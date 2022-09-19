ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Week 5

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell
49 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 885 of 925 total games (ignoring ties) (95.68%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.11 points and all game margins within 11.53 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 2.16

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek4-0102.651Houston County4-087.97
2Colquitt County4-0101.292Lee County4-187.63
3Valdosta5-098.983Hughes4-087.58
4Milton2-288.274Thomas County Central4-086.80
5Buford4-087.555Gainesville5-085.97
6Carrollton5-087.526Woodward Academy3-181.44
7Walton3-186.927Roswell3-181.10
8Grayson4-085.548Northside (Warner Robins)2-276.12
9Parkview4-084.889Rome3-176.08
10Lambert4-083.6310Marist3-275.09
11North Cobb2-278.0411Blessed Trinity3-174.67
12Westlake3-277.9812South Paulding2-269.22
13East Coweta4-176.7513Brunswick4-067.10
14South Gwinnett4-075.9714Alpharetta2-266.85
15Kennesaw Mountain4-075.8315Douglas County3-165.62



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County3-084.241Cedartown4-086.37
2Dutchtown5-078.982Perry3-183.76
3Cartersville5-077.953North Oconee3-077.59
4Warner Robins1-376.014Benedictine2-277.19
5Loganville5-074.175Burke County4-076.69
6Coffee3-171.026Starr's Mill4-076.48
7Calhoun3-270.277Bainbridge2-372.89
8Jones County3-269.008Stockbridge3-267.40
9Creekside2-268.149Troup4-065.81
10Kell4-067.9710LaGrange3-165.79
11Jefferson2-266.8311Pace Academy4-164.38
12Cambridge2-265.9512Wayne County3-164.17
13Clarke Central1-362.0713Westminster (Atlanta)2-261.19
14Flowery Branch2-261.8814Whitewater3-160.74
15Eastside3-158.4715Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-260.40



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove3-192.701Pierce County4-077.91
2Sandy Creek4-174.402Cook3-177.35
3Oconee County3-272.053Fitzgerald4-075.57
4Stephens County4-171.494Thomson3-166.90
5Peach County2-269.355Rockmart2-262.77
6Dougherty5-069.086Northeast2-260.71
7Monroe Area2-368.377Appling County2-159.92
8Thomasville2-364.098Vidalia4-059.70
9Carver (Atlanta)3-163.799Eagle's Landing Christian1-358.50
10Calvary Day3-062.7410Athens Academy3-157.80
11Crisp County3-162.6411South Atlanta3-057.71
12Hart County2-260.2512Callaway1-356.77
13Adairsville3-159.7113Columbia3-154.54
14Savannah Christian4-059.3614Laney3-153.59
15Mary Persons3-159.1715Fellowship Christian1-253.50



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County4-178.781Clinch County4-153.40
2Prince Avenue Christian4-078.752Bowdon3-152.42
3Rabun County4-074.713Charlton County3-251.89
4Irwin County3-172.574Early County5-049.61
5Swainsboro5-069.985Schley County2-247.83
6Bleckley County4-066.186Dooly County1-247.69
7Darlington4-064.157Aquinas3-147.59
8Lamar County5-061.998Johnson County3-046.96
9Elbert County4-060.149McIntosh County Academy3-145.37
10Metter3-259.2210Manchester2-245.00
11Whitefield Academy4-059.0911Emanuel County Institute1-343.19
12Dublin2-252.4712Wilcox County1-342.11
13St. Francis3-150.2813Christian Heritage1-341.51
14Mount Pisgah Christian3-148.9814Macon County1-341.21
15Pelham2-246.3515Mitchell County0-340.74



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy4-060.141Central Fellowship Christian4-032.86
2Stratford Academy4-052.892Brentwood School1-328.64
3Brookstone3-046.513Edmund Burke Academy3-022.23
4St. Anne-Pacelli3-243.364Briarwood Academy2-222.06
5Tattnall Square2-340.155Gatewood School2-220.52



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson4-035.341Cherokee Christian3-232.49
2Robert Toombs Academy2-323.302Skipstone Academy3-024.14
3Fullington Academy3-19.523Calvary Christian4-120.47
4Memorial Day3-1-7.864King's Academy2-213.52
5Harvester Christian1-4-14.405Lanier Christian3-110.69



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA4-0102.6576.4510 [5]47.95-12.64
2 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-0101.2968.5733 [15]45.55-13.69
3 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA5-098.9863.5662 [21]36.01-20.92
4 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-192.7080.802 [1]37.38-13.26
5 [4]Milton6-AAAAAAA2-288.2773.9812 [7]30.42-15.80
6 [1]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-087.9747.90198 [42]40.83-5.08
7 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA4-187.6371.7318 [4]34.30-11.27
8 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA4-087.5852.86157 [35]33.74-11.79
9 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA4-087.5570.9119 [9]33.03-12.46
10 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-087.5261.7777 [25]32.71-12.75
11 [7]Walton5-AAAAAAA3-186.9270.8020 [10]35.82-9.05
12 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA4-086.8065.6646 [13]33.70-11.04
13 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA4-086.3763.7461 [6]30.19-14.12
14 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-085.9763.2063 [14]33.15-10.76
15 [8]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-085.5454.24142 [36]33.97-9.52
16 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-084.8859.1296 [32]37.31-5.51
17 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA3-084.2464.6155 [9]28.38-13.80
18 [2]Perry2-AAAA3-183.7669.9525 [3]32.09-9.62
19 [10]Lambert6-AAAAAAA4-083.6362.5469 [23]33.60-7.97
20 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA3-181.4456.56117 [25]32.39-6.99
21 [7]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-181.1068.0436 [9]31.14-7.90
22 [2]Dutchtown2-AAAAA5-078.9857.38109 [16]25.78-11.14
23 [1]Brooks County1-A Division I4-178.7863.8560 [1]32.01-4.71
24 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-078.7561.5679 [2]29.81-6.88
25 [11]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-278.0477.817 [3]28.54-7.44
26 [12]Westlake2-AAAAAAA3-277.9870.4121 [11]30.46-5.46
27 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA5-077.9548.49192 [31]30.28-5.62
28 [1]Pierce County3-AA4-077.9150.29173 [16]31.19-4.66
29 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA3-077.5962.6668 [8]26.86-8.67
30 [2]Cook1-AA3-177.3569.3829 [2]31.18-4.11
31 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA2-277.1964.3057 [5]28.56-6.57
32 [13]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-176.7566.5140 [16]30.40-4.29
33 [5]Burke County3-AAAA4-076.6962.0476 [10]32.05-2.58
34 [6]Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-076.4855.22127 [19]25.53-8.89
35 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-276.1273.1013 [2]26.94-7.12
36 [9]Rome6-AAAAAA3-176.0861.6878 [19]26.54-7.48
37 [4]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-376.0185.431 [1]26.46-7.49
38 [14]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-075.9759.5495 [31]26.19-7.72
39 [15]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA4-075.8357.93104 [34]31.88-1.89
40 [16]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-175.7659.9491 [29]31.25-2.45
41 [3]Fitzgerald1-AA4-075.5756.67116 [8]30.39-3.12
42 [10]Marist4-AAAAAA3-275.0970.2522 [5]28.21-4.82
43 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I4-074.7153.44153 [7]29.77-2.89
44 [11]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-174.6766.0344 [12]26.95-5.66
45 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA4-174.4062.3971 [6]28.74-3.60
46 [5]Loganville8-AAAAA5-074.1751.09165 [26]27.53-4.59
47 [17]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA3-273.1165.9545 [17]25.18-5.87
48 [18]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-172.9563.1765 [22]25.65-5.24
49 [7]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-372.8978.686 [1]25.62-5.22
50 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I3-172.5755.69124 [5]24.83-5.68
51 [3]Oconee County8-AAA3-272.0567.3038 [4]22.85-7.14
52 [19]McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-271.5369.4828 [13]29.46-0.01
53 [4]Stephens County8-AAA4-171.4958.14102 [8]21.80-7.63
54 [6]Coffee1-AAAAA3-171.0243.83236 [38]26.64-2.32
55 [20]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-270.3461.1083 [26]28.25-0.04
56 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA3-270.2768.0835 [4]26.79-1.43
57 [21]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-270.2576.759 [4]28.910.72
58 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I5-069.9845.66220 [14]23.46-4.46
59 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-269.6678.914 [2]23.81-3.80
60 [23]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-369.6274.4911 [6]24.11-3.45
61 [24]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-469.5879.133 [1]24.91-2.62
62 [5]Peach County2-AAA2-269.3569.3031 [3]24.86-2.43
63 [12]South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-269.2269.7727 [7]26.59-0.57
64 [25]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-269.1865.0749 [19]24.61-2.51
65 [6]Dougherty1-AAA5-069.0841.24259 [28]27.720.70
66 [8]Jones County2-AAAAA3-269.0060.7986 [12]26.13-0.81
67 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA2-368.3766.3243 [5]25.88-0.43
68 [26]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-268.3262.5370 [24]23.07-3.20
69 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA2-268.1463.9059 [10]22.93-3.15
70 [10]Kell6-AAAAA4-067.9751.78162 [25]25.82-0.10
71 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA3-267.4062.9667 [7]21.38-3.96
72 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-267.1170.1723 [12]19.91-5.14
73 [13]Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-067.1039.09279 [52]22.31-2.73
74 [4]Thomson4-AA3-166.9054.65134 [11]22.19-2.65
75 [28]Norcross7-AAAAAAA2-266.8765.0750 [20]26.001.19
76 [14]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA2-266.8562.3572 [16]29.424.63
77 [11]Jefferson8-AAAAA2-266.8366.3842 [6]23.13-1.65
78 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I4-066.1845.68219 [13]22.10-2.03
79 [12]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-265.9564.7254 [8]24.891.00
80 [9]Troup4-AAAA4-065.8146.75209 [37]24.801.05
81 [10]LaGrange4-AAAA3-165.7959.6894 [15]26.032.30
82 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-165.6256.76114 [24]24.430.88
83 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-365.1568.4034 [8]21.26-1.83
84 [29]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-264.5159.9392 [30]20.93-1.52
85 [11]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-164.3854.53135 [20]23.190.87
86 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA3-164.1752.68158 [24]19.87-2.25
87 [7]Darlington7-A Division I4-064.1550.63169 [9]25.893.80
88 [8]Thomasville1-AAA2-364.0969.8326 [2]21.57-0.47
89 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-264.0560.1589 [28]22.500.51
90 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA3-163.7954.14145 [12]25.243.51
91 [31]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-463.2869.3130 [14]23.051.83
92 [32]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-163.1140.84265 [44]19.99-1.07
93 [5]Rockmart7-AA2-262.7765.3848 [3]24.183.47
94 [10]Calvary Day3-AAA3-062.7441.40256 [27]22.041.36
95 [11]Crisp County1-AAA3-162.6457.62106 [9]19.74-0.85
96 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-362.0768.7732 [3]24.774.76
97 [8]Lamar County4-A Division I5-061.9947.58201 [11]23.633.70
98 [33]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-361.9365.4547 [18]19.30-0.57
99 [14]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-261.8865.0651 [7]22.512.69
100 [17]Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-161.4654.10146 [33]19.610.21
101 [18]Effingham County2-AAAAAA2-261.3857.12112 [23]17.59-1.73
102 [13]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-261.1961.3182 [12]17.88-1.25
103 [34]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA3-160.9954.19144 [37]24.735.79
104 [19]Creekview6-AAAAAA2-360.8862.1874 [18]18.890.07
105 [20]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-460.7867.6037 [10]19.731.01
106 [14]Whitewater4-AAAA3-160.7449.88179 [31]23.614.93
107 [6]Northeast2-AA2-260.7155.63125 [9]18.690.05
108 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA2-260.4059.8593 [14]19.591.24
109 [12]Hart County8-AAA2-260.2550.57171 [15]19.080.89
110 [21]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-460.2570.0424 [6]15.95-2.24
111 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-060.1423.58378 [17]20.532.45
112 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I4-060.1448.77188 [10]25.087.00
113 [16]Cairo1-AAAA3-259.9962.1675 [9]22.784.85
114 [17]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-159.9848.70190 [33]21.703.77
115 [22]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-159.9643.41241 [49]19.851.95
116 [7]Appling County3-AA2-159.9264.1758 [6]17.86-0.01
117 [13]Adairsville6-AAA3-159.7149.77180 [16]24.476.81
118 [8]Vidalia3-AA4-059.7037.74292 [27]19.902.26
119 [14]Savannah Christian3-AAA4-059.3631.62331 [39]22.014.70
120 [35]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-459.3272.6115 [8]19.392.13
121 [10]Metter3-A Division I3-259.2257.44108 [4]16.81-0.35
122 [15]Mary Persons2-AAA3-159.1753.76151 [13]20.733.61
123 [11]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-059.0939.17278 [22]20.563.53
124 [36]Camden County1-AAAAAAA3-258.9045.80218 [41]16.920.08
125 [23]River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-158.7545.99214 [45]20.543.85
126 [9]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-358.5072.0517 [1]20.003.56
127 [24]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-258.4854.75132 [30]19.953.52
128 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA3-158.4744.91230 [37]17.701.28
129 [16]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-157.9341.58254 [26]19.243.37
130 [18]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-457.8872.8914 [2]17.972.15
131 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-057.8443.44240 [43]20.244.46
132 [10]Athens Academy8-AA3-157.8054.09147 [13]21.635.88
133 [11]South Atlanta6-AA3-057.7147.88199 [17]20.154.50
134 [19]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-157.3844.28233 [39]21.506.18
135 [20]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-057.2033.81318 [49]19.794.65
136 [16]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-157.0541.06263 [43]20.935.94
137 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA4-157.0340.13270 [42]22.297.32
138 [22]Hampton5-AAAA4-156.9548.45193 [34]21.927.03
139 [25]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-256.9449.37183 [38]20.365.48
140 [12]Callaway5-AA1-356.7764.3556 [5]16.641.93
141 [17]Mays5-AAAAA2-256.6357.11113 [18]23.348.76
142 [18]Tucker4-AAAAA2-256.6158.34101 [15]18.774.22
143 [23]Lovett5-AAAA2-256.4755.57126 [18]16.962.55
144 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-356.3556.44119 [26]15.721.43
145 [27]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-156.1948.44194 [40]17.913.78
146 [28]Newnan5-AAAAAA1-356.0062.3073 [17]21.307.36
147 [24]Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-255.6843.31242 [40]16.663.04
148 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA2-255.4556.68115 [19]15.792.39
149 [17]Hebron Christian8-AAA4-055.4538.60282 [34]21.698.30
150 [38]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-355.4060.2088 [27]17.213.86
151 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA1-255.2461.4380 [11]16.693.51
152 [13]Columbia5-AA3-154.5452.32159 [15]15.713.24
153 [20]Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-254.3254.72133 [22]20.808.54
154 [26]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-354.1754.37139 [21]17.645.53
155 [21]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-254.0042.66246 [40]18.276.33
156 [18]Dawson County7-AAA2-253.9560.1090 [7]19.537.64
157 [29]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-353.9258.00103 [20]19.397.53
158 [22]Dalton7-AAAAA2-253.6950.12177 [29]19.317.67
159 [14]Laney4-AA3-153.5945.82217 [18]13.882.35
160 [15]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-253.5053.22155 [14]17.736.28
161 [30]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-153.5050.58170 [36]18.266.82
162 [1]Clinch County2-A Division II4-153.4041.26257 [13]16.585.24
163 [16]Putnam County4-AA3-153.3039.94271 [23]15.504.26
164 [19]Harlem4-AAA4-152.9338.50284 [35]14.583.70
165 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-052.8925.30361 [16]16.195.36
166 [20]Jackson2-AAA2-252.8054.44138 [11]15.334.58
167 [31]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-252.7447.04206 [43]17.867.18
168 [32]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-252.5650.28174 [37]18.377.87
169 [33]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-352.5156.20121 [27]19.989.52
170 [12]Dublin2-A Division I2-252.4745.48224 [16]14.444.03
171 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II3-152.4245.22227 [9]16.876.51
172 [27]Spalding2-AAAA2-252.2651.42163 [27]18.258.06
173 [17]Worth County1-AA4-052.2136.60297 [28]16.125.96
174 [3]Charlton County2-A Division II3-251.8960.7787 [2]14.774.93
175 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-251.7754.23143 [32]15.575.86
176 [23]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-351.7367.1339 [5]16.456.78
177 [21]Lumpkin County7-AAA4-051.4721.62390 [45]15.135.72
178 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-051.4224.49370 [53]16.877.51
179 [22]Monroe1-AAA4-151.4132.93319 [37]11.452.09
180 [35]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-151.0841.17260 [51]14.775.74
181 [29]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-251.0550.39172 [29]17.458.46
182 [24]Union Grove2-AAAAA3-250.7847.85200 [32]11.813.08
183 [36]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-450.6878.855 [1]15.086.46
184 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA5-050.4535.15307 [31]14.426.03
185 [30]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-250.3951.41164 [28]14.396.06
186 [13]St. Francis6-A Division I3-150.2844.67232 [17]16.358.12
187 [37]Lanier8-AAAAAA1-349.7263.0066 [15]13.585.92
188 [38]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-449.7057.50107 [21]11.924.27
189 [4]Early County1-A Division II5-049.6117.87411 [41]14.687.13
190 [14]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-148.9843.52239 [18]14.727.80
191 [23]Ringgold6-AAA2-248.8847.57202 [19]14.087.26
192 [25]Cass7-AAAAA1-348.8755.13129 [21]13.116.30
193 [24]Morgan County4-AAA3-248.5842.49249 [25]16.029.50
194 [25]White County7-AAA2-248.4147.44203 [20]17.0910.74
195 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-048.3918.48405 [57]11.785.45
196 [32]Baldwin2-AAAA1-348.3360.8884 [13]15.619.34
197 [39]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-248.0649.05184 [39]12.206.20
198 [26]Ola2-AAAAA2-248.0345.62221 [36]14.968.99
199 [40]Osborne5-AAAAAAA4-047.9117.69412 [46]14.608.74
200 [19]Sumter County1-AA1-347.8563.1764 [7]13.587.79
201 [39]Evans2-AAAAAA2-247.8453.99149 [34]13.657.87
202 [5]Schley County6-A Division II2-247.8329.68339 [22]11.265.49
203 [6]Dooly County4-A Division II1-247.6958.8197 [3]13.758.12
204 [7]Aquinas8-A Division II3-147.5939.81273 [15]14.879.33
205 [27]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-347.4877.688 [2]14.328.90
206 [41]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-447.4256.53118 [35]14.709.33
207 [28]Centennial6-AAAAA1-347.1861.4181 [11]15.2110.08
208 [33]West Laurens2-AAAA1-347.1764.8652 [4]11.436.32
209 [42]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA2-247.1444.72231 [42]10.205.11
210 [40]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-347.1355.22128 [28]12.036.96
211 [8]Johnson County5-A Division II3-046.9626.11352 [25]12.657.74
212 [41]Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-146.9446.53211 [44]15.1810.30
213 [42]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-346.7654.32141 [31]12.948.24
214 [29]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-146.6132.07326 [50]15.5210.97
215 [30]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-346.5653.75152 [23]15.6011.09
216 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-046.5134.50310 [8]14.239.77
217 [26]Liberty County3-AAA2-246.4150.75167 [14]16.6512.30
218 [15]Pelham1-A Division I2-246.3554.01148 [6]10.636.34
219 [20]Fannin County7-AA2-245.8641.24258 [21]14.2410.44
220 [34]Miller Grove6-AAAA2-345.7447.93197 [35]15.9712.29
221 [21]Dodge County1-AA1-345.6054.99131 [10]12.368.82
222 [27]Upson-Lee2-AAA1-445.5354.49136 [10]13.9210.45
223 [9]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-145.3741.43255 [12]9.406.10
224 [43]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-145.3534.81309 [53]12.088.79
225 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA2-345.3038.02287 [45]14.4911.24
226 [31]Northgate3-AAAAA1-445.0357.36110 [17]9.346.37
227 [36]Westover1-AAAA2-345.0146.50212 [38]14.3511.41
228 [10]Manchester6-A Division II2-245.0038.58283 [16]13.1510.22
229 [32]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-144.9936.32301 [49]9.526.58
230 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA1-444.8858.4299 [14]16.5713.76
231 [34]Hiram7-AAAAA3-244.7737.94289 [45]14.1511.44
232 [28]Wesleyan7-AAA1-344.6448.82187 [18]10.928.34
233 [22]Berrien1-AA3-144.4135.40306 [30]12.189.82
234 [37]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-144.2835.64305 [46]12.4010.17
235 [38]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA1-344.1155.78123 [17]13.2411.19
236 [23]North Murray7-AA2-244.0344.95229 [19]15.3413.37
237 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-144.0028.29343 [42]14.1212.18
238 [30]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-243.9643.07244 [24]9.827.92
239 [39]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-343.8649.66182 [32]9.777.97
240 [43]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-443.8258.38100 [33]10.208.44
241 [24]Jeff Davis1-AA0-443.6364.7553 [4]12.8611.29
242 [40]Howard2-AAAA4-043.5722.83382 [54]9.618.10
243 [25]Union County8-AA4-143.5125.80354 [43]10.649.19
244 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-243.3635.15308 [7]10.248.93
245 [44]Lassiter7-AAAAAA2-243.2844.09234 [48]10.449.22
246 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-343.1954.34140 [4]15.1113.98
247 [41]Madison County8-AAAA1-342.9750.25175 [30]10.759.84
248 [16]Pepperell7-A Division I2-242.4343.13243 [19]11.3510.98
249 [26]Banks County8-AA4-042.4217.02417 [52]10.3810.02
250 [31]Gilmer7-AAA3-142.2031.14333 [40]12.2712.12
251 [27]Toombs County3-AA3-142.1528.14344 [38]7.737.63
252 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II1-342.1146.78207 [7]12.9712.92
253 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-342.0043.66237 [39]13.4713.52
254 [28]Model7-AA2-241.8837.97288 [26]9.599.77
255 [17]Trion7-A Division I3-141.7025.01366 [29]13.3713.73
256 [29]Haralson County7-AA1-341.6854.44137 [12]10.5610.94
257 [13]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-341.5148.37196 [6]8.499.04
258 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-341.5147.05205 [33]8.729.27
259 [18]Commerce8-A Division I2-241.4745.57223 [15]10.3310.92
260 [19]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-341.3950.90166 [8]13.1413.80
261 [45]Pope7-AAAAAA0-441.3572.3516 [3]11.7512.46
262 [32]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-141.3313.76426 [49]8.639.36
263 [46]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-541.2866.4541 [11]7.568.33
264 [42]McDonough5-AAAA2-241.2633.88317 [48]8.449.24
265 [14]Macon County6-A Division II1-341.2142.49250 [11]14.1615.01
266 [33]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-140.9931.94327 [38]11.3312.39
267 [20]Heard County4-A Division I1-340.8745.82216 [12]9.1710.35
268 [21]Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-140.8725.17363 [27]12.3713.56
269 [22]Temple4-A Division I3-240.8735.75304 [23]13.0714.26
270 [15]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-340.7460.8085 [1]10.0411.36
271 [23]Screven County3-A Division I4-040.727.54441 [36]6.357.69
272 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-340.1542.55248 [2]14.3516.25
273 [47]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA3-139.8923.72377 [56]10.3612.53
274 [6]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-039.7626.06353 [15]7.529.82
275 [48]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-239.3442.39251 [50]9.1411.86
276 [44]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-339.1748.70189 [40]10.7613.65
277 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-138.9221.82389 [36]7.0010.14
278 [37]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-438.9058.4798 [13]12.6115.77
279 [38]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-238.8238.69281 [44]7.4510.68
280 [7]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-238.7140.98264 [3]11.5014.85
281 [24]Bryan County3-A Division I3-138.6925.05365 [28]10.5913.96
282 [34]Bremen6-AAA2-238.3439.85272 [32]6.7710.48
283 [35]Pickens7-AAA1-338.0245.45225 [22]10.8714.91
284 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-238.0031.32332 [13]12.4716.53
285 [43]Griffin2-AAAA0-437.9051.83161 [26]13.4217.58
286 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-137.7131.64330 [12]10.8415.19
287 [10]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-237.4022.42385 [18]8.8613.52
288 [39]Banneker5-AAAAA2-237.3250.74168 [27]7.0411.78
289 [11]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-336.9846.27213 [1]9.9915.07
290 [44]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-336.8947.19204 [36]8.5313.70
291 [17]Turner County2-A Division II1-436.7348.95185 [5]8.7914.12
292 [30]Washington County4-AA1-336.6339.80274 [24]11.3716.80
293 [45]Hardaway1-AAAA1-436.5953.94150 [22]8.7214.18
294 [18]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-236.5723.76376 [34]9.6915.17
295 [19]Terrell County1-A Division II1-336.5042.82245 [10]6.7612.32
296 [36]Douglass5-AAA2-336.4239.71275 [33]3.829.46
297 [37]Long County3-AAA3-136.2620.11394 [46]8.1713.96
298 [31]Brantley County3-AA3-136.0121.97388 [49]6.0112.05
299 [20]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-235.6841.12262 [14]7.7014.07
300 [46]North Hall8-AAAA1-335.5939.59276 [43]8.1614.62
301 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A4-035.3417.66413 [2]7.1013.81
302 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-134.7722.68384 [32]6.7814.07
303 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-234.6236.85296 [5]6.8214.25
304 [26]Dade County7-A Division I3-134.5457.80105 [3]10.5318.05
305 [32]Tattnall County3-AA2-234.4331.67329 [37]6.2713.90
306 [40]North Springs6-AAAAA3-134.2427.32348 [51]4.5312.35
307 [21]Telfair County4-A Division II3-134.1824.98368 [31]10.2318.11
308 [49]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-334.1745.00228 [47]9.6617.55
309 [27]Social Circle5-A Division I3-134.0723.78375 [30]6.7914.78
310 [22]Jenkins County3-A Division II3-233.9119.69399 [37]6.0314.18
311 [50]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-333.7948.69191 [39]8.9017.17
312 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-033.6314.87422 [22]8.0116.43
313 [38]Hephzibah4-AAA2-233.5936.33300 [36]6.8015.27
314 [33]Providence Christian8-AA2-333.4536.58298 [29]5.6614.27
315 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-433.3153.17156 [23]5.2213.98
316 [39]Columbus1-AAA2-233.2725.20362 [43]9.6918.48
317 [41]Harris County3-AAAAA1-432.9041.94252 [42]5.0914.25
318 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA4-032.862.71449 [10]9.1918.38
319 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-232.4930.68336 [1]7.8517.42
320 [23]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-132.0311.08432 [45]5.6915.71
321 [42]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-331.6242.61247 [41]0.4910.93
322 [34]Landmark Christian5-AA2-231.4833.90316 [33]1.6812.25
323 [43]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-431.2846.76208 [34]2.1412.92
324 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA1-330.8941.65253 [41]6.5617.72
325 [40]LaFayette6-AAA1-330.8940.17269 [31]6.6217.79
326 [24]Lanier County2-A Division II2-330.7438.47285 [17]2.4513.77
327 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-230.5928.54342 [23]5.8817.35
328 [51]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-430.4357.18111 [22]3.5915.22
329 [35]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-230.2826.37351 [42]7.2118.98
330 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-230.0036.43299 [6]7.2519.31
331 [28]Bacon County1-A Division I1-429.9039.37277 [21]4.5116.67
332 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-029.8510.70434 [24]4.5216.73
333 [36]ACE Charter2-AA4-129.859.79437 [54]13.4325.64
334 [44]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-329.7937.74293 [46]3.3015.56
335 [26]Portal3-A Division II3-129.6017.94409 [40]3.7816.24
336 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-429.1245.92215 [46]6.2519.18
337 [37]Rutland2-AA3-129.0125.57357 [44]5.4018.44
338 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-028.75-21.24464 [25]4.7118.02
339 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-428.6949.95178 [38]4.8518.22
340 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-328.6435.96303 [1]4.9518.37
341 [49]Fayette County4-AAAA1-328.6434.49311 [47]0.6814.10
342 [38]Washington6-AA1-328.5534.32313 [32]1.9615.47
343 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-428.4755.03130 [29]4.2417.83
344 [45]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-428.3550.17176 [28]5.8719.58
345 [27]Greene County8-A Division II3-228.2724.97369 [32]8.0921.88
346 [29]Athens Christian8-A Division I1-228.2628.85341 [26]6.4920.29
347 [28]Montgomery County3-A Division II2-228.1925.72355 [26]2.4416.31
348 [41]Ridgeland6-AAA0-428.1048.92186 [17]3.0417.00
349 [29]Atkinson County2-A Division II1-327.5736.13302 [19]4.3218.81
350 [39]Spencer2-AA2-227.4527.48347 [40]2.8417.45
351 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-226.9737.50294 [47]5.3720.46
352 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-326.7937.28295 [48]3.3618.64
353 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-326.6340.32267 [22]1.1816.62
354 [41]Therrell6-AA3-126.3518.78403 [50]1.7617.47
355 [30]Warren County8-A Division II2-226.3324.30373 [33]6.1121.84
356 [30]Jasper County5-A Division I2-326.3032.85320 [24]2.5318.29
357 [42]East Jackson8-AA2-225.5822.42386 [48]0.4916.96
358 [48]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-425.4653.24154 [24]1.1017.71
359 [54]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-125.1021.39392 [57]2.5519.51
360 [43]Redan5-AA1-324.9938.78280 [25]5.4322.50
361 [42]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-324.4541.12261 [29]2.2219.82
362 [43]Gordon Lee6-AAA1-324.4029.62340 [41]1.7419.39
363 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA3-024.14-1.19455 [7]-0.5517.36
364 [44]Pike County2-AAA2-323.6524.31372 [44]-1.2717.14
365 [44]Central (Macon)2-AA0-423.3944.05235 [20]2.6521.32
366 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A2-323.3031.00334 [1]6.6625.41
367 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-322.5930.83335 [54]1.4820.95
368 [3]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-022.237.93440 [9]-0.7319.11
369 [49]Drew3-AAAAA0-422.2249.73181 [30]1.4821.32
370 [17]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-422.1232.77321 [11]-0.1619.77
371 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-222.0621.55391 [3]-0.6719.33
372 [50]Shaw1-AAAA2-321.8125.41359 [52]-0.1620.09
373 [45]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-320.9732.24324 [35]-0.9120.17
374 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-420.7146.58210 [35]-1.0420.31
375 [5]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-220.5216.93418 [6]1.3722.91
376 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA4-120.476.27443 [4]4.3625.94
377 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA3-120.1014.93421 [59]2.0724.03
378 [18]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-319.9834.09315 [10]-0.2321.85
379 [31]Claxton3-A Division I3-219.9520.21393 [33]-1.0921.02
380 [45]Beach3-AAA0-419.7445.57222 [21]-1.2821.03
381 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-319.7030.28338 [25]0.7023.06
382 [6]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-219.6422.23387 [2]1.4123.84
383 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA2-319.5319.95396 [4]-4.4618.06
384 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II1-319.5132.74322 [21]-3.3919.16
385 [56]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-519.3148.43195 [41]1.4724.21
386 [52]Islands3-AAAA0-519.2952.23160 [25]-3.1719.60
387 [19]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-219.1613.16427 [23]-0.4422.47
388 [20]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-218.7719.29402 [19]1.3224.61
389 [33]Armuchee7-A Division I2-218.3322.71383 [31]-3.1020.63
390 [34]East Laurens2-A Division I0-418.0940.28268 [20]-1.3222.64
391 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-217.5025.07364 [29]-6.7217.85
392 [33]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-316.2615.74420 [43]-1.6224.18
393 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA1-315.7725.32360 [55]-2.5223.77
394 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-415.4538.41286 [44]-5.4721.14
395 [34]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-315.0025.70356 [27]-4.3222.74
396 [35]Coosa7-A Division I2-214.1414.37423 [34]-4.1823.74
397 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-213.9123.07381 [45]-6.2821.87
398 [35]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-413.7523.57379 [35]-7.5220.79
399 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-213.529.93435 [3]-3.6724.87
400 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-213.4718.09408 [53]-3.8924.70
401 [36]Miller County1-A Division II1-313.4424.99367 [30]-4.1524.47
402 [46]Butler4-AA2-213.076.02444 [56]-2.5826.41
403 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-212.9316.49419 [21]-1.2027.93
404 [22]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-212.8934.49312 [9]-2.0227.15
405 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-412.8156.25120 [20]-0.0929.16
406 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-512.5930.42337 [14]2.3131.77
407 [54]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-312.3755.95122 [16]1.3631.05
408 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-512.2440.61266 [30]-1.0928.73
409 [55]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-411.9732.23325 [50]-8.6821.41
410 [37]Taylor County6-A Division II1-311.7719.50401 [38]-7.7922.49
411 [56]East Hall8-AAAA2-211.7018.52404 [56]-4.5425.82
412 [47]Southwest2-AA1-311.3823.90374 [46]3.7434.42
413 [48]Towers5-AA0-3-111.2227.74346 [39]-11.3719.47
414 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-110.69-3.23458 [8]-1.4229.95
415 [38]Greenville6-A Division II0-49.7634.30314 [20]-3.6828.61
416 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A3-19.52-2.27457 [5]-1.9730.57
417 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-49.4819.74398 [5]-2.8429.74
418 [49]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-3-18.9931.73328 [36]-10.5422.53
419 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-38.6219.94397 [47]-6.4526.99
420 [53]Northview6-AAAAA1-37.9619.62400 [52]-7.7026.39
421 [48]Salem4-AAA0-47.9343.64238 [23]-6.4227.71
422 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-37.2611.79430 [7]0.1034.90
423 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II0-47.0626.49350 [24]-1.6233.38
424 [50]Josey4-AA2-27.058.50439 [55]-9.0125.99
425 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-26.755.09446 [38]-4.8230.49
426 [40]Marion County6-A Division II0-46.6325.46358 [28]-11.2524.18
427 [57]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-26.0617.94410 [58]-7.0528.95
428 [51]Murray County7-AA0-45.3832.59323 [34]-11.3025.38
429 [41]Towns County8-A Division II1-34.7217.37414 [42]-6.8530.49
430 [42]Treutlen4-A Division II0-44.3237.76291 [18]-5.4132.33
431 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA2-2-13.319.09438 [8]-12.5626.18
432 [43]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-23.083.07448 [47]-5.7833.20
433 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-42.8523.57380 [47]-7.8531.36
434 [53]McNair5-AA2-20.01-7.64460 [58]-10.8531.20
435 [49]Groves3-AAA1-3-0.4417.15416 [48]-11.1231.38
436 [44]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-4-0.5945.22226 [8]-7.0235.63
437 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-4-1.0327.78345 [51]-13.3629.73
438 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-3-1.1618.14407 [20]-10.4232.80
439 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-3-1.9913.90425 [60]-11.4532.60
440 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-2-2.681.12450 [6]-12.5132.23
441 [54]Kendrick2-AA0-4-2.7924.38371 [45]-8.9135.94
442 [55]Glenn Hills4-AA1-4-4.7117.19415 [51]-10.6636.11
443 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I1-4-5.547.47442 [37]-5.8841.72
444 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †1-4-5.5513.95424 [44]-15.5132.10
445 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-2-6.48-11.50462 [49]-7.8040.74
446 [60]North Clayton4-AAAA1-4-7.3819.96395 [55]-14.8634.58
447 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-1-7.86-8.11461 [7]-11.9837.94
448 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-4-10.1537.89290 [4]-5.6146.60
449 [56]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-4-10.7313.04428 [53]-16.0536.73
450 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-3-11.634.67447 [50]-18.7034.99
451 [7]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-4-12.4211.94429 [2]-21.1633.32
452 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-4-14.4011.45431 [3]-16.7439.73
453 [8]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-0-14.69-31.84465 [9]-21.1835.57
454 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-4-15.765.36445 [5]-19.9737.85
455 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-3-15.88-6.14459 [6]-17.3140.63
456 [57]Walker6-AA †1-3-18.140.35452 [57]-14.8745.33
457 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-2-19.46-1.78456 [4]-21.9439.58
458 [58]Jordan2-AA0-4-23.0426.63349 [41]-25.2739.83
459 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-5-23.609.88436 [35]-21.2944.38
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-3-25.74-19.96463 [12]-24.8642.94
461 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-3-27.9411.08433 [46]-28.4341.57
462 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-4-32.57-0.95453 [54]-29.2645.37
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-4-37.20-1.02 []-30.7248.53
464 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-3-37.2418.26 []-31.8347.47
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-4-54.630.74 []-35.7160.98



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA589.1079.55
28-AAAAAAA683.8074.80
31-AAAAAA681.8273.78
44-AAAAAAA678.8473.31
52-AAAAAAA578.0671.28
66-AAAAAAA676.9469.20
75-AAA476.8066.83
85-AAAAAAA672.5463.88
93-AAAAAAA570.8467.11
105-AAAAAA866.8458.74
111-A Division I466.7556.90
127-AAAAAA766.2058.28
138-AAA665.6856.64
143-AAAA665.3655.21
157-AAAA665.0155.24
162-AAAAA764.0553.50
178-AAAAA763.9657.77
188-AAAAAA763.6956.18
196-AAAAAA763.6756.74
201-AA762.6955.23
217-AAAAA662.3654.23
221-AAA662.1756.40
231-AAAAA661.9851.01
244-AAAA860.7249.47
257-AAAAAAA760.2850.68
268-A Division I460.1651.14
272-AAAA760.0052.06
282-A Division I558.4749.62
292-AAA557.3650.10
303-AA757.1148.11
312-AAAAAA756.5151.50
321-AAAA556.3147.26
335-AAAA855.3247.39
344-AAAAAA654.9348.80
355-A Division I454.7343.47
363-AAAAAA853.8943.57
376-AAAAA753.6343.87
385-AAAAA852.0147.95
39GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA550.2944.96
406-AAAA649.4954.98
416-A Division I449.0149.80
428-AA648.4042.71
433-AAA847.7138.63
447-AAA747.1141.04
458-AAAA946.8142.95
467-A Division II346.3841.99
473-AAAAA546.1539.84
484-A Division I446.0434.55
492-A Division II545.5740.07
507-AA744.7534.92
515-AA744.7433.93
526-AAA844.0837.35
534-AA842.9830.85
547-A Division I742.3833.57
55GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA542.1438.80
564-AAAAA640.9939.52
573-A Division II540.5436.05
583-A Division I539.9227.00
594-AAA639.5328.79
604-A Division II636.3329.19
616-AA734.1227.37
626-A Division II832.5520.19
632-AA831.6919.49
64GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA631.3527.09
658-A Division II628.7830.25
661-A Division II728.3818.75
67GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.9822.68
68GIAA Region 6-AA226.5920.06
69GIAA Region 2-A325.9116.93
705-A Division II624.8715.63
71GIAA Region 2-AA323.4119.55
72GIAA Region 4-AA322.8321.31
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA522.2212.70
74GAPPS Region 1-AA420.1213.51
75GIAA Region 3-AA215.4311.42
76GAPPS Region 2-AA510.270.35
77GIAA Region 1-A4-3.48-10.06
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-28.64-31.47

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2524.8094.1%0.254
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3010.0775.5%0.323
08/19Central GwinnettDiscovery29 - 2231.3197.1%0.324
08/19JoseySavannah22 - 1628.5096.0%0.327
09/16North AtlantaWheeler13 - 2010.6576.7%0.339
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2922.4492.5%0.348
09/09Calvary ChristianFlint River Academy30 - 1938.5298.7%0.372
08/19DoughertyWestover28 - 2126.2494.9%0.378
09/16Edmund Burke AcademyPiedmont Academy25 - 2414.9084.1%0.383
09/02East HallJohnson (Gainesville)14 - 1314.9084.1%0.383
08/19Flowery BranchDecatur39 - 3814.8484.0%0.384
08/26DoughertyRandolph-Clay32 - 1471.83100.0%0.388
08/26Lamar CountyUpson-Lee21 - 2014.3083.2%0.391
09/09DutchtownSpalding21 - 1424.5694.0%0.397
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 324.4562.2%0.401

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
101.2210/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 0.1550.4%
95.1909/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3612.1179.5%
95.1909/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 10.7576.9%
92.2809/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2711.5078.3%
92.1810/14Mill CreekBuford - 12.9480.9%
89.2408/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4115.7385.3%
88.7909/30Lee CountyHouston County - 1.8255.1%
88.4410/21Thomas County CentralHouston County - 0.9952.8%
88.0510/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 2.9958.3%
86.8611/04MiltonLambert - 2.4856.9%
86.8209/23Mill CreekParkview - 19.9390.3%
86.0711/04GraysonParkview - 2.8257.8%
85.8608/26Houston CountyPerry57 - 566.3767.1%
83.5309/09MiltonRoswell14 - 79.3374.0%
82.6209/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 2012.5680.3%

