List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division II teams

Among current Class A Division II schools, Clinch County has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
90 - Clinch County
88 - Aquinas
88 - Marion County
86 - Emanuel County Institute
80 - Macon County
76 - Lincoln County
75 - Manchester
71 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
70 - Washington-Wilkes
69 - Mitchell County
68 - Johnson County
67 - Bowdon
65 - Dooly County
63 - Charlton County
61 - Turner County
56 - Christian Heritage
55 - Chattahoochee County
54 - Wilcox County
53 - Miller County
52 - Schley County
