High school football: State championship scoreboard

Eight high school football state championship games will be played at Center Parc Stadium on the campus of Georgia State University through Saturday.
The finals kicked off with three flag football championships Thursday and finish late Saturday with Collins Hill taking on Milton for the Class 7A title.
In Class A Private Thursday, Trinity Christian scored 14 points in the first five minutes, led 35-0 late in the first half and went on to a 55-28 victory over Prince Avenue to claim the first state championship in the program’s 11-year history.
Trinity Christian, which moved from the Georgia Independent School Association to the Georgia High School Association in 2018, became the first football team from Coweta County to claim a GHSA championship.
Prince Avenue was the No. 1-ranked team and the championship favorite last year, when it rode the arm of state player of the year Brock Vandagriff to the school’s first title. This time, Trinity Christian was the favorite and the top-ranked team, and the Lions made the most of their second chance.
Brooks County defeated Irwin County 56-28 for the Class A public championship.
Hillgrove, Dodge County, Southeast Bulloch won titles in flag football Thursday.
Collins Hill, Class 7A’s No. 1-ranked team, can become the first team in the highest classification to win every game by 15 or more points since Valdosta in 1971. Only five teams in any class have done it. A national title isn’t out of the question. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps and USA Today. Another convocation of Eagles stands in the way, however. Milton, the preseason No. 1 team, enters 13-1 and hasn’t lost since August.
Langston Hughes, a Fairburn school that opened in 2009, is the only first-time finalist. The Class 6A Panthers will take on defending champion Buford, a 13-time winner. Carver-Atlanta, seeking its first title, is making its first appearance since 1967 and will play Cedar Grove in Class 3A. Cedar Grove has won three of the past five titles and beat Carver 17-0 in the regular season.
Buford and Warner Robins can repeat as champs. Warner Robins is in the finals for the fifth consecutive season. Only Buford, Calhoun and Eagle’s Landing Christian had done that previously.
