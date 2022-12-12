ajc logo
X

Maxwell 2022 season summary

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,304 of 2,511 total games (ignoring ties) (91.76%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.06 points and all game margins within 13.22 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.95

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek14-1102.021Hughes15-0102.39
2Carrollton14-195.762Gainesville14-187.40
3Colquitt County13-191.773Rome12-285.50
4Buford11-191.714Thomas County Central12-185.27
5North Cobb9-388.115Roswell12-284.63
6Walton10-387.756Woodward Academy11-283.20
7Milton10-485.747Lee County8-477.89
8Westlake9-481.928Houston County10-376.31
9Lambert10-278.759Marist10-376.04
10Grayson10-378.7510Northside (Warner Robins)7-571.83
11Parkview8-478.4611South Paulding8-471.64
12North Gwinnett10-376.3812Brunswick10-169.48
13Valdosta8-376.2613Alpharetta8-468.95
14Norcross8-474.4514Allatoona6-666.38
15Marietta5-774.3815Blessed Trinity7-465.80



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County14-090.191Benedictine13-287.58
2Cartersville12-274.322Cedartown14-185.22
3Creekside10-373.143North Oconee13-179.84
4Warner Robins10-572.764Bainbridge8-573.77
5Coffee10-369.845Perry10-272.22
6Calhoun9-469.496Troup12-269.97
7Dutchtown12-268.807Wayne County10-369.59
8Cambridge9-367.188Burke County9-368.27
9Jefferson8-367.139Stockbridge10-366.70
10Jones County6-563.2010Whitewater8-363.92
11Kell10-262.0411LaGrange8-363.20
12Loganville9-261.0712Holy Innocents9-461.48
13Mays8-560.9913Starr's Mill7-360.55
14Dalton6-658.1814Stephenson7-459.03
15Eastside6-557.3515Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-558.63



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove11-385.751Thomson14-172.30
2Sandy Creek13-281.082Fitzgerald14-169.72
3Oconee County9-569.973Appling County11-266.32
4Carver (Atlanta)9-469.604Rockmart10-365.38
5Stephens County9-368.725Pierce County11-264.73
6Calvary Day11-168.126Fellowship Christian10-462.18
7Monroe Area6-667.217South Atlanta11-162.15
8Savannah Christian11-264.468Putnam County9-356.47
9Hebron Christian9-363.189Cook8-455.33
10Carver (Columbus)9-362.9810Callaway9-455.02
11Thomasville9-462.7711Athens Academy8-353.04
12Peach County8-461.6312Northeast8-450.49
13Hart County5-560.1313Laney8-348.36
14Dougherty9-359.0414North Cobb Christian10-248.14
15Adairsville10-255.3715Fannin County7-547.77



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian14-078.431Bowdon14-161.21
2Swainsboro13-176.502Schley County12-355.46
3Irwin County11-273.463Early County9-450.19
4Rabun County12-169.844Johnson County13-148.53
5Brooks County7-367.045Clinch County10-345.40
6St. Francis10-461.376Charlton County8-344.80
7Bleckley County10-360.837Lincoln County10-342.74
8Metter9-459.598McIntosh County Academy10-242.50
9Elbert County10-259.559Wilcox County9-440.93
10Darlington11-158.3910Manchester7-440.90
11Dublin7-455.6511Christian Heritage5-740.46
12Lamar County10-253.4312Telfair County9-338.48
13Mount Pisgah Christian9-451.6513Dooly County7-638.35
14Social Circle8-448.4914Aquinas7-437.25
15Trion9-348.4215Emanuel County Institute4-736.72



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy13-061.871Central Fellowship Christian13-043.47
2St. Anne-Pacelli12-153.562Brentwood School9-424.25
3Stratford Academy9-448.063Briarwood Academy8-417.53
4Tattnall Square7-546.294Gatewood School5-711.17
5Brookstone8-442.505Augusta Prep5-67.85



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson10-225.881Cherokee Christian11-217.25
2Robert Toombs Academy7-513.662Skipstone Academy11-112.08
3Fullington Academy8-4-5.473King's Academy9-34.45
4Flint River Academy5-7-21.854Lanier Christian7-41.10
5Memorial Day3-8-33.205Calvary Christian6-6-5.93



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA15-0102.3962.7945 [10]49.75-14.22
2 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA14-1102.0275.444 [4]48.60-15.00
3 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA14-195.7671.2012 [11]42.04-15.30
4 [3]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA13-191.7771.4810 [9]41.28-12.06
5 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-191.7171.4211 [10]38.77-14.51
6 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA14-090.1957.5783 [7]34.98-16.78
7 [5]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA9-388.1173.985 [5]34.05-15.64
8 [6]Walton5-AAAAAAA10-387.7571.1613 [12]39.42-9.90
9 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA13-287.5859.3464 [3]34.40-14.75
10 [2]Gainesville8-AAAAAA14-187.4063.0143 [8]37.72-11.26
11 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA11-385.7570.9415 [1]35.03-12.29
12 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA10-485.7472.578 [7]33.86-13.47
13 [3]Rome6-AAAAAA12-285.5062.6246 [11]32.72-14.36
14 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA12-185.2763.6640 [6]37.52-9.33
15 [2]Cedartown7-AAAA14-185.2259.0268 [4]34.25-12.55
16 [5]Roswell7-AAAAAA12-284.6362.3347 [12]36.60-9.61
17 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA11-283.2048.34167 [44]32.22-12.56
18 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-481.9271.809 [8]34.37-9.13
19 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA13-281.0859.9460 [4]33.98-8.68
20 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA13-179.8447.98173 [28]31.70-9.71
21 [9]Lambert6-AAAAAAA10-278.7563.5441 [33]34.03-6.30
22 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-378.7567.2529 [26]31.38-8.94
23 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA8-478.4669.3322 [20]33.08-6.96
24 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I14-078.4351.36132 [3]34.35-5.66
25 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-477.8967.4726 [2]32.01-7.45
26 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I13-176.5046.60191 [10]31.24-6.84
27 [12]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA10-376.3859.2565 [36]32.34-5.62
28 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA10-376.3159.0466 [20]33.67-4.22
29 [13]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-376.2667.4028 [25]26.64-11.20
30 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA10-376.0456.4988 [30]31.93-5.68
31 [14]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-474.4560.7054 [35]31.73-4.30
32 [15]Marietta3-AAAAAAA5-774.3876.613 [3]28.36-7.59
33 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA12-274.3253.20113 [14]31.00-4.89
34 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-573.7761.9648 [1]29.54-5.80
35 [3]Irwin County1-A Division I11-273.4648.40166 [7]28.71-6.33
36 [16]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-473.4460.9952 [34]28.76-6.25
37 [3]Creekside5-AAAAA10-373.1451.46130 [18]29.34-5.37
38 [4]Warner Robins2-AAAAA10-572.7661.0851 [3]28.42-5.92
39 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-472.6865.0236 [30]29.55-4.71
40 [18]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-572.4971.1214 [13]30.04-4.03
41 [1]Thomson4-AA14-172.3040.11256 [18]28.60-5.28
42 [5]Perry2-AAAA10-272.2249.77148 [20]27.93-5.86
43 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA7-571.8366.6930 [3]25.37-8.04
44 [19]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-571.8067.8825 [23]27.79-5.58
45 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-471.6465.8235 [4]31.86-1.36
46 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-571.6369.5220 [18]30.71-2.50
47 [21]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-570.4669.7419 [17]26.57-5.46
48 [22]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-670.2378.321 [1]28.50-3.30
49 [6]Troup4-AAAA12-269.9749.14156 [25]31.730.18
50 [3]Oconee County8-AAA9-569.9760.6055 [2]26.12-5.43
51 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I12-169.8450.66138 [4]26.99-4.43
52 [5]Coffee1-AAAAA10-369.8449.49152 [25]29.05-2.37
53 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA14-169.7248.73162 [5]26.57-4.72
54 [4]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA9-469.6060.5056 [3]26.73-4.44
55 [7]Wayne County3-AAAA10-369.5956.1992 [7]25.30-5.87
56 [6]Calhoun7-AAAAA9-469.4961.8049 [2]28.73-2.34
57 [12]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-169.4848.48165 [43]28.38-2.67
58 [13]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA8-468.9559.8161 [17]29.96-0.56
59 [7]Dutchtown2-AAAAA12-268.8050.70137 [21]24.54-5.84
60 [5]Stephens County8-AAA9-368.7253.52109 [9]24.96-5.33
61 [8]Burke County3-AAAA9-368.2758.0382 [6]26.33-3.52
62 [23]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-368.1458.9869 [37]29.890.18
63 [6]Calvary Day3-AAA11-168.1238.55269 [32]29.58-0.12
64 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA6-667.2159.0367 [5]26.86-1.93
65 [8]Cambridge6-AAAAA9-367.1851.45131 [19]27.69-1.07
66 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-367.1354.6298 [11]24.52-4.18
67 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I7-367.0452.98116 [1]26.02-2.60
68 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA10-366.7049.53151 [22]25.89-2.39
69 [24]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-766.6367.4427 [24]25.25-2.95
70 [14]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-666.3863.0044 [9]24.79-3.17
71 [3]Appling County3-AA11-266.3247.98172 [7]24.89-3.00
72 [25]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-666.0476.612 [2]23.29-4.33
73 [15]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-465.8058.0981 [26]23.36-4.01
74 [26]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-565.7364.9237 [31]23.92-3.38
75 [27]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-865.6970.3116 [14]24.71-2.55
76 [28]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-665.6769.4121 [19]23.72-3.53
77 [29]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-665.4069.9318 [16]25.06-1.92
78 [4]Rockmart7-AA10-365.3845.69194 [8]26.58-0.37
79 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-464.9460.1059 [16]24.48-2.03
80 [5]Pierce County3-AA11-264.7345.34199 [9]27.220.91
81 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-664.6865.9434 [29]23.02-3.24
82 [8]Savannah Christian3-AAA11-264.4640.38251 [25]25.42-0.61
83 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA8-363.9249.08159 [26]25.32-0.17
84 [10]Jones County2-AAAAA6-563.2058.2379 [6]25.801.02
85 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA8-363.2050.62140 [17]24.960.18
86 [9]Hebron Christian8-AAA9-363.1848.12170 [13]28.663.90
87 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA9-362.9847.71178 [15]22.59-1.97
88 [11]Thomasville1-AAA9-462.7756.1893 [6]23.36-0.98
89 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-662.4063.1042 [7]19.92-4.05
90 [18]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA8-462.3258.6473 [22]24.750.85
91 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA10-462.1850.83135 [3]22.73-1.03
92 [7]South Atlanta6-AA11-162.1531.03349 [41]27.924.20
93 [11]Kell6-AAAAA10-262.0445.69195 [33]23.980.36
94 [31]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-661.9966.0132 [27]23.640.07
95 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA13-061.8729.18356 [9]22.45-0.99
96 [12]Peach County2-AAA8-461.6352.38124 [10]22.29-0.91
97 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA9-461.4850.20143 [19]21.76-1.29
98 [6]St. Francis6-A Division I10-461.3750.21142 [5]21.59-1.36
99 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II14-161.2142.22233 [3]27.434.65
100 [12]Loganville8-AAAAA9-261.0749.65150 [24]22.06-0.59
101 [13]Mays5-AAAAA8-560.9953.20112 [13]27.074.50
102 [19]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-460.9146.80188 [47]22.690.20
103 [32]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-460.8453.06115 [41]26.524.10
104 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I10-360.8345.93193 [11]22.03-0.38
105 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-660.6960.2158 [15]20.99-1.28
106 [33]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-760.6570.3117 [15]20.85-1.37
107 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-360.5546.66190 [36]19.49-2.64
108 [34]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-860.5273.486 [6]21.20-0.89
109 [13]Hart County8-AAA5-560.1346.93185 [16]22.851.14
110 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-559.9761.1450 [13]21.780.23
111 [22]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-659.8453.72105 [35]22.911.50
112 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-459.7652.62120 [41]21.410.08
113 [8]Metter3-A Division I9-459.5943.78215 [15]18.87-2.29
114 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I10-259.5547.37182 [8]24.313.19
115 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-559.1559.8062 [18]22.591.86
116 [14]Dougherty1-AAA9-359.0444.82206 [18]23.803.18
117 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA7-459.0355.8296 [8]22.902.29
118 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA6-658.9456.8487 [29]20.27-0.25
119 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-558.6353.66107 [12]20.840.64
120 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-858.3968.5323 [21]19.96-0.01
121 [10]Darlington7-A Division I11-158.3935.85305 [27]22.402.44
122 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA6-658.1858.4675 [5]21.641.88
123 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-858.1168.1424 [22]20.080.40
124 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA6-557.3549.78147 [23]20.021.09
125 [16]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-657.2758.7371 [4]22.463.61
126 [16]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-456.6047.44180 [31]21.713.53
127 [17]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-356.5645.01204 [37]22.404.26
128 [8]Putnam County4-AA9-356.4736.84290 [26]19.451.41
129 [17]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-555.7652.44122 [15]21.364.02
130 [11]Dublin2-A Division I7-455.6544.85205 [13]18.421.19
131 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-755.5758.8170 [21]21.714.56
132 [2]Schley County6-A Division II12-355.4627.87361 [18]18.991.96
133 [15]Adairsville6-AAA10-255.3739.09267 [30]25.378.42
134 [9]Cook1-AA8-455.3349.99146 [4]22.175.27
135 [18]Cass7-AAAAA5-755.1751.82127 [17]18.621.88
136 [10]Callaway5-AA9-455.0239.42263 [20]19.723.12
137 [18]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-554.8350.58141 [18]23.457.04
138 [16]Dawson County7-AAA8-354.7945.36198 [17]18.982.62
139 [27]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-654.6260.7253 [14]21.265.07
140 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-654.3858.1280 [39]18.302.34
141 [19]Cairo1-AAAA8-454.1946.75189 [35]19.093.32
142 [20]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-554.1554.3999 [9]21.165.44
143 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-553.9452.61121 [42]19.994.47
144 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-553.7553.87104 [11]16.090.76
145 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA12-153.5627.84362 [10]16.361.22
146 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I10-253.4338.02276 [22]20.325.31
147 [22]Lovett5-AAAA7-553.2747.81176 [29]17.142.29
148 [11]Athens Academy8-AA8-353.0445.03203 [10]19.284.66
149 [23]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-352.9942.94221 [40]20.285.71
150 [19]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA10-252.8237.16285 [48]20.686.28
151 [29]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-552.6357.1585 [28]19.935.73
152 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-852.3663.9838 [32]20.636.69
153 [30]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-552.2453.10114 [37]19.615.79
154 [20]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-452.0044.29210 [39]17.153.57
155 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-751.9759.4763 [19]18.675.13
156 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-551.8050.17144 [42]18.505.13
157 [17]Harlem4-AAA10-251.7432.03333 [46]16.212.89
158 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I9-451.6544.15212 [14]21.388.15
159 [21]Ola2-AAAAA6-551.2648.93160 [29]18.475.64
160 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-450.8943.98213 [48]19.006.53
161 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-550.7158.6672 [38]17.625.33
162 [24]Spalding2-AAAA7-550.6948.18169 [27]17.595.32
163 [12]Northeast2-AA8-450.4931.16347 [40]17.735.67
164 [25]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-950.4960.2757 [2]15.923.86
165 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-550.2249.77149 [21]19.257.45
166 [3]Early County1-A Division II9-450.1931.16348 [16]16.114.34
167 [18]Crisp County1-AAA5-650.1454.06100 [7]16.584.86
168 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-450.1441.96239 [53]15.203.49
169 [19]Mary Persons2-AAA6-549.5348.03171 [14]17.476.37
170 [20]Liberty County3-AAA7-549.3942.26232 [22]16.365.39
171 [22]Centennial6-AAAAA5-648.8550.06145 [22]17.186.75
172 [23]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-748.6956.2191 [9]15.405.13
173 [24]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-748.5757.0786 [8]18.538.39
174 [4]Johnson County5-A Division II13-148.5323.51384 [29]17.667.55
175 [14]Social Circle5-A Division I8-448.4939.14266 [20]15.235.17
176 [15]Trion7-A Division I9-348.4231.85335 [28]18.948.95
177 [13]Laney4-AA8-348.3632.52330 [35]13.063.12
178 [25]Hiram7-AAAAA5-548.2545.04202 [37]22.3712.55
179 [14]North Cobb Christian6-AA10-248.1429.11357 [43]13.603.88
180 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-748.1358.3877 [25]15.045.34
181 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-548.1342.73224 [16]15.535.82
182 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA9-448.0634.52314 [4]17.027.38
183 [26]Chamblee4-AAAAA8-347.9834.96311 [52]16.787.23
184 [15]Fannin County7-AA7-547.7738.14275 [23]16.266.92
185 [27]Walnut Grove8-AAAA9-347.6839.67260 [47]15.175.91
186 [16]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA7-547.3841.13247 [14]19.1610.21
187 [17]Worth County1-AA8-347.3340.34253 [16]18.349.43
188 [28]Hampton5-AAAA7-447.0741.36244 [43]17.308.65
189 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-547.0444.65207 [44]15.346.73
190 [27]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-547.0142.70225 [41]16.177.59
191 [28]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-646.9048.59164 [30]15.587.10
192 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-746.4566.3531 [1]15.177.14
193 [21]Ringgold6-AAA7-446.3838.37271 [33]15.807.84
194 [22]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-346.3731.68338 [47]17.029.07
195 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-646.3149.34154 [24]16.458.57
196 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-746.3153.99102 [34]13.946.06
197 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-546.2941.26245 [2]18.9111.05
198 [30]Baldwin2-AAAA4-746.0853.89103 [10]17.159.49
199 [17]Commerce8-A Division I6-545.9347.02184 [9]15.087.58
200 [23]Morgan County4-AAA7-445.8136.85289 [36]17.199.81
201 [24]Jackson2-AAA5-645.4250.64139 [12]16.059.06
202 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II10-345.4033.72320 [9]15.868.88
203 [30]Northgate3-AAAAA5-745.2745.53196 [34]14.587.73
204 [31]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-645.1949.10158 [28]9.973.20
205 [32]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-645.0652.42123 [16]15.669.03
206 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA4-744.9452.69119 [40]15.759.24
207 [6]Charlton County2-A Division II8-344.8035.12309 [6]15.469.09
208 [37]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-744.7658.3976 [24]17.5011.16
209 [18]Union County8-AA8-444.3936.81291 [27]14.258.28
210 [19]North Murray7-AA6-544.2737.32284 [25]20.8114.96
211 [20]Columbia5-AA7-444.1537.32282 [24]12.787.05
212 [21]Dodge County1-AA4-644.1448.70163 [6]15.329.61
213 [22]Berrien1-AA7-544.1242.02237 [13]17.5211.83
214 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA7-544.0941.63242 [44]17.9612.29
215 [23]Toombs County3-AA6-544.0238.43270 [21]14.268.66
216 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA13-043.474.99438 [8]17.1912.15
217 [31]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-843.4651.93126 [14]15.7110.68
218 [25]Long County3-AAA6-543.4537.32283 [35]15.1610.13
219 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-943.3665.9633 [28]13.588.64
220 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-443.3337.95277 [49]15.1910.28
221 [24]Tattnall County3-AA5-643.2743.49216 [11]12.047.20
222 [25]Model7-AA6-543.0635.41307 [28]12.177.53
223 [7]Lincoln County8-A Division II10-342.7432.55329 [10]15.2210.90
224 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-542.6040.15255 [26]12.828.65
225 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-442.5035.98303 [3]14.7210.64
226 [8]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II10-242.5031.66339 [13]11.127.04
227 [33]Madison County8-AAAA6-542.4439.18265 [48]15.2511.23
228 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-742.4444.23211 [40]13.399.37
229 [26]Vidalia3-AA6-442.3838.26273 [22]13.029.07
230 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-942.3573.017 [1]13.539.60
231 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-542.1342.80222 [50]11.677.97
232 [34]Griffin2-AAAA3-741.3449.38153 [23]14.6311.71
233 [27]Pickens7-AAA5-641.0942.76223 [20]12.309.63
234 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II9-440.9330.31352 [17]17.5915.09
235 [10]Manchester6-A Division II7-440.9031.57341 [14]11.729.25
236 [40]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-740.7652.70118 [39]13.0310.70
237 [41]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-740.7653.37110 [36]12.049.71
238 [42]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-840.6556.3690 [32]13.0510.82
239 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-740.4844.54208 [19]13.6211.57
240 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II5-740.4646.36192 [1]11.549.50
241 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-440.1533.63322 [42]12.8811.16
242 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-740.0442.59228 [21]11.539.91
243 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-739.8346.92186 [34]14.6513.24
244 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-839.4953.24111 [13]12.7511.68
245 [37]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-639.4947.07183 [33]13.4712.40
246 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-639.3343.03219 [45]12.2711.36
247 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA6-538.7633.32324 [44]14.3414.01
248 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-738.7148.33168 [43]9.819.52
249 [12]Telfair County4-A Division II9-338.4827.24369 [22]14.8114.76
250 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-638.4647.88175 [46]12.3512.31
251 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I6-538.4436.73294 [25]9.999.98
252 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-838.4255.5597 [10]16.1916.19
253 [13]Dooly County4-A Division II7-638.3535.92304 [5]10.6310.70
254 [38]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-538.2639.87257 [46]11.2211.39
255 [19]Heard County4-A Division I6-638.2536.30301 [26]10.9311.10
256 [32]Gilmer7-AAA5-538.1634.05317 [41]12.3312.59
257 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-737.8542.02238 [17]14.3914.96
258 [39]Howard2-AAAA6-437.8337.12287 [51]10.5811.17
259 [14]Aquinas8-A Division II7-437.2531.72337 [12]12.7813.95
260 [33]Bremen6-AAA5-637.0439.68259 [27]6.928.30
261 [40]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-436.8930.07354 [56]10.2011.73
262 [34]White County7-AAA4-636.7739.19264 [29]13.4115.06
263 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-736.7242.42231 [2]13.8915.59
264 [35]Douglass5-AAA3-836.6851.05133 [11]6.147.89
265 [41]McDonough5-AAAA4-636.6436.66299 [53]11.5913.38
266 [6]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-336.4025.40377 [12]10.0712.10
267 [36]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-536.2335.74306 [38]9.0311.22
268 [44]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-535.9637.14286 [55]11.7514.21
269 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-635.9137.91278 [46]7.099.60
270 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-835.8455.8994 [40]10.6713.26
271 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-735.4244.32209 [38]6.539.54
272 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II8-435.4127.48366 [21]9.8812.90
273 [42]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-735.3442.96220 [39]9.2712.36
274 [43]Westover1-AAAA3-835.2543.93214 [38]8.6011.78
275 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-635.1446.83187 [32]8.2511.54
276 [7]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-435.1229.42355 [8]12.1615.46
277 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-635.0937.89279 [47]12.0415.37
278 [37]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-535.0237.35281 [34]8.7912.19
279 [21]Screven County3-A Division I9-235.0116.90412 [37]6.7410.16
280 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-734.9947.90174 [45]8.7012.14
281 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-434.9523.85382 [28]8.5412.01
282 [27]Washington County4-AA4-734.8239.74258 [19]12.1415.75
283 [22]Dade County7-A Division I6-534.7039.49262 [19]10.1413.86
284 [28]Spencer2-AA8-334.7022.44386 [51]7.4411.16
285 [46]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-634.3642.51230 [51]11.1415.20
286 [23]Pelham1-A Division I3-834.2648.84161 [6]9.9514.11
287 [47]Pope7-AAAAAA1-934.2563.8039 [5]10.8315.00
288 [29]Sumter County1-AA1-934.1050.89134 [2]9.8914.21
289 [30]East Jackson8-AA5-633.8832.87327 [33]8.6013.14
290 [31]Jeff Davis1-AA1-933.7354.04101 [1]7.6012.29
291 [18]Lanier County2-A Division II6-633.1434.56313 [8]7.4312.72
292 [32]Brantley County3-AA5-532.8335.30308 [29]8.4114.00
293 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-632.3342.08235 [52]10.3116.40
294 [49]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-932.3052.75117 [38]11.1517.28
295 [19]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-631.9031.19345 [15]7.6914.22
296 [50]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-731.6943.38217 [49]6.9713.71
297 [24]Temple4-A Division I4-731.6736.74293 [24]10.1616.91
298 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-831.5551.82128 [15]8.5815.45
299 [33]ACE Charter2-AA8-331.5216.28415 [54]11.3718.27
300 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-931.4952.02125 [2]9.4216.35
301 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I6-531.3424.53381 [34]7.9915.07
302 [34]Banks County8-AA5-531.2631.21344 [39]8.2415.40
303 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-731.2040.79250 [45]7.4414.67
304 [8]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-931.1642.59229 [1]11.3218.58
305 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1030.9756.3789 [31]6.1713.62
306 [35]Haralson County7-AA3-730.8840.16254 [17]9.1116.65
307 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-830.6945.53197 [35]8.8216.55
308 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-930.5551.52129 [16]5.9913.86
309 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-930.2549.32155 [26]7.7115.88
310 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-729.8338.14274 [21]5.1913.79
311 [20]Greene County8-A Division II6-529.6626.08374 [25]8.2817.05
312 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA5-629.5932.23332 [36]3.3712.20
313 [42]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-928.9053.54108 [12]6.8216.35
314 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-628.8732.74328 [34]7.7017.26
315 [43]Harris County3-AAAAA2-928.8342.67226 [42]3.7013.29
316 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-628.6931.22343 [6]9.8319.56
317 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-728.5737.08288 [23]9.2019.05
318 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-828.4940.90248 [24]10.3620.30
319 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-628.4627.68364 [20]3.4413.40
320 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-628.1931.58340 [48]7.8918.12
321 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-828.1840.35252 [15]10.8321.07
322 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-927.2247.77177 [30]3.6014.80
323 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1027.2258.4674 [23]4.0315.24
324 [22]Macon County6-A Division II5-626.8322.30388 [31]7.2618.86
325 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-626.7636.69298 [50]3.2814.95
326 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-626.6620.00399 [37]4.3716.14
327 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA2-826.4042.11234 [41]7.8819.90
328 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-625.9828.36358 [31]6.8919.34
329 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A10-225.887.73435 [2]4.7417.28
330 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-925.7947.39181 [32]0.5713.20
331 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-925.6441.76241 [4]8.7321.52
332 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-725.2035.10310 [39]5.0618.28
333 [10]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-525.1821.79391 [13]5.0818.32
334 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-225.1413.58423 [57]4.0417.32
335 [25]Wilkinson County5-A Division II7-525.1122.34387 [30]0.8514.16
336 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-624.9730.11353 [7]4.9218.38
337 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA9-424.2518.67405 [2]3.6517.83
338 [39]Washington6-AA3-724.1631.77336 [38]1.2115.48
339 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-724.1031.17346 [55]2.7717.09
340 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-824.1036.72295 [37]5.9420.26
341 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-624.0423.55383 [50]1.3615.74
342 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-623.2726.95373 [24]3.3218.48
343 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1023.2755.8395 [33]4.3919.54
344 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-523.1321.50395 [14]7.5422.84
345 [27]Miller County1-A Division II5-622.1020.28397 [36]0.1816.51
346 [13]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-221.988.17434 [24]1.8818.32
347 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1021.9149.13157 [27]-0.1516.36
348 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-821.7947.53179 [31]5.4622.09
349 [14]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-521.6416.76413 [19]0.6917.47
350 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-1021.1645.06201 [12]2.1719.44
351 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-621.0736.71297 [52]3.3720.72
352 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-820.7534.73312 [7]4.0021.68
353 [15]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-620.1818.52407 [17]3.4121.66
354 [29]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-720.0525.57376 [26]0.9219.30
355 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-419.861.92442 [25]0.7319.29
356 [30]Terrell County1-A Division II4-619.7721.52394 [35]2.6221.27
357 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-819.5236.27302 [51]3.2322.14
358 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II4-719.2218.93404 [39]1.5620.77
359 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1019.0157.4884 [27]4.1223.53
360 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-918.3843.20218 [12]0.5520.59
361 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-818.3238.31272 [54]-0.0720.04
362 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-918.3045.21200 [36]-1.2918.84
363 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-817.6933.61323 [43]2.0022.74
364 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-817.5628.11360 [45]-0.7420.12
365 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA8-417.5310.66426 [4]-1.0519.85
366 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-917.5241.84240 [18]4.1525.05
367 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-617.4320.26398 [57]0.9821.98
368 [44]Beach3-AAA1-917.2641.42243 [23]0.6621.82
369 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA11-217.25-1.37446 [1]-0.2820.90
370 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-717.0830.34351 [30]0.5421.88
371 [42]Southwest2-AA3-716.4421.74392 [52]1.2223.20
372 [43]Rutland2-AA5-516.1816.15416 [55]2.2224.46
373 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-816.1731.38342 [29]1.2123.46
374 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-616.1021.66393 [34]-0.5421.78
375 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-715.7727.21370 [33]0.5923.24
376 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-915.6033.76319 [5]0.0322.85
377 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-715.5721.91390 [33]-0.4522.41
378 [44]Therrell6-AA6-415.5415.09420 [56]-1.0521.83
379 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-915.1636.37300 [56]0.3023.56
380 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-714.9919.87400 [38]-1.0322.41
381 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-714.5327.60365 [32]-1.5122.39
382 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1013.9442.61227 [43]-0.7223.77
383 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-413.9410.38428 [21]-1.0223.46
384 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-813.7619.22403 [35]6.6331.30
385 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A7-513.669.85429 [1]3.5628.32
386 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-813.1927.78363 [19]-0.8424.40
387 [45]Redan5-AA2-813.1131.91334 [37]2.3327.65
388 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-813.0133.69321 [32]-6.6218.79
389 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-712.8536.78292 [46]-3.8121.77
390 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-712.3621.92389 [32]-3.0523.02
391 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.3558.2378 [5]-6.0120.06
392 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-412.353.89440 [53]-2.9023.17
393 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA11-112.08-17.25459 [8]-3.2723.08
394 [47]Butler4-AA3-611.5524.58380 [49]-2.6724.20
395 [45]Salem4-AAA2-911.4038.92268 [31]-4.6122.42
396 [48]McNair5-AA4-611.3114.27421 [57]-1.1325.98
397 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-711.1719.69401 [1]2.1329.39
398 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-911.0736.72296 [49]-4.8722.48
399 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-710.6327.11372 [23]-2.1525.64
400 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-1010.1350.80136 [20]-2.2826.02
401 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-79.9417.40410 [40]-2.7025.78
402 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-109.7353.68106 [8]-2.0226.67
403 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-79.5818.17408 [18]-3.1825.67
404 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-69.039.29430 [59]-3.2826.11
405 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-88.2433.23326 [54]-3.2926.90
406 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-67.853.46441 [9]-4.3926.18
407 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-107.4439.54261 [28]-4.4926.50
408 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-96.9827.27368 [11]2.2133.66
409 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA4-86.8513.63422 [3]-1.8929.68
410 [21]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-76.7610.82425 [20]-2.2129.45
411 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-106.2441.20246 [44]-7.0725.12
412 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-55.638.73433 [23]-1.7431.05
413 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-75.457.51436 [6]-6.5826.39
414 [49]Murray County7-AA1-95.1834.26316 [30]-7.3625.89
415 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-104.8640.87249 [45]-4.8628.71
416 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA9-34.45-7.37452 [3]-7.5526.42
417 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-94.3833.23325 [45]-8.1725.87
418 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-84.0915.47419 [44]-9.6524.69
419 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-63.805.87437 [7]-5.8428.78
420 [23]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-93.7618.55406 [16]-7.3027.36
421 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-83.6715.49417 [42]-8.1026.65
422 [50]Josey4-AA2-72.7927.18371 [47]-6.8728.76
423 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-71.4437.50280 [50]-10.9226.06
424 [41]Glascock County5-A Division II2-81.2415.48418 [43]-2.1435.04
425 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-41.10-12.90457 [7]-6.3231.00
426 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-91.0942.03236 [42]-9.3927.94
427 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-90.9725.33378 [27]-9.6427.81
428 [49]Groves3-AAA1-90.9034.30315 [40]-8.5029.03
429 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-100.1232.48331 [11]-1.8536.45
430 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-8-0.4028.19359 [44]-8.6230.20
431 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-0.9133.76318 [31]-4.8434.50
432 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-0.9822.62385 [50]-6.6332.77
433 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-2.05-4.67448 [48]-3.0237.46
434 [54]Kendrick2-AA1-9-2.4419.42402 [53]-9.2431.62
435 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-8-3.3010.61427 [5]-6.1535.58
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-4.1627.33367 [46]-16.0326.55
437 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-4-5.47-21.56460 [6]-8.3235.57
438 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-6-5.93-7.53453 [4]-4.9739.39
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-6-1-6.101.06445 [10]-10.7533.78
440 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-6.9930.76350 [42]-16.2729.15
441 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-8.3625.84375 [49]-12.7034.09
442 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-8.45-5.24449 [49]-15.1831.69
443 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-9.319.26431 [60]-13.9933.75
444 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-10.658.81432 [22]-12.6736.41
445 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-11.4116.42414 [58]-14.3635.47
446 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-13.394.05439 [38]-13.2738.54
447 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-7-14.08-7.01451 [2]-14.8337.67
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-19.341.83443 [46]-11.9545.81
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-19.5617.94409 [36]-18.0739.91
450 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-7-21.85-22.55461 [7]-21.5038.77
451 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-7-22.00-12.88456 [6]-19.5340.90
452 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-22.4920.98396 [15]-20.5640.36
453 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-8-27.10-7.80454 [5]-21.9243.60
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-31.91-8.73455 [58]-21.0749.27
455 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-8-33.201.13444 [3]-18.8752.76
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-8-33.98-15.46458 [5]-25.6146.79
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-35.8824.89379 [48]-22.1552.16
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-37.08-6.71450 [4]-24.9850.53
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-37.8611.80424 [45]-32.3243.97
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-48.41-44.26465 [12]-35.4251.41
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-51.19-31.08464 [9]-35.7153.91
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-53.0917.07411 [41]-36.6054.92
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-63.56-25.16462 [11]-36.7565.23
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-73.61-26.31463 [54]-48.4763.56
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-73.84-3.26447 [47]-41.3170.95



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA682.4172.38
21-AAAAAAA580.4174.47
32-AAAAAAA580.3171.86
45-AAA476.9068.28
55-AAAAAAA675.1566.30
61-AAAAAA675.0667.71
76-AAAAAAA674.9867.88
84-AAAAAAA673.5169.66
95-AAAAAA870.9059.69
103-AAAAAAA570.2467.31
113-AAAA666.9355.35
126-AAAAAA766.6057.91
138-AAA665.0456.49
147-AAAAAA764.6755.80
151-AAAAA663.1950.97
167-AAAAA663.0355.94
178-AAAAAA762.8153.68
187-AAAA662.7753.38
197-AAAAAAA760.7350.62
201-A Division I459.7148.98
212-AAAAA759.4549.97
222-A Division I558.7648.40
238-A Division I458.5550.97
244-AAAA858.1448.05
258-AAAAA757.5351.47
261-AAA656.8751.00
275-A Division I456.8445.68
282-AAAAAA755.2049.10
294-AAAAAA654.5247.90
301-AA753.2946.93
311-AAAA553.2743.77
322-AAAA752.7746.01
335-AAAAA852.5746.98
343-AA752.4944.56
357-A Division II351.4944.52
366-AAAAA751.0841.93
373-AAAAAA850.6339.51
382-AAA550.2444.23
395-AAAA849.9241.32
403-AAA849.6639.35
418-AA648.6542.16
426-A Division I448.5549.75
43GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.4740.60
446-AAAA647.6352.42
457-AA744.5733.66
467-AAA743.7337.37
474-AA843.0329.86
488-AAAA942.7138.61
494-A Division I441.5534.28
503-AAAAA541.2533.37
517-A Division I740.7932.53
526-AAA840.0032.18
532-A Division II539.0333.94
54GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA538.5429.67
555-AA738.3628.06
564-AAA637.3527.23
573-A Division I536.9524.43
583-A Division II535.4930.06
594-AAAAA634.2633.98
604-A Division II632.9825.18
616-AA731.8224.41
62GIAA Region 6-AA231.6520.08
63GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA628.4222.48
646-A Division II828.2814.39
652-AA827.5016.07
668-A Division II625.7828.43
675-A Division II625.1214.35
681-A Division II724.2614.69
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA421.1417.20
70GIAA Region 2-AA318.5714.09
71GIAA Region 2-A314.182.11
72GIAA Region 4-AA313.0910.28
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA511.472.93
74GAPPS Region 1-AA46.940.20
75GIAA Region 3-AA21.30-1.15
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-6.52-17.24
77GIAA Region 1-A4-17.74-24.59
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-51.31-55.98

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1331.2497.5%0.112
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.1993.9%0.116
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1239.1999.0%0.129
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2036.5598.7%0.130
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.7389.0%0.145
10/28Woodward AcademyMundy's Mill11 - 1033.0698.0%0.157
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3819.8691.2%0.161
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3215.7886.5%0.165
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2938.4498.9%0.174
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.7898.5%0.195
08/26Crawford CountyTaylor County7 - 2812.0480.5%0.218
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2030.5397.3%0.221
11/12JeffersonCass17 - 2713.9183.7%0.239
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1223.8394.3%0.252
10/21CookDodge County37 - 4713.1482.4%0.253

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.7912/10Mill CreekCarrollton70 - 356.2667.6%
95.9310/14Mill CreekBuford27 - 398.3772.8%
94.6212/02CarrolltonColquitt County35 - 272.0556.0%
92.4211/18Mill CreekNorth Cobb43 - 711.9680.3%
90.1011/25CarrolltonWalton52 - 279.9776.4%
90.0109/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 145.5465.8%
89.9908/20Mill CreekWalton44 - 4114.2884.3%
89.9312/02Mill CreekMilton48 - 1414.3384.4%
89.7111/18BufordWalton35 - 425.9166.7%
89.6012/09HughesGainesville35 - 2814.9985.4%
89.2609/09Ware CountyBenedictine14 - 104.5663.1%
88.8310/07WaltonNorth Cobb6 - 331.5854.6%
87.9909/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 177.9771.9%
87.8409/02CarrolltonRome23 - 612.2180.8%
87.6609/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3618.2289.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade11h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
17h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 5A: Ware County left indelible impression on championship season
1h ago
Championship games in review
1h ago
List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history
2h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
14h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top