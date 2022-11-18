ajc logo
List: Longest winning streaks in state history

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

John Milledge Academy, a school playing in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, can set the state record for consecutive victories today. The Trojans play at home against Heritage of Newnan. They’ve won 47 straight games. Here are the teams with 30 or more consecutive victories and the years in which the streaks ended.

47 - John Milledge Acad. (active)

47 - Buford (2004)

46 - Parkview (2003)

44 - Lincoln County (1991)

42 - Buford (2015)

41 - Cartersville (2017)

41 - Sandy Creek (2011)

40 - Rome (2018)

38 - Lincoln County (1978)

37 - ELCA (2018)

37 - West Rome (1984)

37 - Valdosta (1963)

36 - Thomson (1969)

35 – Northside-W.R. (2008)

34 - Southeast Bulloch (1974)

33 - Americus (1976)

32 - Buford (2009)

32 - East Rome (1979)

31 - Morgan County (1960)

30 - Colquitt County (2015)

30 - Washington County (1997)

30 - Valdosta (1958)

