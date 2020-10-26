Maxwell Week 8 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1176 of 1255 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.71%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.34 points and all game margins within 11.93 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.67
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|5-0
|108.91
|1
|Lee County
|5-1
|96.41
|2
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|103.44
|2
|Valdosta
|3-2
|93.25
|3
|Grayson
|6-0
|98.44
|3
|Richmond Hill
|6-1
|83.13
|4
|Norcross
|7-0
|91.55
|4
|Buford
|4-1
|82.96
|5
|Brookwood
|6-0
|88.02
|5
|Lovejoy
|6-0
|82.57
|6
|North Gwinnett
|5-2
|87.67
|6
|Houston County
|5-2
|78.83
|7
|Archer
|3-3
|84.65
|7
|Carrollton
|4-1
|77.87
|8
|Milton
|5-1
|84.47
|8
|Dacula
|4-2
|77.86
|9
|Roswell
|6-0
|84.46
|9
|Lanier
|4-1
|74.36
|10
|North Cobb
|5-1
|83.79
|10
|Westlake
|5-1
|74.22
|11
|Collins Hill
|5-2
|82.07
|11
|Allatoona
|5-0
|72.79
|12
|Cherokee
|6-1
|80.99
|12
|River Ridge
|6-0
|71.72
|13
|Parkview
|5-1
|80.09
|13
|Douglas County
|6-1
|71.54
|14
|East Coweta
|6-1
|80.08
|14
|Kell
|3-2
|70.22
|15
|Newnan
|6-0
|79.89
|15
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3-4
|70.20
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|4-2
|92.92
|1
|Jefferson
|6-0
|86.71
|2
|Ware County
|6-0
|90.16
|2
|Marist
|4-0
|81.86
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|3-0
|87.33
|3
|Benedictine
|5-2
|76.53
|4
|Coffee
|5-2
|81.54
|4
|Bainbridge
|3-3
|73.31
|5
|Cartersville
|6-1
|80.79
|5
|Flowery Branch
|4-2
|67.04
|6
|Veterans
|4-3
|74.88
|6
|Cedartown
|4-2
|66.14
|7
|Calhoun
|5-2
|73.50
|7
|Hapeville Charter
|1-3
|63.29
|8
|Wayne County
|3-4
|71.59
|8
|Carver (Columbus)
|5-0
|62.93
|9
|Ola
|6-0
|71.51
|9
|Stephenson
|3-0
|62.40
|10
|Starr's Mill
|5-1
|70.78
|10
|Baldwin
|3-0
|61.11
|11
|Jones County
|3-3
|70.31
|11
|West Laurens
|3-3
|59.12
|12
|St. Pius X
|5-1
|67.90
|12
|Cairo
|1-4
|58.93
|13
|Dutchtown
|3-3
|65.19
|13
|Hardaway
|5-1
|58.48
|14
|Clarke Central
|5-2
|65.11
|14
|Perry
|2-4
|58.31
|15
|Harris County
|4-2
|64.12
|15
|Thomas County Central
|3-3
|57.82
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|4-0
|93.22
|1
|Fitzgerald
|7-0
|79.81
|2
|Oconee County
|7-0
|82.90
|2
|Rabun County
|6-1
|71.17
|3
|Appling County
|6-0
|81.57
|3
|Callaway
|4-0
|69.30
|4
|Crisp County
|5-1
|78.95
|4
|Thomasville
|4-3
|67.00
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-1
|76.75
|5
|Bleckley County
|6-1
|63.17
|6
|Peach County
|5-1
|76.61
|6
|Cook
|5-2
|61.56
|7
|Pierce County
|5-1
|76.23
|7
|Haralson County
|5-0
|59.37
|8
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-4
|66.67
|8
|Lovett
|4-2
|58.88
|9
|Rockmart
|5-1
|66.12
|9
|Putnam County
|7-0
|56.15
|10
|Sandy Creek
|2-2
|65.09
|10
|Toombs County
|5-1
|55.92
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|3-2
|64.55
|11
|Temple
|5-2
|55.66
|12
|Burke County
|2-2
|63.00
|12
|Dodge County
|2-3
|55.20
|13
|Hart County
|2-4
|60.75
|13
|Pace Academy
|3-2
|54.78
|14
|Thomson
|5-2
|60.11
|14
|Vidalia
|3-2
|54.54
|15
|White County
|5-2
|59.62
|15
|Early County
|3-2
|54.28
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|5-2
|73.53
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-1
|74.18
|2
|Brooks County
|6-1
|68.44
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|6-0
|70.81
|3
|Dublin
|5-1
|64.53
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|3-3
|69.98
|4
|Metter
|6-0
|63.81
|4
|Athens Academy
|6-1
|67.74
|5
|Macon County
|5-1
|56.54
|5
|Christian Heritage
|5-1
|59.61
|6
|Wilcox County
|5-2
|56.25
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|5-1
|58.00
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|5-0
|56.13
|7
|Wesleyan
|4-2
|56.76
|8
|Clinch County
|3-2
|55.82
|8
|George Walton Academy
|5-0
|56.70
|9
|Commerce
|6-1
|55.17
|9
|Savannah Christian
|6-1
|56.09
|10
|Turner County
|5-2
|54.91
|10
|Aquinas
|7-0
|55.76
|11
|Pelham
|3-1
|51.73
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|54.96
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|4-2
|51.72
|12
|Holy Innocents
|3-4
|50.18
|13
|Taylor County
|5-1
|48.17
|13
|Calvary Day
|4-3
|50.03
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|5-0
|47.74
|14
|Darlington
|5-2
|47.93
|15
|Gordon Lee
|6-1
|46.39
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|4-3
|46.46
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|63.93
|1
|Gatewood School
|5-1
|36.82
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|4-1
|41.45
|2
|Brentwood School
|4-1
|36.74
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|3-1
|40.76
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|6-1
|36.53
|4
|Frederica Academy
|4-2
|37.90
|4
|Piedmont Academy
|5-1
|26.99
|5
|Pinewood Christian
|2-2
|37.44
|5
|Terrell Academy
|4-2
|26.06
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|108.91
|83.21
|3 [2]
|47.77
|-14.33
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.44
|69.54
|35 [22]
|40.04
|-16.59
|3 [3]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.44
|76.88
|10 [8]
|37.91
|-13.72
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.41
|58.84
|105 [27]
|32.47
|-17.13
|5 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|93.25
|94.64
|1 [1]
|33.64
|-12.79
|6 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|93.22
|65.22
|58 [6]
|32.75
|-13.65
|7 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|92.92
|82.19
|4 [1]
|36.99
|-9.12
|8 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|91.55
|58.58
|107 [36]
|35.58
|-9.16
|9 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-0
|90.16
|72.69
|20 [3]
|34.99
|-8.36
|10 [5]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|88.02
|71.65
|23 [16]
|37.65
|-3.56
|11 [6]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|87.67
|79.22
|5 [3]
|29.86
|-11.00
|12 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|87.33
|71.23
|25 [4]
|33.46
|-7.06
|13 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|6-0
|86.71
|61.56
|82 [7]
|30.41
|-9.48
|14 [7]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|84.65
|77.64
|6 [4]
|28.53
|-9.31
|15 [8]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.47
|70.08
|33 [20]
|28.80
|-8.85
|16 [9]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|84.46
|59.29
|100 [35]
|31.38
|-6.27
|17 [10]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|83.79
|71.42
|24 [17]
|29.06
|-7.93
|18 [3]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|83.13
|62.68
|75 [16]
|31.51
|-4.81
|19 [4]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.96
|63.53
|67 [14]
|29.61
|-6.54
|20 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|7-0
|82.90
|58.22
|110 [10]
|27.60
|-8.49
|21 [5]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.57
|54.96
|140 [40]
|26.16
|-9.60
|22 [11]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|82.07
|74.02
|17 [14]
|28.37
|-6.89
|23 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|81.86
|51.44
|173 [21]
|26.37
|-8.68
|24 [3]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|6-0
|81.57
|51.80
|171 [18]
|28.61
|-6.14
|25 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|5-2
|81.54
|64.70
|60 [8]
|28.55
|-6.18
|26 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.99
|68.49
|41 [25]
|28.38
|-5.80
|27 [5]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|80.79
|60.49
|88 [15]
|28.01
|-5.97
|28 [13]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.09
|66.83
|47 [27]
|30.57
|-2.71
|29 [14]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.08
|65.78
|55 [30]
|29.98
|-3.29
|30 [15]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|79.89
|56.69
|127 [37]
|29.93
|-3.14
|31 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|7-0
|79.81
|57.01
|121 [2]
|26.77
|-6.24
|32 [16]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|79.52
|85.80
|2 [1]
|24.51
|-8.20
|33 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|78.95
|66.71
|50 [3]
|24.64
|-7.50
|34 [6]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|78.83
|72.49
|21 [3]
|24.45
|-7.57
|35 [17]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.92
|76.58
|11 [9]
|28.06
|-3.05
|36 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.87
|64.49
|62 [12]
|30.69
|-0.37
|37 [8]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|77.86
|67.90
|43 [7]
|29.01
|-2.04
|38 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|5-1
|76.75
|66.31
|52 [5]
|26.15
|-3.79
|39 [6]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|76.61
|54.71
|144 [15]
|25.27
|-4.52
|40 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-2
|76.53
|66.84
|46 [4]
|29.29
|-0.43
|41 [7]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|5-1
|76.23
|58.02
|113 [11]
|25.11
|-4.31
|42 [18]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|76.13
|74.11
|15 [12]
|25.20
|-4.11
|43 [6]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-3
|74.88
|70.18
|31 [6]
|22.57
|-5.50
|44 [9]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|74.36
|65.64
|56 [9]
|26.16
|-1.39
|45 [10]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.22
|60.83
|86 [22]
|26.53
|-0.89
|46 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|74.18
|51.31
|175 [3]
|29.32
|1.95
|47 [19]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|73.64
|74.83
|14 [11]
|25.48
|-1.35
|48 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|73.53
|54.88
|142 [2]
|24.01
|-2.71
|49 [7]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|5-2
|73.50
|58.85
|104 [21]
|25.24
|-1.45
|50 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|73.31
|71.19
|26 [1]
|24.19
|-2.30
|51 [11]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|72.79
|41.43
|287 [54]
|21.62
|-4.36
|52 [20]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|71.84
|71.13
|27 [18]
|23.51
|-1.52
|53 [12]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|71.72
|55.03
|138 [38]
|25.12
|0.21
|54 [8]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-4
|71.59
|70.08
|32 [7]
|22.39
|-2.39
|55 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|71.54
|58.55
|108 [29]
|20.69
|-4.04
|56 [9]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|6-0
|71.51
|53.82
|153 [29]
|25.38
|0.68
|57 [21]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|71.27
|70.65
|29 [19]
|24.07
|-0.40
|58 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|6-1
|71.17
|56.22
|130 [3]
|27.59
|3.23
|59 [22]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.12
|69.05
|36 [23]
|20.63
|-3.68
|60 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-0
|70.81
|38.36
|323 [24]
|23.14
|-0.86
|61 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|5-1
|70.78
|59.10
|102 [20]
|19.02
|-4.96
|62 [23]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.51
|61.32
|84 [33]
|22.08
|-1.63
|63 [11]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|70.31
|70.23
|30 [5]
|24.86
|1.36
|64 [14]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|70.22
|53.53
|157 [42]
|27.21
|3.80
|65 [15]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|70.20
|75.36
|12 [2]
|21.85
|-1.54
|66 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|3-3
|69.98
|62.71
|74 [1]
|22.80
|-0.37
|67 [24]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.82
|77.63
|7 [5]
|21.54
|-1.47
|68 [16]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.69
|60.04
|93 [23]
|23.16
|0.28
|69 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|69.63
|55.52
|135 [38]
|26.70
|3.88
|70 [26]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.62
|71.86
|22 [15]
|22.61
|-0.20
|71 [17]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|69.41
|68.52
|40 [5]
|20.17
|-2.43
|72 [18]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|69.34
|56.87
|124 [35]
|22.14
|-0.39
|73 [3]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|69.30
|53.87
|151 [5]
|21.54
|-0.95
|74 [27]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|69.28
|66.74
|49 [28]
|20.54
|-1.93
|75 [28]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.67
|69.96
|34 [21]
|25.48
|3.62
|76 [19]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|68.63
|62.46
|77 [17]
|18.29
|-3.53
|77 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|6-1
|68.44
|56.14
|131 [1]
|23.16
|1.53
|78 [12]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|5-1
|67.90
|53.64
|156 [31]
|24.07
|2.97
|79 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|67.74
|46.84
|220 [8]
|19.53
|-1.39
|80 [29]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|67.36
|60.09
|91 [34]
|24.35
|3.80
|81 [20]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.32
|58.84
|106 [28]
|21.10
|0.59
|82 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|67.04
|63.22
|70 [6]
|22.90
|2.67
|83 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|4-3
|67.00
|63.45
|68 [1]
|21.53
|1.33
|84 [8]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|66.67
|72.88
|19 [1]
|22.27
|2.41
|85 [21]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|66.52
|52.54
|164 [44]
|25.49
|5.78
|86 [6]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|66.14
|55.05
|137 [17]
|18.87
|-0.45
|87 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|5-1
|66.12
|47.08
|219 [31]
|23.88
|4.56
|88 [30]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|65.32
|74.11
|16 [13]
|20.00
|1.49
|89 [31]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.24
|66.00
|53 [29]
|16.90
|-1.53
|90 [13]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|65.19
|59.80
|96 [17]
|16.92
|-1.46
|91 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.11
|57.55
|117 [26]
|20.75
|2.45
|92 [10]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|65.09
|63.87
|66 [8]
|19.08
|0.80
|93 [32]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|64.78
|77.59
|8 [6]
|19.92
|1.96
|94 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|64.69
|61.75
|79 [19]
|20.41
|2.53
|95 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-2
|64.55
|63.01
|73 [9]
|18.47
|0.73
|96 [3]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|64.53
|45.10
|242 [10]
|22.65
|4.93
|97 [23]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.30
|64.62
|61 [11]
|19.03
|1.54
|98 [15]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|4-2
|64.12
|61.31
|85 [13]
|18.42
|1.10
|99 [33]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.00
|62.66
|76 [32]
|20.69
|3.50
|100 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-0
|63.93
|38.73
|320 [3]
|19.55
|2.43
|101 [4]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|6-0
|63.81
|33.08
|369 [39]
|18.18
|1.18
|102 [7]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|63.29
|71.04
|28 [2]
|19.03
|2.55
|103 [5]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-1
|63.17
|49.83
|188 [11]
|20.94
|4.58
|104 [12]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|2-2
|63.00
|50.67
|178 [20]
|22.28
|6.09
|105 [34]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.94
|75.20
|13 [10]
|22.80
|6.67
|106 [8]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|5-0
|62.93
|19.94
|426 [54]
|21.75
|5.63
|107 [16]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|62.90
|54.08
|148 [28]
|17.58
|1.49
|108 [9]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|62.40
|41.25
|288 [38]
|16.44
|0.85
|109 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.91
|57.03
|120 [32]
|19.22
|4.11
|110 [6]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-2
|61.56
|46.79
|221 [16]
|17.21
|2.46
|111 [17]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|2-3
|61.56
|59.46
|99 [19]
|19.13
|4.38
|112 [10]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|3-0
|61.11
|48.44
|203 [26]
|19.94
|5.64
|113 [13]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|60.75
|66.98
|44 [2]
|20.42
|6.48
|114 [14]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|5-2
|60.11
|49.18
|194 [24]
|19.69
|6.39
|115 [25]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.75
|47.95
|209 [50]
|17.79
|4.85
|116 [15]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|5-2
|59.62
|48.62
|200 [27]
|20.64
|7.83
|117 [5]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|5-1
|59.61
|39.42
|308 [21]
|19.98
|7.18
|118 [7]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|59.37
|38.98
|316 [32]
|17.97
|5.41
|119 [16]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|59.27
|56.27
|129 [13]
|19.90
|7.44
|120 [11]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-3
|59.12
|57.51
|118 [12]
|15.49
|3.18
|121 [26]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|59.05
|61.91
|78 [18]
|16.99
|4.74
|122 [12]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|1-4
|58.93
|65.89
|54 [5]
|16.84
|4.72
|123 [8]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|4-2
|58.88
|47.85
|210 [15]
|15.86
|3.80
|124 [17]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|58.63
|44.16
|249 [36]
|17.04
|5.22
|125 [18]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|58.63
|63.13
|72 [11]
|15.91
|4.09
|126 [19]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|4-3
|58.55
|60.66
|87 [14]
|18.10
|6.36
|127 [27]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|58.50
|63.38
|69 [15]
|18.36
|6.66
|128 [13]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|5-1
|58.48
|32.06
|376 [48]
|16.54
|4.87
|129 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|58.44
|50.25
|184 [21]
|17.66
|6.03
|130 [14]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|58.31
|59.83
|95 [10]
|16.72
|5.22
|131 [6]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|5-1
|58.00
|44.34
|248 [12]
|18.05
|6.86
|132 [20]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|57.82
|44.03
|250 [41]
|17.72
|6.71
|133 [15]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|57.82
|53.86
|152 [18]
|17.68
|6.67
|134 [28]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|57.66
|65.16
|59 [10]
|17.69
|6.84
|135 [35]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|56.89
|65.49
|57 [31]
|17.73
|7.65
|136 [7]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-2
|56.76
|50.10
|186 [4]
|16.00
|6.04
|137 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-0
|56.70
|40.92
|291 [18]
|16.33
|6.45
|138 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|5-1
|56.66
|42.05
|272 [43]
|18.19
|8.33
|139 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|56.64
|50.25
|183 [43]
|17.21
|7.39
|140 [5]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|5-1
|56.54
|40.33
|296 [19]
|16.18
|6.45
|141 [37]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-6
|56.40
|77.26
|9 [7]
|14.78
|5.19
|142 [38]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|56.32
|54.39
|146 [40]
|16.90
|7.39
|143 [19]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|6-1
|56.29
|41.23
|289 [46]
|15.74
|6.26
|144 [6]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|5-2
|56.25
|47.16
|218 [5]
|15.83
|6.39
|145 [29]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|56.21
|58.85
|103 [26]
|15.14
|5.74
|146 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|56.19
|53.96
|150 [41]
|17.30
|7.92
|147 [16]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|56.18
|55.57
|134 [16]
|15.38
|6.01
|148 [9]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-0
|56.15
|28.58
|396 [47]
|15.00
|5.66
|149 [22]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-4
|56.13
|57.97
|114 [25]
|18.95
|9.63
|150 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|56.13
|30.34
|386 [43]
|17.42
|8.10
|151 [9]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|6-1
|56.09
|40.28
|297 [19]
|16.83
|7.54
|152 [23]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-4
|55.98
|60.38
|89 [16]
|16.98
|7.80
|153 [10]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-1
|55.92
|43.23
|262 [24]
|16.07
|6.95
|154 [30]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.90
|56.81
|125 [36]
|15.84
|6.75
|155 [24]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-4
|55.87
|61.47
|83 [12]
|17.20
|8.14
|156 [8]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|55.82
|46.77
|223 [6]
|15.50
|6.49
|157 [10]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-0
|55.76
|32.60
|371 [31]
|19.40
|10.44
|158 [11]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-2
|55.66
|49.13
|195 [12]
|14.58
|5.73
|159 [31]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|55.60
|68.40
|42 [6]
|15.38
|6.59
|160 [12]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|2-3
|55.20
|52.65
|163 [8]
|16.19
|7.80
|161 [9]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|55.17
|33.79
|365 [37]
|18.37
|10.01
|162 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|5-2
|54.96
|45.60
|234 [10]
|13.23
|5.08
|163 [10]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|54.91
|46.26
|228 [7]
|15.67
|7.57
|164 [13]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|3-2
|54.78
|45.15
|241 [20]
|12.58
|4.61
|165 [25]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.69
|54.95
|141 [27]
|13.58
|5.70
|166 [20]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|54.64
|51.07
|176 [19]
|15.77
|7.94
|167 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|3-2
|54.54
|46.46
|227 [17]
|14.64
|6.91
|168 [17]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|54.52
|68.74
|39 [3]
|12.30
|4.59
|169 [18]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|54.51
|49.31
|192 [24]
|17.52
|9.82
|170 [19]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|2-5
|54.43
|60.25
|90 [8]
|19.43
|11.81
|171 [32]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.28
|59.99
|94 [24]
|13.44
|5.97
|172 [15]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-2
|54.28
|54.08
|149 [4]
|15.33
|7.86
|173 [16]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|54.23
|52.40
|167 [9]
|14.38
|6.96
|174 [17]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|5-0
|54.21
|31.10
|384 [44]
|16.93
|9.52
|175 [21]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|54.18
|36.97
|336 [52]
|15.16
|7.79
|176 [20]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|54.18
|25.00
|411 [53]
|15.10
|7.73
|177 [26]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|53.91
|32.19
|375 [55]
|11.41
|4.32
|178 [21]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|53.76
|30.07
|388 [49]
|14.83
|7.88
|179 [18]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|3-3
|53.09
|53.69
|154 [6]
|13.82
|7.54
|180 [33]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|52.78
|38.14
|325 [55]
|12.99
|7.01
|181 [34]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.77
|54.68
|145 [41]
|14.44
|8.48
|182 [22]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-3
|52.74
|49.36
|191 [23]
|16.78
|10.85
|183 [19]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|3-2
|52.72
|38.96
|318 [34]
|13.20
|7.28
|184 [35]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|52.57
|66.74
|48 [8]
|14.04
|8.28
|185 [20]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|4-1
|52.37
|43.29
|261 [23]
|14.59
|9.03
|186 [36]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.07
|57.00
|122 [33]
|17.23
|11.97
|187 [27]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|3-3
|51.78
|53.69
|155 [30]
|13.47
|8.50
|188 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|51.75
|66.94
|45 [26]
|18.45
|13.51
|189 [11]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|3-1
|51.73
|31.71
|379 [41]
|14.27
|9.35
|190 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-2
|51.72
|42.46
|267 [14]
|13.44
|8.53
|191 [22]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|2-2
|51.53
|34.77
|359 [46]
|12.47
|7.75
|192 [21]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-2
|51.32
|44.48
|247 [21]
|14.90
|10.39
|193 [23]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|51.25
|45.31
|238 [35]
|15.09
|10.65
|194 [24]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-2
|51.20
|48.65
|199 [26]
|14.82
|10.43
|195 [25]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|6-0
|51.18
|22.11
|419 [57]
|13.68
|9.32
|196 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|51.16
|43.67
|256 [32]
|14.21
|9.86
|197 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|51.11
|68.93
|38 [4]
|14.64
|10.34
|198 [38]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.96
|57.24
|119 [31]
|14.01
|9.86
|199 [24]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|50.66
|56.75
|126 [13]
|13.27
|9.42
|200 [39]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.48
|51.54
|172 [46]
|10.84
|7.16
|201 [26]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|50.43
|47.19
|216 [30]
|10.68
|7.06
|202 [28]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|5-2
|50.34
|41.86
|279 [46]
|13.81
|10.29
|203 [25]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|50.24
|36.79
|339 [43]
|13.01
|9.58
|204 [27]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|50.24
|52.07
|169 [17]
|14.17
|10.74
|205 [29]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-1
|50.22
|40.04
|299 [48]
|13.96
|10.55
|206 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|50.18
|49.21
|193 [5]
|13.24
|9.87
|207 [30]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|50.05
|50.35
|182 [35]
|11.93
|8.69
|208 [13]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-3
|50.03
|48.43
|204 [6]
|13.61
|10.39
|209 [22]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-3
|49.99
|50.64
|179 [10]
|15.09
|11.90
|210 [31]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|2-4
|49.91
|52.44
|166 [34]
|9.59
|6.49
|211 [32]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-4
|49.77
|64.13
|65 [9]
|13.24
|10.28
|212 [40]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|49.76
|56.96
|123 [34]
|13.27
|10.32
|213 [28]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|49.67
|41.62
|284 [45]
|13.23
|10.36
|214 [23]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|5-1
|49.12
|34.35
|362 [41]
|13.09
|10.79
|215 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|49.11
|25.77
|406 [57]
|10.93
|8.62
|216 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|49.11
|49.46
|190 [23]
|11.83
|9.53
|217 [34]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|3-0
|49.06
|38.56
|321 [50]
|11.22
|8.97
|218 [29]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|48.95
|66.49
|51 [4]
|10.75
|8.62
|219 [27]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-3
|48.52
|48.41
|205 [27]
|10.48
|8.77
|220 [24]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-4
|48.45
|53.12
|158 [7]
|13.56
|11.92
|221 [35]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|48.26
|50.15
|185 [36]
|12.40
|10.95
|222 [13]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-1
|48.17
|23.37
|416 [49]
|15.68
|14.32
|223 [41]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|1-1
|48.16
|47.20
|215 [51]
|11.06
|9.71
|224 [14]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-2
|47.93
|35.64
|352 [28]
|12.21
|11.09
|225 [14]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|5-0
|47.74
|27.53
|400 [46]
|10.31
|9.38
|226 [36]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|47.69
|58.18
|111 [23]
|10.06
|9.18
|227 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|47.56
|46.21
|229 [18]
|11.05
|10.30
|228 [30]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|47.48
|37.83
|330 [51]
|8.46
|7.79
|229 [28]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|47.35
|48.92
|198 [25]
|10.58
|10.04
|230 [29]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|47.32
|47.84
|211 [28]
|14.57
|14.06
|231 [26]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|4-2
|47.03
|34.61
|360 [40]
|12.43
|12.21
|232 [42]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-1
|46.93
|44.51
|246 [53]
|11.12
|11.00
|233 [31]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-3
|46.89
|39.91
|304 [48]
|13.57
|13.49
|234 [27]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-4
|46.76
|48.59
|201 [13]
|12.03
|12.08
|235 [32]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|46.62
|42.65
|266 [41]
|12.31
|12.50
|236 [33]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|46.46
|45.59
|235 [34]
|10.25
|10.60
|237 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|46.46
|43.68
|255 [14]
|10.76
|11.11
|238 [15]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|46.39
|29.56
|392 [45]
|12.93
|13.35
|239 [37]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-3
|46.13
|41.94
|274 [44]
|9.11
|9.78
|240 [16]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|46.04
|33.50
|368 [38]
|9.29
|10.06
|241 [17]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|46.03
|49.10
|196 [3]
|13.66
|14.44
|242 [16]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|4-3
|45.95
|42.00
|273 [15]
|13.30
|14.16
|243 [17]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|45.92
|44.03
|251 [13]
|9.59
|10.49
|244 [18]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|45.91
|44.89
|243 [11]
|10.07
|10.97
|245 [30]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|45.88
|39.72
|306 [40]
|9.08
|10.01
|246 [31]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|45.81
|37.97
|328 [42]
|10.34
|11.34
|247 [28]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-2
|45.46
|39.92
|303 [30]
|10.11
|11.46
|248 [32]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-2
|45.28
|35.73
|349 [44]
|12.03
|13.55
|249 [43]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|45.25
|54.99
|139 [39]
|8.94
|10.50
|250 [38]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.18
|72.97
|18 [2]
|9.70
|11.33
|251 [44]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.15
|49.97
|187 [49]
|11.39
|13.05
|252 [41]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|44.83
|37.34
|333 [45]
|12.27
|14.25
|253 [18]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-4
|44.67
|54.38
|147 [2]
|9.33
|11.48
|254 [34]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-1
|44.51
|64.24
|64 [7]
|10.55
|12.85
|255 [19]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|44.31
|42.74
|265 [13]
|8.59
|11.09
|256 [19]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|44.06
|47.18
|217 [7]
|9.12
|11.86
|257 [33]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|5-1
|44.06
|29.95
|390 [50]
|8.08
|10.84
|258 [39]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|43.80
|43.46
|259 [42]
|8.54
|11.55
|259 [20]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|43.63
|45.37
|236 [8]
|8.81
|11.98
|260 [40]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-7
|43.63
|63.19
|71 [10]
|12.92
|16.10
|261 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|43.60
|38.00
|327 [50]
|8.37
|11.58
|262 [29]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-4
|42.97
|39.03
|314 [31]
|9.73
|13.57
|263 [20]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|42.89
|38.87
|319 [23]
|8.19
|12.11
|264 [30]
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-2
|42.51
|36.37
|344 [38]
|6.46
|10.75
|265 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|3-3
|42.46
|41.73
|283 [44]
|11.66
|16.00
|266 [21]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|41.82
|42.38
|269 [15]
|7.94
|12.93
|267 [45]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|41.59
|59.49
|98 [25]
|8.97
|14.19
|268 [41]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-3
|41.52
|47.27
|214 [38]
|10.93
|16.22
|269 [34]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.47
|60.06
|92 [9]
|8.96
|14.30
|270 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|4-1
|41.45
|27.48
|401 [7]
|9.22
|14.58
|271 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.42
|55.29
|136 [39]
|7.57
|12.96
|272 [21]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|41.42
|39.96
|302 [20]
|10.25
|15.64
|273 [22]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|41.36
|41.61
|285 [18]
|6.48
|11.93
|274 [37]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-5
|41.20
|46.63
|224 [33]
|9.89
|15.49
|275 [35]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.11
|51.32
|174 [22]
|6.61
|12.31
|276 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|40.91
|56.37
|128 [14]
|8.13
|14.03
|277 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-1
|40.76
|40.00
|300 [1]
|9.67
|15.73
|278 [37]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-1
|40.70
|29.08
|394 [51]
|12.18
|18.29
|279 [23]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|40.66
|39.40
|309 [22]
|8.69
|14.84
|280 [42]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|2-4
|40.55
|52.93
|160 [32]
|9.35
|15.61
|281 [43]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|3-4
|40.50
|36.94
|337 [51]
|9.41
|15.72
|282 [38]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|40.45
|57.65
|116 [12]
|6.84
|13.20
|283 [31]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-1
|40.19
|25.31
|410 [51]
|6.35
|12.97
|284 [24]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-2
|40.17
|36.53
|343 [32]
|7.96
|14.60
|285 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|40.04
|48.03
|207 [4]
|7.80
|14.57
|286 [44]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-6
|40.03
|59.72
|97 [18]
|5.79
|12.57
|287 [26]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|39.89
|20.72
|423 [53]
|7.87
|14.78
|288 [46]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|39.82
|53.07
|159 [43]
|5.75
|12.74
|289 [27]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-2
|39.71
|34.00
|364 [36]
|8.70
|15.80
|290 [28]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.66
|45.35
|237 [9]
|8.06
|15.21
|291 [47]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|39.64
|61.61
|81 [21]
|9.26
|16.43
|292 [45]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-4
|39.50
|58.51
|109 [22]
|8.10
|15.41
|293 [38]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|39.30
|55.61
|133 [15]
|5.64
|13.15
|294 [29]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-2
|39.29
|31.36
|382 [42]
|11.30
|18.82
|295 [43]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.25
|48.03
|206 [44]
|7.54
|15.10
|296 [46]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-1
|39.15
|28.56
|397 [56]
|6.36
|14.02
|297 [32]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|39.02
|48.52
|202 [14]
|7.25
|15.04
|298 [33]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|2-3
|38.80
|40.87
|292 [27]
|8.02
|16.02
|299 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-3
|38.79
|35.40
|355 [53]
|8.30
|16.32
|300 [48]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-6
|38.74
|58.15
|112 [24]
|6.23
|14.30
|301 [22]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-2
|38.66
|29.84
|391 [34]
|6.01
|14.16
|302 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|38.42
|50.59
|180 [48]
|5.55
|13.93
|303 [34]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-3
|38.17
|32.66
|370 [42]
|8.42
|17.06
|304 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|4-2
|37.90
|26.40
|405 [9]
|5.69
|14.60
|305 [49]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|37.87
|61.74
|80 [20]
|7.66
|16.60
|306 [39]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|37.73
|46.15
|230 [30]
|5.81
|14.88
|307 [30]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|37.61
|39.43
|307 [21]
|8.83
|18.03
|308 [50]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|37.49
|64.34
|63 [13]
|5.41
|14.73
|309 [5]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-2
|37.44
|34.96
|358 [4]
|9.62
|18.98
|310 [31]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|3-3
|37.36
|38.43
|322 [24]
|6.84
|16.28
|311 [32]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|1-2
|37.16
|44.62
|245 [12]
|5.49
|15.14
|312 [39]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|36.90
|34.11
|363 [54]
|4.12
|14.03
|313 [40]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|36.89
|42.41
|268 [36]
|2.06
|11.98
|314 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|5-1
|36.82
|24.05
|413 [3]
|3.86
|13.85
|315 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-1
|36.74
|20.06
|425 [7]
|7.68
|17.75
|316 [40]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-3
|36.68
|43.48
|258 [40]
|6.99
|17.12
|317 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|6-1
|36.53
|7.92
|439 [10]
|13.29
|23.56
|318 [51]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.46
|52.37
|168 [45]
|4.83
|15.18
|319 [23]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|2-3
|36.43
|41.55
|286 [17]
|8.27
|18.65
|320 [52]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|36.29
|57.85
|115 [30]
|5.25
|15.77
|321 [41]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|36.28
|59.11
|101 [11]
|4.86
|15.40
|322 [33]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|36.07
|37.06
|334 [29]
|5.93
|16.67
|323 [34]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|2-5
|35.92
|37.87
|329 [27]
|4.18
|15.08
|324 [41]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-4
|35.80
|43.98
|252 [37]
|8.66
|19.67
|325 [24]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|5-0
|35.46
|14.88
|433 [37]
|4.11
|15.46
|326 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-3
|35.40
|33.60
|367 [30]
|6.83
|18.24
|327 [49]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|34.72
|52.50
|165 [33]
|7.65
|19.74
|328 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-0
|34.57
|6.17
|440 [13]
|7.46
|19.70
|329 [50]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|34.39
|48.02
|208 [37]
|0.33
|12.76
|330 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-3
|34.09
|31.47
|380 [33]
|5.45
|18.17
|331 [42]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.31
|52.78
|161 [19]
|3.98
|17.47
|332 [43]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-5
|33.21
|43.41
|260 [33]
|3.45
|17.06
|333 [35]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-5
|33.16
|43.88
|253 [22]
|5.32
|18.97
|334 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-5
|33.08
|47.65
|212 [28]
|4.42
|18.15
|335 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|33.04
|30.18
|387 [46]
|5.80
|19.56
|336 [43]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|33.01
|46.78
|222 [32]
|6.34
|20.14
|337 [27]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|32.93
|45.30
|239 [11]
|1.75
|15.63
|338 [35]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|32.38
|23.00
|417 [50]
|2.93
|17.36
|339 [53]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|32.20
|46.14
|231 [52]
|2.71
|17.32
|340 [44]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-4
|32.09
|35.86
|346 [53]
|4.55
|19.28
|341 [7]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-0-1
|31.73
|18.87
|429 [11]
|5.42
|20.50
|342 [8]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4-2
|31.32
|26.62
|404 [8]
|5.39
|20.88
|343 [28]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|31.26
|32.29
|373 [32]
|2.22
|17.77
|344 [37]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|4-3
|31.04
|25.54
|407 [49]
|0.98
|16.75
|345 [45]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|30.93
|31.37
|381 [55]
|3.12
|19.00
|346 [46]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-5
|30.85
|52.73
|162 [16]
|7.57
|23.53
|347 [44]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|30.74
|51.88
|170 [20]
|2.54
|18.61
|348 [38]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-3
|30.31
|27.75
|399 [48]
|-1.25
|15.24
|349 [47]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-5
|30.08
|39.26
|311 [49]
|0.64
|17.36
|350 [45]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|30.02
|42.96
|264 [35]
|3.39
|20.17
|351 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-2
|30.02
|26.80
|403 [36]
|2.25
|19.04
|352 [39]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-3
|29.97
|35.74
|348 [39]
|2.39
|19.23
|353 [48]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-5
|29.86
|54.75
|143 [14]
|2.80
|19.75
|354 [40]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-2
|29.74
|24.99
|412 [52]
|1.73
|18.80
|355 [36]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-4
|29.64
|29.96
|389 [44]
|5.32
|22.49
|356 [37]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-5
|29.63
|35.53
|354 [33]
|1.50
|18.68
|357 [38]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|29.53
|17.86
|431 [56]
|3.38
|20.65
|358 [51]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|2-1
|29.16
|33.78
|366 [54]
|1.96
|19.61
|359 [54]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|28.88
|55.67
|132 [37]
|4.65
|22.58
|360 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|28.82
|35.64
|351 [52]
|4.34
|22.32
|361 [46]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|28.66
|43.11
|263 [34]
|1.14
|19.29
|362 [39]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-5
|28.49
|41.91
|276 [16]
|3.71
|22.03
|363 [41]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-5
|28.45
|45.24
|240 [19]
|3.55
|21.90
|364 [53]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-7
|28.43
|45.83
|232 [39]
|4.50
|22.89
|365 [49]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-3
|28.28
|43.54
|257 [39]
|1.85
|20.37
|366 [54]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-6
|28.28
|39.79
|305 [49]
|0.15
|18.68
|367 [42]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-5
|27.92
|41.82
|281 [26]
|3.78
|22.67
|368 [40]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|27.78
|32.05
|377 [40]
|0.71
|19.73
|369 [4]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|5-1
|26.99
|10.05
|436 [9]
|2.41
|22.23
|370 [50]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-5
|26.82
|43.83
|254 [38]
|-0.91
|19.08
|371 [47]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|26.65
|35.62
|353 [45]
|5.96
|26.12
|372 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-4
|26.58
|39.02
|315 [2]
|2.53
|22.76
|373 [48]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-6
|26.44
|44.79
|244 [31]
|3.65
|24.01
|374 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|26.23
|28.46
|398 [35]
|-1.71
|18.87
|375 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|26.14
|69.04
|37 [24]
|-0.35
|20.32
|376 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-4
|26.08
|36.68
|340 [36]
|2.19
|22.93
|377 [5]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|4-2
|26.06
|29.53
|393 [1]
|0.43
|21.17
|378 [44]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-6
|26.06
|41.83
|280 [25]
|-1.56
|19.20
|379 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-5
|25.30
|35.69
|350 [27]
|1.56
|23.07
|380 [45]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|24.50
|40.73
|293 [28]
|-1.34
|20.97
|381 [41]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-2
|24.25
|11.80
|434 [58]
|-2.39
|20.16
|382 [32]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|24.23
|35.80
|347 [26]
|-1.33
|21.26
|383 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|23.54
|50.41
|181 [42]
|0.65
|23.92
|384 [42]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|22.76
|23.58
|414 [47]
|-2.52
|21.53
|385 [43]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-5
|22.70
|36.53
|342 [31]
|-0.16
|23.94
|386 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|22.52
|50.70
|177 [47]
|0.70
|24.98
|387 [44]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|1-5
|21.94
|39.98
|301 [20]
|-4.43
|20.44
|388 [51]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|21.88
|42.35
|270 [42]
|-0.28
|24.65
|389 [46]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-5
|21.79
|36.65
|341 [37]
|-2.76
|22.26
|390 [47]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-2
|21.72
|30.78
|385 [45]
|-3.08
|22.02
|391 [48]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-5
|20.97
|38.97
|317 [33]
|2.34
|28.18
|392 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-3-1
|20.70
|22.84
|418 [4]
|-2.04
|24.06
|393 [52]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|19.78
|49.60
|189 [22]
|-3.74
|23.29
|394 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-5
|19.09
|37.61
|331 [28]
|0.83
|28.55
|395 [49]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-4
|18.69
|25.44
|408 [50]
|-5.16
|22.96
|396 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-7
|18.66
|41.79
|282 [16]
|-2.56
|25.59
|397 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-6
|18.62
|46.48
|226 [9]
|0.56
|28.74
|398 [7]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-2
|18.38
|10.83
|435 [8]
|-5.45
|22.98
|399 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|0-6
|18.26
|32.32
|372 [5]
|-7.14
|21.41
|400 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-4
|17.69
|36.33
|345 [56]
|-4.64
|24.48
|401 [46]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|4-3
|17.69
|21.58
|420 [51]
|-4.33
|24.79
|402 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-6
|17.21
|39.15
|312 [22]
|-5.03
|24.56
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-6
|16.63
|35.16
|357 [29]
|-5.42
|24.77
|404 [47]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|16.54
|35.30
|356 [34]
|-6.56
|23.71
|405 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-4
|15.47
|27.33
|402 [52]
|-4.55
|26.79
|406 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-4
|14.68
|40.22
|298 [47]
|-5.16
|26.97
|407 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-4
|14.42
|31.79
|378 [43]
|-5.10
|27.29
|408 [50]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-7
|13.55
|40.64
|294 [39]
|-8.27
|24.98
|409 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|13.41
|42.08
|271 [43]
|-5.13
|28.28
|410 [48]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|13.25
|20.83
|422 [52]
|-6.24
|27.32
|411 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-4
|13.02
|20.62
|424 [6]
|-3.90
|29.88
|412 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|12.72
|32.26
|374 [47]
|-4.36
|29.73
|413 [49]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|12.20
|38.21
|324 [25]
|-6.38
|28.23
|414 [50]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|12.15
|18.50
|430 [55]
|-9.90
|24.77
|415 [51]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-5
|12.08
|41.90
|277 [17]
|-5.12
|29.61
|416 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|10.43
|36.83
|338 [25]
|-4.70
|31.68
|417 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-6
|10.25
|41.92
|275 [45]
|-6.59
|29.97
|418 [55]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-4
|9.56
|47.60
|213 [29]
|-7.98
|29.28
|419 [52]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|9.54
|39.07
|313 [41]
|-7.16
|30.12
|420 [56]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-7
|8.22
|49.06
|197 [25]
|-10.50
|28.09
|421 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-4
|7.85
|25.31
|409 [2]
|-6.82
|32.14
|422 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-7
|5.65
|41.87
|278 [37]
|-11.61
|29.55
|423 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-5
|4.87
|40.34
|295 [29]
|-8.76
|33.18
|424 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|4.68
|16.80
|432 [57]
|-8.34
|33.79
|425 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-4
|4.60
|19.39
|428 [10]
|-7.92
|34.29
|426 [52]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-4
|4.58
|37.43
|332 [35]
|-11.79
|30.44
|427 [56]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-6
|4.31
|41.14
|290 [47]
|-7.51
|34.99
|428 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-7
|3.85
|45.66
|233 [40]
|-6.91
|36.05
|429 [53]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|3.37
|34.38
|361 [35]
|-7.58
|35.86
|430 [12]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-5
|2.33
|28.75
|395 [6]
|-8.97
|35.51
|431 [13]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-3-1
|1.85
|9.18
|437 [12]
|-18.68
|26.28
|432 [54]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|1.57
|23.51
|415 [48]
|-10.06
|35.17
|433 [55]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-4
|0.67
|19.58
|427 [54]
|-12.29
|33.85
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|0.09
|46.57
|225 [29]
|-9.05
|37.66
|435 [56]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-6
|-1.27
|36.97
|335 [30]
|-11.69
|36.39
|436 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-5
|-1.89
|8.61
|438 [59]
|-11.91
|36.78
|437 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-6
|-3.58
|39.27
|310 [23]
|-13.22
|37.17
|438 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-6
|-6.46
|31.28
|383 [56]
|-14.70
|38.57
|439 [59]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-7
|-9.12
|38.08
|326 [26]
|-14.39
|41.54
|440 [60]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|3-5
|-10.78
|-1.66
|442 [60]
|-22.03
|35.56
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-4
|-15.73
|5.25
|441 [11]
|-18.94
|43.60
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-4
|-17.75
|20.94
|421 [5]
|-12.04
|52.52
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-39.77
|-10.78
|444 [58]
|-22.45
|64.13
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-3
|-47.79
|-8.81
|443 [61]
|-36.78
|57.82
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|97.78
|88.50
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|90.01
|84.67
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.31
|80.58
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.78
|82.22
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|79.73
|74.05
|6
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.01
|72.14
|7
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|76.51
|72.46
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|73.38
|64.55
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|73.33
|66.33
|10
|5 - AAA
|7
|70.66
|64.03
|11
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|70.43
|63.64
|12
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|69.94
|66.91
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|69.28
|64.42
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|66.53
|62.93
|15
|3 - AAAA
|4
|64.86
|59.00
|16
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|64.83
|51.67
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.80
|56.99
|18
|1 - AA
|6
|64.35
|56.59
|19
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|63.47
|55.27
|20
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|63.38
|58.01
|21
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|63.15
|57.89
|22
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.93
|54.81
|23
|8 - AAAA
|7
|62.80
|52.99
|24
|8 - A Private
|5
|61.10
|51.39
|25
|5 - AA
|5
|61.00
|57.13
|26
|2 - A Public
|7
|60.46
|54.19
|27
|6 - AAAA
|7
|60.17
|49.81
|28
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|59.24
|52.37
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.04
|52.72
|30
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.95
|42.57
|31
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|57.90
|48.95
|32
|4 - AAAA
|7
|55.69
|50.67
|33
|2 - A Private
|3
|55.34
|45.03
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|54.44
|45.42
|35
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.41
|49.58
|36
|4 - AAA
|7
|53.07
|45.13
|37
|3 - AA
|7
|52.60
|46.74
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|51.96
|44.61
|39
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|51.66
|43.94
|40
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|51.23
|44.20
|41
|2 - AA
|6
|51.16
|46.76
|42
|7 - A Private
|5
|50.79
|43.02
|43
|7 - AAA
|7
|49.08
|39.64
|44
|5 - A Private
|5
|49.03
|43.24
|45
|6 - AAA
|9
|48.83
|42.66
|46
|4 - A Public
|9
|47.82
|41.26
|47
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|47.22
|47.02
|48
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|46.53
|40.76
|49
|6 - A Private
|5
|46.50
|35.78
|50
|6 - AA
|9
|45.13
|37.30
|51
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|44.49
|37.67
|52
|5 - A Public
|8
|44.41
|36.19
|53
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|44.34
|33.71
|54
|2 - AAAA
|9
|43.81
|33.11
|55
|3 - A Public
|8
|43.35
|33.98
|56
|8 - A Public
|6
|43.16
|34.21
|57
|7 - AA
|7
|42.73
|36.82
|58
|4 - A Private
|4
|42.61
|35.76
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|41.46
|38.02
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|39.70
|34.57
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.66
|33.16
|62
|3 - AAA
|7
|38.45
|31.57
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|37.56
|28.75
|64
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|36.38
|33.52
|65
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|33.64
|29.23
|66
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|33.16
|24.19
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|28.81
|24.69
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|23.67
|13.17
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|18.42
|17.01
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|15.66
|9.09
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|44.21
|99.4%
|0.181
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|25.42
|95.0%
|0.259
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|16.83
|87.5%
|0.265
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|9.45
|74.9%
|0.287
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|12.45
|80.8%
|0.299
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|35.70
|98.4%
|0.305
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|15.59
|85.8%
|0.314
|10/16
|White County
|North Hall
|31 - 34
|14.40
|84.1%
|0.317
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|11.05
|78.2%
|0.334
|09/25
|Bowdon
|Heritage School
|14 - 9
|24.75
|94.6%
|0.338
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|7.66
|70.8%
|0.343
|09/25
|Cartersville
|Creekside
|21 - 18
|20.48
|91.4%
|0.343
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|20.00
|91.0%
|0.349
|10/23
|Chapel Hill
|Grady
|19 - 14
|23.72
|94.0%
|0.351
|10/09
|Pace Academy
|South Atlanta
|14 - 22
|8.88
|73.6%
|0.353
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|106.60
|11/06
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|-
|3.79
|60.8%
|98.71
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|14.17
|83.7%
|97.23
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|13.99
|83.5%
|95.65
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|11.87
|79.8%
|95.00
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|4.83
|63.6%
|94.75
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|5.16
|64.5%
|93.80
|09/04
|Valdosta
|Warner Robins
|28 - 25
|2.00
|55.8%
|92.02
|11/06
|Grayson
|Brookwood
|-
|8.76
|73.4%
|91.82
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|4.42
|62.5%
|88.71
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|12.13
|80.3%
|88.30
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|7.08
|69.4%
|87.86
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|22.59
|93.2%
|87.04
|09/11
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|42 - 7
|9.94
|75.9%
|86.97
|11/20
|Norcross
|Archer
|-
|8.57
|72.9%
|86.37
|10/02
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|13 - 14
|4.69
|63.2%
About the Author