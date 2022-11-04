ajc logo
List: Toughest schedules in each classification

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

These are the top 10 teams in each class ranked by strength of schedule as measured by the computer Maxwell Ratings. They don’t factor in out-of-state opponents, so a few teams such as Milton and Benedictine that have taken their lumps from outsiders aren’t getting full credit. The ratings, which allow for cross-class comparisons, reflect the typical strength of a team’s opponent. If Team A’s rating is 10 points higher than Team B, it means that A’s opponents on average would be favored by 10 points against B’s.

Class 7A

80.03 - Lowndes

79.16 - Collins Hill

76.54 - Marietta

74.18 - North Cobb

73.92 - Buford

73.41 - Brookwood

73.04 - Colquitt County

72.66 - Archer

72.57 - Mill Creek

71.34 - Westlake

Class 6A

76.37 - Tift County

73.15 - Lee County

66.36 - Northside (Warner Robins)

64.81 - Thomas County Central

64.13 - Sequoyah

63.43 - Pope

62.67 - Newnan

60.99 - South Paulding

59.40 - Veterans

58.96 - Alexander

Class 5A

64.99 - Warner Robins

62.12 - Jenkins

61.80 - Flowery Branch

57.22 - Clarke Central

56.72 - Calhoun

56.25 - Jones County

54.71 - Dalton

54.28 - Eagle’s Landing

54.24 - Bradwell Institute

53.81 - Jefferson

Class 4A

63.07 - Bainbridge

58.68 - Hapeville Charter

56.44 - Sonoraville

55.94 - Cedartown

54.16 - Trinity Christian

54.10 - Islands

53.07 - Burke County

52.92 - Perry

52.85 - Hardaway

51.87 – Baldwin

Class 3A

75.95 - Cedar Grove

64.97 - Oconee County

60.03 - Sandy Creek

57.88 - Thomasville

56.65 - Monroe Area

54.14 - Carver (Atlanta)

54.00 - Crisp County

52.99 - Peach County

50.65 - Franklin County

50.21 - Stephens County

Class 2A

57.05 - Jeff Davis

55.51 - Sumter County

52.66 - Cook

48.98 - Dodge County

47.37 - Fellowship Christian

47.04 - Fitzgerald

44.17 - Appling County

43.99 - Rockmart

43.28 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

43.25 - Athens Academy

Class A Division I

54.69 - Brooks County

50.72 - Irwin County

50.32 - Rabun County

50.02 - Jefferson County

48.40 - St. Francis

46.05 - Pelham

45.53 - Commerce

45.50 - Prince Avenue Christian

45.14 - Elbert County

42.39 - East Laurens

Class A Division II

46.47 - Christian Heritage

44.98 - Turner County

44.15 - Emanuel County Institute

40.10 - Bowdon

38.22 - Charlton County

37.56 - Atkinson County

36.42 - Dooly County

35.17 - Lanier County

34.61 - Mitchell County

32.54 - Clinch County

GIAA

39.41 - First Presbyterian

36.73 - Tattnall Square

33.84 - Mount de Sales

32.77 - Brookstone

30.17 - Stratford Academy

29.01 - Frederica Academy

25.16 - Brookwood School

25.11 - John Milledge Academy

24.95 - Westfield

23.83 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

