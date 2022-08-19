ajc logo
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division II teams

Clinch County celebrates the Class A public state championship. (Twitter screenshot courtesy of GHSA)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Among current Class A Division II schools, Clinch County has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

90 - Clinch County

88 - Aquinas

88 - Marion County

86 - Emanuel County Institute

80 - Macon County

76 - Lincoln County

75 - Manchester

71 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

70 - Washington-Wilkes

69 - Mitchell County

68 - Johnson County

67 - Bowdon

65 - Dooly County

63 - Charlton County

61 - Turner County

56 - Christian Heritage

55 - Chattahoochee County

54 - Wilcox County

53 - Miller County

52 - Schley County

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

