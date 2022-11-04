List: Toughest schedules in each classification

These are the top 10 teams in each class ranked by strength of schedule as measured by the computer Maxwell Ratings. They don’t factor in out-of-state opponents, so a few teams such as Milton and Benedictine that have taken their lumps from outsiders aren’t getting full credit. The ratings, which allow for cross-class comparisons, reflect the typical strength of a team’s opponent. If Team A’s rating is 10 points higher than Team B, it means that A’s opponents on average would be favored by 10 points against B’s.
Class 7A
80.03 - Lowndes
79.16 - Collins Hill
76.54 - Marietta
74.18 - North Cobb
73.92 - Buford
73.41 - Brookwood
73.04 - Colquitt County
72.66 - Archer
72.57 - Mill Creek
71.34 - Westlake
Class 6A
76.37 - Tift County
73.15 - Lee County
66.36 - Northside (Warner Robins)
64.81 - Thomas County Central
64.13 - Sequoyah
63.43 - Pope
62.67 - Newnan
60.99 - South Paulding
59.40 - Veterans
58.96 - Alexander
Class 5A
64.99 - Warner Robins
62.12 - Jenkins
61.80 - Flowery Branch
57.22 - Clarke Central
56.72 - Calhoun
56.25 - Jones County
54.71 - Dalton
54.28 - Eagle’s Landing
54.24 - Bradwell Institute
53.81 - Jefferson
Class 4A
63.07 - Bainbridge
58.68 - Hapeville Charter
56.44 - Sonoraville
55.94 - Cedartown
54.16 - Trinity Christian
54.10 - Islands
53.07 - Burke County
52.92 - Perry
52.85 - Hardaway
51.87 – Baldwin
Class 3A
75.95 - Cedar Grove
64.97 - Oconee County
60.03 - Sandy Creek
57.88 - Thomasville
56.65 - Monroe Area
54.14 - Carver (Atlanta)
54.00 - Crisp County
52.99 - Peach County
50.65 - Franklin County
50.21 - Stephens County
Class 2A
57.05 - Jeff Davis
55.51 - Sumter County
52.66 - Cook
48.98 - Dodge County
47.37 - Fellowship Christian
47.04 - Fitzgerald
44.17 - Appling County
43.99 - Rockmart
43.28 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
43.25 - Athens Academy
Class A Division I
54.69 - Brooks County
50.72 - Irwin County
50.32 - Rabun County
50.02 - Jefferson County
48.40 - St. Francis
46.05 - Pelham
45.53 - Commerce
45.50 - Prince Avenue Christian
45.14 - Elbert County
42.39 - East Laurens
Class A Division II
46.47 - Christian Heritage
44.98 - Turner County
44.15 - Emanuel County Institute
40.10 - Bowdon
38.22 - Charlton County
37.56 - Atkinson County
36.42 - Dooly County
35.17 - Lanier County
34.61 - Mitchell County
32.54 - Clinch County
GIAA
39.41 - First Presbyterian
36.73 - Tattnall Square
33.84 - Mount de Sales
32.77 - Brookstone
30.17 - Stratford Academy
29.01 - Frederica Academy
25.16 - Brookwood School
25.11 - John Milledge Academy
24.95 - Westfield
23.83 - St. Anne-Pacelli
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author