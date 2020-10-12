Maxwell Week 6 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 870 of 911 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.50%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.56 points and all game margins within 12.13 points.

Home Advantage: 1.79

By Class

All-Class

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 98.74 89.42 2 1 - AAAAAA 4 91.06 85.60 3 4 - AAAAAAA 5 89.06 82.85 4 1 - AAAAA 5 87.53 82.79 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 80.74 75.42 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 78.24 74.85 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 77.40 71.74 8 7 - AAAAA 6 75.26 66.70 9 2 - AAAAAAA 5 74.72 68.53 10 8 - AAAAAA 7 72.34 66.18 11 6 - AAAAAAA 7 72.04 68.25 12 5 - AAAAAA 8 71.07 66.24 13 5 - AAA 7 69.79 64.32 14 7 - AAAAAAA 7 68.28 55.86 15 4 - AAAAAA 6 67.59 64.69 16 3 - AAAA 4 66.48 61.12 17 8 - AAA 6 66.41 58.21 18 4 - AAAAA 8 66.22 61.25 19 2 - AAAAAA 7 65.43 58.94 20 2 - AAA 8 65.27 58.28 21 8 - AAAA 7 64.26 55.43 22 1 - AA 6 63.69 56.53 23 5 - AA 5 63.44 59.28 24 7 - AAAAAA 8 63.30 58.77 25 6 - AAAA 7 63.02 52.96 26 2 - AAAAA 7 61.58 55.31 27 2 - A Public 7 61.24 55.39 28 1 - AAAA 6 61.09 55.15 29 6 - AAAAAA 9 61.01 52.81 30 8 - A Private 5 60.20 50.70 31 4 - AAAA 7 58.05 53.34 32 2 - A Private 3 56.62 47.08 33 4 - AAA 7 55.87 47.80 34 1 - AAA 5 55.80 42.58 35 3 - AA 7 55.45 50.75 36 3 - A Private 4 55.39 52.24 37 8 - AA 4 54.66 46.76 38 7 - AAAA 7 54.52 47.28 39 3 - AAAAA 8 53.86 47.57 40 8 - AAAAA 8 53.46 46.64 41 7 - A Private 5 53.37 44.81 42 2 - AA 6 53.16 48.71 43 5 - A Private 5 52.94 45.94 44 7 - AAA 7 52.63 43.41 45 6 - AAA 9 50.19 43.29 46 5 - AAAAA 7 50.09 50.14 47 3 - AAAAAA 4 49.80 43.67 48 6 - A Private 5 49.65 40.91 49 2 - AAAA 9 49.42 40.29 50 4 - A Public 9 48.54 42.02 51 6 - AA 9 48.00 39.76 52 6 - AAAAA 7 46.59 41.06 53 5 - A Public 8 45.85 38.19 54 3 - A Public 8 45.30 36.26 55 8 - A Public 6 44.85 36.66 56 4 - A Private 4 44.82 38.84 57 GISA 4 - AAA 4 44.25 34.51 58 7 - AA 7 44.13 38.96 59 1 - A Private 6 42.90 40.34 60 5 - AAAA 7 42.68 37.79 61 3 - AAA 7 41.50 34.49 62 6 - A Public 6 40.06 35.35 63 4 - AA 8 39.90 31.83 64 GISA 1 - AA 3 37.93 34.33 65 GISA 3 - AAA 4 36.35 31.88 66 GISA 2 - AAA 5 33.72 24.78 67 1 - A Public 7 32.95 29.84 68 GISA 2 - AA 4 25.47 18.92 69 7 - A Public 6 21.43 20.20 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 18.36 13.05

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 10/09 Clinch County Charlton County 14 - 18 17.04 87.6% 0.264 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 33.51 97.9% 0.271 10/02 Jenkins Islands 8 - 26 9.69 75.2% 0.281 09/12 Lovejoy Carver (Atlanta) 27 - 26 19.53 90.4% 0.314 10/02 Jefferson County Butler 22 - 14 34.74 98.2% 0.315 09/25 North Gwinnett Lovejoy 7 - 19 9.16 74.1% 0.320 09/11 Dublin Dodge County 20 - 33 8.14 71.8% 0.335 09/25 Fitzgerald Jefferson County 14 - 12 19.54 90.4% 0.335 09/25 Cartersville Creekside 21 - 18 18.90 89.7% 0.365 09/18 Irwin County Cook 20 - 21 13.15 81.9% 0.369 10/02 North Forsyth Denmark 10 - 20 7.27 69.7% 0.370 09/25 Mount Zion (Carroll) Towns County 21 - 20 14.98 84.8% 0.377 09/18 Richmond Hill Wayne County 24 - 21 17.89 88.6% 0.378 09/25 Peachtree Ridge Centennial 35 - 32 17.68 88.4% 0.381 10/09 Greenbrier Walnut Grove 7 - 21 5.63 65.6% 0.383

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 107.61 11/06 Lowndes Colquitt County - 4.21 61.8% 101.08 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 13.30 82.1% 97.16 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta 33 - 21 15.31 85.3% 95.51 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 12.89 81.4% 95.33 11/13 Lee County Valdosta - 7.37 70.0% 95.25 10/09 Lee County Warner Robins 27 - 7 7.47 70.2% 93.86 09/04 Valdosta Warner Robins 28 - 25 1.88 55.4% 93.85 11/06 Grayson Brookwood - 8.10 71.7% 91.45 10/30 Warner Robins Ware County - 5.21 64.5% 89.25 09/25 Grayson Archer 26 - 7 12.80 81.3% 88.46 09/04 Norcross Hillgrove 30 - 21 9.25 74.3% 88.35 09/05 Lowndes Archer 35 - 21 23.36 93.6% 87.80 10/23 Norcross Mill Creek - 11.75 79.4% 87.57 10/09 Grayson Mill Creek 20 - 13 16.07 86.3% 87.48 11/20 Norcross Archer - 12.05 80.0%