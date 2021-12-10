Class A Private: Trinity Christian 55, Prince Avenue Christian 28

David Dallas threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Gates on the first play from scrimmage, and Bryce Wilcox returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown four minutes later for a 14-0 lead.

“We’ve played fast all year long,” Trinity coach Kenny Dallas said. “Our kids attack, that’s what they do. We say that greatness cannot fear results. So you’ve just got to go out and attack. If you screw up or you do well, you’ve just got to win the next snap.”

Trinity Christian eventually built the lead to 35-0 in the second quarter with another touchdown reception by Gates (12 yards), another interception return for a touchdown (34 yards by Christian Hanson) and a 15-yard TD catch by Javan Harrison.

Prince Avenue got its first points with six seconds remaining in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Philo to Elijah Dewitt, then closed the gap to 42-28 with a 21-point third quarter. Philo threw touchdown passes to Bailey Stockton (52 yards) and Dewitt (2 yards) and ran 16 yards for a score.

That’s as close as the Wolverines would get, however, as Trinity Christian outscored the Wolverines 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Dallas and Philo have been two of the state’s top quarterbacks this season, coming into the game with a combined 7,845 yards and 89 touchdowns passing.

Dallas, a senior committed to Western Michigan, was 14-of-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and a touchdown in his final high school game. He finished the year with 3,904 yards and 49 touchdowns passing.

Philo, a sophomore, was 39-of-52 for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score but was intercepted four times. He will end the season as the state’s leading passer with 4,539 yards.

“Last year at seven minutes and 48 seconds left, we were within one score of those guys when they separated from us,” Dallas said. “We’ve had a little motto this season, and we’re climbers, so we said 7:48 Climb. That’s what we’ve done every single day, we got up and tried to earn it”

Trinity Christian - 14-21-7-13 - 55

Prince Avenue Christian - 0-7-21-0 - 28

First quarter

T - Aaron Gates 65 pass from David Dallas (Noah Maupin kick), 11:46

T - Bryce Wilcox 34 interception return (Maupin kick), 7:43

Second quarter

T - Gates 12 pass from Dallas (Maupin kick), 7:35

T - Javan Harrison 15 pass from Dallas (Maupin kick), 1:23

T - Christian Hanson 34 interception return (Maupin kick), 1:10

P - Elijah Dewitt 2 pass from Aaron Philo (Bryson Franklin kick), 0:06

Third quarter

T - Wilcox 7 pass from Dallas (Maupin kick), 11:24

P - Bailey Stockton 52 pass from Philo (Franklin kick), 9:48

P - Dewitt 2 pass from Philo (Franklin kick), 3:03

P - Philo 16 run (Franklin kick), 1:04

Fourth quarter

T - Dallas 12 run (Maupin kick), 11:10

T - Maupin 20 field goal, 8:25

T - Maupin 32 field goal, 0:48