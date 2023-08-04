List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A

Westminster’s Gerry Romberg and Lovett’s Mike Muschamp, coaches of two old Buckhead private schools, are close friends and the longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A. Their teams meet Aug. 18. Retired coach Eric Parker, with 17 years of service at Burke County, had been third in seasons at one school. Here are the longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A.

32 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

19 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett

15 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

14 - Chad Phillips, Starr’s Mill

13 - Danny Britt, Benedictine

13 - Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter

13 - Josh Robinson, NW Whitfield

12 - Chris Smith, Madison County

11 - Jeff Littleton, Bainbridge

10 - Chad Ashley, Hampton

10 - E.K. Slaughter, Heritage (Ringgold)

9 - Tanner Glisson, Troup

8 - Leroy Ryals, Cedar Shoals

8 - Cap Burnett, North Clayton

7 - Jesse Hicks, Baldwin

7 - Todd Winter, Holy Innocents’

7 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee

7 - Kevin Smith, Perry

7 - Denver Pate, Sonoraville

6 - Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff

6 - Paul Carroll, Howard

6 - Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christian

6 - Robert Andrews, Walnut Grove

5 - Nick Davis, Fayette County

5 - Kyle Hockman, New Hampstead

