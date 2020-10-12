How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 6

3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 63-14. Orion Bonner returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, and Colquitt forced four turnovers while giving up none. Xzavier Williams and Zane Touchton were 15-of-21 passing for 315 yards and six touchdowns, four thrown by Williams, two by Touchton. Lemeke Brockington had three receptions for 137 yards and two scores. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Alcovy (0-5)

4. (4) Brookwood (5-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 56-42. Dylan Lonergan passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Alex Diggs rushed for 257 yards. Brookwood had more than 500 total yards. Brookwood is 5-0 for the first time since 2005. Next: Friday at Mountain View (1-4)

5. (5) Norcross (5-0)

Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 59-14. Mason Kaplan was 9-of-15 passing for 153 yards and one touchdown. Kaleb Jackson rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. LB Zakye Barker had five solo stops and three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Berkmar (0-4)

6. (8) Cherokee (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (2-3)

7. (9) Roswell (4-0)

Last week: Beat Walton 23-17. Trailing 17-10 with 1:28 left, Roswell drove 98 yards in six plays to tie the game, then won in overtime. Robbie Roper was 23-of-34 passing for 379 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Willis had six receptions for 165 yards. His 38- and 48-yard receptions were critical on the tying drive. Next: Friday at Etowah (0-4)

8. (NR) East Coweta (5-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 24-17. Beau Beldon kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. Daniel Schoch threw a TD pass to Tyrell Fudge in overtime, and East Coweta made a stop to win. Daniel Shoch was 9-of-16 passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and a score. Jayden Bolton rushed for 63 yards on 26 carries. Willie Rice had six solo tackles and two tackles for losses, defended three passes and forced a fumble. East Coweta is ranked for the first time since 2010. Next: Oct. 23 at Pebblebrook (5-1)

9. (NR) North Gwinnett (4-2)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 16-0. Jayson Gilliom threw a 21-yard TD pass to Blake Young on a fake field goal, and North Gwinnett, boosted by the return of AJC Super LB Barrett Carter, posted its second consecutive shutout. North Gwinnett also scored a safety. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (2-2)

10. (6) North Cobb (4-1)

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 16-0. North Cobb failed to get a first down on five of its first six possessions and was shut out for the first time since 2015. Next: Oct. 23 at Harrison (0-3)

Out: No. 7 Collins Hill (4-2), No. 10 Parkview (4-1)

Class 6A

1. (3) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 27-7. Lee County got 128 yards rushing from Caleb McDowell and intercepted three passes. Lee took a 20-0 lead on its first drive of the second half on McDowell’s 34-yard TD run. A.J. Patrick returned an interception 72 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the game away. Next: Friday at Tift County (1-2)

2. (2) Buford (3-1)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 51-0. Gabe Ervin Jr. rushed for 178 yards on 10 carries, and Victor Venn rushed for 142 on nine. Buford had 381 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Habersham Central (3-2)

3. (1) Valdosta (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 33-21. After trailing 19-0 early, Valdosta pulled within 26-21 on Amari Jones' 33-yard TD pass to Javonte Sherman in the fourth quarter but got no closer. Next: Friday vs. Westside, Fla. (2-2)

4. (4) Lovejoy (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Morrow (1-2)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (4-1)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 42-7. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Tyler Coleman was 12-of-16 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown. MLB Kalieb Jackson had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (1-3)

6. (6) Westlake (3-1)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 50-35. Zina Mulbah rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. R.J. Johnson was 16-of-27 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards. Westlake had 397 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Hughes (4-0)

7. (8) Allatoona (4-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 37-0. Allatoona led 30-0 at halftime and posted its second consecutive shutout. Elan Hall threw two TD passes, and Steven Kesser returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler (2-3)

8. (7) Dacula (2-2)

Last week: Beat Lanier 28-27. Lanier missed an extra point after a holding penalty that would’ve tied the game late in the fourth quarter, and Dacula recovered Lanier’s onside kick and ran out the clock. Kaleb Edwards rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (1-3)

9. (9) Douglas County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Alexander 7-0. Kobe Harris rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries, and his 60-yard TD run in the first quarter held up. MLB Shakai Woods had 10 solo stops and two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Paulding County (2-2)

10. (10) Carrollton (2-1)

Last week: Beat Rome 34-12. David Johns returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown and a 24-12 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half. Bryce Hicks rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Lett rushed for 98 yards. Christian Zachery had 2.5 tackles for losses totaling 33 yards and two QB hurries. Next: Friday at South Paulding (3-2)

Class 5A

1. (3) Ware County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 43-21. Thomas Castellanos was 16-of-22 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Ware County had 448 total yards. Ware, moving up after beating a ranked team for the fourth time this season, is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2014. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Coffee (4-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 23 at Calhoun (4-1)

3. (1) Warner Robins (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 27-7. Ahmad Walker’s 41-yard run was Warner Robins' only touchdown. Lee County scored twice on returns of turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (4-2)

4. (4) Cartersville (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cass (5-0)

5. (6) Calhoun (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hiram (0-5)

6. (7) Coffee (4-1)

Last week: Beat Camden County 37-13. MLB Brandon High had a team-leading five solo tackles, seven assists and two tackles for losses, and Coffee held Camden to 25 yards rushing. A.J. Wilkerson passed for 138 yards. Noah Saylor was 3-for-3 on field goals of 47, 39 and 31 yards. Next: Friday vs. Salem (0-0)

7. (5) Veterans (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 14-6. Lebron Fields rushed for 189 yards on 28 carries, but Veterans managed two field goals, one a 53-yarder by Daniel Gibbs. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (4-2)

8. (8) Ola (5-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 30-6. QB Jake Hall rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Micah Bell had 89 yards rushing. Woodland scored in the final two minutes. Next: Oct. 23 at Union Grove (2-3)

9. (9) Starr’s Mill (4-1)

Last week: Beat Harris County 14-10. Starr’s Mill took the lead for good on Joseph Greigh’s 1-yard run with 7:42 left. Next: Friday at Northgate (2-2)

10. (10) St. Pius (3-1)

Last week: Beat Northview 42-7. St. Pius rushed for 416 yards, led by Mason Benefield’s 150 on six carries. Benefield scored on runs of 30, 55 and 41 yards. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (0-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (5-0)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 40-10. Jefferson rushed for 310 yards, didn’t attempt a pass and blew open a close game with four second-half touchdowns. Malaki Starks rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (3-1)

3. (3) Benedictine (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 43-21. Justin Thomas returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, but Ware scored 29 unanswered points. Holden Geriner was 19-of-27 passing for 159 yards. Next: Friday at Appling County (4-0)

4. (4) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Arabia Mountain 7-0. Terrance Guffie rushed for 100 yards on 25 carries, and Isaiah Screen ran for 91 yards on 11 carries. LB Tommy Smith had 16 tackles. Quashaun Johnson’s 6-yard run accounted for the game’s only touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Miller Grove (1-1)

5. (5) Carver-Columbus (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at LaGrange (4-1)

6. (7) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Central-Carrollton (3-1)

7. (6) Flowery Branch (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 40-10. David Renard was 19-of-32 passing for 166 yards, and Myles Ivey rushed for 127 yards, but Flowery Branch couldn’t slow Jefferson’s run game. Next: Oct. 23 vs. North Oconee (1-4)

8. (8) Hapeville Charter (1-2)

Last week: Beat Mays 21-0. Wanye' Thompson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Rashad Render was 14-of-23 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, both to Nicholas Price. Next: Friday at Marist (3-0)

9. (9) Bainbridge (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (0-3)

10. (10) Islands (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 30-8. Jadon Adams rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries and was 11-of-19 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Groves (0-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 35-12. Rashod Dubinion had 125 yards from scrimmage and touchdowns rushing and receiving. Austin Smith passed for 150 yards and rushed for 55. LB Everett Roussaw and DL Joshua White had two tackles for losses each. Next: Thursday vs. Redan (2-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 32-0. Ahmad Brown rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and Crisp County got its third shutout. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (2-3)

3. (3) Oconee County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Veterans 14-6. Jacob Wright threw TD passes of 40 yards to Jake Johnson and 52 yards to Darius Johnson in the first half, and Oconee held on. West Weeks and Justin Coleman intercepted passes. Darius Johnson had 120 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at East Jackson (1-3)

4. (4) Peach County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter 53-3. Peach County allowed minus-34 yards rushing and blocked two punts, one for a safety, the other a touchdown. Christian Martin was 8-of-9 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, one an 83-yarder to Ladarius Johnson. Next: Friday at Pike County (0-3)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 28-6. Deymon Fleming was 14-of-20 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards despite taking four sacks. GAC held Westminster to 118 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (0-3)

6. (NR) Appling County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 23-20. Jeremiah Holmes threw a 15-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Walker with 26 seconds left for the winning touchdown. Down 20-10 entering the fourth quarter, Appling County got back in the game on Jamori Wright’s interception return from midfield for a touchdown. Appling had four interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (5-1)

7. (9) Rockmart (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Murray (2-1)

8. (6) Pierce County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 27-17. Pierce County took a 17-9 lead in the second quarter on a 74-yard pass from D.J. Bell to Austin Jernigan but failed to hold on. Bell rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Next: Oct. 23 at Brantley County (0-6)

9. (8) Westminster (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 28-6. Hunter Staes had 2.5 sacks and intercepted a pass, but Westminster couldn’t get its offense going, settling for two short field goals by Alex Bacchetta. Next: Friday at Carver-Atlanta (0-4)

10. (10) Sandy Creek (2-2)

Last week: Beat Douglass 12-2. Sandy Creek held Douglass to 88 total yards, trailed 2-0 at halftime and scored two quick touchdowns across the third and fourth quarters to pull away, one after recovering a squib kick. Jared Davis rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Westminster (2-1)

Out: No. 7 White County (4-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 16-14. Demetrius Gordon threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jalin Shephard with seven seconds remaining for the winning touchdown. Gordon was 20-of-33 passing for 165 yards and rushed for 54 yards on nine carries. Charlie Dixon rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries. Next: Oct. 23 at Haralson County (5-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (5-0)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 27-17. Chance Gamble had 85 yards receiving and 76 rushing on 15 touches. Mario Clark rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries. Rashard Davis was 11-of-16 passing for 188 yards. Next: Friday at Berrien (2-3)

3. (3) Rabun County (4-1)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 70-36. Gunner Stockton passed for six touchdowns and ran for two others. He was 18-of-22 passing for 422 yards. Adriel Clark had five receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns. The 70 points set a school record. Next: Friday at Pope (2-2)

4. (4) Lovett (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (2-2)

5. (5) Early County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomasville (2-3)

6. (6) Bleckley County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 38-33. Dominic Sasser’s 46-yard TD pass to Jaden Mobley gave Bleckley County a 36-21 lead midway in the third quarter, and Dodge County never got back into Bleckley territory after cutting the lead to 36-33. Jahvon Butler rushed for 243 yards on 16 carries. Chuckie Stevens rushed for 88 on 22. Both scored two touchdowns. Bleckley had 508 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Monticello (2-3)

7. (8) Haralson County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 44-0. Clay Hyatt rushed 123 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 101 yards on four completions. Marc Harris rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Crapp had five tackles for losses and two sacks. Haralson County held Banks to 76 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (1-4)

8. (9) Thomasville (2-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Early County (3-0)

9. (NR) Toombs County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 17-14. Julian Marin made a 42-yard field goal with two minutes left to break a 14-14 tie. Derrick Mincey rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. Brandon Usher, typically the team’s leading rusher, was limited to minus-6 yards but had three tackles for losses and a 13-yard sack. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Bacon County (4-1)

10. (NR) Cook (3-2)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 40-23. Cook scored on an interception return and punt return, two TD passes, a run and a safety. Next: Friday at Worth County (3-2)

Out: No. 7 Pace Academy (2-2), No. 10 Heard County (4-2)

Class A Private

1. (1) Athens Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 35-7. Palmer Bush had 105 yards rushing and 116 passing. Charlie Chisolm rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Wally Terrell had a 56-yard TD run, and Jack Nazeworthy had a 68-yard TD reception. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (4-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (2-2)

3. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (4-1)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 58-7. Murphy Reeves rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and Fellowship set a school record for points in a game. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Academy (2-2)

5. (5) Wesleyan (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (5-0)

6. (6) Trinity Christian (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

7. (7) North Cobb Christian (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Bowdon (2-3)

8. (8) Holy Innocents' (2-3)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 28-7. Tyquann Alexander had 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on eight touches. Holy Innocents' led in total yards 388-120 and never punted. Next: Friday vs. George Walton Academy (3-0)

9. (9) Aquinas (6-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 47-7. R.J. Edwards rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. James Schlegel rushed for 115 yards on eight carries and was 3-of-3 passing for 60 yards. Aquinas had 392 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Mount de Sales (2-2)

10. (10) Darlington (4-1)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 27-0. Harrison Allen, newly committed to Cornell, rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. LB Darius Smith had eight tackles and forced a fumble. Brinson Sumner had field goals of 27 and 41 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (3-2)

Class A Public

1. (2) Metter (5-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 42-0. Kaliq Jordan rushed for 99 yards on five carries and scored on runs of 22, 61 and 4 yards. Metter, coming off its third shutout of the season, is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1982. Next: Friday at Screven County (2-2)

2. (4) Irwin County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 21-13. Irwin County put up 302 yards rushing. Kam Ward rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and Eli Roberts' 8-yard sack ended Brooks' last threat. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (3-0)

3. (1) Brooks County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 21-13. Omari Arnold rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries and Nitavion Burrus was 7-of-14 passing for 104 yards, but that was virtually Brooks' entire offense. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (3-2)

4. (6) Commerce (4-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 41-9. Commerce led 34-3 at halftime and held Mount Paran to minus-12 yards rushing. Sammy Brown had 75 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Trey Huff had 58 yards rushing and 113 passing and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (0-4)

5. (7) Dublin (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 50-0. Dublin held Dooly County to 68 total yards and 1-for-10 passing. J.T. Wright rushed for 111 yards on four carries and scored on runs of 7, 59 and 43 yards. Kendall Wade returned a kick 72 yards for a touchdown. Next: Tuesday vs. Wheeler County (4-0), Saturday vs. Hawkinsville (2-3)

6. (3) Macon County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 17-14. Macon County lost on a field goal on the final play and suffered through eight dropped passes and six bad snaps in the rain. Jakalen Williams was 15-of-33 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Hayes had 10 receptions for 162 yards. Next: Friday at Taylor County (4-0)

7. (8) Taylor County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 27-17. Jabin Ford rushed for 140 yards, his fourth consecutive game over 100, and returned an interception 81 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Macon County (3-1)

8. (9) Pelham (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Randolph-Clay (0-4)

9. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (4-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 43-20. Washington-Wilkes rushed for 433 yards, led by Zaikous Jackson’s 191 with four touchdowns on 31 carries. QB Dalen Cobb rushed for 132 yards. Next: Friday at Social Circle (2-3)

10. (NR) Wilcox County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 56-21. Abe Stowe was 9-of-13 passing for 204 yards and one touchdown. Next: Saturday at Wheeler County (4-0)

Out: No. 5 Clinch County (1-2), No. 10 Marion County (2-3)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.