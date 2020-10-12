Maxwell Week 6 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 870 of 911 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.50%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.56 points and all game margins within 12.13 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.79
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|5-0
|110.22
|1
|Lee County
|4-1
|98.70
|2
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|104.22
|2
|Valdosta
|2-2
|93.12
|3
|Grayson
|5-0
|99.65
|3
|Buford
|3-1
|83.07
|4
|Norcross
|5-0
|95.33
|4
|Richmond Hill
|4-1
|82.26
|5
|Brookwood
|5-0
|89.77
|5
|Dacula
|2-2
|80.19
|6
|Mill Creek
|2-2
|85.37
|6
|Douglas County
|5-0
|78.86
|7
|North Gwinnett
|4-2
|85.22
|7
|Houston County
|4-2
|78.32
|8
|Archer
|2-3
|85.07
|8
|Lovejoy
|5-0
|77.85
|9
|Hillgrove
|3-1
|84.30
|9
|Allatoona
|4-0
|77.81
|10
|Roswell
|4-0
|83.69
|10
|Carrollton
|2-1
|77.35
|11
|Milton
|3-1
|83.31
|11
|Westlake
|3-1
|75.49
|12
|Cherokee
|5-0
|81.70
|12
|Lanier
|3-1
|74.24
|13
|North Cobb
|4-1
|81.31
|13
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-4
|72.24
|14
|Collins Hill
|4-2
|80.81
|14
|Hughes
|4-0
|72.00
|15
|East Coweta
|5-1
|80.81
|15
|Kell
|1-2
|71.77
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|3-2
|93.02
|1
|Jefferson
|5-0
|85.71
|2
|Ware County
|5-0
|89.60
|2
|Marist
|3-0
|82.73
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|87.33
|3
|Benedictine
|5-1
|76.40
|4
|Veterans
|4-1
|82.64
|4
|Bainbridge
|1-3
|74.15
|5
|Coffee
|4-1
|82.51
|5
|Flowery Branch
|3-2
|68.75
|6
|Cartersville
|4-1
|81.83
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|1-2
|67.38
|7
|Calhoun
|4-1
|77.83
|7
|Cedartown
|2-2
|66.88
|8
|Jones County
|2-3
|73.64
|8
|Stephenson
|2-0
|66.12
|9
|Ola
|5-0
|72.52
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|3-0
|64.05
|10
|Starr's Mill
|4-1
|72.48
|10
|West Laurens
|2-2
|63.15
|11
|St. Pius X
|3-1
|69.27
|11
|Cairo
|0-3
|62.08
|12
|Dutchtown
|2-3
|67.90
|12
|Jenkins
|1-1
|61.62
|13
|Clarke Central
|3-2
|66.84
|13
|Hardaway
|3-1
|61.30
|14
|Harris County
|3-2
|66.60
|14
|Baldwin
|1-0
|60.27
|15
|Cass
|5-0
|66.60
|15
|Perry
|1-3
|60.13
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|2-0
|87.25
|1
|Fitzgerald
|5-0
|77.39
|2
|Oconee County
|5-0
|85.59
|2
|Callaway
|4-0
|72.73
|3
|Crisp County
|4-0
|82.01
|3
|Rabun County
|4-1
|69.08
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|4-0
|79.94
|4
|Thomasville
|2-3
|68.19
|5
|Peach County
|3-1
|74.32
|5
|Lovett
|3-1
|67.50
|6
|Pierce County
|4-1
|73.99
|6
|Bleckley County
|4-1
|63.72
|7
|Appling County
|4-0
|73.77
|7
|Haralson County
|5-0
|60.86
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2-1
|68.77
|8
|Washington County
|3-2
|60.23
|9
|Rockmart
|3-1
|68.42
|9
|Toombs County
|4-1
|58.35
|10
|Thomson
|4-1
|68.26
|10
|Cook
|3-2
|57.86
|11
|White County
|4-1
|67.72
|11
|Dodge County
|1-3
|57.22
|12
|Sandy Creek
|2-2
|67.64
|12
|Swainsboro
|2-3
|56.82
|13
|Burke County
|1-2
|65.32
|13
|Early County
|3-0
|56.59
|14
|Dawson County
|2-3
|63.36
|14
|Jefferson County
|2-2
|56.07
|15
|Stephens County
|4-1
|62.11
|15
|Temple
|4-2
|55.95
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|3-2
|72.79
|1
|Athens Academy
|5-0
|71.40
|2
|Brooks County
|4-1
|68.07
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|5-0
|70.67
|3
|Dublin
|2-1
|67.15
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-3
|69.83
|4
|Metter
|5-0
|64.65
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|4-1
|69.59
|5
|Clinch County
|1-2
|61.20
|5
|Wesleyan
|4-1
|61.48
|6
|Commerce
|4-1
|58.12
|6
|Christian Heritage
|4-1
|60.75
|7
|Pelham
|1-1
|56.16
|7
|North Cobb Christian
|4-1
|60.13
|8
|Wilcox County
|4-1
|55.06
|8
|Savannah Christian
|5-1
|58.65
|9
|Macon County
|3-1
|54.92
|9
|Darlington
|4-1
|55.62
|10
|Washington-Wilkes
|4-0
|54.50
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-1
|55.36
|11
|Turner County
|4-1
|54.38
|11
|Aquinas
|6-0
|55.35
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-2
|51.04
|12
|Holy Innocents
|2-3
|54.90
|13
|Taylor County
|4-0
|49.80
|13
|Calvary Day
|4-2
|54.00
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|4-0
|48.67
|14
|Hebron Christian
|2-2
|53.56
|15
|Mitchell County
|1-3
|47.81
|15
|George Walton Academy
|3-0
|53.56
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|4-0
|63.52
|1
|Gatewood School
|3-1
|40.98
|2
|Tiftarea Academy
|3-1
|43.52
|2
|Brentwood School
|3-1
|38.34
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|2-1
|42.50
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|4-1
|32.16
|4
|Frederica Academy
|3-2
|41.85
|4
|Terrell Academy
|4-1
|29.54
|5
|Valwood School
|2-2
|36.11
|5
|Thomas Jefferson
|5-1
|25.13
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|110.22
|46.39
|-14.51
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|104.22
|38.53
|-16.37
|3 [3]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|99.65
|36.41
|-13.92
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|98.70
|32.22
|-17.17
|5 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.33
|34.98
|-11.03
|6 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|93.12
|32.28
|-11.52
|7 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|3-2
|93.02
|34.88
|-8.83
|8 [5]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|89.77
|36.32
|-4.13
|9 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|5-0
|89.60
|33.92
|-6.36
|10 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|87.33
|31.17
|-6.84
|11 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|87.25
|28.38
|-9.56
|12 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|5-0
|85.71
|28.32
|-8.07
|13 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|5-0
|85.59
|27.73
|-8.55
|14 [6]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|85.37
|24.92
|-11.14
|15 [7]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|85.22
|26.22
|-9.68
|16 [8]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|85.07
|27.33
|-8.42
|17 [9]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|84.30
|30.28
|-4.70
|18 [10]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|83.69
|27.26
|-7.11
|19 [11]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|83.31
|25.54
|-8.45
|20 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.07
|28.09
|-5.66
|21 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|82.73
|25.68
|-7.72
|22 [4]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-1
|82.64
|24.72
|-8.60
|23 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|4-1
|82.51
|27.78
|-5.42
|24 [4]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.26
|29.00
|-3.93
|25 [3]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|4-0
|82.01
|24.38
|-8.32
|26 [6]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|81.83
|26.07
|-6.44
|27 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|81.70
|25.74
|-6.64
|28 [13]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|81.31
|26.19
|-5.80
|29 [14]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.81
|26.39
|-5.10
|30 [15]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.81
|28.25
|-3.23
|31 [5]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|80.19
|28.27
|-2.61
|32 [16]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.98
|28.12
|-2.54
|33 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|79.94
|25.14
|-5.48
|34 [17]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|79.94
|28.15
|-2.47
|35 [6]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|78.86
|22.13
|-7.41
|36 [7]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|78.32
|23.10
|-5.90
|37 [8]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|77.85
|21.93
|-6.61
|38 [7]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|77.83
|24.05
|-4.46
|39 [9]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|77.81
|23.16
|-5.32
|40 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|5-0
|77.39
|23.78
|-4.29
|41 [10]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.35
|27.03
|-1.00
|42 [18]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|76.70
|28.64
|1.27
|43 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-1
|76.40
|27.64
|0.56
|44 [19]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.20
|21.90
|-4.98
|45 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|75.76
|24.33
|-2.11
|46 [21]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.75
|24.80
|-1.63
|47 [11]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|75.49
|25.79
|-0.38
|48 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|74.32
|23.17
|-1.83
|49 [22]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.31
|23.98
|-1.02
|50 [12]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.24
|24.04
|-0.88
|51 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|74.15
|23.25
|-1.58
|52 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-1
|73.99
|22.39
|-2.28
|53 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|4-0
|73.77
|23.29
|-1.16
|54 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|73.64
|25.11
|0.79
|55 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|72.79
|21.46
|-2.01
|56 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|72.73
|21.36
|-2.05
|57 [9]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|5-0
|72.52
|24.02
|0.82
|58 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|4-1
|72.48
|19.92
|-3.24
|59 [13]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|72.24
|20.64
|-2.29
|60 [14]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|72.00
|20.94
|-1.75
|61 [23]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|71.90
|21.96
|-0.62
|62 [15]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|71.77
|24.75
|2.30
|63 [1]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-0
|71.40
|19.74
|-2.33
|64 [24]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.35
|20.62
|-1.41
|65 [25]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|70.83
|24.52
|3.01
|66 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-0
|70.67
|21.93
|0.58
|67 [16]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|70.66
|17.75
|-3.60
|68 [17]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|70.58
|20.99
|-0.27
|69 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-3
|69.83
|20.83
|0.32
|70 [26]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|69.71
|19.10
|-1.29
|71 [27]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|69.69
|20.38
|0.01
|72 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-1
|69.59
|24.84
|4.56
|73 [28]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|69.41
|23.24
|3.15
|74 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|3-1
|69.27
|21.81
|1.86
|75 [18]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|69.14
|20.57
|0.74
|76 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|4-1
|69.08
|23.88
|4.12
|77 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-1
|68.77
|19.44
|-0.01
|78 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-2
|68.75
|21.75
|2.33
|79 [29]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|68.68
|23.33
|3.97
|80 [30]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|68.66
|17.11
|-2.23
|81 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|68.42
|21.12
|2.02
|82 [10]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|4-1
|68.26
|20.06
|1.13
|83 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-3
|68.19
|19.52
|0.65
|84 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|4-1
|68.07
|20.77
|2.02
|85 [12]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|67.90
|16.54
|-2.03
|86 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-1
|67.72
|22.72
|4.33
|87 [12]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|67.64
|18.16
|-0.16
|88 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-1
|67.50
|19.23
|1.05
|89 [19]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|67.42
|20.62
|2.52
|90 [6]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|67.38
|19.85
|1.79
|91 [3]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|67.15
|20.90
|3.08
|92 [7]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|66.88
|17.41
|-0.15
|93 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|3-2
|66.84
|18.55
|1.03
|94 [31]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.68
|19.65
|2.29
|95 [14]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-2
|66.60
|17.64
|0.36
|96 [15]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|5-0
|66.60
|16.37
|-0.90
|97 [20]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.51
|17.53
|0.34
|98 [21]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.15
|22.11
|5.28
|99 [16]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-4
|66.15
|18.46
|1.64
|100 [8]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|2-0
|66.12
|17.24
|0.44
|101 [22]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.46
|17.78
|1.64
|102 [13]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|65.32
|21.74
|5.75
|103 [4]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|5-0
|64.65
|16.71
|1.38
|104 [32]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|64.22
|16.83
|1.92
|105 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|3-0
|64.05
|21.05
|6.32
|106 [23]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|64.01
|19.31
|4.62
|107 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|63.99
|16.52
|1.84
|108 [17]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|2-3
|63.80
|18.08
|3.60
|109 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|4-1
|63.72
|19.57
|5.17
|110 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-0
|63.52
|17.44
|3.24
|111 [24]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|63.38
|16.78
|2.72
|112 [14]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|63.36
|20.80
|6.77
|113 [10]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|2-2
|63.15
|16.38
|2.55
|114 [18]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|1-3
|62.34
|17.42
|4.41
|115 [25]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|62.32
|17.43
|4.43
|116 [26]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|62.28
|18.28
|5.32
|117 [15]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|62.11
|16.28
|3.48
|118 [11]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|62.08
|17.11
|4.36
|119 [34]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|61.86
|18.03
|5.49
|120 [35]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.84
|16.28
|3.76
|121 [12]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|1-1
|61.62
|16.20
|3.90
|122 [19]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|2-3
|61.61
|18.00
|5.71
|123 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-1
|61.48
|15.89
|3.73
|124 [27]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|61.46
|17.42
|5.27
|125 [28]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|61.37
|16.78
|4.73
|126 [13]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|3-1
|61.30
|16.00
|4.01
|127 [5]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-2
|61.20
|16.79
|4.90
|128 [20]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|61.15
|15.36
|3.54
|129 [7]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|60.86
|16.57
|5.02
|130 [29]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.85
|18.17
|6.63
|131 [6]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|60.75
|18.34
|6.91
|132 [14]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|1-0
|60.27
|17.30
|6.35
|133 [8]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-2
|60.23
|15.60
|4.68
|134 [7]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|60.13
|16.64
|5.83
|135 [15]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|60.13
|15.15
|4.34
|136 [36]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|60.09
|16.01
|5.23
|137 [30]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.06
|15.19
|4.45
|138 [16]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-1
|59.81
|16.68
|6.19
|139 [16]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|3-2
|59.55
|16.18
|5.95
|140 [17]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|59.39
|17.47
|7.40
|141 [18]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|59.22
|14.38
|4.47
|142 [21]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|59.19
|17.66
|7.79
|143 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|59.01
|16.55
|6.86
|144 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|58.99
|16.08
|6.40
|145 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|58.95
|16.12
|6.49
|146 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|5-1
|58.65
|16.45
|7.12
|147 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|58.54
|13.59
|4.37
|148 [23]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-2
|58.49
|16.90
|7.73
|149 [18]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|58.36
|13.76
|4.72
|150 [9]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|58.35
|14.64
|5.61
|151 [19]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-4
|58.32
|16.66
|7.66
|152 [24]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|4-1
|58.27
|16.08
|7.13
|153 [31]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.14
|15.85
|7.03
|154 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|4-1
|58.12
|17.26
|8.46
|155 [19]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|58.01
|13.02
|4.33
|156 [20]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|57.93
|16.07
|7.46
|157 [21]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|2-3
|57.87
|16.28
|7.72
|158 [10]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|3-2
|57.86
|15.78
|7.24
|159 [22]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|3-1
|57.73
|15.88
|7.47
|160 [32]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|57.70
|15.32
|6.93
|161 [11]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-3
|57.22
|15.77
|7.87
|162 [12]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-3
|56.82
|13.86
|6.36
|163 [25]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|56.74
|11.61
|4.19
|164 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-0
|56.59
|13.54
|6.27
|165 [20]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|56.57
|15.04
|7.79
|166 [21]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|56.17
|13.88
|7.02
|167 [7]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|56.16
|15.66
|8.82
|168 [14]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|2-2
|56.07
|13.92
|7.17
|169 [22]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|56.02
|13.89
|7.19
|170 [15]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|4-2
|55.95
|12.92
|6.29
|171 [26]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|4-1
|55.91
|15.84
|9.24
|172 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|55.90
|13.64
|7.06
|173 [23]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|55.85
|17.42
|10.89
|174 [23]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|55.83
|14.98
|8.46
|175 [9]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|55.62
|13.59
|7.30
|176 [33]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.58
|13.31
|7.05
|177 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-1
|55.36
|11.67
|5.63
|178 [11]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|6-0
|55.35
|16.11
|10.08
|179 [16]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|5-0
|55.22
|12.69
|6.80
|180 [17]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-2
|55.08
|15.55
|9.79
|181 [8]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|55.06
|13.35
|7.61
|182 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.00
|14.83
|9.15
|183 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.98
|18.66
|13.00
|184 [9]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|3-1
|54.92
|13.08
|7.48
|185 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|54.90
|13.36
|7.78
|186 [35]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|54.83
|13.17
|7.66
|187 [24]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|2-0
|54.51
|13.81
|8.62
|188 [10]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|4-0
|54.50
|14.48
|9.30
|189 [11]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|4-1
|54.38
|14.23
|9.18
|190 [18]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|2-2
|54.04
|10.39
|5.67
|191 [13]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-2
|54.00
|12.86
|8.18
|192 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|53.96
|13.27
|8.63
|193 [24]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|53.70
|11.45
|7.07
|194 [25]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|53.62
|11.51
|7.21
|195 [14]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-2
|53.56
|12.69
|8.46
|196 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|53.56
|12.13
|7.89
|197 [36]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|53.53
|12.74
|8.53
|198 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|53.31
|12.87
|8.88
|199 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-3
|53.28
|13.71
|9.75
|200 [19]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|1-2
|53.24
|11.25
|7.33
|201 [37]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|52.97
|11.38
|7.73
|202 [27]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|3-2
|52.76
|12.91
|9.47
|203 [28]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|2-3
|52.52
|12.09
|8.89
|204 [27]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|5-0
|52.50
|10.62
|7.45
|205 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|4-0
|52.43
|12.03
|8.91
|206 [29]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|4-1
|52.43
|12.10
|8.98
|207 [30]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-2
|52.37
|12.68
|9.62
|208 [27]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-1
|52.17
|14.15
|11.31
|209 [31]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|52.05
|11.13
|8.41
|210 [28]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|2-0
|51.93
|12.83
|10.21
|211 [21]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|3-2
|51.79
|13.94
|11.47
|212 [38]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.43
|10.31
|8.19
|213 [28]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|51.39
|12.21
|10.14
|214 [29]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|4-1
|51.37
|10.25
|8.20
|215 [39]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|51.33
|10.62
|8.61
|216 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-3
|51.07
|12.09
|10.34
|217 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|51.06
|13.72
|11.97
|218 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|3-2
|51.04
|12.17
|10.45
|219 [29]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|51.01
|11.40
|9.71
|220 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|50.82
|10.14
|8.64
|221 [23]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|4-0
|50.77
|12.27
|10.83
|222 [24]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|2-1
|50.43
|11.26
|10.14
|223 [41]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|50.34
|11.07
|10.05
|224 [42]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|50.31
|10.38
|9.39
|225 [13]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|4-0
|49.80
|12.28
|11.80
|226 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|2-3
|49.72
|9.60
|9.19
|227 [30]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|5-0
|49.56
|10.09
|9.85
|228 [32]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|2-0
|49.39
|9.85
|9.77
|229 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|3-2
|49.34
|10.50
|10.48
|230 [43]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.31
|10.62
|10.62
|231 [44]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.20
|10.84
|10.96
|232 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-2
|49.16
|9.78
|9.95
|233 [26]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|48.96
|11.25
|11.61
|234 [34]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|48.92
|9.84
|10.24
|235 [27]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-2
|48.91
|11.15
|11.56
|236 [28]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|1-0
|48.79
|10.66
|11.19
|237 [14]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|4-0
|48.67
|8.34
|9.00
|238 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|1-4
|48.59
|11.05
|11.77
|239 [36]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|48.04
|9.07
|10.35
|240 [31]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|4-1
|47.99
|8.40
|9.73
|241 [37]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|47.81
|9.11
|10.62
|242 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|47.81
|12.78
|14.30
|243 [16]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|2-3
|47.61
|9.18
|10.89
|244 [41]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|47.17
|8.58
|10.73
|245 [31]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|47.00
|10.94
|13.26
|246 [45]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.64
|6.61
|9.29
|247 [17]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|46.52
|9.69
|12.49
|248 [46]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|46.51
|9.63
|12.44
|249 [38]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|46.30
|11.01
|14.03
|250 [29]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-3
|46.28
|10.42
|13.46
|251 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|5-0
|46.17
|11.65
|14.79
|252 [32]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|46.14
|10.61
|13.79
|253 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-4
|46.13
|6.55
|9.74
|254 [17]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|45.99
|8.02
|11.36
|255 [19]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|45.96
|9.10
|12.46
|256 [40]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|45.77
|11.22
|14.77
|257 [41]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|45.76
|9.46
|13.02
|258 [42]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|45.69
|9.88
|13.51
|259 [47]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|45.65
|8.37
|12.04
|260 [48]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|45.49
|9.46
|13.29
|261 [43]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|2-3
|45.33
|9.16
|13.15
|262 [42]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|45.30
|9.92
|13.93
|263 [33]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-4
|45.27
|7.42
|11.47
|264 [32]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|45.25
|7.46
|11.53
|265 [33]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|45.19
|7.17
|11.30
|266 [34]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|45.18
|10.30
|14.43
|267 [49]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|45.05
|7.95
|12.22
|268 [20]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-2
|45.02
|7.47
|11.76
|269 [44]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|45.01
|7.55
|11.86
|270 [18]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|45.00
|8.37
|12.69
|271 [34]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-4
|44.87
|7.62
|12.06
|272 [45]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|44.67
|8.06
|12.71
|273 [46]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-5
|44.66
|9.38
|14.04
|274 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|44.32
|8.21
|13.21
|275 [35]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|43.97
|7.35
|12.70
|276 [21]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|43.96
|8.72
|14.08
|277 [19]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|43.93
|8.42
|13.82
|278 [43]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|43.75
|6.99
|12.56
|279 [36]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|43.62
|5.55
|11.25
|280 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|43.54
|9.82
|15.60
|281 [2]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-1
|43.52
|9.31
|15.11
|282 [50]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|43.12
|8.68
|14.89
|283 [30]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|43.10
|9.50
|15.71
|284 [51]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|43.10
|6.86
|13.08
|285 [21]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|43.02
|10.34
|16.64
|286 [22]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|42.78
|7.71
|14.25
|287 [37]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|42.64
|10.93
|17.61
|288 [23]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|42.53
|7.09
|13.87
|289 [3]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-1
|42.50
|8.04
|14.86
|290 [31]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|2-2
|42.43
|8.35
|15.24
|291 [38]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-3
|42.39
|5.41
|12.34
|292 [24]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|3-2
|42.37
|6.85
|13.79
|293 [25]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|42.36
|7.33
|14.28
|294 [36]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|3-2
|42.35
|6.68
|13.65
|295 [26]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|42.13
|5.39
|12.58
|296 [32]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|42.10
|7.06
|14.27
|297 [37]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|1-4
|41.97
|9.02
|16.37
|298 [47]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|41.94
|6.12
|13.51
|299 [27]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|41.91
|5.61
|13.02
|300 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|41.88
|4.23
|11.67
|301 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|3-2
|41.85
|6.08
|13.55
|302 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|41.55
|6.78
|14.55
|303 [33]
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|41.46
|4.37
|12.23
|304 [49]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|41.32
|4.76
|12.76
|305 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|41.25
|8.90
|16.96
|306 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-1
|40.98
|5.87
|14.21
|307 [28]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|40.97
|6.67
|15.02
|308 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|1-3
|40.95
|7.71
|16.08
|309 [34]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|40.93
|7.20
|15.59
|310 [38]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-1
|40.34
|6.79
|15.77
|311 [39]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|0-0
|40.19
|6.82
|15.95
|312 [29]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|40.18
|6.60
|15.74
|313 [23]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|4-0
|39.89
|5.23
|14.66
|314 [30]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|39.73
|7.39
|16.98
|315 [31]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|39.57
|7.38
|17.13
|316 [32]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|4-0
|39.55
|8.01
|17.78
|317 [40]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|39.30
|7.03
|17.05
|318 [41]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-3
|39.03
|5.54
|15.83
|319 [24]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|39.00
|4.61
|14.92
|320 [35]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-2
|38.88
|5.97
|16.41
|321 [39]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.55
|6.24
|17.01
|322 [36]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-3
|38.51
|5.74
|16.55
|323 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-1
|38.34
|6.16
|17.14
|324 [25]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|38.17
|4.92
|16.07
|325 [50]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-5
|38.15
|6.36
|17.52
|326 [33]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-1
|38.12
|3.78
|14.98
|327 [40]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|38.09
|4.12
|15.35
|328 [26]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-3
|37.86
|5.94
|17.41
|329 [42]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|37.68
|7.48
|19.12
|330 [53]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.35
|3.14
|15.10
|331 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|37.29
|4.05
|16.07
|332 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-2
|37.13
|4.02
|16.20
|333 [41]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|37.09
|3.99
|16.22
|334 [37]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-1
|36.84
|4.23
|16.71
|335 [42]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-1
|36.78
|1.26
|13.80
|336 [43]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|36.43
|3.40
|16.28
|337 [35]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-3
|36.42
|3.97
|16.87
|338 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|5-0
|36.15
|4.03
|17.20
|339 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-2
|36.11
|5.46
|18.68
|340 [43]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|35.73
|2.31
|15.90
|341 [54]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|35.32
|5.52
|19.52
|342 [44]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|35.07
|1.98
|16.23
|343 [45]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|34.70
|4.53
|19.14
|344 [6]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-1
|34.62
|4.65
|19.36
|345 [44]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-4
|34.53
|6.93
|21.71
|346 [51]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-1
|34.28
|3.02
|18.05
|347 [37]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|2-1
|34.28
|1.91
|16.95
|348 [28]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|34.27
|-0.22
|14.84
|349 [7]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|3-0
|33.63
|4.48
|20.17
|350 [38]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|1-3
|33.43
|-0.45
|15.45
|351 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|33.15
|2.91
|19.08
|352 [46]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|33.08
|2.13
|18.37
|353 [39]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-3
|32.90
|1.89
|18.32
|354 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-5
|32.79
|4.26
|20.79
|355 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-3
|32.21
|1.97
|19.08
|356 [40]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|2-3
|32.21
|-0.12
|16.99
|357 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|4-1
|32.16
|5.93
|23.09
|358 [39]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|32.08
|4.77
|22.01
|359 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|31.92
|1.93
|19.33
|360 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|31.77
|4.18
|21.73
|361 [48]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|31.17
|3.08
|21.24
|362 [46]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|31.02
|1.21
|19.51
|363 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|30.99
|-0.27
|18.06
|364 [41]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|30.47
|0.87
|19.72
|365 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|30.43
|4.49
|23.39
|366 [42]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-3
|30.26
|3.02
|22.08
|367 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-5
|30.16
|0.94
|20.10
|368 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|1-1
|30.01
|1.97
|21.28
|369 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|29.94
|0.54
|19.92
|370 [40]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|29.77
|3.15
|22.70
|371 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|4-1
|29.54
|-0.96
|18.82
|372 [48]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-4
|29.13
|-1.10
|19.09
|373 [8]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|3-0
|28.97
|1.23
|21.58
|374 [32]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-4
|27.44
|1.23
|23.11
|375 [49]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|27.21
|-0.01
|22.09
|376 [44]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-5
|26.90
|-0.93
|21.49
|377 [9]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-2
|26.57
|-0.02
|22.74
|378 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|26.12
|0.21
|23.41
|379 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-2
|26.09
|-0.59
|22.64
|380 [41]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-4
|26.01
|0.07
|23.38
|381 [45]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|25.90
|-2.61
|20.80
|382 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-2
|25.66
|-1.12
|22.54
|383 [5]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-1
|25.13
|-1.86
|22.33
|384 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|25.01
|0.66
|24.97
|385 [50]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-4
|24.85
|0.25
|24.72
|386 [42]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|24.81
|-3.73
|20.78
|387 [51]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|24.47
|-1.31
|23.54
|388 [43]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|24.44
|1.04
|25.91
|389 [54]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-0
|24.14
|-1.49
|23.69
|390 [52]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-2
|24.00
|-2.66
|22.67
|391 [53]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|23.87
|-2.89
|22.56
|392 [46]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-3
|23.76
|-4.12
|21.44
|393 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-1
|23.66
|-0.57
|25.09
|394 [47]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-4
|23.58
|3.15
|28.88
|395 [48]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-2
|23.12
|-4.16
|22.04
|396 [33]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-5
|22.28
|-3.75
|23.29
|397 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-6
|22.08
|-2.95
|24.29
|398 [44]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-4
|21.95
|-3.63
|23.74
|399 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-3
|21.81
|-3.74
|23.76
|400 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|0-4
|21.32
|-5.91
|22.09
|401 [45]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-3
|21.29
|-4.83
|23.20
|402 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|21.29
|-4.30
|23.73
|403 [46]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|20.76
|-4.51
|24.05
|404 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-2
|20.27
|-2.89
|26.16
|405 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|19.38
|-4.46
|25.49
|406 [50]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|19.23
|-8.28
|21.81
|407 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-4
|17.65
|-5.45
|26.21
|408 [51]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|17.58
|-7.84
|23.90
|409 [7]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-2
|16.84
|-3.73
|28.75
|410 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|16.82
|-5.64
|26.86
|411 [36]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-4
|16.76
|-4.90
|27.66
|412 [56]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|16.71
|-3.08
|29.53
|413 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|1-3
|16.24
|-5.22
|27.86
|414 [48]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|16.21
|-11.04
|22.07
|415 [52]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|16.20
|-3.81
|29.31
|416 [49]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-4
|15.85
|-4.23
|29.24
|417 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|14.61
|-6.31
|28.40
|418 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-5
|13.62
|-11.17
|24.53
|419 [50]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|13.53
|-5.87
|29.92
|420 [37]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|13.29
|-9.62
|26.41
|421 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-5
|12.36
|-6.04
|30.92
|422 [51]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|12.26
|-9.00
|28.06
|423 [52]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|2-3
|12.08
|-8.61
|28.63
|424 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|11.95
|-6.31
|31.05
|425 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-3
|11.95
|-6.79
|30.58
|426 [53]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-4
|11.59
|-6.37
|31.36
|427 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-2
|11.34
|-8.49
|29.49
|428 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-2
|11.20
|-8.69
|29.43
|429 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-4
|10.56
|-7.61
|31.16
|430 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-2
|8.56
|-10.09
|30.67
|431 [54]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|7.07
|-7.35
|34.91
|432 [55]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|6.21
|-8.66
|34.45
|433 [56]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|2-4
|5.76
|-11.61
|31.95
|434 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-4
|5.47
|-10.54
|33.31
|435 [57]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-5
|5.32
|-7.64
|36.36
|436 [58]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-3
|3.96
|-12.41
|32.95
|437 [12]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-4
|3.02
|-11.21
|35.09
|438 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-3
|2.65
|-10.38
|36.29
|439 [13]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-2-1
|1.92
|-18.81
|28.58
|440 [59]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-4
|-5.14
|-15.99
|38.47
|441 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-2
|-6.01
|-14.47
|40.86
|442 [60]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|2-4
|-7.34
|-23.74
|32.92
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-1
|-12.28
|-19.02
|42.58
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-3
|-39.17
|-34.92
|53.57
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|98.74
|89.42
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|91.06
|85.60
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|89.06
|82.85
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|87.53
|82.79
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|80.74
|75.42
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.24
|74.85
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.40
|71.74
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.26
|66.70
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|74.72
|68.53
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|72.34
|66.18
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|72.04
|68.25
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|71.07
|66.24
|13
|5 - AAA
|7
|69.79
|64.32
|14
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|68.28
|55.86
|15
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|67.59
|64.69
|16
|3 - AAAA
|4
|66.48
|61.12
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|66.41
|58.21
|18
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|66.22
|61.25
|19
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|65.43
|58.94
|20
|2 - AAA
|8
|65.27
|58.28
|21
|8 - AAAA
|7
|64.26
|55.43
|22
|1 - AA
|6
|63.69
|56.53
|23
|5 - AA
|5
|63.44
|59.28
|24
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|63.30
|58.77
|25
|6 - AAAA
|7
|63.02
|52.96
|26
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|61.58
|55.31
|27
|2 - A Public
|7
|61.24
|55.39
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|61.09
|55.15
|29
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.01
|52.81
|30
|8 - A Private
|5
|60.20
|50.70
|31
|4 - AAAA
|7
|58.05
|53.34
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.62
|47.08
|33
|4 - AAA
|7
|55.87
|47.80
|34
|1 - AAA
|5
|55.80
|42.58
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|55.45
|50.75
|36
|3 - A Private
|4
|55.39
|52.24
|37
|8 - AA
|4
|54.66
|46.76
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|54.52
|47.28
|39
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|53.86
|47.57
|40
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|53.46
|46.64
|41
|7 - A Private
|5
|53.37
|44.81
|42
|2 - AA
|6
|53.16
|48.71
|43
|5 - A Private
|5
|52.94
|45.94
|44
|7 - AAA
|7
|52.63
|43.41
|45
|6 - AAA
|9
|50.19
|43.29
|46
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|50.09
|50.14
|47
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|49.80
|43.67
|48
|6 - A Private
|5
|49.65
|40.91
|49
|2 - AAAA
|9
|49.42
|40.29
|50
|4 - A Public
|9
|48.54
|42.02
|51
|6 - AA
|9
|48.00
|39.76
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|46.59
|41.06
|53
|5 - A Public
|8
|45.85
|38.19
|54
|3 - A Public
|8
|45.30
|36.26
|55
|8 - A Public
|6
|44.85
|36.66
|56
|4 - A Private
|4
|44.82
|38.84
|57
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|44.25
|34.51
|58
|7 - AA
|7
|44.13
|38.96
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|42.90
|40.34
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|42.68
|37.79
|61
|3 - AAA
|7
|41.50
|34.49
|62
|6 - A Public
|6
|40.06
|35.35
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|39.90
|31.83
|64
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|37.93
|34.33
|65
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|36.35
|31.88
|66
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|33.72
|24.78
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|32.95
|29.84
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|25.47
|18.92
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|21.43
|20.20
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|18.36
|13.05
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|17.04
|87.6%
|0.264
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|33.51
|97.9%
|0.271
|10/02
|Jenkins
|Islands
|8 - 26
|9.69
|75.2%
|0.281
|09/12
|Lovejoy
|Carver (Atlanta)
|27 - 26
|19.53
|90.4%
|0.314
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|34.74
|98.2%
|0.315
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|9.16
|74.1%
|0.320
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|8.14
|71.8%
|0.335
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|19.54
|90.4%
|0.335
|09/25
|Cartersville
|Creekside
|21 - 18
|18.90
|89.7%
|0.365
|09/18
|Irwin County
|Cook
|20 - 21
|13.15
|81.9%
|0.369
|10/02
|North Forsyth
|Denmark
|10 - 20
|7.27
|69.7%
|0.370
|09/25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Towns County
|21 - 20
|14.98
|84.8%
|0.377
|09/18
|Richmond Hill
|Wayne County
|24 - 21
|17.89
|88.6%
|0.378
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|17.68
|88.4%
|0.381
|10/09
|Greenbrier
|Walnut Grove
|7 - 21
|5.63
|65.6%
|0.383
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|107.61
|11/06
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|-
|4.21
|61.8%
|101.08
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|13.30
|82.1%
|97.16
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|15.31
|85.3%
|95.51
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.89
|81.4%
|95.33
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|7.37
|70.0%
|95.25
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|7.47
|70.2%
|93.86
|09/04
|Valdosta
|Warner Robins
|28 - 25
|1.88
|55.4%
|93.85
|11/06
|Grayson
|Brookwood
|-
|8.10
|71.7%
|91.45
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|5.21
|64.5%
|89.25
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|12.80
|81.3%
|88.46
|09/04
|Norcross
|Hillgrove
|30 - 21
|9.25
|74.3%
|88.35
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|23.36
|93.6%
|87.80
|10/23
|Norcross
|Mill Creek
|-
|11.75
|79.4%
|87.57
|10/09
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|20 - 13
|16.07
|86.3%
|87.48
|11/20
|Norcross
|Archer
|-
|12.05
|80.0%
