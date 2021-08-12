ajc logo
List: Returning passers with at least 2,500 yards last season

Dec. 11, 2020 - Suwanee, Ga: Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) attempts a pass during their game against Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal game at Collins Hill high school Friday, December 11, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga.. Collins Hill won 21-14. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Dec. 11, 2020 - Suwanee, Ga: Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) attempts a pass during their game against Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal game at Collins Hill high school Friday, December 11, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga.. Collins Hill won 21-14. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
41 minutes ago

Collins Hill senior Sam Horn is the state’s leading returning passer. Below are returnees with more than 2,500 yards passing last season.

3,910 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill

3,197 - R.J. Johnson, Westlake

3,128 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

2,881 - Thomas Castellanos, Ware County

2,858 - Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier

2,770 - Holden Geriner, Benedictine

2,703 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta

2,655 - David Renard, Flowery Branch

2,513 - Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County

2,505 - Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth

2,505 - A.J. Swann, Cherokee

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb
