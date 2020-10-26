X

Maxwell Week 8 summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1176 of 1255 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.71%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.34 points and all game margins within 11.93 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.67

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lowndes5-0108.911Lee County5-196.41
2Colquitt County4-0103.442Valdosta3-293.25
3Grayson6-098.443Richmond Hill6-183.13
4Norcross7-091.554Buford4-182.96
5Brookwood6-088.025Lovejoy6-082.57
6North Gwinnett5-287.676Houston County5-278.83
7Archer3-384.657Carrollton4-177.87
8Milton5-184.478Dacula4-277.86
9Roswell6-084.469Lanier4-174.36
10North Cobb5-183.7910Westlake5-174.22
11Collins Hill5-282.0711Allatoona5-072.79
12Cherokee6-180.9912River Ridge6-071.72
13Parkview5-180.0913Douglas County6-171.54
14East Coweta6-180.0814Kell3-270.22
15Newnan6-079.8915Northside (Warner Robins)3-470.20



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins4-292.921Jefferson6-086.71
2Ware County6-090.162Marist4-081.86
3Blessed Trinity3-087.333Benedictine5-276.53
4Coffee5-281.544Bainbridge3-373.31
5Cartersville6-180.795Flowery Branch4-267.04
6Veterans4-374.886Cedartown4-266.14
7Calhoun5-273.507Hapeville Charter1-363.29
8Wayne County3-471.598Carver (Columbus)5-062.93
9Ola6-071.519Stephenson3-062.40
10Starr's Mill5-170.7810Baldwin3-061.11
11Jones County3-370.3111West Laurens3-359.12
12St. Pius X5-167.9012Cairo1-458.93
13Dutchtown3-365.1913Hardaway5-158.48
14Clarke Central5-265.1114Perry2-458.31
15Harris County4-264.1215Thomas County Central3-357.82



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove4-093.221Fitzgerald7-079.81
2Oconee County7-082.902Rabun County6-171.17
3Appling County6-081.573Callaway4-069.30
4Crisp County5-178.954Thomasville4-367.00
5Greater Atlanta Christian5-176.755Bleckley County6-163.17
6Peach County5-176.616Cook5-261.56
7Pierce County5-176.237Haralson County5-059.37
8Carver (Atlanta)2-466.678Lovett4-258.88
9Rockmart5-166.129Putnam County7-056.15
10Sandy Creek2-265.0910Toombs County5-155.92
11Westminster (Atlanta)3-264.5511Temple5-255.66
12Burke County2-263.0012Dodge County2-355.20
13Hart County2-460.7513Pace Academy3-254.78
14Thomson5-260.1114Vidalia3-254.54
15White County5-259.6215Early County3-254.28



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County5-273.531Prince Avenue Christian6-174.18
2Brooks County6-168.442Fellowship Christian6-070.81
3Dublin5-164.533Eagle's Landing Christian3-369.98
4Metter6-063.814Athens Academy6-167.74
5Macon County5-156.545Christian Heritage5-159.61
6Wilcox County5-256.256North Cobb Christian5-158.00
7Washington-Wilkes5-056.137Wesleyan4-256.76
8Clinch County3-255.828George Walton Academy5-056.70
9Commerce6-155.179Savannah Christian6-156.09
10Turner County5-254.9110Aquinas7-055.76
11Pelham3-151.7311Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-254.96
12McIntosh County Academy4-251.7212Holy Innocents3-450.18
13Taylor County5-148.1713Calvary Day4-350.03
14Chattahoochee County5-047.7414Darlington5-247.93
15Gordon Lee6-146.3915Whitefield Academy4-346.46



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy5-063.931Gatewood School5-136.82
2Bulloch Academy4-141.452Brentwood School4-136.74
3Tiftarea Academy3-140.763Southwest Georgia Academy6-136.53
4Frederica Academy4-237.904Piedmont Academy5-126.99
5Pinewood Christian2-237.445Terrell Academy4-226.06



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0108.9183.213 [2]47.77-14.33
2 [2]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0103.4469.5435 [22]40.04-16.59
3 [3]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA6-098.4476.8810 [8]37.91-13.72
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA5-196.4158.84105 [27]32.47-17.13
5 [2]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA3-293.2594.641 [1]33.64-12.79
6 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA4-093.2265.2258 [6]32.75-13.65
7 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA4-292.9282.194 [1]36.99-9.12
8 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA7-091.5558.58107 [36]35.58-9.16
9 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA6-090.1672.6920 [3]34.99-8.36
10 [5]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-088.0271.6523 [16]37.65-3.56
11 [6]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-287.6779.225 [3]29.86-11.00
12 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA3-087.3371.2325 [4]33.46-7.06
13 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA6-086.7161.5682 [7]30.41-9.48
14 [7]Archer7 - AAAAAAA3-384.6577.646 [4]28.53-9.31
15 [8]Milton5 - AAAAAAA5-184.4770.0833 [20]28.80-8.85
16 [9]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-084.4659.29100 [35]31.38-6.27
17 [10]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA5-183.7971.4224 [17]29.06-7.93
18 [3]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA6-183.1362.6875 [16]31.51-4.81
19 [4]Buford8 - AAAAAA4-182.9663.5367 [14]29.61-6.54
20 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA7-082.9058.22110 [10]27.60-8.49
21 [5]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-082.5754.96140 [40]26.16-9.60
22 [11]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA5-282.0774.0217 [14]28.37-6.89
23 [2]Marist6 - AAAA4-081.8651.44173 [21]26.37-8.68
24 [3]Appling County1 - AAA6-081.5751.80171 [18]28.61-6.14
25 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA5-281.5464.7060 [8]28.55-6.18
26 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA6-180.9968.4941 [25]28.38-5.80
27 [5]Cartersville7 - AAAAA6-180.7960.4988 [15]28.01-5.97
28 [13]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-180.0966.8347 [27]30.57-2.71
29 [14]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA6-180.0865.7855 [30]29.98-3.29
30 [15]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA6-079.8956.69127 [37]29.93-3.14
31 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA7-079.8157.01121 [2]26.77-6.24
32 [16]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-479.5285.802 [1]24.51-8.20
33 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA5-178.9566.7150 [3]24.64-7.50
34 [6]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-278.8372.4921 [3]24.45-7.57
35 [17]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-277.9276.5811 [9]28.06-3.05
36 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA4-177.8764.4962 [12]30.69-0.37
37 [8]Dacula8 - AAAAAA4-277.8667.9043 [7]29.01-2.04
38 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA5-176.7566.3152 [5]26.15-3.79
39 [6]Peach County2 - AAA5-176.6154.71144 [15]25.27-4.52
40 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA5-276.5366.8446 [4]29.29-0.43
41 [7]Pierce County1 - AAA5-176.2358.02113 [11]25.11-4.31
42 [18]Walton3 - AAAAAAA3-376.1374.1115 [12]25.20-4.11
43 [6]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-374.8870.1831 [6]22.57-5.50
44 [9]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-174.3665.6456 [9]26.16-1.39
45 [10]Westlake4 - AAAAAA5-174.2260.8386 [22]26.53-0.89
46 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private6-174.1851.31175 [3]29.321.95
47 [19]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-473.6474.8314 [11]25.48-1.35
48 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public5-273.5354.88142 [2]24.01-2.71
49 [7]Calhoun7 - AAAAA5-273.5058.85104 [21]25.24-1.45
50 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA3-373.3171.1926 [1]24.19-2.30
51 [11]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA5-072.7941.43287 [54]21.62-4.36
52 [20]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-371.8471.1327 [18]23.51-1.52
53 [12]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA6-071.7255.03138 [38]25.120.21
54 [8]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-471.5970.0832 [7]22.39-2.39
55 [13]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA6-171.5458.55108 [29]20.69-4.04
56 [9]Ola4 - AAAAA6-071.5153.82153 [29]25.380.68
57 [21]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA3-371.2770.6529 [19]24.07-0.40
58 [2]Rabun County8 - AA6-171.1756.22130 [3]27.593.23
59 [22]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-271.1269.0536 [23]20.63-3.68
60 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private6-070.8138.36323 [24]23.14-0.86
61 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA5-170.7859.10102 [20]19.02-4.96
62 [23]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-270.5161.3284 [33]22.08-1.63
63 [11]Jones County4 - AAAAA3-370.3170.2330 [5]24.861.36
64 [14]Kell6 - AAAAAA3-270.2253.53157 [42]27.213.80
65 [15]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-470.2075.3612 [2]21.85-1.54
66 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private3-369.9862.7174 [1]22.80-0.37
67 [24]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-369.8277.637 [5]21.54-1.47
68 [16]Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-269.6960.0493 [23]23.160.28
69 [25]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-169.6355.52135 [38]26.703.88
70 [26]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-369.6271.8622 [15]22.61-0.20
71 [17]Rome5 - AAAAAA4-369.4168.5240 [5]20.17-2.43
72 [18]Hughes4 - AAAAAA5-169.3456.87124 [35]22.14-0.39
73 [3]Callaway5 - AA4-069.3053.87151 [5]21.54-0.95
74 [27]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA3-369.2866.7449 [28]20.54-1.93
75 [28]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-468.6769.9634 [21]25.483.62
76 [19]Creekview7 - AAAAAA4-268.6362.4677 [17]18.29-3.53
77 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public6-168.4456.14131 [1]23.161.53
78 [12]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA5-167.9053.64156 [31]24.072.97
79 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private6-167.7446.84220 [8]19.53-1.39
80 [29]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA4-267.3660.0991 [34]24.353.80
81 [20]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-267.3258.84106 [28]21.100.59
82 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA4-267.0463.2270 [6]22.902.67
83 [4]Thomasville1 - AA4-367.0063.4568 [1]21.531.33
84 [8]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-466.6772.8819 [1]22.272.41
85 [21]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-266.5252.54164 [44]25.495.78
86 [6]Cedartown7 - AAAA4-266.1455.05137 [17]18.87-0.45
87 [9]Rockmart6 - AAA5-166.1247.08219 [31]23.884.56
88 [30]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-465.3274.1116 [13]20.001.49
89 [31]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-365.2466.0053 [29]16.90-1.53
90 [13]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA3-365.1959.8096 [17]16.92-1.46
91 [14]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA5-265.1157.55117 [26]20.752.45
92 [10]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-265.0963.8766 [8]19.080.80
93 [32]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-564.7877.598 [6]19.921.96
94 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-164.6961.7579 [19]20.412.53
95 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-264.5563.0173 [9]18.470.73
96 [3]Dublin4 - A Public5-164.5345.10242 [10]22.654.93
97 [23]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-264.3064.6261 [11]19.031.54
98 [15]Harris County2 - AAAAA4-264.1261.3185 [13]18.421.10
99 [33]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-264.0062.6676 [32]20.693.50
100 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA5-063.9338.73320 [3]19.552.43
101 [4]Metter3 - A Public6-063.8133.08369 [39]18.181.18
102 [7]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-363.2971.0428 [2]19.032.55
103 [5]Bleckley County3 - AA6-163.1749.83188 [11]20.944.58
104 [12]Burke County4 - AAA2-263.0050.67178 [20]22.286.09
105 [34]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-562.9475.2013 [10]22.806.67
106 [8]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA5-062.9319.94426 [54]21.755.63
107 [16]Cass7 - AAAAA6-162.9054.08148 [28]17.581.49
108 [9]Stephenson6 - AAAA3-062.4041.25288 [38]16.440.85
109 [24]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA4-361.9157.03120 [32]19.224.11
110 [6]Cook1 - AA5-261.5646.79221 [16]17.212.46
111 [17]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA2-361.5659.4699 [19]19.134.38
112 [10]Baldwin4 - AAAA3-061.1148.44203 [26]19.945.64
113 [13]Hart County8 - AAA2-460.7566.9844 [2]20.426.48
114 [14]Thomson4 - AAA5-260.1149.18194 [24]19.696.39
115 [25]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-259.7547.95209 [50]17.794.85
116 [15]White County7 - AAA5-259.6248.62200 [27]20.647.83
117 [5]Christian Heritage7 - A Private5-159.6139.42308 [21]19.987.18
118 [7]Haralson County5 - AA5-059.3738.98316 [32]17.975.41
119 [16]Dawson County7 - AAA3-359.2756.27129 [13]19.907.44
120 [11]West Laurens4 - AAAA3-359.1257.51118 [12]15.493.18
121 [26]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-459.0561.9178 [18]16.994.74
122 [12]Cairo1 - AAAA1-458.9365.8954 [5]16.844.72
123 [8]Lovett6 - AA4-258.8847.85210 [15]15.863.80
124 [17]Monroe Area8 - AAA6-158.6344.16249 [36]17.045.22
125 [18]Creekside3 - AAAAA1-258.6363.1372 [11]15.914.09
126 [19]Griffin2 - AAAAA4-358.5560.6687 [14]18.106.36
127 [27]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-458.5063.3869 [15]18.366.66
128 [13]Hardaway2 - AAAA5-158.4832.06376 [48]16.544.87
129 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA5-158.4450.25184 [21]17.666.03
130 [14]Perry4 - AAAA2-458.3159.8395 [10]16.725.22
131 [6]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private5-158.0044.34248 [12]18.056.86
132 [20]Eastside8 - AAAAA5-257.8244.03250 [41]17.726.71
133 [15]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-357.8253.86152 [18]17.686.67
134 [28]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-557.6665.1659 [10]17.696.84
135 [35]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-556.8965.4957 [31]17.737.65
136 [7]Wesleyan5 - A Private4-256.7650.10186 [4]16.006.04
137 [8]George Walton Academy8 - A Private5-056.7040.92291 [18]16.336.45
138 [21]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA5-156.6642.05272 [43]18.198.33
139 [36]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-256.6450.25183 [43]17.217.39
140 [5]Macon County5 - A Public5-156.5440.33296 [19]16.186.45
141 [37]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-656.4077.269 [7]14.785.19
142 [38]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-356.3254.39146 [40]16.907.39
143 [19]Richmond Academy4 - AAA6-156.2941.23289 [46]15.746.26
144 [6]Wilcox County4 - A Public5-256.2547.16218 [5]15.836.39
145 [29]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA2-356.2158.85103 [26]15.145.74
146 [39]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-156.1953.96150 [41]17.307.92
147 [16]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-356.1855.57134 [16]15.386.01
148 [9]Putnam County4 - AA7-056.1528.58396 [47]15.005.66
149 [22]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-456.1357.97114 [25]18.959.63
150 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-056.1330.34386 [43]17.428.10
151 [9]Savannah Christian3 - A Private6-156.0940.28297 [19]16.837.54
152 [23]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-455.9860.3889 [16]16.987.80
153 [10]Toombs County2 - AA5-155.9243.23262 [24]16.076.95
154 [30]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-355.9056.81125 [36]15.846.75
155 [24]Northgate2 - AAAAA2-455.8761.4783 [12]17.208.14
156 [8]Clinch County2 - A Public3-255.8246.77223 [6]15.506.49
157 [10]Aquinas3 - A Private7-055.7632.60371 [31]19.4010.44
158 [11]Temple5 - AA5-255.6649.13195 [12]14.585.73
159 [31]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-555.6068.4042 [6]15.386.59
160 [12]Dodge County3 - AA2-355.2052.65163 [8]16.197.80
161 [9]Commerce8 - A Public6-155.1733.79365 [37]18.3710.01
162 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private5-254.9645.60234 [10]13.235.08
163 [10]Turner County2 - A Public5-254.9146.26228 [7]15.677.57
164 [13]Pace Academy6 - AA3-254.7845.15241 [20]12.584.61
165 [25]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA2-254.6954.95141 [27]13.585.70
166 [20]Stephens County8 - AAA4-354.6451.07176 [19]15.777.94
167 [14]Vidalia2 - AA3-254.5446.46227 [17]14.646.91
168 [17]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-454.5268.7439 [3]12.304.59
169 [18]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-254.5149.31192 [24]17.529.82
170 [19]North Oconee8 - AAAA2-554.4360.2590 [8]19.4311.81
171 [32]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-354.2859.9994 [24]13.445.97
172 [15]Early County1 - AA3-254.2854.08149 [4]15.337.86
173 [16]Washington County3 - AA3-354.2352.40167 [9]14.386.96
174 [17]Fannin County7 - AA5-054.2131.10384 [44]16.939.52
175 [21]Franklin County8 - AAA6-154.1836.97336 [52]15.167.79
176 [20]New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-054.1825.00411 [53]15.107.73
177 [26]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA4-053.9132.19375 [55]11.414.32
178 [21]Islands3 - AAAA4-053.7630.07388 [49]14.837.88
179 [18]Swainsboro2 - AA3-353.0953.69154 [6]13.827.54
180 [33]Evans3 - AAAAAA4-252.7838.14325 [55]12.997.01
181 [34]Pope6 - AAAAAA3-352.7754.68145 [41]14.448.48
182 [22]Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-352.7449.36191 [23]16.7810.85
183 [19]Jefferson County4 - AA3-252.7238.96318 [34]13.207.28
184 [35]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-552.5766.7448 [8]14.048.28
185 [20]Northeast3 - AA4-152.3743.29261 [23]14.599.03
186 [36]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-352.0757.00122 [33]17.2311.97
187 [27]New Manchester6 - AAAAA3-351.7853.69155 [30]13.478.50
188 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-551.7566.9445 [26]18.4513.51
189 [11]Pelham1 - A Public3-151.7331.71379 [41]14.279.35
190 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-251.7242.46267 [14]13.448.53
191 [22]Jenkins3 - AAAA2-251.5334.77359 [46]12.477.75
192 [21]Bremen5 - AA4-251.3244.48247 [21]14.9010.39
193 [23]North Murray6 - AAA3-251.2545.31238 [35]15.0910.65
194 [24]Jackson2 - AAA3-251.2048.65199 [26]14.8210.43
195 [25]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA6-051.1822.11419 [57]13.689.32
196 [23]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-251.1643.67256 [32]14.219.86
197 [37]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-651.1168.9338 [4]14.6410.34
198 [38]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-450.9657.24119 [31]14.019.86
199 [24]Howard4 - AAAA2-350.6656.75126 [13]13.279.42
200 [39]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-350.4851.54172 [46]10.847.16
201 [26]Morgan County4 - AAA3-350.4347.19216 [30]10.687.06
202 [28]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA5-250.3441.86279 [46]13.8110.29
203 [25]Troup2 - AAAA4-350.2436.79339 [43]13.019.58
204 [27]Mary Persons2 - AAA3-450.2452.07169 [17]14.1710.74
205 [29]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-150.2240.04299 [48]13.9610.55
206 [12]Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-450.1849.21193 [5]13.249.87
207 [30]Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-450.0550.35182 [35]11.938.69
208 [13]Calvary Day3 - A Private4-350.0348.43204 [6]13.6110.39
209 [22]Heard County5 - AA4-349.9950.64179 [10]15.0911.90
210 [31]Loganville8 - AAAAA2-449.9152.44166 [34]9.596.49
211 [32]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-449.7764.1365 [9]13.2410.28
212 [40]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA2-449.7656.96123 [34]13.2710.32
213 [28]Adairsville6 - AAA4-249.6741.62284 [45]13.2310.36
214 [23]Jeff Davis2 - AA5-149.1234.35362 [41]13.0910.79
215 [33]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-049.1125.77406 [57]10.938.62
216 [26]Westover1 - AAAA1-249.1149.46190 [23]11.839.53
217 [34]Decatur5 - AAAAA3-049.0638.56321 [50]11.228.97
218 [29]Douglass5 - AAA0-548.9566.4951 [4]10.758.62
219 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-348.5248.41205 [27]10.488.77
220 [24]Worth County1 - AA3-448.4553.12158 [7]13.5611.92
221 [35]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-348.2650.15185 [36]12.4010.95
222 [13]Taylor County5 - A Public5-148.1723.37416 [49]15.6814.32
223 [41]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †1-148.1647.20215 [51]11.069.71
224 [14]Darlington7 - A Private5-247.9335.64352 [28]12.2111.09
225 [14]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public5-047.7427.53400 [46]10.319.38
226 [36]M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-347.6958.18111 [23]10.069.18
227 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA4-347.5646.21229 [18]11.0510.30
228 [30]Windsor Forest3 - AAA3-147.4837.83330 [51]8.467.79
229 [28]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-247.3548.92198 [25]10.5810.04
230 [29]Mays6 - AAAA3-447.3247.84211 [28]14.5714.06
231 [26]Washington6 - AA4-247.0334.61360 [40]12.4312.21
232 [42]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-146.9344.51246 [53]11.1211.00
233 [31]North Hall7 - AAA4-346.8939.91304 [48]13.5713.49
234 [27]Pepperell7 - AA2-446.7648.59201 [13]12.0312.08
235 [32]Ringgold6 - AAA4-346.6242.65266 [41]12.3112.50
236 [33]Liberty County3 - AAA2-246.4645.59235 [34]10.2510.60
237 [15]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-346.4643.68255 [14]10.7611.11
238 [15]Gordon Lee6 - A Public6-146.3929.56392 [45]12.9313.35
239 [37]Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-346.1341.94274 [44]9.119.78
240 [16]Johnson County4 - A Public5-146.0433.50368 [38]9.2910.06
241 [17]Mitchell County1 - A Public1-346.0349.10196 [3]13.6614.44
242 [16]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private4-345.9542.00273 [15]13.3014.16
243 [17]Stratford Academy1 - A Private3-245.9244.03251 [13]9.5910.49
244 [18]Lanier County2 - A Public3-245.9144.89243 [11]10.0710.97
245 [30]Luella5 - AAAA5-245.8839.72306 [40]9.0810.01
246 [31]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-245.8137.97328 [42]10.3411.34
247 [28]Union County8 - AA3-245.4639.92303 [30]10.1111.46
248 [32]LaGrange2 - AAAA4-245.2835.73349 [44]12.0313.55
249 [43]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-545.2554.99139 [39]8.9410.50
250 [38]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-345.1872.9718 [2]9.7011.33
251 [44]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA2-445.1549.97187 [49]11.3913.05
252 [41]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA4-244.8337.34333 [45]12.2714.25
253 [18]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-444.6754.38147 [2]9.3311.48
254 [34]Salem5 - AAA †1-144.5164.2464 [7]10.5512.85
255 [19]Marion County5 - A Public3-344.3142.74265 [13]8.5911.09
256 [19]Mount de Sales1 - A Private3-344.0647.18217 [7]9.1211.86
257 [33]Fayette County5 - AAAA5-144.0629.95390 [50]8.0810.84
258 [39]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-443.8043.46259 [42]8.5411.55
259 [20]Bowdon6 - A Public3-443.6345.37236 [8]8.8111.98
260 [40]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-743.6363.1971 [10]12.9216.10
261 [35]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-243.6038.00327 [50]8.3711.58
262 [29]Lamar County3 - AA3-442.9739.03314 [31]9.7313.57
263 [20]First Presbyterian1 - A Private3-342.8938.87319 [23]8.1912.11
264 [30]Model7 - AA4-242.5136.37344 [38]6.4610.75
265 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA3-342.4641.73283 [44]11.6616.00
266 [21]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-341.8242.38269 [15]7.9412.93
267 [45]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-441.5959.4998 [25]8.9714.19
268 [41]Northview5 - AAAAA2-341.5247.27214 [38]10.9316.22
269 [34]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-541.4760.0692 [9]8.9614.30
270 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA4-141.4527.48401 [7]9.2214.58
271 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-541.4255.29136 [39]7.5712.96
272 [21]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private3-341.4239.96302 [20]10.2515.64
273 [22]Schley County5 - A Public3-341.3641.61285 [18]6.4811.93
274 [37]Harlem4 - AAA2-541.2046.63224 [33]9.8915.49
275 [35]Madison County8 - AAAA1-541.1151.32174 [22]6.6112.31
276 [36]Monroe1 - AAAA0-340.9156.37128 [14]8.1314.03
277 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA3-140.7640.00300 [1]9.6715.73
278 [37]East Hall8 - AAAA4-140.7029.08394 [51]12.1818.29
279 [23]Charlton County2 - A Public3-340.6639.40309 [22]8.6914.84
280 [42]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA2-440.5552.93160 [32]9.3515.61
281 [43]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA3-440.5036.94337 [51]9.4115.72
282 [38]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-640.4557.65116 [12]6.8413.20
283 [31]Columbia6 - AA3-140.1925.31410 [51]6.3512.97
284 [24]Lincoln County8 - A Public4-240.1736.53343 [32]7.9614.60
285 [25]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-440.0448.03207 [4]7.8014.57
286 [44]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-640.0359.7297 [18]5.7912.57
287 [26]Hancock Central7 - A Public3-039.8920.72423 [53]7.8714.78
288 [46]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-439.8253.07159 [43]5.7512.74
289 [27]Montgomery County4 - A Public4-239.7134.00364 [36]8.7015.80
290 [28]Claxton3 - A Public2-339.6645.35237 [9]8.0615.21
291 [47]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-539.6461.6181 [21]9.2616.43
292 [45]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-439.5058.51109 [22]8.1015.41
293 [38]Spalding4 - AAAA1-539.3055.61133 [15]5.6413.15
294 [29]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-239.2931.36382 [42]11.3018.82
295 [43]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-439.2548.03206 [44]7.5415.10
296 [46]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-139.1528.56397 [56]6.3614.02
297 [32]Elbert County8 - AA1-439.0248.52202 [14]7.2515.04
298 [33]Chattooga7 - AA2-338.8040.87292 [27]8.0216.02
299 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-338.7935.40355 [53]8.3016.32
300 [48]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-638.7458.15112 [24]6.2314.30
301 [22]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-238.6629.84391 [34]6.0114.16
302 [48]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-538.4250.59180 [48]5.5513.93
303 [34]Bacon County2 - AA4-338.1732.66370 [42]8.4217.06
304 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA4-237.9026.40405 [9]5.6914.60
305 [49]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-537.8761.7480 [20]7.6616.60
306 [39]Pickens7 - AAAA2-437.7346.15230 [30]5.8114.88
307 [30]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public2-237.6139.43307 [21]8.8318.03
308 [50]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-637.4964.3463 [13]5.4114.73
309 [5]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA2-237.4434.96358 [4]9.6218.98
310 [31]Screven County3 - A Public3-337.3638.43322 [24]6.8416.28
311 [32]Dooly County4 - A Public1-237.1644.62245 [12]5.4915.14
312 [39]Gilmer7 - AAA3-336.9034.11363 [54]4.1214.03
313 [40]Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-336.8942.41268 [36]2.0611.98
314 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA5-136.8224.05413 [3]3.8613.85
315 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA4-136.7420.06425 [7]7.6817.75
316 [40]Hephzibah4 - AAA1-336.6843.48258 [40]6.9917.12
317 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA6-136.537.92439 [10]13.2923.56
318 [51]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-636.4652.37168 [45]4.8315.18
319 [23]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private2-336.4341.55286 [17]8.2718.65
320 [52]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-436.2957.85115 [30]5.2515.77
321 [41]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-336.2859.11101 [11]4.8615.40
322 [33]Telfair County4 - A Public3-436.0737.06334 [29]5.9316.67
323 [34]Manchester5 - A Public2-535.9237.87329 [27]4.1815.08
324 [41]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-435.8043.98252 [37]8.6619.67
325 [24]Pacelli4 - A Private5-035.4614.88433 [37]4.1115.46
326 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private3-335.4033.60367 [30]6.8318.24
327 [49]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-634.7252.50165 [33]7.6519.74
328 [6]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA4-034.576.17440 [13]7.4619.70
329 [50]Drew3 - AAAAA1-434.3948.02208 [37]0.3312.76
330 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private4-334.0931.47380 [33]5.4518.17
331 [42]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.3152.78161 [19]3.9817.47
332 [43]Shaw2 - AAAA1-533.2143.41260 [33]3.4517.06
333 [35]Monticello3 - AA2-533.1643.88253 [22]5.3218.97
334 [42]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-533.0847.65212 [28]4.4218.15
335 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-233.0430.18387 [46]5.8019.56
336 [43]Redan5 - AAA2-233.0146.78222 [32]6.3420.14
337 [27]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-632.9345.30239 [11]1.7515.63
338 [35]Warren County7 - A Public4-232.3823.00417 [50]2.9317.36
339 [53]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-532.2046.14231 [52]2.7117.32
340 [44]Murray County6 - AAA3-432.0935.86346 [53]4.5519.28
341 [7]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA4-0-131.7318.87429 [11]5.4220.50
342 [8]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA4-231.3226.62404 [8]5.3920.88
343 [28]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-431.2632.29373 [32]2.2217.77
344 [37]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA4-331.0425.54407 [49]0.9816.75
345 [45]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-230.9331.37381 [55]3.1219.00
346 [46]East Jackson8 - AAA1-530.8552.73162 [16]7.5723.53
347 [44]Hampton5 - AAAA1-530.7451.88170 [20]2.5418.61
348 [38]Laney4 - AA3-330.3127.75399 [48]-1.2515.24
349 [47]West Hall7 - AAA2-530.0839.26311 [49]0.6417.36
350 [45]Rutland4 - AAAA1-530.0242.96264 [35]3.3920.17
351 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-230.0226.80403 [36]2.2519.04
352 [39]Coosa7 - AA3-329.9735.74348 [39]2.3919.23
353 [48]Pike County2 - AAA0-529.8654.75143 [14]2.8019.75
354 [40]East Laurens2 - AA3-229.7424.99412 [52]1.7318.80
355 [36]Trion6 - A Public2-429.6429.96389 [44]5.3222.49
356 [37]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-529.6335.53354 [33]1.5018.68
357 [38]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-129.5317.86431 [56]3.3820.65
358 [51]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †2-129.1633.78366 [54]1.9619.61
359 [54]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-628.8855.67132 [37]4.6522.58
360 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-328.8235.64351 [52]4.3422.32
361 [46]McDonough5 - AAAA1-528.6643.11263 [34]1.1419.29
362 [39]Social Circle8 - A Public2-528.4941.91276 [16]3.7122.03
363 [41]Berrien1 - AA2-528.4545.24240 [19]3.5521.90
364 [53]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-728.4345.83232 [39]4.5022.89
365 [49]Beach3 - AAA1-328.2843.54257 [39]1.8520.37
366 [54]Grady6 - AAAAA1-628.2839.79305 [49]0.1518.68
367 [42]Therrell6 - AA1-527.9241.82281 [26]3.7822.67
368 [40]Miller County1 - A Public2-527.7832.05377 [40]0.7119.73
369 [4]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA5-126.9910.05436 [9]2.4122.23
370 [50]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-526.8243.83254 [38]-0.9119.08
371 [47]Columbus2 - AAAA2-526.6535.62353 [45]5.9626.12
372 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-426.5839.02315 [2]2.5322.76
373 [48]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-626.4444.79244 [31]3.6524.01
374 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-226.2328.46398 [35]-1.7118.87
375 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-426.1469.0437 [24]-0.3520.32
376 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-426.0836.68340 [36]2.1922.93
377 [5]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA4-226.0629.53393 [1]0.4321.17
378 [44]Banks County8 - AA1-626.0641.83280 [25]-1.5619.20
379 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-525.3035.69350 [27]1.5623.07
380 [45]Gordon Central7 - AA1-424.5040.73293 [28]-1.3420.97
381 [41]Terrell County1 - A Public3-224.2511.80434 [58]-2.3920.16
382 [32]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-424.2335.80347 [26]-1.3321.26
383 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-523.5450.41181 [42]0.6523.92
384 [42]Seminole County1 - A Public3-322.7623.58414 [47]-2.5221.53
385 [43]Treutlen4 - A Public1-522.7036.53342 [31]-0.1623.94
386 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-522.5250.70177 [47]0.7024.98
387 [44]Jenkins County3 - A Public1-521.9439.98301 [20]-4.4320.44
388 [51]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-621.8842.35270 [42]-0.2824.65
389 [46]Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-521.7936.65341 [37]-2.7622.26
390 [47]Towers6 - AA1-221.7230.78385 [45]-3.0822.02
391 [48]Dade County7 - AA1-520.9738.97317 [33]2.3428.18
392 [6]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-3-120.7022.84418 [4]-2.0424.06
393 [52]Brantley County1 - AAA0-719.7849.60189 [22]-3.7423.29
394 [45]Greenville5 - A Public1-519.0937.61331 [28]0.8328.55
395 [49]Butler4 - AA2-418.6925.44408 [50]-5.1622.96
396 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-718.6641.79282 [16]-2.5625.59
397 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-618.6246.48226 [9]0.5628.74
398 [7]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA5-218.3810.83435 [8]-5.4522.98
399 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA0-618.2632.32372 [5]-7.1421.41
400 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-417.6936.33345 [56]-4.6424.48
401 [46]Georgia Military College7 - A Public4-317.6921.58420 [51]-4.3324.79
402 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-617.2139.15312 [22]-5.0324.56
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-616.6335.16357 [29]-5.4224.77
404 [47]Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-416.5435.30356 [34]-6.5623.71
405 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-415.4727.33402 [52]-4.5526.79
406 [53]Savannah3 - AAA0-414.6840.22298 [47]-5.1626.97
407 [50]Josey4 - AA1-414.4231.79378 [43]-5.1027.29
408 [50]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-713.5540.64294 [39]-8.2724.98
409 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-713.4142.08271 [43]-5.1328.28
410 [48]Towns County8 - A Public2-413.2520.83422 [52]-6.2427.32
411 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-413.0220.62424 [6]-3.9029.88
412 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-612.7232.26374 [47]-4.3629.73
413 [49]Portal3 - A Public0-612.2038.21324 [25]-6.3828.23
414 [50]Armuchee6 - A Public2-312.1518.50430 [55]-9.9024.77
415 [51]Greene County8 - A Public0-512.0841.90277 [17]-5.1229.61
416 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-510.4336.83338 [25]-4.7031.68
417 [55]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-610.2541.92275 [45]-6.5929.97
418 [55]Groves3 - AAA0-49.5647.60213 [29]-7.9829.28
419 [52]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-39.5439.07313 [41]-7.1630.12
420 [56]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-78.2249.06197 [25]-10.5028.09
421 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-47.8525.31409 [2]-6.8232.14
422 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA0-75.6541.87278 [37]-11.6129.55
423 [51]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-54.8740.34295 [29]-8.7633.18
424 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-44.6816.80432 [57]-8.3433.79
425 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-44.6019.39428 [10]-7.9234.29
426 [52]McNair6 - AA0-44.5837.43332 [35]-11.7930.44
427 [56]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-64.3141.14290 [47]-7.5134.99
428 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-73.8545.66233 [40]-6.9136.05
429 [53]Bryan County3 - A Public0-43.3734.38361 [35]-7.5835.86
430 [12]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-52.3328.75395 [6]-8.9735.51
431 [13]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA1-3-11.859.18437 [12]-18.6826.28
432 [54]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-21.5723.51415 [48]-10.0635.17
433 [55]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-40.6719.58427 [54]-12.2933.85
434 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-60.0946.57225 [29]-9.0537.66
435 [56]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-6-1.2736.97335 [30]-11.6936.39
436 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-5-1.898.61438 [59]-11.9136.78
437 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-6-3.5839.27310 [23]-13.2237.17
438 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-6-6.4631.28383 [56]-14.7038.57
439 [59]Crawford County7 - A Public0-7-9.1238.08326 [26]-14.3941.54
440 [60]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †3-5-10.78-1.66442 [60]-22.0335.56
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-4-15.735.25441 [11]-18.9443.60
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-4-17.7520.94421 [5]-12.0452.52
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-39.77-10.78444 [58]-22.4564.13
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-3-47.79-8.81443 [61]-36.7857.82



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA497.7888.50
21 - AAAAAA490.0184.67
34 - AAAAAAA587.3180.58
41 - AAAAA586.7882.22
58 - AAAAAAA579.7374.05
65 - AAAAAAA678.0172.14
73 - AAAAAAA676.5172.46
87 - AAAAA673.3864.55
92 - AAAAAAA573.3366.33
105 - AAA770.6664.03
118 - AAAAAA770.4363.64
126 - AAAAAAA769.9466.91
135 - AAAAAA869.2864.42
144 - AAAAAA666.5362.93
153 - AAAA464.8659.00
167 - AAAAAAA764.8351.67
178 - AAA664.8056.99
181 - AA664.3556.59
192 - AAAAAA763.4755.27
204 - AAAAA863.3858.01
217 - AAAAAA863.1557.89
222 - AAA862.9354.81
238 - AAAA762.8052.99
248 - A Private561.1051.39
255 - AA561.0057.13
262 - A Public760.4654.19
276 - AAAA760.1749.81
282 - AAAAA759.2452.37
291 - AAAA659.0452.72
301 - AAA557.9542.57
316 - AAAAAA957.9048.95
324 - AAAA755.6950.67
332 - A Private355.3445.03
348 - AA454.4445.42
353 - A Private453.4149.58
364 - AAA753.0745.13
373 - AA752.6046.74
387 - AAAA751.9644.61
398 - AAAAA851.6643.94
403 - AAAAA851.2344.20
412 - AA651.1646.76
427 - A Private550.7943.02
437 - AAA749.0839.64
445 - A Private549.0343.24
456 - AAA948.8342.66
464 - A Public947.8241.26
475 - AAAAA747.2247.02
483 - AAAAAA446.5340.76
496 - A Private546.5035.78
506 - AA945.1337.30
516 - AAAAA744.4937.67
525 - A Public844.4136.19
53GISA 4 - AAA444.3433.71
542 - AAAA943.8133.11
553 - A Public843.3533.98
568 - A Public643.1634.21
577 - AA742.7336.82
584 - A Private442.6135.76
591 - A Private641.4638.02
605 - AAAA739.7034.57
616 - A Public638.6633.16
623 - AAA738.4531.57
634 - AA837.5628.75
64GISA 1 - AA336.3833.52
65GISA 3 - AAA433.6429.23
66GISA 2 - AAA533.1624.19
671 - A Public728.8124.69
68GISA 2 - AA423.6713.17
697 - A Public618.4217.01
70GISA 4 - AA415.669.09

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 644.2199.4%0.181
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1225.4295.0%0.259
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1816.8387.5%0.265
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 379.4574.9%0.287
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 712.4580.8%0.299
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1435.7098.4%0.305
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2215.5985.8%0.314
10/16White CountyNorth Hall31 - 3414.4084.1%0.317
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1411.0578.2%0.334
09/25BowdonHeritage School14 - 924.7594.6%0.338
09/11DublinDodge County20 - 337.6670.8%0.343
09/25CartersvilleCreekside21 - 1820.4891.4%0.343
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3220.0091.0%0.349
10/23Chapel HillGrady19 - 1423.7294.0%0.351
10/09Pace AcademySouth Atlanta14 - 228.8873.6%0.353

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
106.6011/06LowndesColquitt County - 3.7960.8%
98.7109/25LowndesLee County38 - 1314.1783.7%
97.2310/09LowndesValdosta33 - 2113.9983.5%
95.6509/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1011.8779.8%
95.0011/13Lee CountyValdosta - 4.8363.6%
94.7510/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 75.1664.5%
93.8009/04ValdostaWarner Robins28 - 252.0055.8%
92.0211/06GraysonBrookwood - 8.7673.4%
91.8210/30Warner RobinsWare County - 4.4262.5%
88.7109/25GraysonArcher26 - 712.1380.3%
88.3010/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 77.0869.4%
87.8609/05LowndesArcher35 - 2122.5993.2%
87.0409/11Warner RobinsArcher42 - 79.9475.9%
86.9711/20NorcrossArcher - 8.5772.9%
86.3710/02North GwinnettArcher13 - 144.6963.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

