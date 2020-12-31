X

Maxwell 2020 season summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2033 of 2214 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.82%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.96 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson14-0106.541Buford13-196.91
2Colquitt County9-199.722Lee County12-293.57
3Norcross13-193.723Valdosta8-489.02
4Lowndes10-293.294Westlake11-286.85
5Collins Hill12-390.795Hughes11-283.20
6North Cobb10-287.006Allatoona11-182.25
7Milton10-284.727Carrollton8-379.05
8North Gwinnett8-484.168River Ridge11-178.06
9Parkview8-481.859Lovejoy8-376.52
10Brookwood8-381.4310Richmond Hill9-376.51
11Archer7-580.3211Houston County5-674.69
12Cherokee8-380.3012Dacula7-474.10
13Mill Creek5-679.2513Rome8-472.72
14Roswell8-378.7314Northside (Warner Robins)4-772.34
15West Forsyth9-478.4915Sprayberry6-571.16



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins12-294.061Marist13-092.60
2Cartersville12-287.622Jefferson12-182.33
3Ware County10-286.753Bainbridge10-475.34
4Blessed Trinity8-185.614Benedictine9-372.32
5Coffee10-384.485Cedartown7-369.66
6Calhoun9-475.216Flowery Branch9-366.82
7Jones County10-473.967Carver (Columbus)10-166.17
8Veterans4-673.598Cairo5-563.00
9St. Pius X9-270.679Perry8-561.07
10Starr's Mill9-270.0910Hapeville Charter5-460.90
11Ola9-269.2111Riverdale8-357.63
12Wayne County3-867.7512Baldwin5-257.51
13Creekside7-367.4313North Oconee5-657.29
14Clarke Central8-365.8714Stephenson4-355.78
15Eastside10-365.6715Islands7-255.75



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove7-185.541Fitzgerald13-180.07
2Pierce County13-184.602Callaway11-174.91
3Oconee County12-183.713Thomasville8-570.68
4Crisp County11-280.334Rabun County12-269.74
5Greater Atlanta Christian11-277.395Jefferson County10-364.46
6Peach County9-276.556Fannin County10-161.92
7Appling County9-274.057Bleckley County8-461.61
8Rockmart9-271.568Lovett7-360.97
9Carver (Atlanta)5-667.889Dodge County6-459.79
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-465.1310Northeast8-358.39
11White County7-364.6111Haralson County7-358.25
12Monroe Area8-362.4512Jeff Davis9-257.48
13Sandy Creek2-460.6113Early County7-357.20
14Thomson9-360.6014Bremen8-556.47
15Richmond Academy10-258.2315Washington County6-554.95



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County12-374.411Prince Avenue Christian13-180.71
2Brooks County13-274.082Fellowship Christian10-171.00
3Metter13-164.433Eagle's Landing Christian8-468.74
4Commerce11-260.504Athens Academy9-266.86
5Clinch County9-460.195Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)11-362.72
6Dublin10-259.376Christian Heritage8-260.13
7Washington-Wilkes9-258.917George Walton Academy9-360.06
8Turner County6-556.698Wesleyan11-359.55
9Wilcox County9-354.819North Cobb Christian8-358.22
10Macon County9-251.6410Savannah Christian10-257.98
11McIntosh County Academy6-451.1611Calvary Day8-555.21
12Pelham6-250.2312Stratford Academy8-351.02
13Chattahoochee County8-249.2713Holy Innocents4-650.46
14Lincoln County7-548.9014Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-549.68
15Atkinson County5-547.4315Darlington7-549.62



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-074.511Gatewood School12-147.39
2Frederica Academy8-443.242Brentwood School9-339.05
3Pinewood Christian7-441.743Terrell Academy7-430.99
4Bulloch Academy7-340.324Southwest Georgia Academy8-430.07
5Westfield School7-3-139.575Briarwood Academy6-5-126.89



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA14-0106.5478.997 [6]39.64-19.90
2 [2]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA9-199.7276.9513 [9]35.78-16.95
3 [1]Buford8 - AAAAAA13-196.9170.4833 [4]38.49-11.43
4 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA12-294.0676.9811 [1]36.46-10.60
5 [3]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA13-193.7266.1956 [35]35.26-11.47
6 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA12-293.5769.6637 [6]34.59-11.98
7 [4]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA10-293.2982.082 [1]34.75-11.54
8 [1]Marist6 - AAAA13-092.6056.29130 [13]31.19-14.42
9 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA12-390.7979.206 [5]33.48-10.31
10 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA8-489.0282.891 [1]32.93-9.10
11 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA12-287.6266.6454 [6]31.84-8.79
12 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA10-287.0074.2724 [19]30.71-9.30
13 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA11-286.8569.3438 [7]33.28-6.57
14 [3]Ware County1 - AAAAA10-286.7573.1427 [4]32.85-6.91
15 [4]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA8-185.6162.7076 [9]33.21-5.40
16 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA7-185.5467.7449 [2]28.94-9.61
17 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA10-284.7271.8531 [24]29.40-8.33
18 [2]Pierce County1 - AAA13-184.6056.70124 [10]29.42-8.19
19 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA10-384.4868.4543 [5]29.80-7.68
20 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA8-484.1676.3916 [12]28.17-9.00
21 [3]Oconee County8 - AAA12-183.7162.9975 [6]27.49-9.23
22 [5]Hughes4 - AAAAAA11-283.2063.2973 [22]29.13-7.08
23 [2]Jefferson8 - AAAA12-182.3357.49118 [9]29.52-5.81
24 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA11-182.2556.41126 [40]25.98-9.28
25 [9]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA8-481.8575.5618 [14]29.13-5.72
26 [10]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-381.4377.3810 [8]32.08-2.36
27 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private13-180.7153.60157 [3]32.53-1.18
28 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA11-280.3362.5377 [7]25.70-7.63
29 [11]Archer7 - AAAAAAA7-580.3268.1146 [28]26.23-7.09
30 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-380.3072.3130 [23]28.67-4.63
31 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA13-180.0759.08104 [3]26.93-6.14
32 [13]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-679.2579.945 [4]26.37-5.89
33 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA8-379.0568.3244 [11]28.28-3.78
34 [14]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA8-378.7368.0548 [30]28.34-3.40
35 [15]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA9-478.4972.4529 [22]25.76-5.73
36 [8]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA11-178.0660.0496 [32]29.91-1.16
37 [16]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA9-277.5566.6753 [33]28.03-2.53
38 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA11-277.3961.6486 [9]26.31-4.08
39 [6]Peach County2 - AAA9-276.5555.27140 [11]25.70-3.85
40 [9]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-376.5263.7270 [21]24.06-5.46
41 [10]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA9-376.5158.97107 [35]26.99-2.52
42 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA6-675.6574.5122 [17]25.53-3.13
43 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA10-475.3464.4664 [1]25.34-3.01
44 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA9-475.2161.8382 [10]25.94-2.28
45 [2]Callaway5 - AA11-174.9159.26101 [2]24.62-3.29
46 [18]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA4-674.7078.268 [7]23.59-4.12
47 [11]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-674.6977.769 [2]22.84-4.85
48 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-674.5781.743 [2]24.63-2.95
49 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA11-074.5136.75360 [3]24.96-2.56
50 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public12-374.4155.38138 [2]23.66-3.76
51 [12]Dacula8 - AAAAAA7-474.1068.8541 [10]25.84-1.27
52 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public13-274.0856.51125 [1]25.44-1.64
53 [7]Appling County1 - AAA9-274.0552.31177 [17]25.07-1.99
54 [7]Jones County4 - AAAAA10-473.9665.8160 [7]26.95-0.02
55 [8]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-673.5975.3320 [2]23.24-3.35
56 [20]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-273.5059.7497 [39]27.130.62
57 [21]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA6-573.3368.4642 [27]22.06-4.27
58 [13]Rome5 - AAAAAA8-472.7269.1639 [8]22.56-3.17
59 [14]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-772.3476.9812 [3]21.96-3.39
60 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA9-372.3260.9790 [5]28.072.75
61 [22]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.2876.7315 [11]25.21-0.08
62 [23]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-471.9666.1657 [36]26.941.98
63 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA9-271.5649.25212 [23]26.882.31
64 [24]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-671.5376.8814 [10]21.16-3.37
65 [25]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-671.3875.5219 [15]22.49-1.89
66 [15]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA6-571.1660.1995 [31]25.601.43
67 [26]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-571.1666.9551 [31]23.14-1.03
68 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private10-171.0042.65273 [21]25.381.38
69 [3]Thomasville1 - AA8-570.6860.7891 [1]23.67-0.02
70 [9]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA9-270.6754.31151 [25]24.220.55
71 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.6671.6332 [25]21.30-2.37
72 [16]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-470.4764.3767 [18]20.10-3.38
73 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA9-270.0955.17143 [22]19.14-3.96
74 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-770.0381.024 [3]22.07-0.97
75 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-369.7664.3965 [17]19.09-3.68
76 [4]Rabun County8 - AA12-269.7452.40174 [9]25.012.26
77 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA7-369.6656.31129 [12]19.60-3.07
78 [18]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-469.3164.5663 [16]23.030.71
79 [19]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA8-469.2358.32112 [36]22.260.02
80 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA9-269.2154.14153 [26]23.781.56
81 [29]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-469.0866.3455 [34]20.82-1.27
82 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private8-468.7457.48119 [1]20.30-1.44
83 [30]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-668.4073.9026 [20]21.810.40
84 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-868.0972.8828 [21]25.584.48
85 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA5-667.8870.2935 [1]23.042.15
86 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-867.7574.0625 [3]19.73-1.03
87 [20]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA8-467.6456.37127 [41]19.52-1.12
88 [13]Creekside3 - AAAAA7-367.4359.25102 [11]22.462.03
89 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private9-266.8651.41190 [6]21.872.01
90 [21]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-466.8557.74116 [37]23.904.04
91 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA9-366.8255.68135 [17]23.283.45
92 [22]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA6-666.2765.4561 [15]20.701.43
93 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA10-166.1739.59317 [40]20.801.62
94 [23]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-565.9370.4334 [5]21.072.13
95 [14]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA8-365.8759.05105 [12]22.133.26
96 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-465.8166.8952 [32]21.302.48
97 [15]Eastside8 - AAAAA10-365.6750.85201 [36]19.120.44
98 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-465.1364.8562 [4]17.49-0.64
99 [33]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-864.9874.5023 [18]21.523.53
100 [11]White County7 - AAA7-364.6146.73240 [30]22.945.32
101 [5]Jefferson County4 - AA10-364.4643.03270 [26]20.222.75
102 [3]Metter3 - A Public13-164.4339.39322 [20]19.371.93
103 [24]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-563.5865.9759 [14]18.301.71
104 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-563.1558.28114 [18]15.89-0.27
105 [8]Cairo1 - AAAA5-563.0060.4893 [6]18.072.06
106 [25]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-462.9261.0888 [28]19.043.12
107 [5]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private11-362.7250.11207 [7]18.152.42
108 [12]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-362.4553.61156 [15]17.892.43
109 [34]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.2260.9889 [38]21.876.65
110 [6]Fannin County7 - AA10-161.9240.46300 [32]19.884.96
111 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-561.8465.9858 [13]17.702.85
112 [27]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-561.6361.6985 [27]20.065.43
113 [7]Bleckley County3 - AA8-461.6152.72171 [8]19.665.04
114 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA7-561.5858.30113 [17]18.173.59
115 [9]Perry4 - AAAA8-561.0756.20133 [16]17.323.24
116 [35]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-561.0468.0647 [29]20.156.10
117 [18]Decatur5 - AAAAA7-260.9951.80184 [32]18.614.61
118 [8]Lovett6 - AA7-360.9744.18259 [25]15.891.91
119 [10]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA5-460.9063.3272 [2]16.172.26
120 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-760.8869.7436 [26]19.685.79
121 [37]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-560.8258.51109 [41]17.663.84
122 [13]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-460.6164.3866 [5]15.732.11
123 [14]Thomson4 - AAA9-360.6048.25224 [27]19.646.03
124 [4]Commerce8 - A Public11-260.5040.84297 [14]18.985.48
125 [5]Clinch County2 - A Public9-460.1953.41162 [3]16.453.26
126 [6]Christian Heritage7 - A Private8-260.1343.94263 [17]19.025.89
127 [7]George Walton Academy8 - A Private9-360.0648.32222 [9]18.385.32
128 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-559.8260.5592 [29]16.723.90
129 [9]Dodge County3 - AA6-459.7952.38175 [10]18.235.43
130 [29]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-659.6862.0080 [25]17.845.16
131 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA7-559.6554.66149 [24]17.945.29
132 [8]Wesleyan5 - A Private11-359.5550.05208 [8]15.082.53
133 [6]Dublin4 - A Public10-259.3740.15306 [16]18.886.51
134 [30]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-659.2262.2779 [24]17.435.20
135 [31]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-759.0169.1040 [9]17.955.93
136 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public9-258.9141.62284 [12]17.165.25
137 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-958.7675.5817 [13]19.017.25
138 [10]Northeast3 - AA8-358.3948.69220 [17]17.946.54
139 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-558.2655.26141 [20]17.065.79
140 [11]Haralson County5 - AA7-358.2550.88200 [14]16.745.49
141 [15]Richmond Academy4 - AAA10-258.2340.31303 [41]15.234.00
142 [9]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private8-358.2244.53257 [16]16.585.35
143 [16]Hart County8 - AAA3-658.2161.8283 [8]17.816.60
144 [10]Savannah Christian3 - A Private10-257.9843.91264 [18]18.007.01
145 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-957.8474.5721 [16]13.112.27
146 [11]Riverdale5 - AAAA8-357.6341.72282 [36]16.455.81
147 [32]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-557.5154.86146 [43]15.384.86
148 [12]Baldwin4 - AAAA5-257.5148.87217 [28]16.105.59
149 [12]Jeff Davis2 - AA9-257.4842.55276 [27]17.677.18
150 [13]North Oconee8 - AAAA5-657.2956.98122 [10]19.729.42
151 [13]Early County1 - AA7-357.2051.04194 [13]18.157.94
152 [21]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-557.1855.10144 [23]15.225.04
153 [22]Cass7 - AAAAA6-456.9758.94108 [14]14.724.75
154 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-356.9250.54203 [22]16.526.59
155 [23]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-656.7153.59158 [27]14.985.27
156 [8]Turner County2 - A Public6-556.6953.39163 [4]15.996.29
157 [14]Bremen5 - AA8-556.4752.11182 [12]15.816.33
158 [33]Evans3 - AAAAAA9-356.2844.05261 [53]15.696.41
159 [34]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-756.1263.7769 [20]15.656.52
160 [14]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-355.7855.45137 [18]12.493.70
161 [15]Islands3 - AAAA7-255.7537.37352 [49]13.985.23
162 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA7-355.7351.34191 [20]15.116.37
163 [19]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA10-255.5232.24400 [57]14.345.82
164 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private8-555.2151.55188 [5]14.085.87
165 [35]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-655.0953.48159 [45]17.309.21
166 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-454.9852.54173 [30]13.055.06
167 [15]Washington County3 - AA6-554.9549.39211 [16]15.217.26
168 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public9-354.8139.65316 [18]14.897.07
169 [16]Cook1 - AA5-554.7953.19167 [5]15.467.67
170 [17]Heard County5 - AA7-554.5554.27152 [4]15.968.40
171 [25]New Manchester6 - AAAAA6-454.5351.65185 [33]14.797.25
172 [18]Vidalia2 - AA7-354.5046.93236 [20]15.367.85
173 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-554.4552.32176 [22]13.986.53
174 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-554.4159.6699 [34]12.895.47
175 [17]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-453.9053.45160 [21]16.459.55
176 [19]Temple5 - AA5-553.6852.81169 [7]13.767.07
177 [20]Pace Academy6 - AA6-353.4338.97329 [35]12.926.49
178 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-453.3753.22166 [47]14.388.00
179 [18]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-453.1739.37324 [42]14.228.04
180 [19]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-653.1356.36128 [11]16.7410.61
181 [20]Dawson County7 - AAA6-652.7648.81219 [26]17.4511.69
182 [20]Troup2 - AAAA6-552.7142.62274 [34]14.198.47
183 [21]Morgan County4 - AAA6-552.6545.17251 [34]11.445.78
184 [21]Toombs County2 - AA7-452.5946.03246 [22]14.528.92
185 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-652.2652.67172 [29]12.747.48
186 [22]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-251.8036.51366 [52]8.804.00
187 [10]Macon County5 - A Public9-251.6437.65348 [25]14.7710.13
188 [21]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA8-351.6242.34279 [35]16.1711.55
189 [23]Upson-Lee2 - AAA6-651.4852.20179 [18]14.229.74
190 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-251.2932.62397 [54]14.5910.30
191 [24]Franklin County8 - AAA7-351.2841.61285 [38]13.479.18
192 [11]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-451.1644.90253 [9]13.769.59
193 [12]Stratford Academy1 - A Private8-351.0243.43265 [19]13.219.18
194 [27]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-750.8057.72117 [19]14.0110.20
195 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-350.5943.07269 [49]10.066.47
196 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-650.4653.34164 [4]12.098.63
197 [29]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-450.2945.98247 [47]13.7510.46
198 [12]Pelham1 - A Public6-250.2336.57364 [30]12.499.26
199 [25]North Hall7 - AAA7-550.0945.24250 [33]14.4711.37
200 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-749.9461.7184 [26]12.679.72
201 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-449.8943.20268 [48]14.3511.45
202 [31]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-649.7852.81170 [28]12.769.98
203 [32]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-649.7659.02106 [13]11.418.65
204 [14]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-549.6846.20244 [14]14.1211.44
205 [15]Darlington7 - A Private7-549.6243.41266 [20]12.9610.34
206 [22]Pepperell7 - AA5-549.5347.61228 [19]13.5711.03
207 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private6-549.5048.06225 [10]12.5010.00
208 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-449.3844.49258 [45]13.8711.48
209 [13]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-249.2733.67389 [39]10.688.40
210 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-549.1948.98216 [25]12.5110.31
211 [14]Lincoln County8 - A Public7-548.9042.78272 [10]10.358.45
212 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-248.7532.25399 [46]11.749.98
213 [23]LaGrange2 - AAAA8-448.6639.29327 [43]12.4410.77
214 [39]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-748.6559.7498 [33]14.2612.61
215 [27]Burke County4 - AAA3-648.5954.10154 [14]15.0813.48
216 [40]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-748.5554.74148 [44]13.6612.11
217 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-748.5261.8981 [37]16.6215.09
218 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-548.5048.69221 [41]12.7811.27
219 [24]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-648.2150.96196 [26]12.5411.32
220 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-1048.1463.5371 [8]12.8111.67
221 [25]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-748.0561.6387 [4]8.917.86
222 [26]Westover1 - AAAA1-548.0458.00115 [8]9.768.72
223 [27]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-448.0154.78147 [19]11.6110.59
224 [28]Jackson2 - AAA4-547.9254.60150 [13]12.9912.06
225 [41]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-947.6968.3045 [12]11.7711.08
226 [29]Douglass5 - AAA0-547.6667.5250 [3]10.449.78
227 [17]Aquinas3 - A Private7-447.6540.97296 [24]13.8813.23
228 [15]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-547.4350.99195 [6]12.6812.25
229 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA12-147.3927.24420 [3]8.307.90
230 [30]Adairsville6 - AAA6-447.3342.98271 [36]11.7711.44
231 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA3-747.2858.42110 [15]13.0112.72
232 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private7-547.2238.54337 [31]10.099.87
233 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-747.0457.39120 [38]13.6013.56
234 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-546.6646.33243 [30]8.809.13
235 [31]North Murray6 - AAA6-446.6241.37287 [39]13.4613.84
236 [29]Howard4 - AAAA3-446.5751.58187 [23]11.0311.45
237 [24]Swainsboro2 - AA4-746.5552.24178 [11]8.288.72
238 [30]Mays6 - AAAA3-746.5056.25132 [15]12.5213.01
239 [16]Warren County7 - A Public9-346.3830.00411 [49]9.379.98
240 [17]Gordon Lee6 - A Public10-246.1329.87413 [50]10.5811.44
241 [25]Worth County1 - AA4-645.6652.83168 [6]12.4713.81
242 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-745.4755.33139 [2]10.4211.94
243 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-745.3456.97123 [42]10.4112.06
244 [18]Mitchell County1 - A Public5-445.1541.32289 [13]13.6615.50
245 [36]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-444.8550.95197 [34]7.259.40
246 [31]Madison County8 - AAAA3-744.8353.73155 [20]8.7510.91
247 [32]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-344.8035.59372 [52]8.1610.36
248 [26]Elbert County8 - AA3-644.7450.31205 [15]10.2312.49
249 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public7-544.6839.40321 [19]11.0513.37
250 [20]Pacelli4 - A Private7-444.6736.85358 [34]8.8011.12
251 [33]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-444.6735.64371 [51]10.2512.58
252 [27]Model7 - AA7-544.6541.07292 [30]7.539.87
253 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-244.4838.61336 [55]9.0411.55
254 [37]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-444.3548.01226 [42]9.9712.61
255 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-744.1555.24142 [21]9.1011.94
256 [34]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-544.1449.62210 [27]5.998.84
257 [28]South Atlanta6 - AA7-444.1041.95281 [28]8.0910.98
258 [20]Taylor County5 - A Public6-344.0331.65401 [42]11.7114.68
259 [21]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-543.7540.26304 [26]11.1514.39
260 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-643.3053.45161 [46]8.5812.28
261 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA8-443.2432.71396 [8]7.3411.09
262 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-643.1446.43242 [46]7.3411.20
263 [21]Johnson County4 - A Public8-343.0634.03388 [38]8.1712.11
264 [40]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-742.6752.14181 [31]8.7213.04
265 [41]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-542.5250.95198 [35]7.9412.41
266 [22]Marion County5 - A Public3-442.5142.54277 [11]7.5912.07
267 [42]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-542.3940.44301 [54]7.0311.63
268 [43]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-742.2550.12206 [37]9.8114.55
269 [23]Hancock Central7 - A Public7-141.8921.49430 [56]9.4414.54
270 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-441.7437.67347 [50]8.2613.52
271 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-441.7432.53398 [9]8.3913.65
272 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-841.7259.28100 [40]6.6311.91
273 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public4-641.6447.10233 [8]10.2615.62
274 [29]Bacon County2 - AA5-541.3037.14355 [38]7.9613.66
275 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA5-541.1439.86313 [43]8.9414.79
276 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-641.1447.47230 [12]10.1816.04
277 [30]Lamar County3 - AA4-641.0641.36288 [29]6.8612.79
278 [31]Union County8 - AA4-640.9844.81254 [23]7.5513.57
279 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-640.9051.61186 [5]7.6213.71
280 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-840.7249.04215 [39]9.1815.45
281 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-540.7041.06293 [40]10.4916.79
282 [32]Washington6 - AA7-340.6626.50421 [51]9.7616.09
283 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-840.3955.99134 [42]6.1212.72
284 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-340.3225.54426 [12]9.0515.72
285 [45]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-539.9439.31326 [56]9.7616.81
286 [26]Lanier County2 - A Public3-639.8248.32223 [7]6.9514.12
287 [46]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-739.7247.28232 [43]4.7512.03
288 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA7-3-139.5734.66384 [4]10.1717.59
289 [35]Luella5 - AAAA6-539.2539.96310 [39]5.6213.36
290 [33]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-539.2133.36392 [45]6.2114.00
291 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.0841.19291 [52]9.3617.27
292 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA9-339.0521.36431 [5]9.8717.81
293 [36]Monroe1 - AAAA0-438.4262.4778 [3]6.6015.18
294 [23]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-638.4141.49286 [23]9.8818.46
295 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-738.4055.04145 [12]5.3213.91
296 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-538.2859.24103 [7]7.6916.41
297 [27]Manchester5 - A Public4-738.2640.84298 [15]5.4314.16
298 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.0764.1968 [19]7.5316.45
299 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA4-637.8039.55319 [46]8.9118.10
300 [24]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-537.7442.60275 [22]7.2016.46
301 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private5-637.6238.74333 [30]6.6916.06
302 [37]Liberty County3 - AAA2-437.2239.70315 [45]3.9413.72
303 [28]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-537.0638.33341 [23]4.4814.42
304 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA3-736.7146.76238 [44]0.9311.22
305 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA6-536.6537.08356 [2]6.6917.03
306 [49]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-136.5725.63424 [57]5.3015.72
307 [29]Telfair County4 - A Public5-536.5536.73361 [28]5.6416.07
308 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-336.5429.92412 [10]7.6118.07
309 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-536.5239.87312 [42]7.7318.21
310 [26]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-736.2747.33231 [13]3.6314.36
311 [47]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-736.1250.81202 [49]3.9314.81
312 [48]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-936.1260.4494 [30]4.9415.82
313 [30]Schley County5 - A Public4-535.7739.36325 [21]3.3314.55
314 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-635.7447.04235 [29]5.4416.69
315 [31]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-535.5931.45404 [44]5.6217.02
316 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA4-435.5238.70334 [45]7.4618.94
317 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-835.2146.87237 [29]6.7018.49
318 [27]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-735.1637.95344 [33]4.7616.60
319 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-634.5844.03262 [32]4.0416.46
320 [41]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-734.5056.26131 [14]5.7418.23
321 [32]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-734.4140.01309 [17]2.9115.49
322 [34]Columbia6 - AA3-334.1830.55408 [49]2.6115.43
323 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-933.8750.45204 [50]3.3016.43
324 [40]West Hall7 - AAA4-633.7635.26377 [54]4.1217.35
325 [50]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1033.5458.40111 [16]2.7216.18
326 [51]Northview5 - AAAAA2-733.3548.83218 [40]6.4420.08
327 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-933.1251.23192 [25]4.8918.77
328 [33]Terrell County1 - A Public4-533.0828.55418 [51]2.4716.38
329 [34]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-333.0826.43422 [52]6.3720.29
330 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-532.8938.40338 [48]4.8919.00
331 [50]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-932.8357.12121 [39]6.8721.04
332 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-632.6535.44374 [36]4.9919.33
333 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-632.5936.83359 [50]6.8221.22
334 [42]Redan5 - AAA2-432.4853.23165 [16]5.5120.02
335 [35]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-632.2337.52351 [26]3.1017.86
336 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-732.1063.1474 [23]2.7417.64
337 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-831.9940.98295 [31]3.8618.87
338 [36]Miller County1 - A Public3-631.1836.71362 [29]1.7617.58
339 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-430.9925.42427 [4]1.2717.28
340 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-430.6650.95199 [21]3.3119.65
341 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-430.6334.77382 [43]3.3219.68
342 [37]Laney4 - AA4-530.1131.42405 [48]-1.4115.48
343 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-430.1129.84415 [37]2.4219.31
344 [37]Social Circle8 - A Public4-730.0839.24328 [22]6.1523.06
345 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA8-430.0720.16433 [6]5.4822.40
346 [38]Screven County3 - A Public4-629.9336.54365 [31]2.4819.54
347 [39]Dooly County4 - A Public3-529.6537.25354 [27]0.0917.43
348 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-629.6141.70283 [51]4.8222.21
349 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-529.6038.37340 [32]-0.3817.02
350 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-929.5544.57256 [52]0.9618.41
351 [44]Pike County2 - AAA1-729.4849.18214 [24]3.9521.46
352 [45]Gilmer7 - AAA3-629.3835.00381 [56]-0.2117.40
353 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-729.3137.62350 [48]-0.2317.46
354 [38]Berrien1 - AA2-829.3147.85227 [18]4.6722.36
355 [39]Gordon Central7 - AA3-729.2639.58318 [34]2.4520.18
356 [40]Monticello3 - AA2-829.1344.65255 [24]2.0819.94
357 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-429.0733.30393 [6]2.4920.41
358 [46]Murray County6 - AAA4-628.7037.32353 [51]2.9921.28
359 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-827.7951.07193 [48]1.1820.38
360 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-927.7242.35278 [50]-0.8918.38
361 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-727.6655.46136 [43]-2.0617.27
362 [40]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-527.1730.63407 [46]3.2723.09
363 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.1649.24213 [38]3.5623.40
364 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA3-726.9145.01252 [31]0.6320.71
365 [41]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-726.9033.16395 [41]0.9421.04
366 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA6-5-126.8919.22435 [8]0.7120.82
367 [41]Coosa7 - AA4-426.8331.55402 [47]-0.2319.93
368 [42]East Laurens2 - AA3-626.7735.12378 [42]1.4021.62
369 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-826.3152.17180 [19]5.0025.68
370 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-726.3037.94345 [1]3.3124.00
371 [48]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-926.1445.31249 [32]2.2723.12
372 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-825.9939.49320 [29]0.8621.86
373 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-725.9543.40267 [33]-0.1420.91
374 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-725.9131.08406 [45]2.1423.22
375 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-525.8440.11307 [33]1.8222.97
376 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-825.7339.84314 [44]-1.7619.51
377 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1025.5451.52189 [24]4.3225.77
378 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-825.0933.26394 [7]-1.9819.92
379 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-925.0446.08245 [15]-0.4221.53
380 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA9-324.7112.17441 [11]-2.3919.90
381 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-624.5340.08308 [27]-1.2421.23
382 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-824.3838.81332 [36]2.0524.67
383 [45]Butler4 - AA4-523.4324.98428 [52]-2.9220.64
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-823.1842.32280 [37]2.0025.81
385 [46]Therrell6 - AA2-622.9437.64349 [37]0.1524.21
386 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-522.5538.89330 [54]-0.1924.26
387 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-922.3046.60241 [21]-4.2220.47
388 [7]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-422.1619.42434 [7]0.7125.54
389 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-821.4335.30376 [41]-3.4322.13
390 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-721.2831.46403 [43]-2.6523.07
391 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-920.4045.94248 [31]-3.7222.87
392 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-920.1141.22290 [37]-4.6122.27
393 [44]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-519.6223.23429 [55]-3.0524.32
394 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-718.8738.11343 [47]-1.9326.20
395 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-718.8051.81183 [44]-1.4726.73
396 [45]Greenville5 - A Public2-718.6434.32387 [37]-0.6127.75
397 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1018.6147.58229 [11]-0.5027.88
398 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-1018.2839.88311 [28]-3.5525.17
399 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-517.9835.08380 [55]-4.2624.75
400 [46]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-717.7933.38390 [40]-6.4522.75
401 [47]Towns County8 - A Public3-617.4026.19423 [53]-5.2824.32
402 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-717.3518.98437 [9]-4.0725.58
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-915.4740.35302 [25]-6.3325.19
404 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-914.7449.90209 [51]-6.2226.04
405 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public1-914.5836.10370 [33]-4.2228.20
406 [49]Towers6 - AA1-613.9836.70363 [39]-9.6923.33
407 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-313.9741.04294 [38]-5.7527.28
408 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-713.9135.39375 [53]-4.3628.72
409 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-613.8330.19409 [47]-7.8825.29
410 [52]Spencer2 - AAAA1-912.2338.40339 [46]-8.7925.98
411 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-911.8438.82331 [44]-6.8128.35
412 [50]Josey4 - AA2-711.6629.86414 [50]-6.9528.38
413 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-811.2329.55417 [11]-4.4131.35
414 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-610.3936.17369 [53]-8.8027.80
415 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-1010.2044.16260 [35]-7.8028.99
416 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-710.0540.67299 [53]-6.3130.63
417 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-89.4636.91357 [56]-8.6428.89
418 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-89.0536.49367 [35]-4.4733.47
419 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-78.9230.07410 [48]-7.3830.69
420 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-108.8640.19305 [55]-4.2633.88
421 [51]Portal3 - A Public0-78.0234.74383 [35]-9.2329.74
422 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-77.9425.61425 [54]-6.8932.17
423 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-77.2629.74416 [1]-7.8931.84
424 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-85.7234.41386 [36]-11.3129.97
425 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-105.2547.05234 [28]-12.1529.59
426 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-14.6614.31439 [13]-18.3124.03
427 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-93.7646.74239 [45]-8.9734.26
428 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-73.5938.17342 [24]-7.7735.64
429 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-93.4639.37323 [41]-8.3735.17
430 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-53.130.85444 [61]-13.1130.76
431 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-92.9333.36391 [5]-7.0637.00
432 [51]McNair6 - AA0-50.6234.58385 [44]-12.0234.35
433 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-30.0221.09432 [57]-13.2133.76
434 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-7-1.1937.82346 [49]-13.3834.80
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-2.2413.39440 [59]-11.5837.65
436 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-3.5236.36368 [32]-14.3936.12
437 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-4.3819.00436 [58]-14.4436.93
438 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-4.6335.58373 [40]-14.7336.89
439 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-9-6.6016.92438 [10]-15.4938.11
440 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-6.6435.11379 [34]-13.3240.31
441 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-7.7438.61335 [47]-15.3339.40
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-9-20.7328.52419 [2]-12.2255.50
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-23.003.13443 [58]-17.8752.13
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-38.106.02442 [60]-32.4252.68



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA490.6784.40
24 - AAAAAAA589.7382.40
31 - AAAAAA487.0682.40
41 - AAAAA586.1281.33
58 - AAAAAAA581.1174.80
63 - AAAAAAA677.7873.79
75 - AAAAAAA677.2672.31
87 - AAAAA675.1066.40
98 - AAAAAA773.8465.77
106 - AAAAAAA773.4170.29
114 - AAAAAA670.6266.50
122 - AAAAAAA570.2564.40
135 - AAAAAA869.6665.05
145 - AAA767.6062.38
157 - AAAAAA866.2660.20
167 - AAAAAAA764.9751.96
178 - AAA664.9256.48
181 - AA664.4256.28
198 - A Private564.1054.11
205 - AA563.9659.57
212 - A Public763.1156.32
226 - AAAA762.9451.70
232 - AAA862.1353.64
243 - AAAA461.9556.01
254 - AAAAA861.7755.24
266 - AAAAAA961.0051.11
278 - AAAA760.7951.48
282 - AAAAAA760.7651.71
291 - AAAA659.7252.70
301 - AAA558.6243.08
312 - AAAAA757.6251.02
322 - A Private356.5547.76
338 - AAAAA854.0945.68
343 - A Private453.9950.49
353 - AA753.8647.25
368 - AA453.3044.44
374 - AAAA752.3146.70
387 - AAAA751.9243.55
393 - AAAAA851.6943.80
407 - A Private551.5943.94
412 - AA651.3646.53
425 - A Private551.0444.75
434 - AAA750.9943.03
445 - AAAAA750.7149.10
45GISA 4 - AAA450.7138.60
467 - AAA749.8839.77
474 - A Private448.7240.82
486 - AAA947.5239.84
496 - A Private547.4936.70
508 - A Public647.1036.92
517 - AA745.3338.37
526 - AAAAA745.2338.88
532 - AAAA945.2135.24
543 - AAAAAA444.8341.68
554 - A Public943.3736.41
563 - A Public843.0633.69
571 - A Private642.6838.30
586 - AA942.3733.50
595 - A Public842.1834.58
60GISA 1 - AA342.0036.20
615 - AAAA741.0233.75
624 - AA839.6129.30
636 - A Public638.0632.64
643 - AAA735.9527.26
65GISA 2 - AAA535.7526.58
66GISA 3 - AAA434.1231.15
671 - A Public730.7027.12
687 - A Public623.2721.16
69GISA 2 - AA422.2211.90
70GISA 4 - AA421.5315.59

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/02Lincoln CountyHarlem27 - 4215.4187.0%0.168
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 644.7199.6%0.168
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 4212.8583.0%0.190
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1820.2792.4%0.196
11/27DublinTerrell County14 - 1228.0196.9%0.213
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 716.0487.9%0.218
11/13Irwin CountyClinch County0 - 1312.5082.4%0.228
09/25DenmarkLanier27 - 3813.2183.6%0.229
11/27River RidgeKennesaw Mountain35 - 3424.6995.5%0.229
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1415.7287.4%0.235
11/10CallawayHaralson County29 - 3614.9486.3%0.236
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1442.7699.5%0.238
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3710.8879.3%0.240
11/13Tiftarea AcademySouthland Academy20 - 449.8477.1%0.243
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.8091.1%0.248

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.7012/18GraysonNorcross28 - 011.1079.7%
97.0312/11Colquitt CountyNorcross7 - 174.2862.9%
95.4711/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 108.1673.2%
94.9012/29BufordLee County34 - 313.3560.2%
94.6310/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 71.2353.8%
94.2209/25LowndesLee County38 - 131.4554.4%
92.8812/18LowndesCollins Hill14 - 310.7752.4%
92.7612/30GraysonCollins Hill38 - 1415.7587.5%
92.6009/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 717.4889.6%
92.0709/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 283.3260.1%
91.8210/09LowndesValdosta33 - 212.5457.8%
91.2712/18BufordValdosta45 - 269.6276.6%
91.2209/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.4382.3%
91.0011/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 76.2768.4%
90.9109/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 288.1873.3%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

