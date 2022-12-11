Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time

Benedictine of Savannah beat previously unbeaten and No. 1 Cedartown 14-13 in Class 4A. The Cadets (13-2) preserved the victory with a goal-line stand, stopping four Cedartown running plays inside the 2-yard line in the final seconds in the rain. Benedictine has won four state titles in nine years.

Prince Avenue Christian, an Athens area school, beat Swainsboro 52-34 in Class A Division I. Aaron Philo set a state record with six touchdown passes, and three Prince Avenue receivers had more than 100 yards receiving. Prince Avenue (14-0) and Hughes were the only teams to remain No. 1 wire to wire.

Sandy Creek, avenging a regular-season defeat, dethroned No. 1-ranked and defending Class 3A champion Cedar Grove 21-17. It was the Fayette County school’s first championship since 2012. The Patriots finished 13-2.

Thomson (14-1) beat defending champion Fitzgerald 32-27 in Class 2A. Jontavis Curry scored four touchdowns, three on runs of more than 50 yards. Thomson last won a title in 2002.

Bowdon, of Carroll County, beat Schley County 39-31 in Class A Division II. Bowdon’s last title had been 1992. Bowdon finished 13-1.

Class 7A

1. (3) Mill Creek (14-1)

2. (4) Carrollton (14-1)

3. (2) Colquitt County (13-1)

4. (6) Walton (10-3)

5. (1) Buford (11-1)

6. (5) North Cobb (9-3)

7. (7) Milton (10-4)

8. (10) Westlake (9-4)

9. (NR) North Gwinnett (10-3)

10. (NR) Grayson (10-3)

Out: No. 8 Valdosta, No. 9 Lambert

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (15-0)

2. (4) Gainesville (14-1)

3. (3) Roswell (12-2)

4. (6) Rome (12-2)

5. (2) Thomas County Central (12-1)

6. (5) Woodward Academy (11-2)

7. (7) Marist (10-3)

8. (9) Lee County (8-4)

9. (10) Houston County (10-3)

10. (8) Brunswick (10-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (14-0)

2. (8) Warner Robins (10-5)

3. (7) Dutchtown (12-2)

4. (2) Creekside (10-3)

5. (3) Cartersville (12-2)

6. (6) Coffee (10-3)

7. (5) Cambridge (9-3)

8. (9) Calhoun (9-4)

9. (NR) Mays (8-5)

10. (NR) Kell (10-2)

Out: No. 4 Jefferson, No. 10 Loganville

Class 4A

1. (4) Benedictine (13-2)

2. (1) Cedartown (14-1)

3. (2) North Oconee (13-1)

4. (5) Troup (12-2)

5. (6) Bainbridge (8-5)

6. (7) Wayne County (10-3)

7. (3) Perry (10-2)

8. (NR) Stockbridge (10-3)

9. (8) Burke County (9-3)

10. (NR) Holy Innocents (9-4)

Out: No. 9 Whitewater, No. 10 LaGrange

Class 3A

1. (3) Sandy Creek (13-2)

2. (1) Cedar Grove (11-3)

3. (4) Carver (Atlanta) (9-4)

4. (9) Oconee County (9-5)

5. (2) Calvary Day (11-1)

6. (7) Stephens County (9-3)

7. (6) Thomasville (9-4)

8. (8) Carver (Columbus) (9-3)

9. (NR) Savannah Christian (11-2)

10. (5) Peach County (8-4)

Out: No. 10 Adairsville

Class 2A

1. (4) Thomson (14-1)

2. (1) Fitzgerald (14-1)

3. (3) Appling County (11-2)

4. (NR) Fellowship Christian (10-4)

5. (7) Rockmart (10-3)

6. (2) South Atlanta (11-1)

7. (6) Pierce County (11-2)

8. (5) Callaway (9-4)

9. (8) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-5)

10. (NR) Putnam County (9-3)

Out: No. 10 North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (14-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (13-1)

3. (4) Irwin County (11-2)

4. (3) Rabun County (12-1)

5. (8) St. Francis (10-4)

6. (9) Metter (9-4)

7. (NR) Mount Pisgah Christian (9-4)

8. (10) Bleckley County (10-3)

9. (5) Brooks County (7-3)

10. (7) Elbert County (10-2)

Out: No. 6 Darlington

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (13-1)

2. (5) Schley County (12-3)

3. (2) Johnson County (13-1)

4. (3) Early County (9-4)

5. (6) Clinch County (10-3)

6. (7) McIntosh County Academy (10-2)

7. (8) Lincoln County (10-3)

8. (10) Wilcox County (9-4)

9. (4) Charlton County (8-3)

10. (NR) Dooly County (7-6)

Out: No. 9 Manchester