|373 [45]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-3
|20.97
|32.24
|324 [35]
|-0.91
|20.17
|374 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|20.71
|46.58
|210 [35]
|-1.04
|20.31
|375 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-2
|20.52
|16.93
|418 [6]
|1.37
|22.91
|376 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-1
|20.47
|6.27
|443 [4]
|4.36
|25.94
|377 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|20.10
|14.93
|421 [59]
|2.07
|24.03
|378 [18]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|19.98
|34.09
|315 [10]
|-0.23
|21.85
|379 [31]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|19.95
|20.21
|393 [33]
|-1.09
|21.02
|380 [45]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-4
|19.74
|45.57
|222 [21]
|-1.28
|21.03
|381 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|19.70
|30.28
|338 [25]
|0.70
|23.06
|382 [6]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-2
|19.64
|22.23
|387 [2]
|1.41
|23.84
|383 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-3
|19.53
|19.95
|396 [4]
|-4.46
|18.06
|384 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|19.51
|32.74
|322 [21]
|-3.39
|19.16
|385 [56]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|19.31
|48.43
|195 [41]
|1.47
|24.21
|386 [52]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|19.29
|52.23
|160 [25]
|-3.17
|19.60
|387 [19]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|19.16
|13.16
|427 [23]
|-0.44
|22.47
|388 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|18.77
|19.29
|402 [19]
|1.32
|24.61
|389 [33]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|18.33
|22.71
|383 [31]
|-3.10
|20.63
|390 [34]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|18.09
|40.28
|268 [20]
|-1.32
|22.64
|391 [32]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|17.50
|25.07
|364 [29]
|-6.72
|17.85
|392 [33]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|16.26
|15.74
|420 [43]
|-1.62
|24.18
|393 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|15.77
|25.32
|360 [55]
|-2.52
|23.77
|394 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|15.45
|38.41
|286 [44]
|-5.47
|21.14
|395 [34]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|15.00
|25.70
|356 [27]
|-4.32
|22.74
|396 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|14.14
|14.37
|423 [34]
|-4.18
|23.74
|397 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|13.91
|23.07
|381 [45]
|-6.28
|21.87
|398 [35]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|13.75
|23.57
|379 [35]
|-7.52
|20.79
|399 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|13.52
|9.93
|435 [3]
|-3.67
|24.87
|400 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-2
|13.47
|18.09
|408 [53]
|-3.89
|24.70
|401 [36]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|13.44
|24.99
|367 [30]
|-4.15
|24.47
|402 [46]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-2
|13.07
|6.02
|444 [56]
|-2.58
|26.41
|403 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|12.93
|16.49
|419 [21]
|-1.20
|27.93
|404 [22]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|12.89
|34.49
|312 [9]
|-2.02
|27.15
|405 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-4
|12.81
|56.25
|120 [20]
|-0.09
|29.16
|406 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|12.59
|30.42
|337 [14]
|2.31
|31.77
|407 [54]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-3
|12.37
|55.95
|122 [16]
|1.36
|31.05
|408 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-5
|12.24
|40.61
|266 [30]
|-1.09
|28.73
|409 [55]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-4
|11.97
|32.23
|325 [50]
|-8.68
|21.41
|410 [37]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|11.77
|19.50
|401 [38]
|-7.79
|22.49
|411 [56]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|11.70
|18.52
|404 [56]
|-4.54
|25.82
|412 [47]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-3
|11.38
|23.90
|374 [46]
|3.74
|34.42
|413 [48]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|11.22
|27.74
|346 [39]
|-11.37
|19.47
|414 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-1
|10.69
|-3.23
|458 [8]
|-1.42
|29.95
|415 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|9.76
|34.30
|314 [20]
|-3.68
|28.61
|416 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-1
|9.52
|-2.27
|457 [5]
|-1.97
|30.57
|417 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-4
|9.48
|19.74
|398 [5]
|-2.84
|29.74
|418 [49]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-3-1
|8.99
|31.73
|328 [36]
|-10.54
|22.53
|419 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-3
|8.62
|19.94
|397 [47]
|-6.45
|26.99
|420 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|7.96
|19.62
|400 [52]
|-7.70
|26.39
|421 [48]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-4
|7.93
|43.64
|238 [23]
|-6.42
|27.71
|422 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-3
|7.26
|11.79
|430 [7]
|0.10
|34.90
|423 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|7.06
|26.49
|350 [24]
|-1.62
|33.38
|424 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-2
|7.05
|8.50
|439 [55]
|-9.01
|25.99
|425 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-2
|6.75
|5.09
|446 [38]
|-4.82
|30.49
|426 [40]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|6.63
|25.46
|358 [28]
|-11.25
|24.18
|427 [57]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-2
|6.06
|17.94
|410 [58]
|-7.05
|28.95
|428 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-4
|5.38
|32.59
|323 [34]
|-11.30
|25.38
|429 [41]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|4.72
|17.37
|414 [42]
|-6.85
|30.49
|430 [42]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-4
|4.32
|37.76
|291 [18]
|-5.41
|32.33
|431 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-2-1
|3.31
|9.09
|438 [8]
|-12.56
|26.18
|432 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|3-2
|3.08
|3.07
|448 [47]
|-5.78
|33.20
|433 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|2.85
|23.57
|380 [47]
|-7.85
|31.36
|434 [53]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|0.01
|-7.64
|460 [58]
|-10.85
|31.20
|435 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-3
|-0.44
|17.15
|416 [48]
|-11.12
|31.38
|436 [44]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-0.59
|45.22
|226 [8]
|-7.02
|35.63
|437 [58]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-4
|-1.03
|27.78
|345 [51]
|-13.36
|29.73
|438 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|-1.16
|18.14
|407 [20]
|-10.42
|32.80
|439 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-3
|-1.99
|13.90
|425 [60]
|-11.45
|32.60
|440 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|-2.68
|1.12
|450 [6]
|-12.51
|32.23
|441 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-4
|-2.79
|24.38
|371 [45]
|-8.91
|35.94
|442 [55]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-4
|-4.71
|17.19
|415 [51]
|-10.66
|36.11
|443 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|-5.54
|7.47
|442 [37]
|-5.88
|41.72
|444 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|1-4
|-5.55
|13.95
|424 [44]
|-15.51
|32.10
|445 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|-6.48
|-11.50
|462 [49]
|-7.80
|40.74
|446 [60]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|-7.38
|19.96
|395 [55]
|-14.86
|34.58
|447 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-1
|-7.86
|-8.11
|461 [7]
|-11.98
|37.94
|448 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-4
|-10.15
|37.89
|290 [4]
|-5.61
|46.60
|449 [56]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-4
|-10.73
|13.04
|428 [53]
|-16.05
|36.73
|450 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-3
|-11.63
|4.67
|447 [50]
|-18.70
|34.99
|451 [7]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-4
|-12.42
|11.94
|429 [2]
|-21.16
|33.32
|452 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-4
|-14.40
|11.45
|431 [3]
|-16.74
|39.73
|453 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-0
|-14.69
|-31.84
|465 [9]
|-21.18
|35.57
|454 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-4
|-15.76
|5.36
|445 [5]
|-19.97
|37.85
|455 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-3
|-15.88
|-6.14
|459 [6]
|-17.31
|40.63
|456 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-3
|-18.14
|0.35
|452 [57]
|-14.87
|45.33
|457 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-2
|-19.46
|-1.78
|456 [4]
|-21.94
|39.58
|458 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-4
|-23.04
|26.63
|349 [41]
|-25.27
|39.83
|459 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-5
|-23.60
|9.88
|436 [35]
|-21.29
|44.38
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-3
|-25.74
|-19.96
|463 [12]
|-24.86
|42.94
|461 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|-27.94
|11.08
|433 [46]
|-28.43
|41.57
|462 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-4
|-32.57
|-0.95
|453 [54]
|-29.26
|45.37
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-4
|-37.20
|-1.02
|[]
|-30.72
|48.53
|464 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|-37.24
|18.26
|[]
|-31.83
|47.47
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-4
|-54.63
|0.74
|[]
|-35.71
|60.98
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.10
|79.55
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.80
|74.80
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.82
|73.78
|4
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.84
|73.31
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.06
|71.28
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.94
|69.20
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|76.80
|66.83
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|72.54
|63.88
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.84
|67.11
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|66.84
|58.74
|11
|1-A Division I
|4
|66.75
|56.90
|12
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|66.20
|58.28
|13
|8-AAA
|6
|65.68
|56.64
|14
|3-AAAA
|6
|65.36
|55.21
|15
|7-AAAA
|6
|65.01
|55.24
|16
|2-AAAAA
|7
|64.05
|53.50
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|63.96
|57.77
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.69
|56.18
|19
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|63.67
|56.74
|20
|1-AA
|7
|62.69
|55.23
|21
|7-AAAAA
|6
|62.36
|54.23
|22
|1-AAA
|6
|62.17
|56.40
|23
|1-AAAAA
|6
|61.98
|51.01
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|60.72
|49.47
|25
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.28
|50.68
|26
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.16
|51.14
|27
|2-AAAA
|7
|60.00
|52.06
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|58.47
|49.62
|29
|2-AAA
|5
|57.36
|50.10
|30
|3-AA
|7
|57.11
|48.11
|31
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.51
|51.50
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|56.31
|47.26
|33
|5-AAAA
|8
|55.32
|47.39
|34
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|54.93
|48.80
|35
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.73
|43.47
|36
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|53.89
|43.57
|37
|6-AAAAA
|7
|53.63
|43.87
|38
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.01
|47.95
|39
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|50.29
|44.96
|40
|6-AAAA
|6
|49.49
|54.98
|41
|6-A Division I
|4
|49.01
|49.80
|42
|8-AA
|6
|48.40
|42.71
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|47.71
|38.63
|44
|7-AAA
|7
|47.11
|41.04
|45
|8-AAAA
|9
|46.81
|42.95
|46
|7-A Division II
|3
|46.38
|41.99
|47
|3-AAAAA
|5
|46.15
|39.84
|48
|4-A Division I
|4
|46.04
|34.55
|49
|2-A Division II
|5
|45.57
|40.07
|50
|7-AA
|7
|44.75
|34.92
|51
|5-AA
|7
|44.74
|33.93
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|44.08
|37.35
|53
|4-AA
|8
|42.98
|30.85
|54
|7-A Division I
|7
|42.38
|33.57
|55
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|42.14
|38.80
|56
|4-AAAAA
|6
|40.99
|39.52
|57
|3-A Division II
|5
|40.54
|36.05
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|39.92
|27.00
|59
|4-AAA
|6
|39.53
|28.79
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|36.33
|29.19
|61
|6-AA
|7
|34.12
|27.37
|62
|6-A Division II
|8
|32.55
|20.19
|63
|2-AA
|8
|31.69
|19.49
|64
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|31.35
|27.09
|65
|8-A Division II
|6
|28.78
|30.25
|66
|1-A Division II
|7
|28.38
|18.75
|67
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|27.98
|22.68
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|26.59
|20.06
|69
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|25.91
|16.93
|70
|5-A Division II
|6
|24.87
|15.63
|71
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|23.41
|19.55
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|22.83
|21.31
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|22.22
|12.70
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|20.12
|13.51
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|15.43
|11.42
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|10.27
|0.35
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-3.48
|-10.06
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-28.64
|-31.47
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|24.80
|94.1%
|0.254
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|10.07
|75.5%
|0.323
|08/19
|Central Gwinnett
|Discovery
|29 - 22
|31.31
|97.1%
|0.324
|08/19
|Josey
|Savannah
|22 - 16
|28.50
|96.0%
|0.327
|09/16
|North Atlanta
|Wheeler
|13 - 20
|10.65
|76.7%
|0.339
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|22.44
|92.5%
|0.348
|09/09
|Calvary Christian
|Flint River Academy
|30 - 19
|38.52
|98.7%
|0.372
|08/19
|Dougherty
|Westover
|28 - 21
|26.24
|94.9%
|0.378
|09/16
|Edmund Burke Academy
|Piedmont Academy
|25 - 24
|14.90
|84.1%
|0.383
|09/02
|East Hall
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|14 - 13
|14.90
|84.1%
|0.383
|08/19
|Flowery Branch
|Decatur
|39 - 38
|14.84
|84.0%
|0.384
|08/26
|Dougherty
|Randolph-Clay
|32 - 14
|71.83
|100.0%
|0.388
|08/26
|Lamar County
|Upson-Lee
|21 - 20
|14.30
|83.2%
|0.391
|09/09
|Dutchtown
|Spalding
|21 - 14
|24.56
|94.0%
|0.397
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|4.45
|62.2%
|0.401
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|101.22
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|0.15
|50.4%
|95.19
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|12.11
|79.5%
|95.19
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|10.75
|76.9%
|92.28
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|11.50
|78.3%
|92.18
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|12.94
|80.9%
|89.24
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|15.73
|85.3%
|88.79
|09/30
|Lee County
|Houston County
|-
|1.82
|55.1%
|88.44
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|-
|0.99
|52.8%
|88.05
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|2.99
|58.3%
|86.86
|11/04
|Milton
|Lambert
|-
|2.48
|56.9%
|86.82
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|19.93
|90.3%
|86.07
|11/04
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|2.82
|57.8%
|85.86
|08/26
|Houston County
|Perry
|57 - 56
|6.37
|67.1%
|83.53
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|9.33
|74.0%
|82.62
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|12.56
|80.3%
