ajc logo
X

Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 after first loss

Cedar Grove defensive back Kayin Lee (4) is shown during their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Cedar Grove defensive back Kayin Lee (4) is shown during their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
59 minutes ago

All eight No. 1 teams in the Georgia high school football rankings remained the same for the first time this season after the fifth week produced few major surprises.

Cedar Grove retained its position at the top of Class 3A after a 52-36 loss to No. 4 Mill Creek of Class 7A. Cedar Grove, the defending champion in 3A, had beaten Westlake and Collins Hill of 7A the previous two weeks and takes on No. 3 Colquitt County this week to finish one the most ambitious Georgia road trips ever for a smaller school.

Buford, Hughes, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian and Early County, all ranked No. 1, each won their games comfortably Friday. Cedartown and Fitzgerald were off.

Only three new teams entered the rankings. They were Kennesaw Mountain in 7A, Wayne County in 4A and McIntosh County Academy in Class A Division II.

The biggest dropper was North Cobb, which had been No. 4 in 7A. The Warriors, playing without injured Super 11 quarterback Malachi Singleton, lost to unranked Northside-Warner Robins in overtime and fell out of the rankings.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (4-0)

2. (2) Grayson (4-0)

3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)

4. (4) Mill Creek (4-0)

5. (6) Carrollton (5-0)

6. (7) Walton (3-1)

7. (8) Parkview (4-0)

8. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

9. (10) Milton (2-2)

10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (4-0)

Out: No. 4 North Cobb

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (4-0)

2. (3) Lee County (4-1)

3. (4) Roswell (3-1)

4. (5) Woodward Academy (3-1)

5. (6) Gainesville (5-0)

6. (7) Rome (3-1)

7. (8) Thomas County Central (4-0)

8. (9) Houston County (4-0)

9. (10) Marist (3-2)

10. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (5-0)

2. (2) Ware County (3-0)

3. (3) Creekside (2-2)

4. (4) Dutchtown (5-0)

5. (6) Kell (4-0)

6. (8) Loganville (5-0)

7. (5) Coffee (3-1)

8. (9) Calhoun (3-2)

9. (10) Jefferson (2-2)

10. (7) Warner Robins (1-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (4-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (3-0)

3. (4) Perry (3-1)

4. (5) Troup (4-0)

5. (6) Starr’s Mill (4-0)

6. (8) Burke County (4-0)

7. (7) Benedictine (2-2)

8. (3) Whitewater (3-1)

9. (9) Bainbridge (2-3)

10. (NR) Wayne County (3-1)

Out: No. 10 LaGrange

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1)

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1)

3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0)

4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1)

5. (7) Crisp County (3-1)

6. (4) Oconee County (3-2)

7. (6) Peach County (2-2)

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0)

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1)

10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (4-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (4-0)

3. (3) South Atlanta (3-0)

4. (5) Cook (3-1)

5. (7) Thomson (2-1)

6. (4) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-3)

7. (8) Putnam County (3-1)

8. (9) Columbia (3-1)

9. (10) Northeast (2-2)

10. (6) Rockmart (2-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (4-0)

4. (4) Bleckley County (4-0)

5. (6) Brooks County (4-1)

6. (5) Irwin County (3-1)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (5-0)

9. (9) Darlington (4-0)

10. (10) Elbert County (4-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Early County (5-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (4-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (3-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (3-0)

5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (3-1)

6. (7) Charlton County (3-2)

7. (8) Schley County (2-2)

8. (9) Dooly County (1-2)

9. (6) Aquinas (3-1)

10. (NR) McIntosh County Academy (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Mount Zion-Carroll

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end17h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
14h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
12h ago
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers breaks away for a touchdown for a 31-0 lead over South Carolina during the third quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
18h ago
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers breaks away for a touchdown for a 31-0 lead over South Carolina during the third quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
18h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley (24) scores a touchdown during the second half at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s lackluster run defense gashed frequently by Ole Miss on Saturday
14h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday
12h ago
Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17 (overtime)
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
5h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top