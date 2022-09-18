Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 after first loss

Cedar Grove retained its position at the top of Class 3A after a 52-36 loss to No. 4 Mill Creek of Class 7A. Cedar Grove, the defending champion in 3A, had beaten Westlake and Collins Hill of 7A the previous two weeks and takes on No. 3 Colquitt County this week to finish one the most ambitious Georgia road trips ever for a smaller school.

Buford, Hughes, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian and Early County, all ranked No. 1, each won their games comfortably Friday. Cedartown and Fitzgerald were off.