Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 after first loss

All eight No. 1 teams in the Georgia high school football rankings remained the same for the first time this season after the fifth week produced few major surprises.
Cedar Grove retained its position at the top of Class 3A after a 52-36 loss to No. 4 Mill Creek of Class 7A. Cedar Grove, the defending champion in 3A, had beaten Westlake and Collins Hill of 7A the previous two weeks and takes on No. 3 Colquitt County this week to finish one the most ambitious Georgia road trips ever for a smaller school.
Buford, Hughes, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian and Early County, all ranked No. 1, each won their games comfortably Friday. Cedartown and Fitzgerald were off.
Only three new teams entered the rankings. They were Kennesaw Mountain in 7A, Wayne County in 4A and McIntosh County Academy in Class A Division II.
The biggest dropper was North Cobb, which had been No. 4 in 7A. The Warriors, playing without injured Super 11 quarterback Malachi Singleton, lost to unranked Northside-Warner Robins in overtime and fell out of the rankings.
Class 7A
1. (1) Buford (4-0)
2. (2) Grayson (4-0)
3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)
4. (4) Mill Creek (4-0)
5. (6) Carrollton (5-0)
6. (7) Walton (3-1)
7. (8) Parkview (4-0)
8. (9) Valdosta (5-0)
9. (10) Milton (2-2)
10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (4-0)
Out: No. 4 North Cobb
Class 6A
1. (1) Hughes (4-0)
2. (3) Lee County (4-1)
3. (4) Roswell (3-1)
4. (5) Woodward Academy (3-1)
5. (6) Gainesville (5-0)
6. (7) Rome (3-1)
7. (8) Thomas County Central (4-0)
8. (9) Houston County (4-0)
9. (10) Marist (3-2)
10. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-1)
Class 5A
1. (1) Cartersville (5-0)
2. (2) Ware County (3-0)
3. (3) Creekside (2-2)
4. (4) Dutchtown (5-0)
5. (6) Kell (4-0)
6. (8) Loganville (5-0)
7. (5) Coffee (3-1)
8. (9) Calhoun (3-2)
9. (10) Jefferson (2-2)
10. (7) Warner Robins (1-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Cedartown (4-0)
2. (2) North Oconee (3-0)
3. (4) Perry (3-1)
4. (5) Troup (4-0)
5. (6) Starr’s Mill (4-0)
6. (8) Burke County (4-0)
7. (7) Benedictine (2-2)
8. (3) Whitewater (3-1)
9. (9) Bainbridge (2-3)
10. (NR) Wayne County (3-1)
Out: No. 10 LaGrange
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1)
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1)
3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0)
4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1)
5. (7) Crisp County (3-1)
6. (4) Oconee County (3-2)
7. (6) Peach County (2-2)
8. (8) Dougherty (5-0)
9. (9) Stephens County (4-1)
10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1)
Class 2A
1. (1) Fitzgerald (4-0)
2. (2) Pierce County (4-0)
3. (3) South Atlanta (3-0)
4. (5) Cook (3-1)
5. (7) Thomson (2-1)
6. (4) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-3)
7. (8) Putnam County (3-1)
8. (9) Columbia (3-1)
9. (10) Northeast (2-2)
10. (6) Rockmart (2-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (4-0)
4. (4) Bleckley County (4-0)
5. (6) Brooks County (4-1)
6. (5) Irwin County (3-1)
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0)
8. (8) Lamar County (5-0)
9. (9) Darlington (4-0)
10. (10) Elbert County (4-0)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Early County (5-0)
2. (2) Clinch County (4-1)
3. (3) Bowdon (3-1)
4. (4) Johnson County (3-0)
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (3-1)
6. (7) Charlton County (3-2)
7. (8) Schley County (2-2)
8. (9) Dooly County (1-2)
9. (6) Aquinas (3-1)
10. (NR) McIntosh County Academy (3-1)
Out: No. 10 Mount Zion-Carroll
