BreakingNews
AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
ajc logo
X

List: 13 first-year coaches whose teams are unbeaten

Gainesville announced the hiring of former Hoover, Ala., coach Josh Niblett on Dec. 13. Niblett won six state titles at Hoover, a school outside of Birmingham.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gainesville announced the hiring of former Hoover, Ala., coach Josh Niblett on Dec. 13. Niblett won six state titles at Hoover, a school outside of Birmingham.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Thirteen first-year coaches have their teams undefeated after five weeks.

Brunswick: Garrett Grady

Central Gwinnett: Larry Harold

Colquitt Co.: Sean Calhoun

Dutchtown: Niketa Battle

Gainesville: Josh Niblett

Hebron Christian: Jonathan Gess

Houston Co.: Jeremy Edwards

Kell: Bobby May

Lambert: Marc Beach

Lumpkin Co.: Heath Webb

Rabun Co.: Michael Davis

Thomas Co. Central: Justin Rogers

Worth Co.: Jeff Hammond

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences16h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
15h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
13h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
16h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
16h ago
Dom Dwyer (right), forward for Atlanta United, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (left) go for a header during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United: Does possession matter?
2h ago
The Latest
August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Walton's Ayden Jackson (5) scores a touchdown pass over Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Mill Creek won 44-41 over Walton. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Top performances of Week 5: East Coweta’s Tillman accounts for 6 touchdowns
25m ago
4 Questions with Starr’s Mill head coach Chad Phillips
41m ago
Class 5A blog: Chamblee’s 3-1 start signifies good things ahead
19h ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
19h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top