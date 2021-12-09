High school football: State championship scoreboard

Brooks County defeated Irwin County 56-28 for the Class A public championship.

Hillgrove, Dodge County, Southeast Bulloch won titles in flag football Thursday.

Collins Hill, Class 7A’s No. 1-ranked team, can become the first team in the highest classification to win every game by 15 or more points since Valdosta in 1971. Only five teams in any class have done it. A national title isn’t out of the question. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps and USA Today. Another convocation of Eagles stands in the way, however. Milton, the preseason No. 1 team, enters 13-1 and hasn’t lost since August.

Langston Hughes, a Fairburn school that opened in 2009, is the only first-time finalist. The Class 6A Panthers will take on defending champion Buford, a 13-time winner. Carver-Atlanta, seeking its first title, is making its first appearance since 1967 and will play Cedar Grove in Class 3A. Cedar Grove has won three of the past five titles and beat Carver 17-0 in the regular season.

Buford and Warner Robins can repeat as champs. Warner Robins is in the finals for the fifth consecutive season. Only Buford, Calhoun and Eagle’s Landing Christian had done that previously.

