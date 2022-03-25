Johnny Paulk Scholarships Awarded

Seniors Caleb Wall from Carrollton and Lucy Wiegert from Bleckley County are the recipients of the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship, established in 2021 by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association, is based on academic record, conduct on and off the golf course, demonstrated leadership and financial need.
Wall is a four-year member of the varsity team at Carrollton. He said he enjoys playing golf because it “allows him to figure out how good he can be at something that is hard.”
He is active in his church youth group and local Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plays to attend and play golf at West Georgia, major in business and pursue a PGA certification.
Wiegert has been a member of the golf team since she was in the sixth grade. She enjoys golf because of the opportunity to travel and develop close friendships.
She is active in her local and district 4-H programs, as well as student government and FCA at school. She will attend and play golf at Young Harris with a major in sports and recreation studies. Her goal is to manage the business side of a golf club.
Paulk, a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame, was the longtime PGA professional at the Jekyll Island Golf Course. Known as the “Mayor of Jekyll,” Paulk was a lifelong supporter of junior golf and high school golf.
