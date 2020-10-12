X

Maxwell Week 6 summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 870 of 911 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.50%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.56 points and all game margins within 12.13 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.79

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lowndes5-0110.221Lee County4-198.70
2Colquitt County4-0104.222Valdosta2-293.12
3Grayson5-099.653Buford3-183.07
4Norcross5-095.334Richmond Hill4-182.26
5Brookwood5-089.775Dacula2-280.19
6Mill Creek2-285.376Douglas County5-078.86
7North Gwinnett4-285.227Houston County4-278.32
8Archer2-385.078Lovejoy5-077.85
9Hillgrove3-184.309Allatoona4-077.81
10Roswell4-083.6910Carrollton2-177.35
11Milton3-183.3111Westlake3-175.49
12Cherokee5-081.7012Lanier3-174.24
13North Cobb4-181.3113Northside (Warner Robins)2-472.24
14Collins Hill4-280.8114Hughes4-072.00
15East Coweta5-180.8115Kell1-271.77



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins3-293.021Jefferson5-085.71
2Ware County5-089.602Marist3-082.73
3Blessed Trinity2-087.333Benedictine5-176.40
4Veterans4-182.644Bainbridge1-374.15
5Coffee4-182.515Flowery Branch3-268.75
6Cartersville4-181.836Hapeville Charter1-267.38
7Calhoun4-177.837Cedartown2-266.88
8Jones County2-373.648Stephenson2-066.12
9Ola5-072.529Carver (Columbus)3-064.05
10Starr's Mill4-172.4810West Laurens2-263.15
11St. Pius X3-169.2711Cairo0-362.08
12Dutchtown2-367.9012Jenkins1-161.62
13Clarke Central3-266.8413Hardaway3-161.30
14Harris County3-266.6014Baldwin1-060.27
15Cass5-066.6015Perry1-360.13



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove2-087.251Fitzgerald5-077.39
2Oconee County5-085.592Callaway4-072.73
3Crisp County4-082.013Rabun County4-169.08
4Greater Atlanta Christian4-079.944Thomasville2-368.19
5Peach County3-174.325Lovett3-167.50
6Pierce County4-173.996Bleckley County4-163.72
7Appling County4-073.777Haralson County5-060.86
8Westminster (Atlanta)2-168.778Washington County3-260.23
9Rockmart3-168.429Toombs County4-158.35
10Thomson4-168.2610Cook3-257.86
11White County4-167.7211Dodge County1-357.22
12Sandy Creek2-267.6412Swainsboro2-356.82
13Burke County1-265.3213Early County3-056.59
14Dawson County2-363.3614Jefferson County2-256.07
15Stephens County4-162.1115Temple4-255.95



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County3-272.791Athens Academy5-071.40
2Brooks County4-168.072Fellowship Christian5-070.67
3Dublin2-167.153Eagle's Landing Christian2-369.83
4Metter5-064.654Prince Avenue Christian4-169.59
5Clinch County1-261.205Wesleyan4-161.48
6Commerce4-158.126Christian Heritage4-160.75
7Pelham1-156.167North Cobb Christian4-160.13
8Wilcox County4-155.068Savannah Christian5-158.65
9Macon County3-154.929Darlington4-155.62
10Washington-Wilkes4-054.5010Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-155.36
11Turner County4-154.3811Aquinas6-055.35
12McIntosh County Academy3-251.0412Holy Innocents2-354.90
13Taylor County4-049.8013Calvary Day4-254.00
14Chattahoochee County4-048.6714Hebron Christian2-253.56
15Mitchell County1-347.8115George Walton Academy3-053.56



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy4-063.521Gatewood School3-140.98
2Tiftarea Academy3-143.522Brentwood School3-138.34
3Bulloch Academy2-142.503Southwest Georgia Academy4-132.16
4Frederica Academy3-241.854Terrell Academy4-129.54
5Valwood School2-236.115Thomas Jefferson5-125.13



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0110.2246.39-14.51
2 [2]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0104.2238.53-16.37
3 [3]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA5-099.6536.41-13.92
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA4-198.7032.22-17.17
5 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA5-095.3334.98-11.03
6 [2]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-293.1232.28-11.52
7 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA3-293.0234.88-8.83
8 [5]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA5-089.7736.32-4.13
9 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA5-089.6033.92-6.36
10 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-087.3331.17-6.84
11 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA2-087.2528.38-9.56
12 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA5-085.7128.32-8.07
13 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA5-085.5927.73-8.55
14 [6]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-285.3724.92-11.14
15 [7]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA4-285.2226.22-9.68
16 [8]Archer7 - AAAAAAA2-385.0727.33-8.42
17 [9]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-184.3030.28-4.70
18 [10]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA4-083.6927.26-7.11
19 [11]Milton5 - AAAAAAA3-183.3125.54-8.45
20 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA3-183.0728.09-5.66
21 [2]Marist6 - AAAA3-082.7325.68-7.72
22 [4]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-182.6424.72-8.60
23 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA4-182.5127.78-5.42
24 [4]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA4-182.2629.00-3.93
25 [3]Crisp County2 - AAA4-082.0124.38-8.32
26 [6]Cartersville7 - AAAAA4-181.8326.07-6.44
27 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA5-081.7025.74-6.64
28 [13]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-181.3126.19-5.80
29 [14]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA4-280.8126.39-5.10
30 [15]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA5-180.8128.25-3.23
31 [5]Dacula8 - AAAAAA2-280.1928.27-2.61
32 [16]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA4-179.9828.12-2.54
33 [4]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA4-079.9425.14-5.48
34 [17]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA5-079.9428.15-2.47
35 [6]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA5-078.8622.13-7.41
36 [7]Houston County1 - AAAAAA4-278.3223.10-5.90
37 [8]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA5-077.8521.93-6.61
38 [7]Calhoun7 - AAAAA4-177.8324.05-4.46
39 [9]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA4-077.8123.16-5.32
40 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA5-077.3923.78-4.29
41 [10]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA2-177.3527.03-1.00
42 [18]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-076.7028.641.27
43 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA5-176.4027.640.56
44 [19]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-176.2021.90-4.98
45 [20]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-275.7624.33-2.11
46 [21]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-475.7524.80-1.63
47 [11]Westlake4 - AAAAAA3-175.4925.79-0.38
48 [5]Peach County2 - AAA3-174.3223.17-1.83
49 [22]Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-374.3123.98-1.02
50 [12]Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-174.2424.04-0.88
51 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-374.1523.25-1.58
52 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA4-173.9922.39-2.28
53 [7]Appling County1 - AAA4-073.7723.29-1.16
54 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA2-373.6425.110.79
55 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public3-272.7921.46-2.01
56 [2]Callaway5 - AA4-072.7321.36-2.05
57 [9]Ola4 - AAAAA5-072.5224.020.82
58 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA4-172.4819.92-3.24
59 [13]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-472.2420.64-2.29
60 [14]Hughes4 - AAAAAA4-072.0020.94-1.75
61 [23]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA1-271.9021.96-0.62
62 [15]Kell6 - AAAAAA1-271.7724.752.30
63 [1]Athens Academy8 - A Private5-071.4019.74-2.33
64 [24]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-271.3520.62-1.41
65 [25]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-470.8324.523.01
66 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private5-070.6721.930.58
67 [16]Creekview7 - AAAAAA3-170.6617.75-3.60
68 [17]Rome5 - AAAAAA2-370.5820.99-0.27
69 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-369.8320.830.32
70 [26]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-169.7119.10-1.29
71 [27]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-369.6920.380.01
72 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private4-169.5924.844.56
73 [28]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA3-269.4123.243.15
74 [11]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA3-169.2721.811.86
75 [18]Alexander5 - AAAAAA3-269.1420.570.74
76 [3]Rabun County8 - AA4-169.0823.884.12
77 [8]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-168.7719.44-0.01
78 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-268.7521.752.33
79 [29]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-368.6823.333.97
80 [30]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-268.6617.11-2.23
81 [9]Rockmart6 - AAA3-168.4221.122.02
82 [10]Thomson4 - AAA4-168.2620.061.13
83 [4]Thomasville1 - AA2-368.1919.520.65
84 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public4-168.0720.772.02
85 [12]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA2-367.9016.54-2.03
86 [11]White County7 - AAA4-167.7222.724.33
87 [12]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-267.6418.16-0.16
88 [5]Lovett6 - AA3-167.5019.231.05
89 [19]Tucker4 - AAAAAA1-167.4220.622.52
90 [6]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-267.3819.851.79
91 [3]Dublin4 - A Public2-167.1520.903.08
92 [7]Cedartown7 - AAAA2-266.8817.41-0.15
93 [13]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA3-266.8418.551.03
94 [31]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-466.6819.652.29
95 [14]Harris County2 - AAAAA3-266.6017.640.36
96 [15]Cass7 - AAAAA5-066.6016.37-0.90
97 [20]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA2-266.5117.530.34
98 [21]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-266.1522.115.28
99 [16]Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-466.1518.461.64
100 [8]Stephenson6 - AAAA2-066.1217.240.44
101 [22]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA3-265.4617.781.64
102 [13]Burke County4 - AAA1-265.3221.745.75
103 [4]Metter3 - A Public5-064.6516.711.38
104 [32]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA1-364.2216.831.92
105 [9]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA3-064.0521.056.32
106 [23]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA4-064.0119.314.62
107 [33]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-263.9916.521.84
108 [17]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA2-363.8018.083.60
109 [6]Bleckley County3 - AA4-163.7219.575.17
110 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA4-063.5217.443.24
111 [24]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-363.3816.782.72
112 [14]Dawson County7 - AAA2-363.3620.806.77
113 [10]West Laurens4 - AAAA2-263.1516.382.55
114 [18]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA1-362.3417.424.41
115 [25]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-362.3217.434.43
116 [26]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-162.2818.285.32
117 [15]Stephens County8 - AAA4-162.1116.283.48
118 [11]Cairo1 - AAAA0-362.0817.114.36
119 [34]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-361.8618.035.49
120 [35]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-161.8416.283.76
121 [12]Jenkins3 - AAAA1-161.6216.203.90
122 [19]Griffin2 - AAAAA2-361.6118.005.71
123 [5]Wesleyan5 - A Private4-161.4815.893.73
124 [27]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-361.4617.425.27
125 [28]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-261.3716.784.73
126 [13]Hardaway2 - AAAA3-161.3016.004.01
127 [5]Clinch County2 - A Public1-261.2016.794.90
128 [20]Creekside3 - AAAAA1-261.1515.363.54
129 [7]Haralson County5 - AA5-060.8616.575.02
130 [29]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-160.8518.176.63
131 [6]Christian Heritage7 - A Private4-160.7518.346.91
132 [14]Baldwin4 - AAAA1-060.2717.306.35
133 [8]Washington County3 - AA3-260.2315.604.68
134 [7]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-160.1316.645.83
135 [15]Perry4 - AAAA1-360.1315.154.34
136 [36]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-160.0916.015.23
137 [30]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-360.0615.194.45
138 [16]Howard4 - AAAA2-159.8116.686.19
139 [16]Upson-Lee2 - AAA3-259.5516.185.95
140 [17]Hart County8 - AAA1-359.3917.477.40
141 [18]Monroe Area8 - AAA4-159.2214.384.47
142 [21]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-359.1917.667.79
143 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-059.0116.556.86
144 [38]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-158.9916.086.40
145 [17]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-358.9516.126.49
146 [8]Savannah Christian3 - A Private5-158.6516.457.12
147 [22]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-158.5413.594.37
148 [23]Northgate2 - AAAAA2-258.4916.907.73
149 [18]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-058.3613.764.72
150 [9]Toombs County2 - AA4-158.3514.645.61
151 [19]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-458.3216.667.66
152 [24]Eastside8 - AAAAA4-158.2716.087.13
153 [31]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-458.1415.857.03
154 [6]Commerce8 - A Public4-158.1217.268.46
155 [19]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-358.0113.024.33
156 [20]Mays6 - AAAA2-357.9316.077.46
157 [21]Troup2 - AAAA2-357.8716.287.72
158 [10]Cook1 - AA3-257.8615.787.24
159 [22]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA3-157.7315.887.47
160 [32]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-457.7015.326.93
161 [11]Dodge County3 - AA1-357.2215.777.87
162 [12]Swainsboro2 - AA2-356.8213.866.36
163 [25]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA3-056.7411.614.19
164 [13]Early County1 - AA3-056.5913.546.27
165 [20]Jackson2 - AAA2-156.5715.047.79
166 [21]Central (Macon)2 - AAA3-156.1713.887.02
167 [7]Pelham1 - A Public1-156.1615.668.82
168 [14]Jefferson County4 - AA2-256.0713.927.17
169 [22]Liberty County3 - AAA2-156.0213.897.19
170 [15]Temple5 - AA4-255.9512.926.29
171 [26]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA4-155.9115.849.24
172 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-455.9013.647.06
173 [23]North Oconee8 - AAAA1-455.8517.4210.89
174 [23]North Murray6 - AAA2-155.8314.988.46
175 [9]Darlington7 - A Private4-155.6213.597.30
176 [33]Pope6 - AAAAAA2-255.5813.317.05
177 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-155.3611.675.63
178 [11]Aquinas3 - A Private6-055.3516.1110.08
179 [16]Putnam County4 - AA5-055.2212.696.80
180 [17]Heard County5 - AA4-255.0815.559.79
181 [8]Wilcox County4 - A Public4-155.0613.357.61
182 [34]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-255.0014.839.15
183 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-454.9818.6613.00
184 [9]Macon County5 - A Public3-154.9213.087.48
185 [12]Holy Innocents5 - A Private2-354.9013.367.78
186 [35]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-354.8313.177.66
187 [24]New Hampstead3 - AAAA2-054.5113.818.62
188 [10]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public4-054.5014.489.30
189 [11]Turner County2 - A Public4-154.3814.239.18
190 [18]Pace Academy6 - AA2-254.0410.395.67
191 [13]Calvary Day3 - A Private4-254.0012.868.18
192 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-353.9613.278.63
193 [24]Morgan County4 - AAA2-353.7011.457.07
194 [25]Douglass5 - AAA0-353.6211.517.21
195 [14]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-253.5612.698.46
196 [15]George Walton Academy8 - A Private3-053.5612.137.89
197 [36]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-053.5312.748.53
198 [26]Westover1 - AAAA0-153.3112.878.88
199 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA2-353.2813.719.75
200 [19]Vidalia2 - AA1-253.2411.257.33
201 [37]Evans3 - AAAAAA3-252.9711.387.73
202 [27]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA3-252.7612.919.47
203 [28]New Manchester6 - AAAAA2-352.5212.098.89
204 [27]Franklin County8 - AAA5-052.5010.627.45
205 [20]Jeff Davis2 - AA4-052.4312.038.91
206 [29]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA4-152.4312.108.98
207 [30]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-252.3712.689.62
208 [27]LaGrange2 - AAAA4-152.1714.1511.31
209 [31]Loganville8 - AAAAA2-352.0511.138.41
210 [28]Islands3 - AAAA2-051.9312.8310.21
211 [21]Bremen5 - AA3-251.7913.9411.47
212 [38]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-351.4310.318.19
213 [28]Adairsville6 - AAA3-151.3912.2110.14
214 [29]Richmond Academy4 - AAA4-151.3710.258.20
215 [39]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †0-051.3310.628.61
216 [22]Pepperell7 - AA2-351.0712.0910.34
217 [40]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-251.0613.7211.97
218 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public3-251.0412.1710.45
219 [29]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-251.0111.409.71
220 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-250.8210.148.64
221 [23]Fannin County7 - AA4-050.7712.2710.83
222 [24]Northeast3 - AA2-150.4311.2610.14
223 [41]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-250.3411.0710.05
224 [42]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-150.3110.389.39
225 [13]Taylor County5 - A Public4-049.8012.2811.80
226 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA2-349.729.609.19
227 [30]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA5-049.5610.099.85
228 [32]Decatur5 - AAAAA2-049.399.859.77
229 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private3-249.3410.5010.48
230 [43]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-349.3110.6210.62
231 [44]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-349.2010.8410.96
232 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-249.169.789.95
233 [26]Union County8 - AA2-248.9611.2511.61
234 [34]Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-348.929.8410.24
235 [27]Worth County1 - AA3-248.9111.1511.56
236 [28]Columbia6 - AA1-048.7910.6611.19
237 [14]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public4-048.678.349.00
238 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA1-448.5911.0511.77
239 [36]Jackson County8 - AAAAA2-348.049.0710.35
240 [31]Luella5 - AAAA4-147.998.409.73
241 [37]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-347.819.1110.62
242 [15]Mitchell County1 - A Public1-347.8112.7814.30
243 [16]Marion County5 - A Public2-347.619.1810.89
244 [41]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-447.178.5810.73
245 [31]North Hall7 - AAA2-347.0010.9413.26
246 [45]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-346.646.619.29
247 [17]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-246.529.6912.49
248 [46]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-446.519.6312.44
249 [38]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA3-146.3011.0114.03
250 [29]Lamar County3 - AA2-346.2810.4213.46
251 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public5-046.1711.6514.79
252 [32]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-246.1410.6113.79
253 [39]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-446.136.559.74
254 [17]Stratford Academy1 - A Private2-145.998.0211.36
255 [19]Charlton County2 - A Public3-245.969.1012.46
256 [40]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-345.7711.2214.77
257 [41]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA3-045.769.4613.02
258 [42]Northview5 - AAAAA1-345.699.8813.51
259 [47]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-445.658.3712.04
260 [48]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-445.499.4613.29
261 [43]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA2-345.339.1613.15
262 [42]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA2-245.309.9213.93
263 [33]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-445.277.4211.47
264 [32]Madison County8 - AAAA1-445.257.4611.53
265 [33]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-245.197.1711.30
266 [34]Ringgold6 - AAA3-245.1810.3014.43
267 [49]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-245.057.9512.22
268 [20]Schley County5 - A Public3-245.027.4711.76
269 [44]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA2-345.017.5511.86
270 [18]Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-245.008.3712.69
271 [34]Spalding4 - AAAA0-444.877.6212.06
272 [45]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-144.678.0612.71
273 [46]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-544.669.3814.04
274 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-144.328.2113.21
275 [35]Windsor Forest3 - AAA1-143.977.3512.70
276 [21]Dooly County4 - A Public0-143.968.7214.08
277 [19]First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-243.938.4213.82
278 [43]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-343.756.9912.56
279 [36]Fayette County5 - AAAA3-143.625.5511.25
280 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-343.549.8215.60
281 [2]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA3-143.529.3115.11
282 [50]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-443.128.6814.89
283 [30]Chattooga7 - AA1-343.109.5015.71
284 [51]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-443.106.8613.08
285 [21]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private2-343.0210.3416.64
286 [22]Lanier County2 - A Public3-042.787.7114.25
287 [37]East Hall8 - AAAA3-142.6410.9317.61
288 [23]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-242.537.0913.87
289 [3]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA2-142.508.0414.86
290 [31]Washington6 - AA2-242.438.3515.24
291 [38]Pickens7 - AAAA2-342.395.4112.34
292 [24]Lincoln County8 - A Public3-242.376.8513.79
293 [25]Screven County3 - A Public2-242.367.3314.28
294 [36]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA3-242.356.6813.65
295 [26]Johnson County4 - A Public3-142.135.3912.58
296 [32]Elbert County8 - AA1-442.107.0614.27
297 [37]Harlem4 - AAA1-441.979.0216.37
298 [47]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-041.946.1213.51
299 [27]Bowdon6 - A Public2-341.915.6113.02
300 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA1-341.884.2311.67
301 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA3-241.856.0813.55
302 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-241.556.7814.55
303 [33]Model7 - AA2-241.464.3712.23
304 [49]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-441.324.7612.76
305 [52]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-541.258.9016.96
306 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA3-140.985.8714.21
307 [28]Claxton3 - A Public2-340.976.6715.02
308 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private1-340.957.7116.08
309 [34]Bacon County2 - AA4-140.937.2015.59
310 [38]Hephzibah4 - AAA1-140.346.7915.77
311 [39]Salem5 - AAA †0-040.196.8215.95
312 [29]Manchester5 - A Public1-440.186.6015.74
313 [23]Pacelli4 - A Private4-039.895.2314.66
314 [30]Montgomery County4 - A Public3-139.737.3916.98
315 [31]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-239.577.3817.13
316 [32]Wheeler County4 - A Public4-039.558.0117.78
317 [40]Beach3 - AAA1-139.307.0317.05
318 [41]Pike County2 - AAA0-339.035.5415.83
319 [24]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-239.004.6114.92
320 [35]Southwest3 - AA1-238.885.9716.41
321 [39]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-538.556.2417.01
322 [36]Monticello3 - AA2-338.515.7416.55
323 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA3-138.346.1617.14
324 [25]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-238.174.9216.07
325 [50]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-538.156.3617.52
326 [33]Warren County7 - A Public4-138.123.7814.98
327 [40]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-138.094.1215.35
328 [26]Brookstone4 - A Private2-337.865.9417.41
329 [42]LaFayette6 - AAA2-337.687.4819.12
330 [53]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-437.353.1415.10
331 [34]Hancock Central7 - A Public2-037.294.0516.07
332 [27]Athens Christian8 - A Private3-237.134.0216.20
333 [41]Shaw2 - AAAA0-437.093.9916.22
334 [37]Coosa7 - AA3-136.844.2316.71
335 [42]Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-136.781.2613.80
336 [43]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-436.433.4016.28
337 [35]Telfair County4 - A Public3-336.423.9716.87
338 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public5-036.154.0317.20
339 [5]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-236.115.4618.68
340 [43]Gilmer7 - AAA2-235.732.3115.90
341 [54]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-435.325.5219.52
342 [44]West Hall7 - AAA2-335.071.9816.23
343 [45]Redan5 - AAA2-034.704.5319.14
344 [6]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA1-134.624.6519.36
345 [44]Columbus2 - AAAA1-434.536.9321.71
346 [51]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-134.283.0218.05
347 [37]Terrell County1 - A Public2-134.281.9116.95
348 [28]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-534.27-0.2214.84
349 [7]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA3-033.634.4820.17
350 [38]Laney4 - AA1-333.43-0.4515.45
351 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA1-433.152.9119.08
352 [46]McDonough5 - AAAA1-433.082.1318.37
353 [39]Therrell6 - AA1-332.901.8918.32
354 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-532.794.2620.79
355 [38]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-332.211.9719.08
356 [40]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA2-332.21-0.1216.99
357 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA4-132.165.9323.09
358 [39]Trion6 - A Public1-332.084.7722.01
359 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-231.921.9319.33
360 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-431.774.1821.73
361 [48]Rutland4 - AAAA1-331.173.0821.24
362 [46]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-231.021.2119.51
363 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-130.99-0.2718.06
364 [41]East Laurens2 - AA2-130.470.8719.72
365 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-330.434.4923.39
366 [42]Berrien1 - AA2-330.263.0222.08
367 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA0-530.160.9420.10
368 [43]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA1-130.011.9721.28
369 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-329.940.5419.92
370 [40]Social Circle8 - A Public2-329.773.1522.70
371 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA4-129.54-0.9618.82
372 [48]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-429.13-1.1019.09
373 [8]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA3-028.971.2321.58
374 [32]St. Francis6 - A Private1-427.441.2323.11
375 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA1-127.21-0.0122.09
376 [44]Banks County8 - AA1-526.90-0.9321.49
377 [9]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-226.57-0.0222.74
378 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-326.120.2123.41
379 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-226.09-0.5922.64
380 [41]Miller County1 - A Public1-426.010.0723.38
381 [45]Gordon Central7 - AA1-425.90-2.6120.80
382 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-225.66-1.1222.54
383 [5]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA5-125.13-1.8622.33
384 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-425.010.6624.97
385 [50]Murray County6 - AAA1-424.850.2524.72
386 [42]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-524.81-3.7320.78
387 [51]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-424.47-1.3123.54
388 [43]Greenville5 - A Public1-424.441.0425.91
389 [54]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †1-024.14-1.4923.69
390 [52]Savannah3 - AAA0-224.00-2.6622.67
391 [53]Brantley County1 - AAA0-623.87-2.8922.56
392 [46]Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-323.76-4.1221.44
393 [6]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA4-123.66-0.5725.09
394 [47]Dade County7 - AA1-423.583.1528.88
395 [48]Butler4 - AA2-223.12-4.1622.04
396 [33]Heritage School4 - A Private0-522.28-3.7523.29
397 [34]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-622.08-2.9524.29
398 [44]Treutlen4 - A Public1-421.95-3.6323.74
399 [35]Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-321.81-3.7423.76
400 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA0-421.32-5.9122.09
401 [45]Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-321.29-4.8323.20
402 [49]Towers6 - AA0-021.29-4.3023.73
403 [46]Seminole County1 - A Public1-320.76-4.5124.05
404 [50]Josey4 - AA1-220.27-2.8926.16
405 [47]Towns County8 - A Public2-319.38-4.4625.49
406 [50]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-519.23-8.2821.81
407 [55]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-417.65-5.4526.21
408 [51]Spencer2 - AAAA0-617.58-7.8423.90
409 [7]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-216.84-3.7328.75
410 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-616.82-5.6426.86
411 [36]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-416.76-4.9027.66
412 [56]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-416.71-3.0829.53
413 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA1-316.24-5.2227.86
414 [48]Armuchee6 - A Public2-216.21-11.0422.07
415 [52]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-516.20-3.8129.31
416 [49]Greene County8 - A Public0-415.85-4.2329.24
417 [53]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-214.61-6.3128.40
418 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-513.62-11.1724.53
419 [50]Portal3 - A Public0-513.53-5.8729.92
420 [37]Walker7 - A Private0-513.29-9.6226.41
421 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-512.36-6.0430.92
422 [51]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-012.26-9.0028.06
423 [52]Georgia Military College7 - A Public2-312.08-8.6128.63
424 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-411.95-6.3131.05
425 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-311.95-6.7930.58
426 [53]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-411.59-6.3731.36
427 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-211.34-8.4929.49
428 [51]McNair6 - AA0-211.20-8.6929.43
429 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-410.56-7.6131.16
430 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-28.56-10.0930.67
431 [54]ACE Charter7 - A Public1-47.07-7.3534.91
432 [55]Bryan County3 - A Public0-46.21-8.6634.45
433 [56]Glascock County7 - A Public †2-45.76-11.6131.95
434 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-45.47-10.5433.31
435 [57]Crawford County7 - A Public0-55.32-7.6436.36
436 [58]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-33.96-12.4132.95
437 [12]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-43.02-11.2135.09
438 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-32.65-10.3836.29
439 [13]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA0-2-11.92-18.8128.58
440 [59]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-4-5.14-15.9938.47
441 [11]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-2-6.01-14.4740.86
442 [60]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †2-4-7.34-23.7432.92
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-1-12.28-19.0242.58
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-3-39.17-34.9253.57



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA498.7489.42
21 - AAAAAA491.0685.60
34 - AAAAAAA589.0682.85
41 - AAAAA587.5382.79
58 - AAAAAAA580.7475.42
63 - AAAAAAA678.2474.85
75 - AAAAAAA677.4071.74
87 - AAAAA675.2666.70
92 - AAAAAAA574.7268.53
108 - AAAAAA772.3466.18
116 - AAAAAAA772.0468.25
125 - AAAAAA871.0766.24
135 - AAA769.7964.32
147 - AAAAAAA768.2855.86
154 - AAAAAA667.5964.69
163 - AAAA466.4861.12
178 - AAA666.4158.21
184 - AAAAA866.2261.25
192 - AAAAAA765.4358.94
202 - AAA865.2758.28
218 - AAAA764.2655.43
221 - AA663.6956.53
235 - AA563.4459.28
247 - AAAAAA863.3058.77
256 - AAAA763.0252.96
262 - AAAAA761.5855.31
272 - A Public761.2455.39
281 - AAAA661.0955.15
296 - AAAAAA961.0152.81
308 - A Private560.2050.70
314 - AAAA758.0553.34
322 - A Private356.6247.08
334 - AAA755.8747.80
341 - AAA555.8042.58
353 - AA755.4550.75
363 - A Private455.3952.24
378 - AA454.6646.76
387 - AAAA754.5247.28
393 - AAAAA853.8647.57
408 - AAAAA853.4646.64
417 - A Private553.3744.81
422 - AA653.1648.71
435 - A Private552.9445.94
447 - AAA752.6343.41
456 - AAA950.1943.29
465 - AAAAA750.0950.14
473 - AAAAAA449.8043.67
486 - A Private549.6540.91
492 - AAAA949.4240.29
504 - A Public948.5442.02
516 - AA948.0039.76
526 - AAAAA746.5941.06
535 - A Public845.8538.19
543 - A Public845.3036.26
558 - A Public644.8536.66
564 - A Private444.8238.84
57GISA 4 - AAA444.2534.51
587 - AA744.1338.96
591 - A Private642.9040.34
605 - AAAA742.6837.79
613 - AAA741.5034.49
626 - A Public640.0635.35
634 - AA839.9031.83
64GISA 1 - AA337.9334.33
65GISA 3 - AAA436.3531.88
66GISA 2 - AAA533.7224.78
671 - A Public732.9529.84
68GISA 2 - AA425.4718.92
697 - A Public621.4320.20
70GISA 4 - AA418.3613.05

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1817.0487.6%0.264
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 633.5197.9%0.271
10/02JenkinsIslands8 - 269.6975.2%0.281
09/12LovejoyCarver (Atlanta)27 - 2619.5390.4%0.314
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1434.7498.2%0.315
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 199.1674.1%0.320
09/11DublinDodge County20 - 338.1471.8%0.335
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1219.5490.4%0.335
09/25CartersvilleCreekside21 - 1818.9089.7%0.365
09/18Irwin CountyCook20 - 2113.1581.9%0.369
10/02North ForsythDenmark10 - 207.2769.7%0.370
09/25Mount Zion (Carroll)Towns County21 - 2014.9884.8%0.377
09/18Richmond HillWayne County24 - 2117.8988.6%0.378
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3217.6888.4%0.381
10/09GreenbrierWalnut Grove7 - 215.6365.6%0.383

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
107.6111/06LowndesColquitt County - 4.2161.8%
101.0809/25LowndesLee County38 - 1313.3082.1%
97.1610/09LowndesValdosta33 - 2115.3185.3%
95.5109/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.8981.4%
95.3311/13Lee CountyValdosta - 7.3770.0%
95.2510/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 77.4770.2%
93.8609/04ValdostaWarner Robins28 - 251.8855.4%
93.8511/06GraysonBrookwood - 8.1071.7%
91.4510/30Warner RobinsWare County - 5.2164.5%
89.2509/25GraysonArcher26 - 712.8081.3%
88.4609/04NorcrossHillgrove30 - 219.2574.3%
88.3509/05LowndesArcher35 - 2123.3693.6%
87.8010/23NorcrossMill Creek - 11.7579.4%
87.5710/09GraysonMill Creek20 - 1316.0786.3%
87.4811/20NorcrossArcher - 12.0580.0%

