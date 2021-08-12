List: Returning passers with at least 2,500 yards last season

Collins Hill senior Sam Horn is the state’s leading returning passer. Below are returnees with more than 2,500 yards passing last season.
3,910 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill
3,197 - R.J. Johnson, Westlake
3,128 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
2,881 - Thomas Castellanos, Ware County
2,858 - Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier
2,770 - Holden Geriner, Benedictine
2,703 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta
2,655 - David Renard, Flowery Branch
2,513 - Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County
2,505 - Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth
2,505 - A.J. Swann, Cherokee
