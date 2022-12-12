Maxwell 2022 season summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,304 of 2,511 total games (ignoring ties) (91.76%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.06 points and all game margins within 13.22 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.95
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|14-1
|102.02
|1
|Hughes
|15-0
|102.39
|2
|Carrollton
|14-1
|95.76
|2
|Gainesville
|14-1
|87.40
|3
|Colquitt County
|13-1
|91.77
|3
|Rome
|12-2
|85.50
|4
|Buford
|11-1
|91.71
|4
|Thomas County Central
|12-1
|85.27
|5
|North Cobb
|9-3
|88.11
|5
|Roswell
|12-2
|84.63
|6
|Walton
|10-3
|87.75
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|83.20
|7
|Milton
|10-4
|85.74
|7
|Lee County
|8-4
|77.89
|8
|Westlake
|9-4
|81.92
|8
|Houston County
|10-3
|76.31
|9
|Lambert
|10-2
|78.75
|9
|Marist
|10-3
|76.04
|10
|Grayson
|10-3
|78.75
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-5
|71.83
|11
|Parkview
|8-4
|78.46
|11
|South Paulding
|8-4
|71.64
|12
|North Gwinnett
|10-3
|76.38
|12
|Brunswick
|10-1
|69.48
|13
|Valdosta
|8-3
|76.26
|13
|Alpharetta
|8-4
|68.95
|14
|Norcross
|8-4
|74.45
|14
|Allatoona
|6-6
|66.38
|15
|Marietta
|5-7
|74.38
|15
|Blessed Trinity
|7-4
|65.80
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|14-0
|90.19
|1
|Benedictine
|13-2
|87.58
|2
|Cartersville
|12-2
|74.32
|2
|Cedartown
|14-1
|85.22
|3
|Creekside
|10-3
|73.14
|3
|North Oconee
|13-1
|79.84
|4
|Warner Robins
|10-5
|72.76
|4
|Bainbridge
|8-5
|73.77
|5
|Coffee
|10-3
|69.84
|5
|Perry
|10-2
|72.22
|6
|Calhoun
|9-4
|69.49
|6
|Troup
|12-2
|69.97
|7
|Dutchtown
|12-2
|68.80
|7
|Wayne County
|10-3
|69.59
|8
|Cambridge
|9-3
|67.18
|8
|Burke County
|9-3
|68.27
|9
|Jefferson
|8-3
|67.13
|9
|Stockbridge
|10-3
|66.70
|10
|Jones County
|6-5
|63.20
|10
|Whitewater
|8-3
|63.92
|11
|Kell
|10-2
|62.04
|11
|LaGrange
|8-3
|63.20
|12
|Loganville
|9-2
|61.07
|12
|Holy Innocents
|9-4
|61.48
|13
|Mays
|8-5
|60.99
|13
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|60.55
|14
|Dalton
|6-6
|58.18
|14
|Stephenson
|7-4
|59.03
|15
|Eastside
|6-5
|57.35
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-5
|58.63
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|11-3
|85.75
|1
|Thomson
|14-1
|72.30
|2
|Sandy Creek
|13-2
|81.08
|2
|Fitzgerald
|14-1
|69.72
|3
|Oconee County
|9-5
|69.97
|3
|Appling County
|11-2
|66.32
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|9-4
|69.60
|4
|Rockmart
|10-3
|65.38
|5
|Stephens County
|9-3
|68.72
|5
|Pierce County
|11-2
|64.73
|6
|Calvary Day
|11-1
|68.12
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|10-4
|62.18
|7
|Monroe Area
|6-6
|67.21
|7
|South Atlanta
|11-1
|62.15
|8
|Savannah Christian
|11-2
|64.46
|8
|Putnam County
|9-3
|56.47
|9
|Hebron Christian
|9-3
|63.18
|9
|Cook
|8-4
|55.33
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-3
|62.98
|10
|Callaway
|9-4
|55.02
|11
|Thomasville
|9-4
|62.77
|11
|Athens Academy
|8-3
|53.04
|12
|Peach County
|8-4
|61.63
|12
|Northeast
|8-4
|50.49
|13
|Hart County
|5-5
|60.13
|13
|Laney
|8-3
|48.36
|14
|Dougherty
|9-3
|59.04
|14
|North Cobb Christian
|10-2
|48.14
|15
|Adairsville
|10-2
|55.37
|15
|Fannin County
|7-5
|47.77
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|14-0
|78.43
|1
|Bowdon
|14-1
|61.21
|2
|Swainsboro
|13-1
|76.50
|2
|Schley County
|12-3
|55.46
|3
|Irwin County
|11-2
|73.46
|3
|Early County
|9-4
|50.19
|4
|Rabun County
|12-1
|69.84
|4
|Johnson County
|13-1
|48.53
|5
|Brooks County
|7-3
|67.04
|5
|Clinch County
|10-3
|45.40
|6
|St. Francis
|10-4
|61.37
|6
|Charlton County
|8-3
|44.80
|7
|Bleckley County
|10-3
|60.83
|7
|Lincoln County
|10-3
|42.74
|8
|Metter
|9-4
|59.59
|8
|McIntosh County Academy
|10-2
|42.50
|9
|Elbert County
|10-2
|59.55
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-4
|40.93
|10
|Darlington
|11-1
|58.39
|10
|Manchester
|7-4
|40.90
|11
|Dublin
|7-4
|55.65
|11
|Christian Heritage
|5-7
|40.46
|12
|Lamar County
|10-2
|53.43
|12
|Telfair County
|9-3
|38.48
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|9-4
|51.65
|13
|Dooly County
|7-6
|38.35
|14
|Social Circle
|8-4
|48.49
|14
|Aquinas
|7-4
|37.25
|15
|Trion
|9-3
|48.42
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-7
|36.72
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|13-0
|61.87
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|13-0
|43.47
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|12-1
|53.56
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-4
|24.25
|3
|Stratford Academy
|9-4
|48.06
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|8-4
|17.53
|4
|Tattnall Square
|7-5
|46.29
|4
|Gatewood School
|5-7
|11.17
|5
|Brookstone
|8-4
|42.50
|5
|Augusta Prep
|5-6
|7.85
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|10-2
|25.88
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|11-2
|17.25
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|7-5
|13.66
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|11-1
|12.08
|3
|Fullington Academy
|8-4
|-5.47
|3
|King's Academy
|9-3
|4.45
|4
|Flint River Academy
|5-7
|-21.85
|4
|Lanier Christian
|7-4
|1.10
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-8
|-33.20
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-6
|-5.93
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|15-0
|102.39
|62.79
|45 [10]
|49.75
|-14.22
|2 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|14-1
|102.02
|75.44
|4 [4]
|48.60
|-15.00
|3 [2]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|14-1
|95.76
|71.20
|12 [11]
|42.04
|-15.30
|4 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|13-1
|91.77
|71.48
|10 [9]
|41.28
|-12.06
|5 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|91.71
|71.42
|11 [10]
|38.77
|-14.51
|6 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|14-0
|90.19
|57.57
|83 [7]
|34.98
|-16.78
|7 [5]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|88.11
|73.98
|5 [5]
|34.05
|-15.64
|8 [6]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.75
|71.16
|13 [12]
|39.42
|-9.90
|9 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|13-2
|87.58
|59.34
|64 [3]
|34.40
|-14.75
|10 [2]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|14-1
|87.40
|63.01
|43 [8]
|37.72
|-11.26
|11 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|11-3
|85.75
|70.94
|15 [1]
|35.03
|-12.29
|12 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-4
|85.74
|72.57
|8 [7]
|33.86
|-13.47
|13 [3]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|12-2
|85.50
|62.62
|46 [11]
|32.72
|-14.36
|14 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|12-1
|85.27
|63.66
|40 [6]
|37.52
|-9.33
|15 [2]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|14-1
|85.22
|59.02
|68 [4]
|34.25
|-12.55
|16 [5]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|12-2
|84.63
|62.33
|47 [12]
|36.60
|-9.61
|17 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|11-2
|83.20
|48.34
|167 [44]
|32.22
|-12.56
|18 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-4
|81.92
|71.80
|9 [8]
|34.37
|-9.13
|19 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|13-2
|81.08
|59.94
|60 [4]
|33.98
|-8.68
|20 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|13-1
|79.84
|47.98
|173 [28]
|31.70
|-9.71
|21 [9]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|78.75
|63.54
|41 [33]
|34.03
|-6.30
|22 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|78.75
|67.25
|29 [26]
|31.38
|-8.94
|23 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|78.46
|69.33
|22 [20]
|33.08
|-6.96
|24 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|14-0
|78.43
|51.36
|132 [3]
|34.35
|-5.66
|25 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|77.89
|67.47
|26 [2]
|32.01
|-7.45
|26 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|13-1
|76.50
|46.60
|191 [10]
|31.24
|-6.84
|27 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|76.38
|59.25
|65 [36]
|32.34
|-5.62
|28 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-3
|76.31
|59.04
|66 [20]
|33.67
|-4.22
|29 [13]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|76.26
|67.40
|28 [25]
|26.64
|-11.20
|30 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|10-3
|76.04
|56.49
|88 [30]
|31.93
|-5.68
|31 [14]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.45
|60.70
|54 [35]
|31.73
|-4.30
|32 [15]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|74.38
|76.61
|3 [3]
|28.36
|-7.59
|33 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|12-2
|74.32
|53.20
|113 [14]
|31.00
|-4.89
|34 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-5
|73.77
|61.96
|48 [1]
|29.54
|-5.80
|35 [3]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|11-2
|73.46
|48.40
|166 [7]
|28.71
|-6.33
|36 [16]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|73.44
|60.99
|52 [34]
|28.76
|-6.25
|37 [3]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|10-3
|73.14
|51.46
|130 [18]
|29.34
|-5.37
|38 [4]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|10-5
|72.76
|61.08
|51 [3]
|28.42
|-5.92
|39 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|72.68
|65.02
|36 [30]
|29.55
|-4.71
|40 [18]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.49
|71.12
|14 [13]
|30.04
|-4.03
|41 [1]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|14-1
|72.30
|40.11
|256 [18]
|28.60
|-5.28
|42 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-2
|72.22
|49.77
|148 [20]
|27.93
|-5.86
|43 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|7-5
|71.83
|66.69
|30 [3]
|25.37
|-8.04
|44 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.80
|67.88
|25 [23]
|27.79
|-5.58
|45 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|71.64
|65.82
|35 [4]
|31.86
|-1.36
|46 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.63
|69.52
|20 [18]
|30.71
|-2.50
|47 [21]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|70.46
|69.74
|19 [17]
|26.57
|-5.46
|48 [22]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|70.23
|78.32
|1 [1]
|28.50
|-3.30
|49 [6]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|12-2
|69.97
|49.14
|156 [25]
|31.73
|0.18
|50 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|9-5
|69.97
|60.60
|55 [2]
|26.12
|-5.43
|51 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|12-1
|69.84
|50.66
|138 [4]
|26.99
|-4.43
|52 [5]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|10-3
|69.84
|49.49
|152 [25]
|29.05
|-2.37
|53 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|14-1
|69.72
|48.73
|162 [5]
|26.57
|-4.72
|54 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|9-4
|69.60
|60.50
|56 [3]
|26.73
|-4.44
|55 [7]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|10-3
|69.59
|56.19
|92 [7]
|25.30
|-5.87
|56 [6]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|9-4
|69.49
|61.80
|49 [2]
|28.73
|-2.34
|57 [12]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-1
|69.48
|48.48
|165 [43]
|28.38
|-2.67
|58 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|8-4
|68.95
|59.81
|61 [17]
|29.96
|-0.56
|59 [7]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|12-2
|68.80
|50.70
|137 [21]
|24.54
|-5.84
|60 [5]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-3
|68.72
|53.52
|109 [9]
|24.96
|-5.33
|61 [8]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|9-3
|68.27
|58.03
|82 [6]
|26.33
|-3.52
|62 [23]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|68.14
|58.98
|69 [37]
|29.89
|0.18
|63 [6]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|11-1
|68.12
|38.55
|269 [32]
|29.58
|-0.12
|64 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-6
|67.21
|59.03
|67 [5]
|26.86
|-1.93
|65 [8]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|67.18
|51.45
|131 [19]
|27.69
|-1.07
|66 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|67.13
|54.62
|98 [11]
|24.52
|-4.18
|67 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-3
|67.04
|52.98
|116 [1]
|26.02
|-2.60
|68 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|10-3
|66.70
|49.53
|151 [22]
|25.89
|-2.39
|69 [24]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|66.63
|67.44
|27 [24]
|25.25
|-2.95
|70 [14]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.38
|63.00
|44 [9]
|24.79
|-3.17
|71 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|11-2
|66.32
|47.98
|172 [7]
|24.89
|-3.00
|72 [25]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|66.04
|76.61
|2 [2]
|23.29
|-4.33
|73 [15]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-4
|65.80
|58.09
|81 [26]
|23.36
|-4.01
|74 [26]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|65.73
|64.92
|37 [31]
|23.92
|-3.38
|75 [27]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-8
|65.69
|70.31
|16 [14]
|24.71
|-2.55
|76 [28]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.67
|69.41
|21 [19]
|23.72
|-3.53
|77 [29]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.40
|69.93
|18 [16]
|25.06
|-1.92
|78 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|10-3
|65.38
|45.69
|194 [8]
|26.58
|-0.37
|79 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-4
|64.94
|60.10
|59 [16]
|24.48
|-2.03
|80 [5]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|11-2
|64.73
|45.34
|199 [9]
|27.22
|0.91
|81 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.68
|65.94
|34 [29]
|23.02
|-3.24
|82 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|11-2
|64.46
|40.38
|251 [25]
|25.42
|-0.61
|83 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.92
|49.08
|159 [26]
|25.32
|-0.17
|84 [10]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|63.20
|58.23
|79 [6]
|25.80
|1.02
|85 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.20
|50.62
|140 [17]
|24.96
|0.18
|86 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|9-3
|63.18
|48.12
|170 [13]
|28.66
|3.90
|87 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|9-3
|62.98
|47.71
|178 [15]
|22.59
|-1.97
|88 [11]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|9-4
|62.77
|56.18
|93 [6]
|23.36
|-0.98
|89 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|62.40
|63.10
|42 [7]
|19.92
|-4.05
|90 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|8-4
|62.32
|58.64
|73 [22]
|24.75
|0.85
|91 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|10-4
|62.18
|50.83
|135 [3]
|22.73
|-1.03
|92 [7]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-1
|62.15
|31.03
|349 [41]
|27.92
|4.20
|93 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|10-2
|62.04
|45.69
|195 [33]
|23.98
|0.36
|94 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|61.99
|66.01
|32 [27]
|23.64
|0.07
|95 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|13-0
|61.87
|29.18
|356 [9]
|22.45
|-0.99
|96 [12]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|61.63
|52.38
|124 [10]
|22.29
|-0.91
|97 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|9-4
|61.48
|50.20
|143 [19]
|21.76
|-1.29
|98 [6]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|10-4
|61.37
|50.21
|142 [5]
|21.59
|-1.36
|99 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|14-1
|61.21
|42.22
|233 [3]
|27.43
|4.65
|100 [12]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-2
|61.07
|49.65
|150 [24]
|22.06
|-0.59
|101 [13]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|8-5
|60.99
|53.20
|112 [13]
|27.07
|4.50
|102 [19]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-4
|60.91
|46.80
|188 [47]
|22.69
|0.20
|103 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.84
|53.06
|115 [41]
|26.52
|4.10
|104 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|10-3
|60.83
|45.93
|193 [11]
|22.03
|-0.38
|105 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|60.69
|60.21
|58 [15]
|20.99
|-1.28
|106 [33]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.65
|70.31
|17 [15]
|20.85
|-1.37
|107 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|60.55
|46.66
|190 [36]
|19.49
|-2.64
|108 [34]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|60.52
|73.48
|6 [6]
|21.20
|-0.89
|109 [13]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|60.13
|46.93
|185 [16]
|22.85
|1.14
|110 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|59.97
|61.14
|50 [13]
|21.78
|0.23
|111 [22]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.84
|53.72
|105 [35]
|22.91
|1.50
|112 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|59.76
|52.62
|120 [41]
|21.41
|0.08
|113 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|9-4
|59.59
|43.78
|215 [15]
|18.87
|-2.29
|114 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-2
|59.55
|47.37
|182 [8]
|24.31
|3.19
|115 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|59.15
|59.80
|62 [18]
|22.59
|1.86
|116 [14]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|9-3
|59.04
|44.82
|206 [18]
|23.80
|3.18
|117 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-4
|59.03
|55.82
|96 [8]
|22.90
|2.29
|118 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|6-6
|58.94
|56.84
|87 [29]
|20.27
|-0.25
|119 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|58.63
|53.66
|107 [12]
|20.84
|0.64
|120 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.39
|68.53
|23 [21]
|19.96
|-0.01
|121 [10]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|58.39
|35.85
|305 [27]
|22.40
|2.44
|122 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-6
|58.18
|58.46
|75 [5]
|21.64
|1.88
|123 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.11
|68.14
|24 [22]
|20.08
|0.40
|124 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.35
|49.78
|147 [23]
|20.02
|1.09
|125 [16]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|57.27
|58.73
|71 [4]
|22.46
|3.61
|126 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|56.60
|47.44
|180 [31]
|21.71
|3.53
|127 [17]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-3
|56.56
|45.01
|204 [37]
|22.40
|4.26
|128 [8]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|9-3
|56.47
|36.84
|290 [26]
|19.45
|1.41
|129 [17]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|55.76
|52.44
|122 [15]
|21.36
|4.02
|130 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-4
|55.65
|44.85
|205 [13]
|18.42
|1.19
|131 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-7
|55.57
|58.81
|70 [21]
|21.71
|4.56
|132 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|12-3
|55.46
|27.87
|361 [18]
|18.99
|1.96
|133 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|10-2
|55.37
|39.09
|267 [30]
|25.37
|8.42
|134 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-4
|55.33
|49.99
|146 [4]
|22.17
|5.27
|135 [18]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-7
|55.17
|51.82
|127 [17]
|18.62
|1.88
|136 [10]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-4
|55.02
|39.42
|263 [20]
|19.72
|3.12
|137 [18]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|54.83
|50.58
|141 [18]
|23.45
|7.04
|138 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|54.79
|45.36
|198 [17]
|18.98
|2.62
|139 [27]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|54.62
|60.72
|53 [14]
|21.26
|5.07
|140 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|54.38
|58.12
|80 [39]
|18.30
|2.34
|141 [19]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|54.19
|46.75
|189 [35]
|19.09
|3.32
|142 [20]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|54.15
|54.39
|99 [9]
|21.16
|5.44
|143 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.94
|52.61
|121 [42]
|19.99
|4.47
|144 [21]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-5
|53.75
|53.87
|104 [11]
|16.09
|0.76
|145 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|12-1
|53.56
|27.84
|362 [10]
|16.36
|1.22
|146 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|10-2
|53.43
|38.02
|276 [22]
|20.32
|5.31
|147 [22]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|7-5
|53.27
|47.81
|176 [29]
|17.14
|2.29
|148 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-3
|53.04
|45.03
|203 [10]
|19.28
|4.66
|149 [23]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|52.99
|42.94
|221 [40]
|20.28
|5.71
|150 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|10-2
|52.82
|37.16
|285 [48]
|20.68
|6.28
|151 [29]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|52.63
|57.15
|85 [28]
|19.93
|5.73
|152 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|52.36
|63.98
|38 [32]
|20.63
|6.69
|153 [30]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|52.24
|53.10
|114 [37]
|19.61
|5.79
|154 [20]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|52.00
|44.29
|210 [39]
|17.15
|3.57
|155 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.97
|59.47
|63 [19]
|18.67
|5.13
|156 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|51.80
|50.17
|144 [42]
|18.50
|5.13
|157 [17]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|10-2
|51.74
|32.03
|333 [46]
|16.21
|2.89
|158 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|9-4
|51.65
|44.15
|212 [14]
|21.38
|8.15
|159 [21]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.26
|48.93
|160 [29]
|18.47
|5.64
|160 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.89
|43.98
|213 [48]
|19.00
|6.53
|161 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|50.71
|58.66
|72 [38]
|17.62
|5.33
|162 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-5
|50.69
|48.18
|169 [27]
|17.59
|5.32
|163 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-4
|50.49
|31.16
|347 [40]
|17.73
|5.67
|164 [25]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-9
|50.49
|60.27
|57 [2]
|15.92
|3.86
|165 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|50.22
|49.77
|149 [21]
|19.25
|7.45
|166 [3]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|9-4
|50.19
|31.16
|348 [16]
|16.11
|4.34
|167 [18]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|50.14
|54.06
|100 [7]
|16.58
|4.86
|168 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.14
|41.96
|239 [53]
|15.20
|3.49
|169 [19]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-5
|49.53
|48.03
|171 [14]
|17.47
|6.37
|170 [20]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-5
|49.39
|42.26
|232 [22]
|16.36
|5.39
|171 [22]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|48.85
|50.06
|145 [22]
|17.18
|6.75
|172 [23]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.69
|56.21
|91 [9]
|15.40
|5.13
|173 [24]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.57
|57.07
|86 [8]
|18.53
|8.39
|174 [4]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|13-1
|48.53
|23.51
|384 [29]
|17.66
|7.55
|175 [14]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|8-4
|48.49
|39.14
|266 [20]
|15.23
|5.17
|176 [15]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-3
|48.42
|31.85
|335 [28]
|18.94
|8.95
|177 [13]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3
|48.36
|32.52
|330 [35]
|13.06
|3.12
|178 [25]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.25
|45.04
|202 [37]
|22.37
|12.55
|179 [14]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|10-2
|48.14
|29.11
|357 [43]
|13.60
|3.88
|180 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-7
|48.13
|58.38
|77 [25]
|15.04
|5.34
|181 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|48.13
|42.73
|224 [16]
|15.53
|5.82
|182 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|9-4
|48.06
|34.52
|314 [4]
|17.02
|7.38
|183 [26]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|8-3
|47.98
|34.96
|311 [52]
|16.78
|7.23
|184 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|7-5
|47.77
|38.14
|275 [23]
|16.26
|6.92
|185 [27]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|9-3
|47.68
|39.67
|260 [47]
|15.17
|5.91
|186 [16]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|7-5
|47.38
|41.13
|247 [14]
|19.16
|10.21
|187 [17]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-3
|47.33
|40.34
|253 [16]
|18.34
|9.43
|188 [28]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|47.07
|41.36
|244 [43]
|17.30
|8.65
|189 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.04
|44.65
|207 [44]
|15.34
|6.73
|190 [27]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|47.01
|42.70
|225 [41]
|16.17
|7.59
|191 [28]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|46.90
|48.59
|164 [30]
|15.58
|7.10
|192 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.45
|66.35
|31 [1]
|15.17
|7.14
|193 [21]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-4
|46.38
|38.37
|271 [33]
|15.80
|7.84
|194 [22]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|46.37
|31.68
|338 [47]
|17.02
|9.07
|195 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|46.31
|49.34
|154 [24]
|16.45
|8.57
|196 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.31
|53.99
|102 [34]
|13.94
|6.06
|197 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|46.29
|41.26
|245 [2]
|18.91
|11.05
|198 [30]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-7
|46.08
|53.89
|103 [10]
|17.15
|9.49
|199 [17]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-5
|45.93
|47.02
|184 [9]
|15.08
|7.58
|200 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-4
|45.81
|36.85
|289 [36]
|17.19
|9.81
|201 [24]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|45.42
|50.64
|139 [12]
|16.05
|9.06
|202 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|10-3
|45.40
|33.72
|320 [9]
|15.86
|8.88
|203 [30]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-7
|45.27
|45.53
|196 [34]
|14.58
|7.73
|204 [31]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.19
|49.10
|158 [28]
|9.97
|3.20
|205 [32]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.06
|52.42
|123 [16]
|15.66
|9.03
|206 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|44.94
|52.69
|119 [40]
|15.75
|9.24
|207 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|8-3
|44.80
|35.12
|309 [6]
|15.46
|9.09
|208 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|44.76
|58.39
|76 [24]
|17.50
|11.16
|209 [18]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|44.39
|36.81
|291 [27]
|14.25
|8.28
|210 [19]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-5
|44.27
|37.32
|284 [25]
|20.81
|14.96
|211 [20]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-4
|44.15
|37.32
|282 [24]
|12.78
|7.05
|212 [21]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|44.14
|48.70
|163 [6]
|15.32
|9.61
|213 [22]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|7-5
|44.12
|42.02
|237 [13]
|17.52
|11.83
|214 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|7-5
|44.09
|41.63
|242 [44]
|17.96
|12.29
|215 [23]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-5
|44.02
|38.43
|270 [21]
|14.26
|8.66
|216 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|13-0
|43.47
|4.99
|438 [8]
|17.19
|12.15
|217 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|43.46
|51.93
|126 [14]
|15.71
|10.68
|218 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|43.45
|37.32
|283 [35]
|15.16
|10.13
|219 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.36
|65.96
|33 [28]
|13.58
|8.64
|220 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|43.33
|37.95
|277 [49]
|15.19
|10.28
|221 [24]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-6
|43.27
|43.49
|216 [11]
|12.04
|7.20
|222 [25]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-5
|43.06
|35.41
|307 [28]
|12.17
|7.53
|223 [7]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|10-3
|42.74
|32.55
|329 [10]
|15.22
|10.90
|224 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|42.60
|40.15
|255 [26]
|12.82
|8.65
|225 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|42.50
|35.98
|303 [3]
|14.72
|10.64
|226 [8]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|42.50
|31.66
|339 [13]
|11.12
|7.04
|227 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-5
|42.44
|39.18
|265 [48]
|15.25
|11.23
|228 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|42.44
|44.23
|211 [40]
|13.39
|9.37
|229 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|42.38
|38.26
|273 [22]
|13.02
|9.07
|230 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|42.35
|73.01
|7 [1]
|13.53
|9.60
|231 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|42.13
|42.80
|222 [50]
|11.67
|7.97
|232 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|41.34
|49.38
|153 [23]
|14.63
|11.71
|233 [27]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-6
|41.09
|42.76
|223 [20]
|12.30
|9.63
|234 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|9-4
|40.93
|30.31
|352 [17]
|17.59
|15.09
|235 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-4
|40.90
|31.57
|341 [14]
|11.72
|9.25
|236 [40]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.76
|52.70
|118 [39]
|13.03
|10.70
|237 [41]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.76
|53.37
|110 [36]
|12.04
|9.71
|238 [42]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|40.65
|56.36
|90 [32]
|13.05
|10.82
|239 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-7
|40.48
|44.54
|208 [19]
|13.62
|11.57
|240 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|5-7
|40.46
|46.36
|192 [1]
|11.54
|9.50
|241 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-4
|40.15
|33.63
|322 [42]
|12.88
|11.16
|242 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-7
|40.04
|42.59
|228 [21]
|11.53
|9.91
|243 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|39.83
|46.92
|186 [34]
|14.65
|13.24
|244 [36]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|39.49
|53.24
|111 [13]
|12.75
|11.68
|245 [37]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-6
|39.49
|47.07
|183 [33]
|13.47
|12.40
|246 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|39.33
|43.03
|219 [45]
|12.27
|11.36
|247 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-5
|38.76
|33.32
|324 [44]
|14.34
|14.01
|248 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|38.71
|48.33
|168 [43]
|9.81
|9.52
|249 [12]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-3
|38.48
|27.24
|369 [22]
|14.81
|14.76
|250 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.46
|47.88
|175 [46]
|12.35
|12.31
|251 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|38.44
|36.73
|294 [25]
|9.99
|9.98
|252 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.42
|55.55
|97 [10]
|16.19
|16.19
|253 [13]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|7-6
|38.35
|35.92
|304 [5]
|10.63
|10.70
|254 [38]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|38.26
|39.87
|257 [46]
|11.22
|11.39
|255 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|6-6
|38.25
|36.30
|301 [26]
|10.93
|11.10
|256 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|38.16
|34.05
|317 [41]
|12.33
|12.59
|257 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|37.85
|42.02
|238 [17]
|14.39
|14.96
|258 [39]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|37.83
|37.12
|287 [51]
|10.58
|11.17
|259 [14]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|37.25
|31.72
|337 [12]
|12.78
|13.95
|260 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-6
|37.04
|39.68
|259 [27]
|6.92
|8.30
|261 [40]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|36.89
|30.07
|354 [56]
|10.20
|11.73
|262 [34]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|36.77
|39.19
|264 [29]
|13.41
|15.06
|263 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|36.72
|42.42
|231 [2]
|13.89
|15.59
|264 [35]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-8
|36.68
|51.05
|133 [11]
|6.14
|7.89
|265 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|36.64
|36.66
|299 [53]
|11.59
|13.38
|266 [6]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|10-3
|36.40
|25.40
|377 [12]
|10.07
|12.10
|267 [36]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|36.23
|35.74
|306 [38]
|9.03
|11.22
|268 [44]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|35.96
|37.14
|286 [55]
|11.75
|14.21
|269 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|35.91
|37.91
|278 [46]
|7.09
|9.60
|270 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.84
|55.89
|94 [40]
|10.67
|13.26
|271 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|35.42
|44.32
|209 [38]
|6.53
|9.54
|272 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|8-4
|35.41
|27.48
|366 [21]
|9.88
|12.90
|273 [42]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|35.34
|42.96
|220 [39]
|9.27
|12.36
|274 [43]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-8
|35.25
|43.93
|214 [38]
|8.60
|11.78
|275 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|35.14
|46.83
|187 [32]
|8.25
|11.54
|276 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|35.12
|29.42
|355 [8]
|12.16
|15.46
|277 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|35.09
|37.89
|279 [47]
|12.04
|15.37
|278 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|35.02
|37.35
|281 [34]
|8.79
|12.19
|279 [21]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|9-2
|35.01
|16.90
|412 [37]
|6.74
|10.16
|280 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.99
|47.90
|174 [45]
|8.70
|12.14
|281 [17]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-4
|34.95
|23.85
|382 [28]
|8.54
|12.01
|282 [27]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-7
|34.82
|39.74
|258 [19]
|12.14
|15.75
|283 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|34.70
|39.49
|262 [19]
|10.14
|13.86
|284 [28]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|34.70
|22.44
|386 [51]
|7.44
|11.16
|285 [46]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-6
|34.36
|42.51
|230 [51]
|11.14
|15.20
|286 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-8
|34.26
|48.84
|161 [6]
|9.95
|14.11
|287 [47]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|34.25
|63.80
|39 [5]
|10.83
|15.00
|288 [29]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.10
|50.89
|134 [2]
|9.89
|14.21
|289 [30]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-6
|33.88
|32.87
|327 [33]
|8.60
|13.14
|290 [31]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|33.73
|54.04
|101 [1]
|7.60
|12.29
|291 [18]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-6
|33.14
|34.56
|313 [8]
|7.43
|12.72
|292 [32]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|32.83
|35.30
|308 [29]
|8.41
|14.00
|293 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|32.33
|42.08
|235 [52]
|10.31
|16.40
|294 [49]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|32.30
|52.75
|117 [38]
|11.15
|17.28
|295 [19]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|31.90
|31.19
|345 [15]
|7.69
|14.22
|296 [50]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.69
|43.38
|217 [49]
|6.97
|13.71
|297 [24]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|31.67
|36.74
|293 [24]
|10.16
|16.91
|298 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|31.55
|51.82
|128 [15]
|8.58
|15.45
|299 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|31.52
|16.28
|415 [54]
|11.37
|18.27
|300 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-9
|31.49
|52.02
|125 [2]
|9.42
|16.35
|301 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-5
|31.34
|24.53
|381 [34]
|7.99
|15.07
|302 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|31.26
|31.21
|344 [39]
|8.24
|15.40
|303 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|31.20
|40.79
|250 [45]
|7.44
|14.67
|304 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|31.16
|42.59
|229 [1]
|11.32
|18.58
|305 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|30.97
|56.37
|89 [31]
|6.17
|13.62
|306 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|30.88
|40.16
|254 [17]
|9.11
|16.65
|307 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|30.69
|45.53
|197 [35]
|8.82
|16.55
|308 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|30.55
|51.52
|129 [16]
|5.99
|13.86
|309 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.25
|49.32
|155 [26]
|7.71
|15.88
|310 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|29.83
|38.14
|274 [21]
|5.19
|13.79
|311 [20]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|29.66
|26.08
|374 [25]
|8.28
|17.05
|312 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-6
|29.59
|32.23
|332 [36]
|3.37
|12.20
|313 [42]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|28.90
|53.54
|108 [12]
|6.82
|16.35
|314 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-6
|28.87
|32.74
|328 [34]
|7.70
|17.26
|315 [43]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-9
|28.83
|42.67
|226 [42]
|3.70
|13.29
|316 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|28.69
|31.22
|343 [6]
|9.83
|19.56
|317 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-7
|28.57
|37.08
|288 [23]
|9.20
|19.05
|318 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|28.49
|40.90
|248 [24]
|10.36
|20.30
|319 [21]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|28.46
|27.68
|364 [20]
|3.44
|13.40
|320 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|28.19
|31.58
|340 [48]
|7.89
|18.12
|321 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|28.18
|40.35
|252 [15]
|10.83
|21.07
|322 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|27.22
|47.77
|177 [30]
|3.60
|14.80
|323 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|27.22
|58.46
|74 [23]
|4.03
|15.24
|324 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.83
|22.30
|388 [31]
|7.26
|18.86
|325 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|26.76
|36.69
|298 [50]
|3.28
|14.95
|326 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.66
|20.00
|399 [37]
|4.37
|16.14
|327 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|26.40
|42.11
|234 [41]
|7.88
|19.90
|328 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|25.98
|28.36
|358 [31]
|6.89
|19.34
|329 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|10-2
|25.88
|7.73
|435 [2]
|4.74
|17.28
|330 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|25.79
|47.39
|181 [32]
|0.57
|13.20
|331 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|25.64
|41.76
|241 [4]
|8.73
|21.52
|332 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|25.20
|35.10
|310 [39]
|5.06
|18.28
|333 [10]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|25.18
|21.79
|391 [13]
|5.08
|18.32
|334 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|25.14
|13.58
|423 [57]
|4.04
|17.32
|335 [25]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|7-5
|25.11
|22.34
|387 [30]
|0.85
|14.16
|336 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|24.97
|30.11
|353 [7]
|4.92
|18.38
|337 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|9-4
|24.25
|18.67
|405 [2]
|3.65
|17.83
|338 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|24.16
|31.77
|336 [38]
|1.21
|15.48
|339 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|24.10
|31.17
|346 [55]
|2.77
|17.09
|340 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|24.10
|36.72
|295 [37]
|5.94
|20.26
|341 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|24.04
|23.55
|383 [50]
|1.36
|15.74
|342 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-6
|23.27
|26.95
|373 [24]
|3.32
|18.48
|343 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.27
|55.83
|95 [33]
|4.39
|19.54
|344 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|23.13
|21.50
|395 [14]
|7.54
|22.84
|345 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|22.10
|20.28
|397 [36]
|0.18
|16.51
|346 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-2
|21.98
|8.17
|434 [24]
|1.88
|18.32
|347 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|21.91
|49.13
|157 [27]
|-0.15
|16.36
|348 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|21.79
|47.53
|179 [31]
|5.46
|22.09
|349 [14]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|21.64
|16.76
|413 [19]
|0.69
|17.47
|350 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-10
|21.16
|45.06
|201 [12]
|2.17
|19.44
|351 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|21.07
|36.71
|297 [52]
|3.37
|20.72
|352 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|20.75
|34.73
|312 [7]
|4.00
|21.68
|353 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-6
|20.18
|18.52
|407 [17]
|3.41
|21.66
|354 [29]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|20.05
|25.57
|376 [26]
|0.92
|19.30
|355 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|19.86
|1.92
|442 [25]
|0.73
|19.29
|356 [30]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|19.77
|21.52
|394 [35]
|2.62
|21.27
|357 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|19.52
|36.27
|302 [51]
|3.23
|22.14
|358 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-7
|19.22
|18.93
|404 [39]
|1.56
|20.77
|359 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|19.01
|57.48
|84 [27]
|4.12
|23.53
|360 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|18.38
|43.20
|218 [12]
|0.55
|20.59
|361 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|18.32
|38.31
|272 [54]
|-0.07
|20.04
|362 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.30
|45.21
|200 [36]
|-1.29
|18.84
|363 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|17.69
|33.61
|323 [43]
|2.00
|22.74
|364 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-8
|17.56
|28.11
|360 [45]
|-0.74
|20.12
|365 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|8-4
|17.53
|10.66
|426 [4]
|-1.05
|19.85
|366 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|17.52
|41.84
|240 [18]
|4.15
|25.05
|367 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|17.43
|20.26
|398 [57]
|0.98
|21.98
|368 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|17.26
|41.42
|243 [23]
|0.66
|21.82
|369 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|11-2
|17.25
|-1.37
|446 [1]
|-0.28
|20.90
|370 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|17.08
|30.34
|351 [30]
|0.54
|21.88
|371 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|16.44
|21.74
|392 [52]
|1.22
|23.20
|372 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|16.18
|16.15
|416 [55]
|2.22
|24.46
|373 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|16.17
|31.38
|342 [29]
|1.21
|23.46
|374 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|16.10
|21.66
|393 [34]
|-0.54
|21.78
|375 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|15.77
|27.21
|370 [33]
|0.59
|23.24
|376 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|15.60
|33.76
|319 [5]
|0.03
|22.85
|377 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|15.57
|21.91
|390 [33]
|-0.45
|22.41
|378 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|15.54
|15.09
|420 [56]
|-1.05
|21.83
|379 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.16
|36.37
|300 [56]
|0.30
|23.56
|380 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|14.99
|19.87
|400 [38]
|-1.03
|22.41
|381 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|14.53
|27.60
|365 [32]
|-1.51
|22.39
|382 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|13.94
|42.61
|227 [43]
|-0.72
|23.77
|383 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|13.94
|10.38
|428 [21]
|-1.02
|23.46
|384 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-8
|13.76
|19.22
|403 [35]
|6.63
|31.30
|385 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|7-5
|13.66
|9.85
|429 [1]
|3.56
|28.32
|386 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|13.19
|27.78
|363 [19]
|-0.84
|24.40
|387 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|13.11
|31.91
|334 [37]
|2.33
|27.65
|388 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|13.01
|33.69
|321 [32]
|-6.62
|18.79
|389 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|12.85
|36.78
|292 [46]
|-3.81
|21.77
|390 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|12.36
|21.92
|389 [32]
|-3.05
|23.02
|391 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.35
|58.23
|78 [5]
|-6.01
|20.06
|392 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|12.35
|3.89
|440 [53]
|-2.90
|23.17
|393 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|11-1
|12.08
|-17.25
|459 [8]
|-3.27
|23.08
|394 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|11.55
|24.58
|380 [49]
|-2.67
|24.20
|395 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-9
|11.40
|38.92
|268 [31]
|-4.61
|22.42
|396 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|11.31
|14.27
|421 [57]
|-1.13
|25.98
|397 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-7
|11.17
|19.69
|401 [1]
|2.13
|29.39
|398 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|11.07
|36.72
|296 [49]
|-4.87
|22.48
|399 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|10.63
|27.11
|372 [23]
|-2.15
|25.64
|400 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|10.13
|50.80
|136 [20]
|-2.28
|26.02
|401 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|9.94
|17.40
|410 [40]
|-2.70
|25.78
|402 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|9.73
|53.68
|106 [8]
|-2.02
|26.67
|403 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-7
|9.58
|18.17
|408 [18]
|-3.18
|25.67
|404 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|9.03
|9.29
|430 [59]
|-3.28
|26.11
|405 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|8.24
|33.23
|326 [54]
|-3.29
|26.90
|406 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-6
|7.85
|3.46
|441 [9]
|-4.39
|26.18
|407 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|7.44
|39.54
|261 [28]
|-4.49
|26.50
|408 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|6.98
|27.27
|368 [11]
|2.21
|33.66
|409 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-8
|6.85
|13.63
|422 [3]
|-1.89
|29.68
|410 [21]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|6.76
|10.82
|425 [20]
|-2.21
|29.45
|411 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|6.24
|41.20
|246 [44]
|-7.07
|25.12
|412 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|5.63
|8.73
|433 [23]
|-1.74
|31.05
|413 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-7
|5.45
|7.51
|436 [6]
|-6.58
|26.39
|414 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|5.18
|34.26
|316 [30]
|-7.36
|25.89
|415 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|4.86
|40.87
|249 [45]
|-4.86
|28.71
|416 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-3
|4.45
|-7.37
|452 [3]
|-7.55
|26.42
|417 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|4.38
|33.23
|325 [45]
|-8.17
|25.87
|418 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|4.09
|15.47
|419 [44]
|-9.65
|24.69
|419 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-6
|3.80
|5.87
|437 [7]
|-5.84
|28.78
|420 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|3.76
|18.55
|406 [16]
|-7.30
|27.36
|421 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|3.67
|15.49
|417 [42]
|-8.10
|26.65
|422 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|2.79
|27.18
|371 [47]
|-6.87
|28.76
|423 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|1.44
|37.50
|280 [50]
|-10.92
|26.06
|424 [41]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|1.24
|15.48
|418 [43]
|-2.14
|35.04
|425 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-4
|1.10
|-12.90
|457 [7]
|-6.32
|31.00
|426 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|1.09
|42.03
|236 [42]
|-9.39
|27.94
|427 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|0.97
|25.33
|378 [27]
|-9.64
|27.81
|428 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|0.90
|34.30
|315 [40]
|-8.50
|29.03
|429 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|0.12
|32.48
|331 [11]
|-1.85
|36.45
|430 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|-0.40
|28.19
|359 [44]
|-8.62
|30.20
|431 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-0.91
|33.76
|318 [31]
|-4.84
|34.50
|432 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-0.98
|22.62
|385 [50]
|-6.63
|32.77
|433 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-2.05
|-4.67
|448 [48]
|-3.02
|37.46
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|-2.44
|19.42
|402 [53]
|-9.24
|31.62
|435 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-8
|-3.30
|10.61
|427 [5]
|-6.15
|35.58
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-4.16
|27.33
|367 [46]
|-16.03
|26.55
|437 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-4
|-5.47
|-21.56
|460 [6]
|-8.32
|35.57
|438 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-6
|-5.93
|-7.53
|453 [4]
|-4.97
|39.39
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-6-1
|-6.10
|1.06
|445 [10]
|-10.75
|33.78
|440 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-6.99
|30.76
|350 [42]
|-16.27
|29.15
|441 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-8.36
|25.84
|375 [49]
|-12.70
|34.09
|442 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-8.45
|-5.24
|449 [49]
|-15.18
|31.69
|443 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-9.31
|9.26
|431 [60]
|-13.99
|33.75
|444 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-10.65
|8.81
|432 [22]
|-12.67
|36.41
|445 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-11.41
|16.42
|414 [58]
|-14.36
|35.47
|446 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-13.39
|4.05
|439 [38]
|-13.27
|38.54
|447 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-7
|-14.08
|-7.01
|451 [2]
|-14.83
|37.67
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-19.34
|1.83
|443 [46]
|-11.95
|45.81
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-19.56
|17.94
|409 [36]
|-18.07
|39.91
|450 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-7
|-21.85
|-22.55
|461 [7]
|-21.50
|38.77
|451 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-7
|-22.00
|-12.88
|456 [6]
|-19.53
|40.90
|452 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-22.49
|20.98
|396 [15]
|-20.56
|40.36
|453 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-8
|-27.10
|-7.80
|454 [5]
|-21.92
|43.60
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-31.91
|-8.73
|455 [58]
|-21.07
|49.27
|455 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-8
|-33.20
|1.13
|444 [3]
|-18.87
|52.76
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-8
|-33.98
|-15.46
|458 [5]
|-25.61
|46.79
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-35.88
|24.89
|379 [48]
|-22.15
|52.16
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-37.08
|-6.71
|450 [4]
|-24.98
|50.53
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-37.86
|11.80
|424 [45]
|-32.32
|43.97
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-48.41
|-44.26
|465 [12]
|-35.42
|51.41
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-51.19
|-31.08
|464 [9]
|-35.71
|53.91
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-53.09
|17.07
|411 [41]
|-36.60
|54.92
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-63.56
|-25.16
|462 [11]
|-36.75
|65.23
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-73.61
|-26.31
|463 [54]
|-48.47
|63.56
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-73.84
|-3.26
|447 [47]
|-41.31
|70.95
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.41
|72.38
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.41
|74.47
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.31
|71.86
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|76.90
|68.28
|5
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.15
|66.30
|6
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|75.06
|67.71
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.98
|67.88
|8
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.51
|69.66
|9
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.90
|59.69
|10
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.24
|67.31
|11
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.93
|55.35
|12
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.60
|57.91
|13
|8-AAA
|6
|65.04
|56.49
|14
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.67
|55.80
|15
|1-AAAAA
|6
|63.19
|50.97
|16
|7-AAAAA
|6
|63.03
|55.94
|17
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.81
|53.68
|18
|7-AAAA
|6
|62.77
|53.38
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.73
|50.62
|20
|1-A Division I
|4
|59.71
|48.98
|21
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.45
|49.97
|22
|2-A Division I
|5
|58.76
|48.40
|23
|8-A Division I
|4
|58.55
|50.97
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.14
|48.05
|25
|8-AAAAA
|7
|57.53
|51.47
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|56.87
|51.00
|27
|5-A Division I
|4
|56.84
|45.68
|28
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|55.20
|49.10
|29
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|54.52
|47.90
|30
|1-AA
|7
|53.29
|46.93
|31
|1-AAAA
|5
|53.27
|43.77
|32
|2-AAAA
|7
|52.77
|46.01
|33
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.57
|46.98
|34
|3-AA
|7
|52.49
|44.56
|35
|7-A Division II
|3
|51.49
|44.52
|36
|6-AAAAA
|7
|51.08
|41.93
|37
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|50.63
|39.51
|38
|2-AAA
|5
|50.24
|44.23
|39
|5-AAAA
|8
|49.92
|41.32
|40
|3-AAA
|8
|49.66
|39.35
|41
|8-AA
|6
|48.65
|42.16
|42
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.55
|49.75
|43
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.47
|40.60
|44
|6-AAAA
|6
|47.63
|52.42
|45
|7-AA
|7
|44.57
|33.66
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|43.73
|37.37
|47
|4-AA
|8
|43.03
|29.86
|48
|8-AAAA
|9
|42.71
|38.61
|49
|4-A Division I
|4
|41.55
|34.28
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|41.25
|33.37
|51
|7-A Division I
|7
|40.79
|32.53
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|40.00
|32.18
|53
|2-A Division II
|5
|39.03
|33.94
|54
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.54
|29.67
|55
|5-AA
|7
|38.36
|28.06
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|37.35
|27.23
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|36.95
|24.43
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|35.49
|30.06
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|34.26
|33.98
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|32.98
|25.18
|61
|6-AA
|7
|31.82
|24.41
|62
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|31.65
|20.08
|63
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|28.42
|22.48
|64
|6-A Division II
|8
|28.28
|14.39
|65
|2-AA
|8
|27.50
|16.07
|66
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.78
|28.43
|67
|5-A Division II
|6
|25.12
|14.35
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|24.26
|14.69
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|21.14
|17.20
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|18.57
|14.09
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|14.18
|2.11
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|13.09
|10.28
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|11.47
|2.93
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|6.94
|0.20
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|1.30
|-1.15
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-6.52
|-17.24
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-17.74
|-24.59
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-51.31
|-55.98
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|31.24
|97.5%
|0.112
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.19
|93.9%
|0.116
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|39.19
|99.0%
|0.129
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|36.55
|98.7%
|0.130
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.73
|89.0%
|0.145
|10/28
|Woodward Academy
|Mundy's Mill
|11 - 10
|33.06
|98.0%
|0.157
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|19.86
|91.2%
|0.161
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|15.78
|86.5%
|0.165
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|38.44
|98.9%
|0.174
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.78
|98.5%
|0.195
|08/26
|Crawford County
|Taylor County
|7 - 28
|12.04
|80.5%
|0.218
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|30.53
|97.3%
|0.221
|11/12
|Jefferson
|Cass
|17 - 27
|13.91
|83.7%
|0.239
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|23.83
|94.3%
|0.252
|10/21
|Cook
|Dodge County
|37 - 47
|13.14
|82.4%
|0.253
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.79
|12/10
|Mill Creek
|Carrollton
|70 - 35
|6.26
|67.6%
|95.93
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|27 - 39
|8.37
|72.8%
|94.62
|12/02
|Carrollton
|Colquitt County
|35 - 27
|2.05
|56.0%
|92.42
|11/18
|Mill Creek
|North Cobb
|43 - 7
|11.96
|80.3%
|90.10
|11/25
|Carrollton
|Walton
|52 - 27
|9.97
|76.4%
|90.01
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|5.54
|65.8%
|89.99
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|44 - 41
|14.28
|84.3%
|89.93
|12/02
|Mill Creek
|Milton
|48 - 14
|14.33
|84.4%
|89.71
|11/18
|Buford
|Walton
|35 - 42
|5.91
|66.7%
|89.60
|12/09
|Hughes
|Gainesville
|35 - 28
|14.99
|85.4%
|89.26
|09/09
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|14 - 10
|4.56
|63.1%
|88.83
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|6 - 33
|1.58
|54.6%
|87.99
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|7.97
|71.9%
|87.84
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|12.21
|80.8%
|87.66
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|18.22
|89.5%
