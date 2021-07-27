Macon high school football player dies after practice

A 15-year-old football player at Southwest High in Macon died Monday night after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s first mandatory practice, the school’s principal announced Tuesday in a release
Joshua Ivory Jr. died after being taken to a hospital and passed away late Monday, the release said.
“Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal, principal A. Bernard Young stated in the release. “He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family.’'
Bibb County athletic director Barney Hester told WMAZ-TV in Macon that Ivory collapsed before 6 p.m. The station reported that he died in the emergency room at Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.
Football teams have been conditioning all summer, but Monday marked the first date in which teams could require that players attend. In the first five days of practice, practices are limited to two hours, and players may wear no protective football equipment other than helmets and mouth pieces.
Practice in pads begins Monday.
