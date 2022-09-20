List: 13 first-year coaches whose teams are unbeaten

Thirteen first-year coaches have their teams undefeated after five weeks.
Brunswick: Garrett Grady
Central Gwinnett: Larry Harold
Colquitt Co.: Sean Calhoun
Dutchtown: Niketa Battle
Gainesville: Josh Niblett
Hebron Christian: Jonathan Gess
Houston Co.: Jeremy Edwards
Kell: Bobby May
Lambert: Marc Beach
Lumpkin Co.: Heath Webb
Rabun Co.: Michael Davis
Thomas Co. Central: Justin Rogers
Worth Co.: Jeff Hammond
