Maxwell 2020 season summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2033 of 2214 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.82%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.96 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.73
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|14-0
|106.54
|1
|Buford
|13-1
|96.91
|2
|Colquitt County
|9-1
|99.72
|2
|Lee County
|12-2
|93.57
|3
|Norcross
|13-1
|93.72
|3
|Valdosta
|8-4
|89.02
|4
|Lowndes
|10-2
|93.29
|4
|Westlake
|11-2
|86.85
|5
|Collins Hill
|12-3
|90.79
|5
|Hughes
|11-2
|83.20
|6
|North Cobb
|10-2
|87.00
|6
|Allatoona
|11-1
|82.25
|7
|Milton
|10-2
|84.72
|7
|Carrollton
|8-3
|79.05
|8
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|84.16
|8
|River Ridge
|11-1
|78.06
|9
|Parkview
|8-4
|81.85
|9
|Lovejoy
|8-3
|76.52
|10
|Brookwood
|8-3
|81.43
|10
|Richmond Hill
|9-3
|76.51
|11
|Archer
|7-5
|80.32
|11
|Houston County
|5-6
|74.69
|12
|Cherokee
|8-3
|80.30
|12
|Dacula
|7-4
|74.10
|13
|Mill Creek
|5-6
|79.25
|13
|Rome
|8-4
|72.72
|14
|Roswell
|8-3
|78.73
|14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-7
|72.34
|15
|West Forsyth
|9-4
|78.49
|15
|Sprayberry
|6-5
|71.16
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|12-2
|94.06
|1
|Marist
|13-0
|92.60
|2
|Cartersville
|12-2
|87.62
|2
|Jefferson
|12-1
|82.33
|3
|Ware County
|10-2
|86.75
|3
|Bainbridge
|10-4
|75.34
|4
|Blessed Trinity
|8-1
|85.61
|4
|Benedictine
|9-3
|72.32
|5
|Coffee
|10-3
|84.48
|5
|Cedartown
|7-3
|69.66
|6
|Calhoun
|9-4
|75.21
|6
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|66.82
|7
|Jones County
|10-4
|73.96
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-1
|66.17
|8
|Veterans
|4-6
|73.59
|8
|Cairo
|5-5
|63.00
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-2
|70.67
|9
|Perry
|8-5
|61.07
|10
|Starr's Mill
|9-2
|70.09
|10
|Hapeville Charter
|5-4
|60.90
|11
|Ola
|9-2
|69.21
|11
|Riverdale
|8-3
|57.63
|12
|Wayne County
|3-8
|67.75
|12
|Baldwin
|5-2
|57.51
|13
|Creekside
|7-3
|67.43
|13
|North Oconee
|5-6
|57.29
|14
|Clarke Central
|8-3
|65.87
|14
|Stephenson
|4-3
|55.78
|15
|Eastside
|10-3
|65.67
|15
|Islands
|7-2
|55.75
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|7-1
|85.54
|1
|Fitzgerald
|13-1
|80.07
|2
|Pierce County
|13-1
|84.60
|2
|Callaway
|11-1
|74.91
|3
|Oconee County
|12-1
|83.71
|3
|Thomasville
|8-5
|70.68
|4
|Crisp County
|11-2
|80.33
|4
|Rabun County
|12-2
|69.74
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|11-2
|77.39
|5
|Jefferson County
|10-3
|64.46
|6
|Peach County
|9-2
|76.55
|6
|Fannin County
|10-1
|61.92
|7
|Appling County
|9-2
|74.05
|7
|Bleckley County
|8-4
|61.61
|8
|Rockmart
|9-2
|71.56
|8
|Lovett
|7-3
|60.97
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-6
|67.88
|9
|Dodge County
|6-4
|59.79
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-4
|65.13
|10
|Northeast
|8-3
|58.39
|11
|White County
|7-3
|64.61
|11
|Haralson County
|7-3
|58.25
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-3
|62.45
|12
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|57.48
|13
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|60.61
|13
|Early County
|7-3
|57.20
|14
|Thomson
|9-3
|60.60
|14
|Bremen
|8-5
|56.47
|15
|Richmond Academy
|10-2
|58.23
|15
|Washington County
|6-5
|54.95
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|12-3
|74.41
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|13-1
|80.71
|2
|Brooks County
|13-2
|74.08
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|10-1
|71.00
|3
|Metter
|13-1
|64.43
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|8-4
|68.74
|4
|Commerce
|11-2
|60.50
|4
|Athens Academy
|9-2
|66.86
|5
|Clinch County
|9-4
|60.19
|5
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|11-3
|62.72
|6
|Dublin
|10-2
|59.37
|6
|Christian Heritage
|8-2
|60.13
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-2
|58.91
|7
|George Walton Academy
|9-3
|60.06
|8
|Turner County
|6-5
|56.69
|8
|Wesleyan
|11-3
|59.55
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|54.81
|9
|North Cobb Christian
|8-3
|58.22
|10
|Macon County
|9-2
|51.64
|10
|Savannah Christian
|10-2
|57.98
|11
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-4
|51.16
|11
|Calvary Day
|8-5
|55.21
|12
|Pelham
|6-2
|50.23
|12
|Stratford Academy
|8-3
|51.02
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|8-2
|49.27
|13
|Holy Innocents
|4-6
|50.46
|14
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|48.90
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-5
|49.68
|15
|Atkinson County
|5-5
|47.43
|15
|Darlington
|7-5
|49.62
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|74.51
|1
|Gatewood School
|12-1
|47.39
|2
|Frederica Academy
|8-4
|43.24
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-3
|39.05
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|7-4
|41.74
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-4
|30.99
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|7-3
|40.32
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-4
|30.07
|5
|Westfield School
|7-3-1
|39.57
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|6-5-1
|26.89
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|14-0
|106.54
|78.99
|7 [6]
|39.64
|-19.90
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|99.72
|76.95
|13 [9]
|35.78
|-16.95
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|13-1
|96.91
|70.48
|33 [4]
|38.49
|-11.43
|4 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|12-2
|94.06
|76.98
|11 [1]
|36.46
|-10.60
|5 [3]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|13-1
|93.72
|66.19
|56 [35]
|35.26
|-11.47
|6 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|12-2
|93.57
|69.66
|37 [6]
|34.59
|-11.98
|7 [4]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|93.29
|82.08
|2 [1]
|34.75
|-11.54
|8 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|13-0
|92.60
|56.29
|130 [13]
|31.19
|-14.42
|9 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|12-3
|90.79
|79.20
|6 [5]
|33.48
|-10.31
|10 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|89.02
|82.89
|1 [1]
|32.93
|-9.10
|11 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|12-2
|87.62
|66.64
|54 [6]
|31.84
|-8.79
|12 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.00
|74.27
|24 [19]
|30.71
|-9.30
|13 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-2
|86.85
|69.34
|38 [7]
|33.28
|-6.57
|14 [3]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|10-2
|86.75
|73.14
|27 [4]
|32.85
|-6.91
|15 [4]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.61
|62.70
|76 [9]
|33.21
|-5.40
|16 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|7-1
|85.54
|67.74
|49 [2]
|28.94
|-9.61
|17 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|84.72
|71.85
|31 [24]
|29.40
|-8.33
|18 [2]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|13-1
|84.60
|56.70
|124 [10]
|29.42
|-8.19
|19 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|10-3
|84.48
|68.45
|43 [5]
|29.80
|-7.68
|20 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|84.16
|76.39
|16 [12]
|28.17
|-9.00
|21 [3]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|12-1
|83.71
|62.99
|75 [6]
|27.49
|-9.23
|22 [5]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-2
|83.20
|63.29
|73 [22]
|29.13
|-7.08
|23 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|12-1
|82.33
|57.49
|118 [9]
|29.52
|-5.81
|24 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|82.25
|56.41
|126 [40]
|25.98
|-9.28
|25 [9]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|81.85
|75.56
|18 [14]
|29.13
|-5.72
|26 [10]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.43
|77.38
|10 [8]
|32.08
|-2.36
|27 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|13-1
|80.71
|53.60
|157 [3]
|32.53
|-1.18
|28 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|11-2
|80.33
|62.53
|77 [7]
|25.70
|-7.63
|29 [11]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-5
|80.32
|68.11
|46 [28]
|26.23
|-7.09
|30 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.30
|72.31
|30 [23]
|28.67
|-4.63
|31 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|13-1
|80.07
|59.08
|104 [3]
|26.93
|-6.14
|32 [13]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|79.25
|79.94
|5 [4]
|26.37
|-5.89
|33 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|79.05
|68.32
|44 [11]
|28.28
|-3.78
|34 [14]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|78.73
|68.05
|48 [30]
|28.34
|-3.40
|35 [15]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|9-4
|78.49
|72.45
|29 [22]
|25.76
|-5.73
|36 [8]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|78.06
|60.04
|96 [32]
|29.91
|-1.16
|37 [16]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|77.55
|66.67
|53 [33]
|28.03
|-2.53
|38 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|11-2
|77.39
|61.64
|86 [9]
|26.31
|-4.08
|39 [6]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|9-2
|76.55
|55.27
|140 [11]
|25.70
|-3.85
|40 [9]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|76.52
|63.72
|70 [21]
|24.06
|-5.46
|41 [10]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|76.51
|58.97
|107 [35]
|26.99
|-2.52
|42 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-6
|75.65
|74.51
|22 [17]
|25.53
|-3.13
|43 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|10-4
|75.34
|64.46
|64 [1]
|25.34
|-3.01
|44 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|9-4
|75.21
|61.83
|82 [10]
|25.94
|-2.28
|45 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|11-1
|74.91
|59.26
|101 [2]
|24.62
|-3.29
|46 [18]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|74.70
|78.26
|8 [7]
|23.59
|-4.12
|47 [11]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|74.69
|77.76
|9 [2]
|22.84
|-4.85
|48 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.57
|81.74
|3 [2]
|24.63
|-2.95
|49 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|11-0
|74.51
|36.75
|360 [3]
|24.96
|-2.56
|50 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|12-3
|74.41
|55.38
|138 [2]
|23.66
|-3.76
|51 [12]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|74.10
|68.85
|41 [10]
|25.84
|-1.27
|52 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|13-2
|74.08
|56.51
|125 [1]
|25.44
|-1.64
|53 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|9-2
|74.05
|52.31
|177 [17]
|25.07
|-1.99
|54 [7]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|10-4
|73.96
|65.81
|60 [7]
|26.95
|-0.02
|55 [8]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|73.59
|75.33
|20 [2]
|23.24
|-3.35
|56 [20]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|73.50
|59.74
|97 [39]
|27.13
|0.62
|57 [21]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|73.33
|68.46
|42 [27]
|22.06
|-4.27
|58 [13]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|72.72
|69.16
|39 [8]
|22.56
|-3.17
|59 [14]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|72.34
|76.98
|12 [3]
|21.96
|-3.39
|60 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|9-3
|72.32
|60.97
|90 [5]
|28.07
|2.75
|61 [22]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.28
|76.73
|15 [11]
|25.21
|-0.08
|62 [23]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|71.96
|66.16
|57 [36]
|26.94
|1.98
|63 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|9-2
|71.56
|49.25
|212 [23]
|26.88
|2.31
|64 [24]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|71.53
|76.88
|14 [10]
|21.16
|-3.37
|65 [25]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|71.38
|75.52
|19 [15]
|22.49
|-1.89
|66 [15]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|71.16
|60.19
|95 [31]
|25.60
|1.43
|67 [26]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.16
|66.95
|51 [31]
|23.14
|-1.03
|68 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|10-1
|71.00
|42.65
|273 [21]
|25.38
|1.38
|69 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|8-5
|70.68
|60.78
|91 [1]
|23.67
|-0.02
|70 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.67
|54.31
|151 [25]
|24.22
|0.55
|71 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.66
|71.63
|32 [25]
|21.30
|-2.37
|72 [16]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|70.47
|64.37
|67 [18]
|20.10
|-3.38
|73 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.09
|55.17
|143 [22]
|19.14
|-3.96
|74 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|70.03
|81.02
|4 [3]
|22.07
|-0.97
|75 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|69.76
|64.39
|65 [17]
|19.09
|-3.68
|76 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|12-2
|69.74
|52.40
|174 [9]
|25.01
|2.26
|77 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|7-3
|69.66
|56.31
|129 [12]
|19.60
|-3.07
|78 [18]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|69.31
|64.56
|63 [16]
|23.03
|0.71
|79 [19]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|69.23
|58.32
|112 [36]
|22.26
|0.02
|80 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-2
|69.21
|54.14
|153 [26]
|23.78
|1.56
|81 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|69.08
|66.34
|55 [34]
|20.82
|-1.27
|82 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|8-4
|68.74
|57.48
|119 [1]
|20.30
|-1.44
|83 [30]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.40
|73.90
|26 [20]
|21.81
|0.40
|84 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-8
|68.09
|72.88
|28 [21]
|25.58
|4.48
|85 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|5-6
|67.88
|70.29
|35 [1]
|23.04
|2.15
|86 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-8
|67.75
|74.06
|25 [3]
|19.73
|-1.03
|87 [20]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|67.64
|56.37
|127 [41]
|19.52
|-1.12
|88 [13]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|67.43
|59.25
|102 [11]
|22.46
|2.03
|89 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-2
|66.86
|51.41
|190 [6]
|21.87
|2.01
|90 [21]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|66.85
|57.74
|116 [37]
|23.90
|4.04
|91 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|9-3
|66.82
|55.68
|135 [17]
|23.28
|3.45
|92 [22]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.27
|65.45
|61 [15]
|20.70
|1.43
|93 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|10-1
|66.17
|39.59
|317 [40]
|20.80
|1.62
|94 [23]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|65.93
|70.43
|34 [5]
|21.07
|2.13
|95 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|8-3
|65.87
|59.05
|105 [12]
|22.13
|3.26
|96 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.81
|66.89
|52 [32]
|21.30
|2.48
|97 [15]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|10-3
|65.67
|50.85
|201 [36]
|19.12
|0.44
|98 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-4
|65.13
|64.85
|62 [4]
|17.49
|-0.64
|99 [33]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|64.98
|74.50
|23 [18]
|21.52
|3.53
|100 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-3
|64.61
|46.73
|240 [30]
|22.94
|5.32
|101 [5]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|10-3
|64.46
|43.03
|270 [26]
|20.22
|2.75
|102 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|13-1
|64.43
|39.39
|322 [20]
|19.37
|1.93
|103 [24]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|63.58
|65.97
|59 [14]
|18.30
|1.71
|104 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|63.15
|58.28
|114 [18]
|15.89
|-0.27
|105 [8]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|5-5
|63.00
|60.48
|93 [6]
|18.07
|2.06
|106 [25]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|62.92
|61.08
|88 [28]
|19.04
|3.12
|107 [5]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|11-3
|62.72
|50.11
|207 [7]
|18.15
|2.42
|108 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-3
|62.45
|53.61
|156 [15]
|17.89
|2.43
|109 [34]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.22
|60.98
|89 [38]
|21.87
|6.65
|110 [6]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|10-1
|61.92
|40.46
|300 [32]
|19.88
|4.96
|111 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.84
|65.98
|58 [13]
|17.70
|2.85
|112 [27]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.63
|61.69
|85 [27]
|20.06
|5.43
|113 [7]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|8-4
|61.61
|52.72
|171 [8]
|19.66
|5.04
|114 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|7-5
|61.58
|58.30
|113 [17]
|18.17
|3.59
|115 [9]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|8-5
|61.07
|56.20
|133 [16]
|17.32
|3.24
|116 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|61.04
|68.06
|47 [29]
|20.15
|6.10
|117 [18]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|7-2
|60.99
|51.80
|184 [32]
|18.61
|4.61
|118 [8]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|7-3
|60.97
|44.18
|259 [25]
|15.89
|1.91
|119 [10]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|5-4
|60.90
|63.32
|72 [2]
|16.17
|2.26
|120 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.88
|69.74
|36 [26]
|19.68
|5.79
|121 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|60.82
|58.51
|109 [41]
|17.66
|3.84
|122 [13]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|60.61
|64.38
|66 [5]
|15.73
|2.11
|123 [14]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|9-3
|60.60
|48.25
|224 [27]
|19.64
|6.03
|124 [4]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|11-2
|60.50
|40.84
|297 [14]
|18.98
|5.48
|125 [5]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|9-4
|60.19
|53.41
|162 [3]
|16.45
|3.26
|126 [6]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|8-2
|60.13
|43.94
|263 [17]
|19.02
|5.89
|127 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-3
|60.06
|48.32
|222 [9]
|18.38
|5.32
|128 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|59.82
|60.55
|92 [29]
|16.72
|3.90
|129 [9]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|6-4
|59.79
|52.38
|175 [10]
|18.23
|5.43
|130 [29]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|59.68
|62.00
|80 [25]
|17.84
|5.16
|131 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|7-5
|59.65
|54.66
|149 [24]
|17.94
|5.29
|132 [8]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|11-3
|59.55
|50.05
|208 [8]
|15.08
|2.53
|133 [6]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|10-2
|59.37
|40.15
|306 [16]
|18.88
|6.51
|134 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.22
|62.27
|79 [24]
|17.43
|5.20
|135 [31]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|59.01
|69.10
|40 [9]
|17.95
|5.93
|136 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|9-2
|58.91
|41.62
|284 [12]
|17.16
|5.25
|137 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.76
|75.58
|17 [13]
|19.01
|7.25
|138 [10]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|8-3
|58.39
|48.69
|220 [17]
|17.94
|6.54
|139 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|58.26
|55.26
|141 [20]
|17.06
|5.79
|140 [11]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-3
|58.25
|50.88
|200 [14]
|16.74
|5.49
|141 [15]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|10-2
|58.23
|40.31
|303 [41]
|15.23
|4.00
|142 [9]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|8-3
|58.22
|44.53
|257 [16]
|16.58
|5.35
|143 [16]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-6
|58.21
|61.82
|83 [8]
|17.81
|6.60
|144 [10]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|10-2
|57.98
|43.91
|264 [18]
|18.00
|7.01
|145 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|57.84
|74.57
|21 [16]
|13.11
|2.27
|146 [11]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|8-3
|57.63
|41.72
|282 [36]
|16.45
|5.81
|147 [32]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|57.51
|54.86
|146 [43]
|15.38
|4.86
|148 [12]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|5-2
|57.51
|48.87
|217 [28]
|16.10
|5.59
|149 [12]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|9-2
|57.48
|42.55
|276 [27]
|17.67
|7.18
|150 [13]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|5-6
|57.29
|56.98
|122 [10]
|19.72
|9.42
|151 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|7-3
|57.20
|51.04
|194 [13]
|18.15
|7.94
|152 [21]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-5
|57.18
|55.10
|144 [23]
|15.22
|5.04
|153 [22]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|56.97
|58.94
|108 [14]
|14.72
|4.75
|154 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|56.92
|50.54
|203 [22]
|16.52
|6.59
|155 [23]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-6
|56.71
|53.59
|158 [27]
|14.98
|5.27
|156 [8]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-5
|56.69
|53.39
|163 [4]
|15.99
|6.29
|157 [14]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|8-5
|56.47
|52.11
|182 [12]
|15.81
|6.33
|158 [33]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.28
|44.05
|261 [53]
|15.69
|6.41
|159 [34]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|56.12
|63.77
|69 [20]
|15.65
|6.52
|160 [14]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|55.78
|55.45
|137 [18]
|12.49
|3.70
|161 [15]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|7-2
|55.75
|37.37
|352 [49]
|13.98
|5.23
|162 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|7-3
|55.73
|51.34
|191 [20]
|15.11
|6.37
|163 [19]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|10-2
|55.52
|32.24
|400 [57]
|14.34
|5.82
|164 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|8-5
|55.21
|51.55
|188 [5]
|14.08
|5.87
|165 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.09
|53.48
|159 [45]
|17.30
|9.21
|166 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-4
|54.98
|52.54
|173 [30]
|13.05
|5.06
|167 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-5
|54.95
|49.39
|211 [16]
|15.21
|7.26
|168 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|9-3
|54.81
|39.65
|316 [18]
|14.89
|7.07
|169 [16]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-5
|54.79
|53.19
|167 [5]
|15.46
|7.67
|170 [17]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|7-5
|54.55
|54.27
|152 [4]
|15.96
|8.40
|171 [25]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|6-4
|54.53
|51.65
|185 [33]
|14.79
|7.25
|172 [18]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-3
|54.50
|46.93
|236 [20]
|15.36
|7.85
|173 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-5
|54.45
|52.32
|176 [22]
|13.98
|6.53
|174 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.41
|59.66
|99 [34]
|12.89
|5.47
|175 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|53.90
|53.45
|160 [21]
|16.45
|9.55
|176 [19]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|53.68
|52.81
|169 [7]
|13.76
|7.07
|177 [20]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-3
|53.43
|38.97
|329 [35]
|12.92
|6.49
|178 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|53.37
|53.22
|166 [47]
|14.38
|8.00
|179 [18]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-4
|53.17
|39.37
|324 [42]
|14.22
|8.04
|180 [19]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-6
|53.13
|56.36
|128 [11]
|16.74
|10.61
|181 [20]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|6-6
|52.76
|48.81
|219 [26]
|17.45
|11.69
|182 [20]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-5
|52.71
|42.62
|274 [34]
|14.19
|8.47
|183 [21]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-5
|52.65
|45.17
|251 [34]
|11.44
|5.78
|184 [21]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-4
|52.59
|46.03
|246 [22]
|14.52
|8.92
|185 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-6
|52.26
|52.67
|172 [29]
|12.74
|7.48
|186 [22]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-2
|51.80
|36.51
|366 [52]
|8.80
|4.00
|187 [10]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|9-2
|51.64
|37.65
|348 [25]
|14.77
|10.13
|188 [21]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|8-3
|51.62
|42.34
|279 [35]
|16.17
|11.55
|189 [23]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|6-6
|51.48
|52.20
|179 [18]
|14.22
|9.74
|190 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|51.29
|32.62
|397 [54]
|14.59
|10.30
|191 [24]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-3
|51.28
|41.61
|285 [38]
|13.47
|9.18
|192 [11]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-4
|51.16
|44.90
|253 [9]
|13.76
|9.59
|193 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|8-3
|51.02
|43.43
|265 [19]
|13.21
|9.18
|194 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|50.80
|57.72
|117 [19]
|14.01
|10.20
|195 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|50.59
|43.07
|269 [49]
|10.06
|6.47
|196 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-6
|50.46
|53.34
|164 [4]
|12.09
|8.63
|197 [29]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|50.29
|45.98
|247 [47]
|13.75
|10.46
|198 [12]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|6-2
|50.23
|36.57
|364 [30]
|12.49
|9.26
|199 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|7-5
|50.09
|45.24
|250 [33]
|14.47
|11.37
|200 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|49.94
|61.71
|84 [26]
|12.67
|9.72
|201 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-4
|49.89
|43.20
|268 [48]
|14.35
|11.45
|202 [31]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|49.78
|52.81
|170 [28]
|12.76
|9.98
|203 [32]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|49.76
|59.02
|106 [13]
|11.41
|8.65
|204 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-5
|49.68
|46.20
|244 [14]
|14.12
|11.44
|205 [15]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|7-5
|49.62
|43.41
|266 [20]
|12.96
|10.34
|206 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-5
|49.53
|47.61
|228 [19]
|13.57
|11.03
|207 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|6-5
|49.50
|48.06
|225 [10]
|12.50
|10.00
|208 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|49.38
|44.49
|258 [45]
|13.87
|11.48
|209 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-2
|49.27
|33.67
|389 [39]
|10.68
|8.40
|210 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.19
|48.98
|216 [25]
|12.51
|10.31
|211 [14]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|7-5
|48.90
|42.78
|272 [10]
|10.35
|8.45
|212 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|48.75
|32.25
|399 [46]
|11.74
|9.98
|213 [23]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|8-4
|48.66
|39.29
|327 [43]
|12.44
|10.77
|214 [39]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|48.65
|59.74
|98 [33]
|14.26
|12.61
|215 [27]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-6
|48.59
|54.10
|154 [14]
|15.08
|13.48
|216 [40]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|48.55
|54.74
|148 [44]
|13.66
|12.11
|217 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.52
|61.89
|81 [37]
|16.62
|15.09
|218 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-5
|48.50
|48.69
|221 [41]
|12.78
|11.27
|219 [24]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-6
|48.21
|50.96
|196 [26]
|12.54
|11.32
|220 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-10
|48.14
|63.53
|71 [8]
|12.81
|11.67
|221 [25]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-7
|48.05
|61.63
|87 [4]
|8.91
|7.86
|222 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-5
|48.04
|58.00
|115 [8]
|9.76
|8.72
|223 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|48.01
|54.78
|147 [19]
|11.61
|10.59
|224 [28]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|47.92
|54.60
|150 [13]
|12.99
|12.06
|225 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|47.69
|68.30
|45 [12]
|11.77
|11.08
|226 [29]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|47.66
|67.52
|50 [3]
|10.44
|9.78
|227 [17]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|47.65
|40.97
|296 [24]
|13.88
|13.23
|228 [15]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|47.43
|50.99
|195 [6]
|12.68
|12.25
|229 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|12-1
|47.39
|27.24
|420 [3]
|8.30
|7.90
|230 [30]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.33
|42.98
|271 [36]
|11.77
|11.44
|231 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|47.28
|58.42
|110 [15]
|13.01
|12.72
|232 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|7-5
|47.22
|38.54
|337 [31]
|10.09
|9.87
|233 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.04
|57.39
|120 [38]
|13.60
|13.56
|234 [28]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-5
|46.66
|46.33
|243 [30]
|8.80
|9.13
|235 [31]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|46.62
|41.37
|287 [39]
|13.46
|13.84
|236 [29]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|46.57
|51.58
|187 [23]
|11.03
|11.45
|237 [24]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-7
|46.55
|52.24
|178 [11]
|8.28
|8.72
|238 [30]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|46.50
|56.25
|132 [15]
|12.52
|13.01
|239 [16]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|9-3
|46.38
|30.00
|411 [49]
|9.37
|9.98
|240 [17]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|10-2
|46.13
|29.87
|413 [50]
|10.58
|11.44
|241 [25]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|45.66
|52.83
|168 [6]
|12.47
|13.81
|242 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-7
|45.47
|55.33
|139 [2]
|10.42
|11.94
|243 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-7
|45.34
|56.97
|123 [42]
|10.41
|12.06
|244 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|5-4
|45.15
|41.32
|289 [13]
|13.66
|15.50
|245 [36]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|44.85
|50.95
|197 [34]
|7.25
|9.40
|246 [31]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|44.83
|53.73
|155 [20]
|8.75
|10.91
|247 [32]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-3
|44.80
|35.59
|372 [52]
|8.16
|10.36
|248 [26]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-6
|44.74
|50.31
|205 [15]
|10.23
|12.49
|249 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|7-5
|44.68
|39.40
|321 [19]
|11.05
|13.37
|250 [20]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|7-4
|44.67
|36.85
|358 [34]
|8.80
|11.12
|251 [33]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-4
|44.67
|35.64
|371 [51]
|10.25
|12.58
|252 [27]
|Model
|7 - AA
|7-5
|44.65
|41.07
|292 [30]
|7.53
|9.87
|253 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|44.48
|38.61
|336 [55]
|9.04
|11.55
|254 [37]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.35
|48.01
|226 [42]
|9.97
|12.61
|255 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|44.15
|55.24
|142 [21]
|9.10
|11.94
|256 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|44.14
|49.62
|210 [27]
|5.99
|8.84
|257 [28]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|7-4
|44.10
|41.95
|281 [28]
|8.09
|10.98
|258 [20]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-3
|44.03
|31.65
|401 [42]
|11.71
|14.68
|259 [21]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-5
|43.75
|40.26
|304 [26]
|11.15
|14.39
|260 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.30
|53.45
|161 [46]
|8.58
|12.28
|261 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|8-4
|43.24
|32.71
|396 [8]
|7.34
|11.09
|262 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|43.14
|46.43
|242 [46]
|7.34
|11.20
|263 [21]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-3
|43.06
|34.03
|388 [38]
|8.17
|12.11
|264 [40]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|42.67
|52.14
|181 [31]
|8.72
|13.04
|265 [41]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.52
|50.95
|198 [35]
|7.94
|12.41
|266 [22]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|42.51
|42.54
|277 [11]
|7.59
|12.07
|267 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|42.39
|40.44
|301 [54]
|7.03
|11.63
|268 [43]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-7
|42.25
|50.12
|206 [37]
|9.81
|14.55
|269 [23]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|7-1
|41.89
|21.49
|430 [56]
|9.44
|14.54
|270 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-4
|41.74
|37.67
|347 [50]
|8.26
|13.52
|271 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-4
|41.74
|32.53
|398 [9]
|8.39
|13.65
|272 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|41.72
|59.28
|100 [40]
|6.63
|11.91
|273 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|41.64
|47.10
|233 [8]
|10.26
|15.62
|274 [29]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|41.30
|37.14
|355 [38]
|7.96
|13.66
|275 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|41.14
|39.86
|313 [43]
|8.94
|14.79
|276 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-6
|41.14
|47.47
|230 [12]
|10.18
|16.04
|277 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|41.06
|41.36
|288 [29]
|6.86
|12.79
|278 [31]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-6
|40.98
|44.81
|254 [23]
|7.55
|13.57
|279 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-6
|40.90
|51.61
|186 [5]
|7.62
|13.71
|280 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|40.72
|49.04
|215 [39]
|9.18
|15.45
|281 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|40.70
|41.06
|293 [40]
|10.49
|16.79
|282 [32]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-3
|40.66
|26.50
|421 [51]
|9.76
|16.09
|283 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|40.39
|55.99
|134 [42]
|6.12
|12.72
|284 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|40.32
|25.54
|426 [12]
|9.05
|15.72
|285 [45]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.94
|39.31
|326 [56]
|9.76
|16.81
|286 [26]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|39.82
|48.32
|223 [7]
|6.95
|14.12
|287 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|39.72
|47.28
|232 [43]
|4.75
|12.03
|288 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-3-1
|39.57
|34.66
|384 [4]
|10.17
|17.59
|289 [35]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-5
|39.25
|39.96
|310 [39]
|5.62
|13.36
|290 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-5
|39.21
|33.36
|392 [45]
|6.21
|14.00
|291 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.08
|41.19
|291 [52]
|9.36
|17.27
|292 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|9-3
|39.05
|21.36
|431 [5]
|9.87
|17.81
|293 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|38.42
|62.47
|78 [3]
|6.60
|15.18
|294 [23]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-6
|38.41
|41.49
|286 [23]
|9.88
|18.46
|295 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|38.40
|55.04
|145 [12]
|5.32
|13.91
|296 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.28
|59.24
|103 [7]
|7.69
|16.41
|297 [27]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-7
|38.26
|40.84
|298 [15]
|5.43
|14.16
|298 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.07
|64.19
|68 [19]
|7.53
|16.45
|299 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|37.80
|39.55
|319 [46]
|8.91
|18.10
|300 [24]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-5
|37.74
|42.60
|275 [22]
|7.20
|16.46
|301 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-6
|37.62
|38.74
|333 [30]
|6.69
|16.06
|302 [37]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-4
|37.22
|39.70
|315 [45]
|3.94
|13.72
|303 [28]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|37.06
|38.33
|341 [23]
|4.48
|14.42
|304 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|36.71
|46.76
|238 [44]
|0.93
|11.22
|305 [6]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-5
|36.65
|37.08
|356 [2]
|6.69
|17.03
|306 [49]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|36.57
|25.63
|424 [57]
|5.30
|15.72
|307 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|36.55
|36.73
|361 [28]
|5.64
|16.07
|308 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-3
|36.54
|29.92
|412 [10]
|7.61
|18.07
|309 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|36.52
|39.87
|312 [42]
|7.73
|18.21
|310 [26]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|36.27
|47.33
|231 [13]
|3.63
|14.36
|311 [47]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.12
|50.81
|202 [49]
|3.93
|14.81
|312 [48]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.12
|60.44
|94 [30]
|4.94
|15.82
|313 [30]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|35.77
|39.36
|325 [21]
|3.33
|14.55
|314 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|35.74
|47.04
|235 [29]
|5.44
|16.69
|315 [31]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-5
|35.59
|31.45
|404 [44]
|5.62
|17.02
|316 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|35.52
|38.70
|334 [45]
|7.46
|18.94
|317 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|35.21
|46.87
|237 [29]
|6.70
|18.49
|318 [27]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-7
|35.16
|37.95
|344 [33]
|4.76
|16.60
|319 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|34.58
|44.03
|262 [32]
|4.04
|16.46
|320 [41]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|34.50
|56.26
|131 [14]
|5.74
|18.23
|321 [32]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-7
|34.41
|40.01
|309 [17]
|2.91
|15.49
|322 [34]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|34.18
|30.55
|408 [49]
|2.61
|15.43
|323 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|33.87
|50.45
|204 [50]
|3.30
|16.43
|324 [40]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|33.76
|35.26
|377 [54]
|4.12
|17.35
|325 [50]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|33.54
|58.40
|111 [16]
|2.72
|16.18
|326 [51]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|33.35
|48.83
|218 [40]
|6.44
|20.08
|327 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|33.12
|51.23
|192 [25]
|4.89
|18.77
|328 [33]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|33.08
|28.55
|418 [51]
|2.47
|16.38
|329 [34]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-3
|33.08
|26.43
|422 [52]
|6.37
|20.29
|330 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-5
|32.89
|38.40
|338 [48]
|4.89
|19.00
|331 [50]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|32.83
|57.12
|121 [39]
|6.87
|21.04
|332 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|32.65
|35.44
|374 [36]
|4.99
|19.33
|333 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|32.59
|36.83
|359 [50]
|6.82
|21.22
|334 [42]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|32.48
|53.23
|165 [16]
|5.51
|20.02
|335 [35]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|32.23
|37.52
|351 [26]
|3.10
|17.86
|336 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.10
|63.14
|74 [23]
|2.74
|17.64
|337 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-8
|31.99
|40.98
|295 [31]
|3.86
|18.87
|338 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|31.18
|36.71
|362 [29]
|1.76
|17.58
|339 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-4
|30.99
|25.42
|427 [4]
|1.27
|17.28
|340 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|30.66
|50.95
|199 [21]
|3.31
|19.65
|341 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|30.63
|34.77
|382 [43]
|3.32
|19.68
|342 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|30.11
|31.42
|405 [48]
|-1.41
|15.48
|343 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|30.11
|29.84
|415 [37]
|2.42
|19.31
|344 [37]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-7
|30.08
|39.24
|328 [22]
|6.15
|23.06
|345 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|8-4
|30.07
|20.16
|433 [6]
|5.48
|22.40
|346 [38]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|29.93
|36.54
|365 [31]
|2.48
|19.54
|347 [39]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|29.65
|37.25
|354 [27]
|0.09
|17.43
|348 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|29.61
|41.70
|283 [51]
|4.82
|22.21
|349 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-5
|29.60
|38.37
|340 [32]
|-0.38
|17.02
|350 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|29.55
|44.57
|256 [52]
|0.96
|18.41
|351 [44]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|29.48
|49.18
|214 [24]
|3.95
|21.46
|352 [45]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|29.38
|35.00
|381 [56]
|-0.21
|17.40
|353 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|29.31
|37.62
|350 [48]
|-0.23
|17.46
|354 [38]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|29.31
|47.85
|227 [18]
|4.67
|22.36
|355 [39]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|29.26
|39.58
|318 [34]
|2.45
|20.18
|356 [40]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|29.13
|44.65
|255 [24]
|2.08
|19.94
|357 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-4
|29.07
|33.30
|393 [6]
|2.49
|20.41
|358 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|28.70
|37.32
|353 [51]
|2.99
|21.28
|359 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|27.79
|51.07
|193 [48]
|1.18
|20.38
|360 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|27.72
|42.35
|278 [50]
|-0.89
|18.38
|361 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|27.66
|55.46
|136 [43]
|-2.06
|17.27
|362 [40]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|27.17
|30.63
|407 [46]
|3.27
|23.09
|363 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.16
|49.24
|213 [38]
|3.56
|23.40
|364 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|26.91
|45.01
|252 [31]
|0.63
|20.71
|365 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|26.90
|33.16
|395 [41]
|0.94
|21.04
|366 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-5-1
|26.89
|19.22
|435 [8]
|0.71
|20.82
|367 [41]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|26.83
|31.55
|402 [47]
|-0.23
|19.93
|368 [42]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|26.77
|35.12
|378 [42]
|1.40
|21.62
|369 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|26.31
|52.17
|180 [19]
|5.00
|25.68
|370 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|26.30
|37.94
|345 [1]
|3.31
|24.00
|371 [48]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-9
|26.14
|45.31
|249 [32]
|2.27
|23.12
|372 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|25.99
|39.49
|320 [29]
|0.86
|21.86
|373 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|25.95
|43.40
|267 [33]
|-0.14
|20.91
|374 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|25.91
|31.08
|406 [45]
|2.14
|23.22
|375 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|25.84
|40.11
|307 [33]
|1.82
|22.97
|376 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|25.73
|39.84
|314 [44]
|-1.76
|19.51
|377 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|25.54
|51.52
|189 [24]
|4.32
|25.77
|378 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|25.09
|33.26
|394 [7]
|-1.98
|19.92
|379 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|25.04
|46.08
|245 [15]
|-0.42
|21.53
|380 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|9-3
|24.71
|12.17
|441 [11]
|-2.39
|19.90
|381 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|24.53
|40.08
|308 [27]
|-1.24
|21.23
|382 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|24.38
|38.81
|332 [36]
|2.05
|24.67
|383 [45]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|23.43
|24.98
|428 [52]
|-2.92
|20.64
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|23.18
|42.32
|280 [37]
|2.00
|25.81
|385 [46]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|22.94
|37.64
|349 [37]
|0.15
|24.21
|386 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|22.55
|38.89
|330 [54]
|-0.19
|24.26
|387 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|22.30
|46.60
|241 [21]
|-4.22
|20.47
|388 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-4
|22.16
|19.42
|434 [7]
|0.71
|25.54
|389 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-8
|21.43
|35.30
|376 [41]
|-3.43
|22.13
|390 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|21.28
|31.46
|403 [43]
|-2.65
|23.07
|391 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-9
|20.40
|45.94
|248 [31]
|-3.72
|22.87
|392 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|20.11
|41.22
|290 [37]
|-4.61
|22.27
|393 [44]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-5
|19.62
|23.23
|429 [55]
|-3.05
|24.32
|394 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|18.87
|38.11
|343 [47]
|-1.93
|26.20
|395 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|18.80
|51.81
|183 [44]
|-1.47
|26.73
|396 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|18.64
|34.32
|387 [37]
|-0.61
|27.75
|397 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|18.61
|47.58
|229 [11]
|-0.50
|27.88
|398 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-10
|18.28
|39.88
|311 [28]
|-3.55
|25.17
|399 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|17.98
|35.08
|380 [55]
|-4.26
|24.75
|400 [46]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|17.79
|33.38
|390 [40]
|-6.45
|22.75
|401 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|17.40
|26.19
|423 [53]
|-5.28
|24.32
|402 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-7
|17.35
|18.98
|437 [9]
|-4.07
|25.58
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|15.47
|40.35
|302 [25]
|-6.33
|25.19
|404 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.74
|49.90
|209 [51]
|-6.22
|26.04
|405 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|14.58
|36.10
|370 [33]
|-4.22
|28.20
|406 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|13.98
|36.70
|363 [39]
|-9.69
|23.33
|407 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|13.97
|41.04
|294 [38]
|-5.75
|27.28
|408 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|13.91
|35.39
|375 [53]
|-4.36
|28.72
|409 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|13.83
|30.19
|409 [47]
|-7.88
|25.29
|410 [52]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|12.23
|38.40
|339 [46]
|-8.79
|25.98
|411 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|11.84
|38.82
|331 [44]
|-6.81
|28.35
|412 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|11.66
|29.86
|414 [50]
|-6.95
|28.38
|413 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|11.23
|29.55
|417 [11]
|-4.41
|31.35
|414 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|10.39
|36.17
|369 [53]
|-8.80
|27.80
|415 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|10.20
|44.16
|260 [35]
|-7.80
|28.99
|416 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|10.05
|40.67
|299 [53]
|-6.31
|30.63
|417 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|9.46
|36.91
|357 [56]
|-8.64
|28.89
|418 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|9.05
|36.49
|367 [35]
|-4.47
|33.47
|419 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|8.92
|30.07
|410 [48]
|-7.38
|30.69
|420 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|8.86
|40.19
|305 [55]
|-4.26
|33.88
|421 [51]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|8.02
|34.74
|383 [35]
|-9.23
|29.74
|422 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|7.94
|25.61
|425 [54]
|-6.89
|32.17
|423 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|7.26
|29.74
|416 [1]
|-7.89
|31.84
|424 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|5.72
|34.41
|386 [36]
|-11.31
|29.97
|425 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|5.25
|47.05
|234 [28]
|-12.15
|29.59
|426 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|4.66
|14.31
|439 [13]
|-18.31
|24.03
|427 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|3.76
|46.74
|239 [45]
|-8.97
|34.26
|428 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|3.59
|38.17
|342 [24]
|-7.77
|35.64
|429 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|3.46
|39.37
|323 [41]
|-8.37
|35.17
|430 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|3.13
|0.85
|444 [61]
|-13.11
|30.76
|431 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|2.93
|33.36
|391 [5]
|-7.06
|37.00
|432 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|0.62
|34.58
|385 [44]
|-12.02
|34.35
|433 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|0.02
|21.09
|432 [57]
|-13.21
|33.76
|434 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|-1.19
|37.82
|346 [49]
|-13.38
|34.80
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-2.24
|13.39
|440 [59]
|-11.58
|37.65
|436 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-3.52
|36.36
|368 [32]
|-14.39
|36.12
|437 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-4.38
|19.00
|436 [58]
|-14.44
|36.93
|438 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-4.63
|35.58
|373 [40]
|-14.73
|36.89
|439 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-9
|-6.60
|16.92
|438 [10]
|-15.49
|38.11
|440 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-6.64
|35.11
|379 [34]
|-13.32
|40.31
|441 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-7.74
|38.61
|335 [47]
|-15.33
|39.40
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-9
|-20.73
|28.52
|419 [2]
|-12.22
|55.50
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|3.13
|443 [58]
|-17.87
|52.13
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-38.10
|6.02
|442 [60]
|-32.42
|52.68
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|90.67
|84.40
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|89.73
|82.40
|3
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|87.06
|82.40
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.12
|81.33
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|81.11
|74.80
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.78
|73.79
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.26
|72.31
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.10
|66.40
|9
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|73.84
|65.77
|10
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|73.41
|70.29
|11
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|70.62
|66.50
|12
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|70.25
|64.40
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|69.66
|65.05
|14
|5 - AAA
|7
|67.60
|62.38
|15
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|66.26
|60.20
|16
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|64.97
|51.96
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.92
|56.48
|18
|1 - AA
|6
|64.42
|56.28
|19
|8 - A Private
|5
|64.10
|54.11
|20
|5 - AA
|5
|63.96
|59.57
|21
|2 - A Public
|7
|63.11
|56.32
|22
|6 - AAAA
|7
|62.94
|51.70
|23
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.13
|53.64
|24
|3 - AAAA
|4
|61.95
|56.01
|25
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|61.77
|55.24
|26
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.00
|51.11
|27
|8 - AAAA
|7
|60.79
|51.48
|28
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|60.76
|51.71
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.72
|52.70
|30
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.62
|43.08
|31
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|57.62
|51.02
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.55
|47.76
|33
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|54.09
|45.68
|34
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.99
|50.49
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|53.86
|47.25
|36
|8 - AA
|4
|53.30
|44.44
|37
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.31
|46.70
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|51.92
|43.55
|39
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|51.69
|43.80
|40
|7 - A Private
|5
|51.59
|43.94
|41
|2 - AA
|6
|51.36
|46.53
|42
|5 - A Private
|5
|51.04
|44.75
|43
|4 - AAA
|7
|50.99
|43.03
|44
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|50.71
|49.10
|45
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|50.71
|38.60
|46
|7 - AAA
|7
|49.88
|39.77
|47
|4 - A Private
|4
|48.72
|40.82
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|47.52
|39.84
|49
|6 - A Private
|5
|47.49
|36.70
|50
|8 - A Public
|6
|47.10
|36.92
|51
|7 - AA
|7
|45.33
|38.37
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|45.23
|38.88
|53
|2 - AAAA
|9
|45.21
|35.24
|54
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|44.83
|41.68
|55
|4 - A Public
|9
|43.37
|36.41
|56
|3 - A Public
|8
|43.06
|33.69
|57
|1 - A Private
|6
|42.68
|38.30
|58
|6 - AA
|9
|42.37
|33.50
|59
|5 - A Public
|8
|42.18
|34.58
|60
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|42.00
|36.20
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|41.02
|33.75
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|39.61
|29.30
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.06
|32.64
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|35.95
|27.26
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.75
|26.58
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|34.12
|31.15
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|30.70
|27.12
|68
|7 - A Public
|6
|23.27
|21.16
|69
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|22.22
|11.90
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|21.53
|15.59
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/02
|Lincoln County
|Harlem
|27 - 42
|15.41
|87.0%
|0.168
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|44.71
|99.6%
|0.168
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|12.85
|83.0%
|0.190
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|20.27
|92.4%
|0.196
|11/27
|Dublin
|Terrell County
|14 - 12
|28.01
|96.9%
|0.213
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|16.04
|87.9%
|0.218
|11/13
|Irwin County
|Clinch County
|0 - 13
|12.50
|82.4%
|0.228
|09/25
|Denmark
|Lanier
|27 - 38
|13.21
|83.6%
|0.229
|11/27
|River Ridge
|Kennesaw Mountain
|35 - 34
|24.69
|95.5%
|0.229
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|15.72
|87.4%
|0.235
|11/10
|Callaway
|Haralson County
|29 - 36
|14.94
|86.3%
|0.236
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|42.76
|99.5%
|0.238
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|10.88
|79.3%
|0.240
|11/13
|Tiftarea Academy
|Southland Academy
|20 - 44
|9.84
|77.1%
|0.243
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.80
|91.1%
|0.248
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.70
|12/18
|Grayson
|Norcross
|28 - 0
|11.10
|79.7%
|97.03
|12/11
|Colquitt County
|Norcross
|7 - 17
|4.28
|62.9%
|95.47
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|8.16
|73.2%
|94.90
|12/29
|Buford
|Lee County
|34 - 31
|3.35
|60.2%
|94.63
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|1.23
|53.8%
|94.22
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|1.45
|54.4%
|92.88
|12/18
|Lowndes
|Collins Hill
|14 - 31
|0.77
|52.4%
|92.76
|12/30
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|38 - 14
|15.75
|87.5%
|92.60
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|17.48
|89.6%
|92.07
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|3.32
|60.1%
|91.82
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|2.54
|57.8%
|91.27
|12/18
|Buford
|Valdosta
|45 - 26
|9.62
|76.6%
|91.22
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.43
|82.3%
|91.00
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|6.27
|68.4%
|90.91
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|8.18
|73.3%
About the Author