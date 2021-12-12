Collins Hill 24, Milton 8

The eight-point output was a season low for Milton.

“We did our job, studied, worked hard and did our thing,” said Collins Hill senior defensive back Roberto Bryant, who had a team-high 11 tackles and a sack.

In the playoffs, Collins Hill outscored Lambert, Pebblebrook, Lowndes, a Grayson that beat them in last year’s final, and Milton a combined 208-19.

In his final high school game before heading to Florida State, Travis Hunter forced a fumble playing defensive back and reeled in a game-high 153 yards on 10 catches, including a 6-yard touchdown reception on a hitch route.

Hunter’s quarterback, Missouri commit Sam Horn, was 22-for-33 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns to an interception. He rushed for another score to account for all three of Collins Hill’s touchdowns..

Hunter missed the Eagles’ final three regular season games and the first round with an ankle injury, but Collins Hill never missed a beat.

“It wasn’t planned but it was a real good experience for my team to get out there and play by themselves,” Hunter said. “That’s how we came out here and won tonight.”

Collins Hill opened the scoring on a Spencer Anderson 10-yard touchdown reception with 4:47 left in the second. Taking possession to start the third, the Eagles used 1:01 of clock to move 80 yards on five plays, with the drive ending on Horn’s 6-yard run to put Collins Hill ahead 14-0.

Hunter’s score came with 1:13 left in the third and Isaac Bonacci kicked 26-yard field goal with 10:27 remaining.

Milton (13-2), which relies on the run, was limited to just 134 yards on 41 carries. UCF commit Jordan McDonald, who came in averaging 166 yards in the playoffs, rushed 17 times for 97 yards. Quarterback and Virginia Tech commit Devin Farrell rushed 21 times for 58 yards.

Milton’s lone touchdown came on Farrell’s 1-yard run. He then completed a pass to Jack Nickel for the 2-point conversion.

Milton’s defense kept the game close in the first half and ultimately held Collins Hill to its lowest point total of the season.

“I love my guys and I love how hard they fought,” said Milton coach Adam Clack, who delivered the program its only title in 2018. “They fought hard all the way down to the end right there, but (Collins Hill) was just the better team tonight.”

Full stats

Collins Hill 0 7 10 7 — 24

Milton 0 0 0 8 — 8

C — Sam Horn 6 run (Isaac Bonacci kick)

C — Travis Hunter 6 pass from Sam Horn (Bonacci kick)

C — Bonacci 26 FG

M — Devin Farrell 1 run (Jack Nickel pass from Farrell)