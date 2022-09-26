How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 6

3. (4) Mill Creek (5-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 40-17. Mill Creek trailed 14-3 after allowing a 99-yard TD pass but scored the next four touchdowns. Cam Robinson rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Kevin Mitchell rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Clark passed for 110 yards and rushed for 49. Mill Creek has scored 40 or more points in four of five games and scored 33 in the other. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (5-0)

4. (5) Carrollton (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 56-28. Bryce Hicks rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Julian Lewis was 17-of-31 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns, though was intercepted twice. Kiyun Cofer had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Carrollton forced five turnovers. Next: Oct. 7 vs. East Coweta (4-2)

5. (6) Walton (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Paulding (4-1)

6. (8) Valdosta (6-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 24-14. Todd Robinson was 10-of-18 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries. Valdosta is 6-0 for the first time since 2014. Next: Oct. 7 at Lowndes (3-2)

7. (NR) Lambert (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 31-24. Lambert was outgained 450-288 but forced four turnovers, one that Jack Racki returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after East Coweta had tied the game. James Tyre was 11-of-18 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Lambert is ranked for the first time since 2012. Next: Oct. 7 at Forsyth Central (2-3)

8. (NR) North Cobb (3-2)

Last week: Beat Milton 21-7. North Cobb rushed for 397 yards, with Ben Hall going for 174. Nick Grimstead, playing for injured quarterback Malachi Singleton, scored on a 71-yard run five minutes into the game and finished with 113 yards rushing, 85 passing. Next: Oct. 7 at Walton (3-1)

9. (NR) Lowndes (3-2)

Last week: Beat Grayson 24-14. Lowndes took a 21-0 lead in the first half and held and committing only two penalties and zero turnovers. Marvis Parish was 8-of-9 passing for 131 yards and rushed for 51 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns on 15 carries. Kevis Thomas had 97 yards receiving. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Valdosta (6-0)

10. (2) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 24-14. Jeff Davis was 27-of-36 passing for 307 yards, but Grayson was held to 30 yards rushing and never recovered from getting down 21-0 in the first half. John Cineas had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Newton (3-2)

Out: No. 7 Parkview (4-1), No. 9 Milton (2-3), No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain (5-0)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (5-0)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 48-3. Prentis “Air” Noland was 11-of-20 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jekail Middlebrook rushed for 126 yards. Justus Savage rushed for 92 yards. Jaden Barnes had four receptions for 120 yards. Next: Friday at Alexander (2-3)

2. (2) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (5-0)

3. (3) Roswell (4-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 56-13. K.J. Smith was 10-of-12 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Synkwan Smith rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Mark Trigg and Blake Jeska had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (4-1)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (4-1)

Last week: Beat Alcovy 42-0. Jalen Woods was 15-of-17 passing for 166 yards. Lucas Farrington rushed for 131 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Lovejoy (3-2)

5. (5) Gainesville (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lanier (2-3)

6. (6) Rome (4-1)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 42-19. Reece Fountain was 24-of-32 passing for 322 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Martel Hight and Josh Ellard. Tyson Brown had three tackles for losses. Rome held Allatoona to 134 total yards. Next: Friday at Woodstock (0-5)

7. (7) Thomas County Central (5-0)

Last week: Beat Godby, Fla., 48-13. Sam Brown was 13-of-15 passing for 258 yards and five touchdowns, two to Adam Hopkins. Dezmond Jones had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-1)

8. (8) Houston County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 28-8. Houston County ended a five-game losing streak to its county rival. Antwann Hill was 27-of-38 passing for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Kale Woodburn had five receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Ricky Johnson had eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Lee County (4-1)

9. (9) Marist (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (4-1)

10. (10) Blessed Trinity (4-1)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 27-14. Brooks Goodman was 9-of-15 passing for two touchdowns, one a 36-yarder to Cole Weaver for a 27-7 lead with about three minutes left. Goodman hit Zyon McKenzie for a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Kieran Davis scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Roswell (4-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (3-2)

2. (2) Ware County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 22-16. Ware overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit and scored the game’s final three touchdowns, the last one after Bainbridge muffed a punt return, leading to Charles Johnson’s 1-yard run for a 22-16 lead with 8:39 left. Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries and scored on a 62-yard pass. Nikao Smith was 11-of-23 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Jenkins (1-4)

3. (3) Creekside (3-2)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 39-0. Creekside led 16-0 at halftime, then scored 23 third-quarter points. Rod McCrary rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Vinson Berry was 11-of-25 passing for 148 yards. Next: Friday at Mays (2-2)

4. (4) Dutchtown (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Union Grove (3-2)

5. (5) Kell (5-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 26-9. Bryce Clavon was 17-of-23 passing for 165 yards and rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Josh Barker returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown. Kell trailed 9-6 at halftime. Next: Oct. 7 at Northview (1-4)

6. (6) Loganville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 64-8. Solomon Leslie rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Johnny Crowe was 6-of-10 passing for 107 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Charles Barkley-Smith returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Eastside (4-1)

7. (7) Coffee (4-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 51-17. Antwain McDuffie rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries. Tyrese Woodgett ran for 95 yards on six carries and returned a punt for a touchdown. Tyriq Edwards recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown. Isaiah Johnson and Hancock Jordan returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Oct. 7 at Bradwell Institute (0-5)

8. (8) Calhoun (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cartersville (5-0)

9. (9) Jefferson (3-2)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 17-7. Max Aldridge passed for 153 yards. Sammy Brown rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries. Elijah Dewitt had four receptions for 116 yards. Owen Bolts’ 26-yard field goal gave Jefferson its final 17-7 fourth-quarter lead. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (3-2)

10. (NR) Eastside (4-1)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 34-14. Jean Claude Joseph returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 first-quarter lead, and Eastside kept a comfortable edge throughout. Kenai Grier rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Loganville (6-0)

Out: No. 10 Warner Robins (1-4)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 43-9. Cedartown led 43-0 at halftime. Harlem Diamond rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Cedartown used 11 rushers. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (4-1)

2. (2) North Oconee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 52-7. Damoni Taylor had four receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game that was 35-0 at halftime. Max Wilson was 8-of-12 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Landon Roldan returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (2-3)

3. (3) Perry (4-1)

Last week: Beat Howard 49-0. Perry led 42-0 at halftime and returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. Armar Gordon was 10-of-11 passing for 192 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Macon (4-0)

4. (4) Troup (5-0)

Last week: Beat Starr’s Mill 44-17. Taeo Todd was 8-of-10 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Troup beat a ranked team from its region for the second consecutive week. Whitewater was the other. Next: Friday vs. North Clayton (1-5)

5. (6) Burke County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 35-32. Charlie Dorsey scored on a 2-yard run with 54 seconds left for the game-winner. Statesboro had taken a 32-28 lead after trailing 21-0 at halftime and 28-7 late in the third quarter. Dorsey rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Marshall Flowers was 13-of-20 passing for 180 yards. Next: Friday at Wayne County (4-1)

6. (7) Benedictine (3-2)

Last week: Beat Bolles, Fla. 26-7. Asher Sigmon kicked field goals of 30, 31, 29 and 27 yards, and Luke Kromenhoek was 19-of-25 passing for 283 yards and touchdowns to Ack Edwards (8 yards) and Thomas Blackshear (46 yards). Cody Brinson intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at New Hampstead (4-1)

7. (5) Starr’s Mill (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Troup 44-17. Dorsey Benefield had 62 yards rushing and 42 receiving and scored a touchdown. Starr’s Mill was outgained 400-250. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (3-2)

8. (8) Whitewater (4-1)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 29-21. Braxton Mueller rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 36-yard TD pass. Xavier Clay-Turner rushed for 62 yards. T.J. Hartley averaged 47 yards on four punts and had two downed inside the 5-yard line. Whitewater gave up a 73-yard TD pass in the first quarter but led 29-7 entering the fourth. Next: Friday at Fayette County (1-4)

9. (9) Bainbridge (2-4)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 22-16. Bainbridge took a 19-0 lead on Dontavious Broadnax’s 42-yard interception return with 5:16 left in the first half but couldn’t hold the lead and muffed a punt at its 4-yard line in the fourth quarter, leading to Ware County’s winning touchdown. Bainbridge QB Bo Smith was 22-of-37 passing for 160 yards. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Westover (2-4)

10. (10) Wayne County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 17-14. Davis Tanner kicked a 19-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to break a 14-14 tie. Wayne County scored 11 fourth-quarter points after trailing 14-6. Matthew Fuller rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Wayne County was just 2-for-12 passing. Next: Friday vs. Burke County (5-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 39-17. Cedar Grove scored on the final play of the first half to get within 22-17 but was shut out in the second half against Class 7A’s No. 3 team. Elliott Colson was 16-of-29 passing for 273 yards. Next: Saturday at St. John’s, D.C. (4-1)

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Peach County (3-2)

3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 34-28. Jake Merklinger threw a 25-yard TD pass to Michael Smith for a 34-21 lead in the fourth quarter, and Calvary Day ran out the final 3:11 after Savannah Christian got within 34-28. Calvary Day was limited to 31 offensive plays, eight in the first half, when Caden Arnold returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to keep things even. A.J. Butts rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries. Merklinger was 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (4-1)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 29-7. Freshman RB Amari Latimer rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and had 22 yards receiving. Sandy Creek took its final lead in the third quarter on Jacob Norris’s 24-yard field goal and led only 9-7 entering the fourth but then scored three unanswered touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (1-4)

5. (6) Oconee County (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (5-0)

6. (7) Peach County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 50-21. Two Peach County running backs surpassed 200 yards rushing, with Robert Jones going for 266 and Chris McMillian running for 220, each on 21 carries. McMillian scored four touchdowns. Jones scored one. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (3-1)

7. (5) Crisp County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 29-10. Crisp County led 10-8 at halftime but didn’t manage enough offense to keep up against a Class 6A opponent. Ahmad Brown passed for 135 yards. Next: Friday at Dougherty (5-0)

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (3-2)

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (2-3)

10. (10) Mary Persons (4-1)

Last week: Beat Columbus 49-21 Duke Watson rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Hickman was 9-of-14 passing for 222 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Mary Persons led 42-14 at halftime. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 20-12. Leading by a point, Fitzgerald drove 80 yards on nine plays for a 20-12 lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter as Diondre Paschal scored from the 1. Fitzgerald led 321-244 in total yards. Sylon Davis was 7-of-13 passing for 109 yards and rushed for 70 yards on seven carries. Next: Oct. 7 at Worth County (5-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 49-7. Jimarion Guyton rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and scored on a 52-yard pass, Pierce County’s only completion. D.J. Bell rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Appling County (2-1)

3. (3) South Atlanta (4-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 48-18. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jontez Adams passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, two to Steven Moore. Next: Saturday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (1-4)

4. (4) Cook (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 31-15. Jatorian Kennedy rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, and Steven Pickett scored on three short runs. Cook held Jeff Davis to 171 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Sumter County (1-3)

5. (5) Thomson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 54-14. Tre Tre Jefferies rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Thomson led 41-7 at halftime. Next: Thursday at Josey (2-3)

6. (6) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 35-3. Charlie Gilliam was 14-of-19 passing for 291 yards and five touchdowns, three to Jacque Holley, who had five receptions for 158 yards. ELCA led 17-3 at halftime Next: Oct. 7 at Redan (1-4)

7. (7) Putnam County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Josey 40-0. Putnam County led 34-0 at halftime. D.J. Bland scored on a 76-yard run, his only carry. He caught four passes for 96 yards and intercepted a pass. Branan Griffin was 7-of-11 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Westside-Augusta (1-4)

8. (8) Columbia (4-1)

Last week: Beat McNair 47-0. Royce Tolbert rushed for 150 yards on 12 carries and caught a 17-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (2-3)

9. (9) Northeast (3-2)

Last week: Beat Southwest 67-27. Nick Woodford rushed for 275 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries. Northeast led only 24-21 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (1-4)

10. (10) Rockmart (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Model (3-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (4-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Irwin County (4-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 28-14. Keegan Stover was 28-of-39 passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Jaden Gibson had 13 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, two in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead and the last one in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Cory Keller had 162 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (2-2)

4. (4) Bleckley County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 63-7. Jahvon Butler rushed for 96 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Eli Mullis passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Westfield (3-2)

5. (5) Brooks County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 14 at Early County (6-0)

6. (6) Irwin County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Metter 38-7. Shane Marshall rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Cody Soliday was 9-of-13 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (5-0)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Rabun County 28-14. Ayden Duncanson passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards. Whitefield Academy was within 21-14 midway in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Brookstone (3-1)

8. (9) Darlington (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 33-7. Jack Good was 9-of-11 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Talan Shirey had four receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. Darlington led 26-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (3-2)

9. (10) Elbert County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 21-3. Quan Moss rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries. Elbert County had only 198 total yards and trailed 3-0 at halftime. Moss then scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, one in the fourth. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (3-2)

10. (NR) St. Francis (4-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 26-7. Jaiden Jenkins was 22-of-37 passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Kevin Maven rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries. St. Francis put up 506 total yards. The Knights are ranked for the first time since playing its first full varsity schedule in 2012. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (4-1)

Out: No. 8 Lamar County (5-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Early County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 7-0. Astyn Grimes threw a 34-yard TD pass to Cemyrian Stapleton with 14 seconds left in the first half for the game’s only points. Mitchell County never got inside Early County’s 20-yard line. Charles Williams had three tackles for losses and rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries. Next: Oct. 7 at Randolph-Clay (1-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Frederica Academy 45-6. Jeremy Bell returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, and Clinch County led 38-0 at halftime. Bell also scored on receptions of 15 and 38 yards. On defense, he recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Lanier County (2-3)

3. (3) Bowdon (4-1)

Last week: Beat Temple 55-27. T.J. Harvison rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns. Robert McNeall was 6-of-8 passing for 139 yards and rushed for 37 yards. Bowdon was up 34-0 early in the second half. Temple’s Cam Vaughn, the GHSA’s leading rusher, ran for 230 yards, giving him 1,166 on the season. Next: Friday at St. Francis (4-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 27-21. Germivy Tucker rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and his 3-yard run in overtime stood as the game-winner. Johnson County missed its extra point but held ECI on the final OT possession. Next: Friday vs. GMC Prep (1-4)

5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (4-1)

Last week: Beat Hancock Central 27-0. Andrew Meech was 10-of-16 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Desmond Cofer had four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Washington-Wilkes allowed no touchdowns for the third time this season and held Hancock Central to 172 total yards. Next: Friday at Warren County (2-3)

6. (6) Charlton County (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dublin (2-2)

7. (7) Schley County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Macon County 28-7. Malachi Banks rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Jay Kanazawa was 12-of-16 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown. Macon County scored 54 points against Schley last season and was the only team to beat the Wildcats in the regular season. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (2-3)

8. (8) Dooly County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Turner County 46-34. Antwaun Clayton rushed for 145 yards and passed for 298 with five touchdowns, including two to Jalen Hall and Lorenzo Clayton in the fourth quarter after Turner County pulled within 34-28. Lorenzo Clayton had 12 catches for 131 yards and ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler County (3-2)

9. (9) Aquinas (4-1)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 40-20. Jim Franklin was 22-of-28 passing for 246 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Clark Jackson rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Off

10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (4-1)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 40-13. DeMonte Stokes returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown. He also had four tackles, 55 yards from scrimmage and 63 punt-return yards. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (2-3)

