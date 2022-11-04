List: Toughest schedules in each classification

These are the top 10 teams in each class ranked by strength of schedule as measured by the computer Maxwell Ratings. They don’t factor in out-of-state opponents, so a few teams such as Milton and Benedictine that have taken their lumps from outsiders aren’t getting full credit. The ratings, which allow for cross-class comparisons, reflect the typical strength of a team’s opponent. If Team A’s rating is 10 points higher than Team B, it means that A’s opponents on average would be favored by 10 points against B’s.