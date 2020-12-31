Maxwell 2020 season summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2033 of 2214 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.82%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.96 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 90.67 84.40 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 89.73 82.40 3 1 - AAAAAA 4 87.06 82.40 4 1 - AAAAA 5 86.12 81.33 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 81.11 74.80 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 77.78 73.79 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 77.26 72.31 8 7 - AAAAA 6 75.10 66.40 9 8 - AAAAAA 7 73.84 65.77 10 6 - AAAAAAA 7 73.41 70.29 11 4 - AAAAAA 6 70.62 66.50 12 2 - AAAAAAA 5 70.25 64.40 13 5 - AAAAAA 8 69.66 65.05 14 5 - AAA 7 67.60 62.38 15 7 - AAAAAA 8 66.26 60.20 16 7 - AAAAAAA 7 64.97 51.96 17 8 - AAA 6 64.92 56.48 18 1 - AA 6 64.42 56.28 19 8 - A Private 5 64.10 54.11 20 5 - AA 5 63.96 59.57 21 2 - A Public 7 63.11 56.32 22 6 - AAAA 7 62.94 51.70 23 2 - AAA 8 62.13 53.64 24 3 - AAAA 4 61.95 56.01 25 4 - AAAAA 8 61.77 55.24 26 6 - AAAAAA 9 61.00 51.11 27 8 - AAAA 7 60.79 51.48 28 2 - AAAAAA 7 60.76 51.71 29 1 - AAAA 6 59.72 52.70 30 1 - AAA 5 58.62 43.08 31 2 - AAAAA 7 57.62 51.02 32 2 - A Private 3 56.55 47.76 33 8 - AAAAA 8 54.09 45.68 34 3 - A Private 4 53.99 50.49 35 3 - AA 7 53.86 47.25 36 8 - AA 4 53.30 44.44 37 4 - AAAA 7 52.31 46.70 38 7 - AAAA 7 51.92 43.55 39 3 - AAAAA 8 51.69 43.80 40 7 - A Private 5 51.59 43.94 41 2 - AA 6 51.36 46.53 42 5 - A Private 5 51.04 44.75 43 4 - AAA 7 50.99 43.03 44 5 - AAAAA 7 50.71 49.10 45 GISA 4 - AAA 4 50.71 38.60 46 7 - AAA 7 49.88 39.77 47 4 - A Private 4 48.72 40.82 48 6 - AAA 9 47.52 39.84 49 6 - A Private 5 47.49 36.70 50 8 - A Public 6 47.10 36.92 51 7 - AA 7 45.33 38.37 52 6 - AAAAA 7 45.23 38.88 53 2 - AAAA 9 45.21 35.24 54 3 - AAAAAA 4 44.83 41.68 55 4 - A Public 9 43.37 36.41 56 3 - A Public 8 43.06 33.69 57 1 - A Private 6 42.68 38.30 58 6 - AA 9 42.37 33.50 59 5 - A Public 8 42.18 34.58 60 GISA 1 - AA 3 42.00 36.20 61 5 - AAAA 7 41.02 33.75 62 4 - AA 8 39.61 29.30 63 6 - A Public 6 38.06 32.64 64 3 - AAA 7 35.95 27.26 65 GISA 2 - AAA 5 35.75 26.58 66 GISA 3 - AAA 4 34.12 31.15 67 1 - A Public 7 30.70 27.12 68 7 - A Public 6 23.27 21.16 69 GISA 2 - AA 4 22.22 11.90 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 21.53 15.59

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 10/02 Lincoln County Harlem 27 - 42 15.41 87.0% 0.168 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 44.71 99.6% 0.168 10/02 Westlake Hillgrove 21 - 42 12.85 83.0% 0.190 10/09 Clinch County Charlton County 14 - 18 20.27 92.4% 0.196 11/27 Dublin Terrell County 14 - 12 28.01 96.9% 0.213 09/17 Denmark Shiloh 0 - 7 16.04 87.9% 0.218 11/13 Irwin County Clinch County 0 - 13 12.50 82.4% 0.228 09/25 Denmark Lanier 27 - 38 13.21 83.6% 0.229 11/27 River Ridge Kennesaw Mountain 35 - 34 24.69 95.5% 0.229 09/18 Vidalia Emanuel County Institute 8 - 14 15.72 87.4% 0.235 11/10 Callaway Haralson County 29 - 36 14.94 86.3% 0.236 10/02 Jefferson County Butler 22 - 14 42.76 99.5% 0.238 09/25 Central (Macon) Howard 20 - 37 10.88 79.3% 0.240 11/13 Tiftarea Academy Southland Academy 20 - 44 9.84 77.1% 0.243 10/16 Douglas County Paulding County 20 - 22 18.80 91.1% 0.248

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 97.70 12/18 Grayson Norcross 28 - 0 11.10 79.7% 97.03 12/11 Colquitt County Norcross 7 - 17 4.28 62.9% 95.47 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes 40 - 10 8.16 73.2% 94.90 12/29 Buford Lee County 34 - 31 3.35 60.2% 94.63 10/09 Lee County Warner Robins 27 - 7 1.23 53.8% 94.22 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 1.45 54.4% 92.88 12/18 Lowndes Collins Hill 14 - 31 0.77 52.4% 92.76 12/30 Grayson Collins Hill 38 - 14 15.75 87.5% 92.60 09/18 Grayson Collins Hill 28 - 7 17.48 89.6% 92.07 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 3.32 60.1% 91.82 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta 33 - 21 2.54 57.8% 91.27 12/18 Buford Valdosta 45 - 26 9.62 76.6% 91.22 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 12.43 82.3% 91.00 11/13 Lee County Valdosta 41 - 7 6.27 68.4% 90.91 09/11 Buford North Cobb 14 - 28 8.18 73.3%