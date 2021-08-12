List: Returning passers with at least 2,500 yards last season

Dec. 11, 2020 - Suwanee, Ga: Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) attempts a pass during their game against Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal game at Collins Hill high school Friday, December 11, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga.. Collins Hill won 21-14. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

