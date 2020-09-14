Maxwell Week 2 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 416 teams throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 234 of 268 total games including 0 tie(s) (87.31%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.49 points and all game margins within 13.85 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.01
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|2-0
|105.09
|1
|Lee County
|1-0
|91.25
|2
|North Gwinnett
|2-0
|103.07
|2
|Valdosta
|1-0
|89.73
|3
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|102.77
|3
|Buford
|0-1
|88.03
|4
|Lowndes
|2-0
|101.95
|4
|Rome
|1-0
|86.66
|5
|Parkview
|1-0
|94.87
|5
|Allatoona
|1-0
|84.36
|6
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|91.90
|6
|Dacula
|0-1
|81.96
|7
|Marietta
|1-0
|89.98
|7
|Carrollton
|0-1
|78.77
|8
|McEachern
|0-2
|89.43
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-1
|78.60
|9
|Milton
|0-0
|89.35
|9
|Westlake
|0-0
|76.72
|10
|North Cobb
|2-0
|88.83
|10
|Lanier
|1-0
|76.49
|11
|Archer
|0-2
|85.22
|11
|Richmond Hill
|1-1
|76.39
|12
|Norcross
|1-0
|83.36
|12
|Kell
|0-1
|75.23
|13
|Hillgrove
|0-1
|83.00
|13
|Glynn Academy
|1-1
|73.56
|14
|Collins Hill
|2-0
|82.23
|14
|Creekview
|1-0
|72.86
|15
|Walton
|2-0
|81.93
|15
|Dalton
|1-1
|72.59
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|92.46
|1
|Marist
|1-0
|88.17
|2
|Cartersville
|2-0
|92.45
|2
|Jefferson
|1-0
|78.98
|3
|Warner Robins
|1-1
|91.38
|3
|Benedictine
|2-0
|78.21
|4
|Coffee
|2-0
|84.33
|4
|Bainbridge
|0-1
|77.77
|5
|Ware County
|2-0
|81.96
|5
|Hapeville Charter
|0-0
|75.97
|6
|Jones County
|0-2
|80.89
|6
|Stephenson
|0-0
|72.30
|7
|Veterans
|2-0
|79.05
|7
|Mays
|1-1
|72.09
|8
|Woodward Academy
|0-1
|78.73
|8
|Flowery Branch
|1-1
|71.42
|9
|Dutchtown
|1-1
|77.81
|9
|Cairo
|0-2
|71.23
|10
|Calhoun
|1-1
|77.51
|10
|Jenkins
|0-0
|70.53
|11
|Griffin
|1-1
|73.34
|11
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-0
|70.20
|12
|Wayne County
|1-1
|73.29
|12
|Cedartown
|0-1
|69.71
|13
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|72.99
|13
|Troup
|0-2
|68.47
|14
|Clarke Central
|1-0
|72.57
|14
|West Laurens
|0-2
|67.34
|15
|Starr's Mill
|1-1
|71.15
|15
|Baldwin
|0-0
|65.40
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|89.62
|1
|Rabun County
|2-0
|77.88
|2
|Peach County
|0-1
|80.58
|2
|Callaway
|1-0
|77.26
|3
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|2-0
|79.97
|3
|Fitzgerald
|2-0
|76.72
|4
|Crisp County
|2-0
|79.53
|4
|Thomasville
|1-1
|72.54
|5
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|79.17
|5
|Lovett
|0-1
|69.51
|6
|Oconee County
|2-0
|78.70
|6
|Dodge County
|1-1
|67.13
|7
|Pierce County
|2-0
|76.64
|7
|Pace Academy
|1-0
|67.00
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|73.45
|8
|Bremen
|2-0
|65.47
|9
|Rockmart
|1-1
|73.28
|9
|Washington County
|0-1
|65.26
|10
|Mary Persons
|1-0
|71.65
|10
|Heard County
|2-0
|62.91
|11
|Burke County
|0-1
|71.43
|11
|Swainsboro
|1-1
|62.38
|12
|Thomson
|2-0
|69.72
|12
|Jefferson County
|0-1
|61.48
|13
|White County
|2-0
|67.64
|13
|Vidalia
|0-0
|61.04
|14
|Liberty County
|0-0
|64.94
|14
|Toombs County
|2-0
|60.78
|15
|Appling County
|0-0
|64.84
|15
|Bleckley County
|1-1
|60.10
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|2-0
|78.04
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-0
|88.92
|2
|Irwin County
|0-1
|78.00
|2
|Athens Academy
|1-0
|74.79
|3
|Clinch County
|1-1
|73.53
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-1
|70.53
|4
|Dublin
|0-1
|72.59
|4
|Wesleyan
|2-0
|69.25
|5
|Commerce
|2-0
|62.75
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|2-0
|64.72
|6
|Marion County
|0-1
|62.25
|6
|Holy Innocents
|0-2
|63.98
|7
|Metter
|2-0
|61.75
|7
|Savannah Christian
|2-0
|63.84
|8
|Pelham
|1-1
|60.92
|8
|Darlington
|1-0
|61.00
|9
|Mitchell County
|0-2
|56.36
|9
|Calvary Day
|1-1
|58.42
|10
|Wilcox County
|1-0
|55.78
|10
|Hebron Christian
|0-1
|58.14
|11
|Manchester
|0-1
|55.55
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-1
|57.61
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-1
|54.54
|12
|North Cobb Christian
|2-0
|56.17
|13
|Macon County
|1-0
|53.93
|13
|George Walton Academy
|2-0
|55.36
|14
|Turner County
|1-0
|53.89
|14
|Aquinas
|2-0
|54.04
|15
|Lincoln County
|0-1
|53.16
|15
|Christian Heritage
|1-1
|53.79
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets].
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|105.09
|38.35
|-11.03
|2 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|103.07
|36.48
|-10.87
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|102.77
|35.04
|-12.02
|4 [4]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|101.95
|35.76
|-10.48
|5 [5]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|94.87
|34.05
|-5.10
|6 [1]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|92.46
|29.42
|-7.32
|7 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|92.45
|29.84
|-6.89
|8 [6]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|91.90
|29.68
|-6.51
|9 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|1-1
|91.38
|29.53
|-6.14
|10 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|91.25
|29.82
|-5.71
|11 [7]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|89.98
|30.07
|-4.19
|12 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|89.73
|30.31
|-3.71
|13 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|89.62
|27.52
|-6.38
|14 [8]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|89.43
|27.95
|-5.77
|15 [9]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|89.35
|26.86
|-6.77
|16 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-0
|88.92
|28.26
|-4.94
|17 [10]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|88.83
|28.87
|-4.24
|18 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|1-0
|88.17
|27.13
|-5.32
|19 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|88.03
|26.88
|-5.44
|20 [4]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|86.66
|28.04
|-2.90
|21 [11]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|85.22
|26.18
|-3.33
|22 [5]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|84.36
|24.47
|-4.18
|23 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|2-0
|84.33
|25.36
|-3.25
|24 [12]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.36
|24.28
|-3.36
|25 [13]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|83.00
|25.35
|-1.94
|26 [14]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.23
|23.60
|-2.92
|27 [6]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|81.96
|24.32
|-1.93
|28 [5]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-0
|81.96
|25.36
|-0.88
|29 [15]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.93
|25.32
|-0.90
|30 [16]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.80
|24.65
|-1.43
|31 [17]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|80.90
|23.61
|-1.58
|32 [6]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|80.89
|24.56
|-0.62
|33 [2]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|80.58
|24.18
|-0.68
|34 [3]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|79.97
|22.91
|-1.35
|35 [18]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.76
|23.39
|-0.66
|36 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|2-0
|79.53
|21.27
|-2.55
|37 [5]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|79.17
|23.68
|0.23
|38 [19]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.12
|21.65
|-1.75
|39 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|2-0
|79.05
|21.87
|-1.47
|40 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|1-0
|78.98
|22.61
|-0.66
|41 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|78.77
|23.75
|0.69
|42 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|78.73
|24.46
|1.45
|43 [6]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|2-0
|78.70
|21.39
|-1.59
|44 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.60
|20.75
|-2.13
|45 [20]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|78.43
|23.01
|0.29
|46 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|2-0
|78.21
|25.20
|2.70
|47 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|2-0
|78.04
|23.03
|0.71
|48 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|0-1
|78.00
|21.00
|-1.28
|49 [1]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|2-0
|77.88
|23.91
|1.74
|50 [9]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-1
|77.81
|20.36
|-1.74
|51 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|77.77
|21.64
|-0.42
|52 [10]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|1-1
|77.51
|21.08
|-0.72
|53 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|1-0
|77.26
|24.82
|3.27
|54 [21]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|76.99
|21.77
|0.49
|55 [22]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|76.94
|23.74
|2.52
|56 [23]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|76.79
|22.76
|1.68
|57 [9]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.72
|22.40
|1.39
|58 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|2-0
|76.72
|22.45
|1.45
|59 [7]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|2-0
|76.64
|22.20
|1.27
|60 [10]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.49
|21.01
|0.24
|61 [24]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|76.47
|20.92
|0.17
|62 [11]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.39
|22.23
|1.56
|63 [25]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|76.26
|22.49
|1.95
|64 [5]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|75.97
|21.62
|1.36
|65 [12]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|75.23
|21.95
|2.43
|66 [26]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.10
|21.96
|2.58
|67 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|74.79
|19.09
|0.02
|68 [27]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.33
|20.22
|1.60
|69 [28]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|74.27
|22.48
|3.93
|70 [13]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.56
|20.60
|2.75
|71 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|73.53
|20.91
|3.10
|72 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|73.45
|19.22
|1.49
|73 [11]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|73.34
|20.06
|2.44
|74 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|1-1
|73.29
|19.14
|1.56
|75 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|73.28
|20.77
|3.21
|76 [13]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|72.99
|19.47
|2.20
|77 [14]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.86
|20.60
|3.46
|78 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|72.59
|20.69
|3.81
|79 [15]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|72.59
|20.67
|3.79
|80 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|72.57
|20.67
|3.81
|81 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|1-1
|72.54
|20.21
|3.39
|82 [6]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|72.30
|18.60
|2.02
|83 [7]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|1-1
|72.09
|20.16
|3.79
|84 [16]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|71.73
|19.60
|3.59
|85 [10]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|1-0
|71.65
|19.84
|3.91
|86 [11]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|71.43
|21.12
|5.41
|87 [8]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|1-1
|71.42
|19.73
|4.03
|88 [17]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.29
|20.36
|4.78
|89 [9]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|71.23
|19.25
|3.74
|90 [15]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|71.15
|20.04
|4.61
|91 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|71.03
|19.42
|4.10
|92 [18]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|70.65
|20.69
|5.75
|93 [10]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|70.53
|17.48
|2.67
|94 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-1
|70.53
|21.52
|6.71
|95 [30]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.53
|19.71
|4.89
|96 [31]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|70.41
|18.45
|3.76
|97 [19]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|70.36
|17.20
|2.56
|98 [11]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|1-0
|70.20
|20.88
|6.39
|99 [20]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.14
|18.35
|3.93
|100 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|2-0
|69.72
|18.55
|4.55
|101 [12]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|0-1
|69.71
|17.80
|3.81
|102 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|0-1
|69.51
|19.94
|6.15
|103 [4]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|2-0
|69.25
|17.62
|4.08
|104 [16]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|68.78
|17.88
|4.81
|105 [13]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|68.47
|18.49
|5.74
|106 [17]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|2-0
|68.18
|19.65
|7.19
|107 [18]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|2-0
|67.93
|18.17
|5.96
|108 [13]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|2-0
|67.64
|19.77
|7.85
|109 [14]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|67.34
|16.99
|5.37
|110 [19]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|67.30
|17.41
|5.83
|111 [32]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|67.20
|17.61
|6.13
|112 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-1
|67.13
|17.90
|6.48
|113 [7]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|1-0
|67.00
|15.69
|4.40
|114 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.73
|15.82
|4.80
|115 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-0
|66.64
|17.70
|6.78
|116 [21]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|65.89
|16.42
|6.25
|117 [22]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.61
|17.01
|7.11
|118 [8]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|2-0
|65.47
|15.32
|5.56
|119 [15]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|65.40
|16.97
|7.29
|120 [9]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|0-1
|65.26
|16.55
|7.00
|121 [16]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-2
|65.26
|16.62
|7.08
|122 [23]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.19
|15.12
|5.65
|123 [24]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.17
|16.37
|6.92
|124 [34]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.05
|16.30
|6.97
|125 [14]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|64.94
|15.96
|6.74
|126 [15]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|64.84
|15.19
|6.07
|127 [21]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|64.82
|15.45
|6.35
|128 [25]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|64.81
|16.84
|7.74
|129 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|64.77
|13.99
|4.93
|130 [23]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|64.75
|16.82
|7.79
|131 [5]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-0
|64.72
|18.12
|9.12
|132 [26]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|64.59
|16.23
|7.35
|133 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|64.23
|16.69
|8.17
|134 [16]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|1-0
|64.22
|15.95
|7.44
|135 [17]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|0-2
|64.06
|16.43
|8.09
|136 [18]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-2
|64.03
|13.74
|5.43
|137 [6]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-2
|63.98
|15.60
|7.33
|138 [27]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|63.97
|15.48
|7.23
|139 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|2-0
|63.84
|15.06
|6.94
|140 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.81
|15.11
|7.01
|141 [24]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|63.59
|15.44
|7.56
|142 [19]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|63.42
|16.18
|8.47
|143 [18]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|1-1
|63.31
|15.11
|7.51
|144 [29]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.26
|17.29
|9.75
|145 [35]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|63.01
|15.76
|8.47
|146 [20]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|62.99
|14.93
|7.65
|147 [10]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|2-0
|62.91
|15.30
|8.10
|148 [5]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|2-0
|62.75
|15.22
|8.19
|149 [30]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|62.42
|14.93
|8.22
|150 [11]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|1-1
|62.38
|13.73
|7.06
|151 [31]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.30
|14.14
|7.55
|152 [6]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|0-1
|62.25
|16.40
|9.87
|153 [32]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|62.22
|16.23
|9.73
|154 [19]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|0-2
|62.10
|15.57
|9.19
|155 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|62.02
|12.85
|6.55
|156 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|61.90
|16.84
|10.65
|157 [20]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|61.76
|14.54
|8.50
|158 [7]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|2-0
|61.75
|12.15
|6.12
|159 [21]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|61.51
|14.53
|8.73
|160 [25]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|61.49
|13.33
|7.55
|161 [26]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|61.48
|12.24
|6.47
|162 [12]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-1
|61.48
|15.38
|9.62
|163 [34]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.41
|14.97
|9.27
|164 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|61.30
|13.77
|8.19
|165 [21]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|61.04
|14.01
|8.69
|166 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-0
|61.04
|12.28
|6.96
|167 [8]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|1-0
|61.00
|13.56
|8.28
|168 [8]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|60.92
|15.39
|10.19
|169 [14]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|2-0
|60.78
|14.20
|9.13
|170 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|60.65
|14.73
|9.80
|171 [22]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|60.38
|13.19
|8.53
|172 [23]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|1-1
|60.38
|14.17
|9.51
|173 [35]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|60.23
|14.63
|10.11
|174 [36]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.21
|13.41
|8.91
|175 [27]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-2
|60.13
|13.09
|8.67
|176 [15]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|1-1
|60.10
|14.36
|9.98
|177 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|1-1
|59.96
|14.06
|9.82
|178 [37]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|59.95
|13.53
|9.29
|179 [23]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|1-1
|59.73
|14.60
|10.58
|180 [24]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|1-0
|59.52
|11.96
|8.15
|181 [25]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-2
|59.46
|14.24
|10.49
|182 [16]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|2-0
|59.42
|11.80
|8.09
|183 [24]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-2
|59.31
|12.76
|9.16
|184 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.14
|13.17
|9.74
|185 [38]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.84
|14.77
|11.65
|186 [38]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|58.74
|12.81
|9.78
|187 [17]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-0
|58.64
|13.38
|10.46
|188 [25]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-2
|58.56
|12.51
|9.67
|189 [26]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|58.52
|12.50
|9.69
|190 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|1-1
|58.42
|12.75
|10.05
|191 [39]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.36
|13.60
|10.95
|192 [18]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|2-0
|58.33
|13.16
|10.55
|193 [29]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|58.31
|10.41
|7.82
|194 [10]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-1
|58.14
|13.00
|10.58
|195 [40]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|58.08
|11.45
|9.09
|196 [39]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|57.78
|11.71
|9.65
|197 [19]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|2-0
|57.69
|12.94
|10.96
|198 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|1-1
|57.61
|11.72
|9.82
|199 [20]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|0-0
|57.17
|12.05
|10.59
|200 [41]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.75
|10.94
|9.91
|201 [30]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|56.69
|12.83
|11.85
|202 [27]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|56.49
|13.01
|12.24
|203 [31]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-0
|56.45
|11.02
|10.29
|204 [9]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|56.36
|12.27
|11.63
|205 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|56.26
|13.57
|13.02
|206 [27]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|56.20
|10.67
|10.19
|207 [12]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|2-0
|56.17
|11.57
|11.11
|208 [42]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|55.86
|11.84
|11.70
|209 [10]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|1-0
|55.78
|11.71
|11.65
|210 [21]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|0-2
|55.62
|11.51
|11.61
|211 [11]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|0-1
|55.55
|11.72
|11.89
|212 [28]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|1-1
|55.51
|11.45
|11.65
|213 [29]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|2-0
|55.46
|12.15
|12.41
|214 [13]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|55.36
|10.48
|10.84
|215 [43]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|55.20
|10.99
|11.51
|216 [30]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|2-0
|55.14
|10.63
|11.20
|217 [32]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|55.14
|10.14
|10.72
|218 [28]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|2-0
|55.06
|9.05
|9.71
|219 [44]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|54.82
|9.23
|10.12
|220 [22]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|0-1
|54.77
|10.83
|11.78
|221 [23]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|0-0
|54.65
|10.45
|11.52
|222 [33]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|1-1
|54.63
|10.85
|11.94
|223 [31]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|0-1
|54.62
|10.68
|11.77
|224 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|54.54
|13.39
|14.57
|225 [45]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|54.52
|9.64
|10.84
|226 [34]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|54.51
|10.14
|11.34
|227 [24]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|0-2
|54.28
|11.53
|12.96
|228 [35]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|2-0
|54.22
|12.04
|13.53
|229 [36]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|54.20
|9.77
|11.28
|230 [46]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.10
|11.04
|12.65
|231 [14]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|2-0
|54.04
|10.41
|12.08
|232 [32]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|1-1
|54.01
|8.63
|10.34
|233 [25]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|53.99
|10.92
|12.65
|234 [13]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|53.93
|10.94
|12.72
|235 [14]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|53.89
|9.33
|11.15
|236 [15]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|1-1
|53.79
|10.48
|12.40
|237 [29]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|2-0
|53.74
|10.25
|12.22
|238 [37]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|53.51
|10.60
|12.81
|239 [47]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.21
|12.64
|15.15
|240 [15]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|53.16
|9.43
|11.98
|241 [38]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|52.87
|10.16
|13.01
|242 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|1-1
|52.69
|8.43
|11.46
|243 [17]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-1
|52.69
|10.18
|13.21
|244 [48]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|52.33
|9.33
|12.72
|245 [16]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|52.29
|9.29
|12.71
|246 [39]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|52.04
|8.67
|12.34
|247 [18]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|1-1
|51.90
|8.83
|12.65
|248 [40]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-2
|51.88
|9.94
|13.77
|249 [26]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-1
|51.80
|8.67
|12.58
|250 [33]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.74
|10.07
|14.05
|251 [19]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-0
|51.55
|9.00
|13.16
|252 [49]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.54
|9.24
|13.41
|253 [41]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|51.41
|6.86
|11.17
|254 [20]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-2
|51.24
|8.18
|12.65
|255 [41]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|51.22
|8.35
|12.84
|256 [30]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|1-0
|51.16
|9.52
|14.07
|257 [34]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.12
|8.38
|12.97
|258 [42]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|51.05
|7.60
|12.27
|259 [21]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|0-2
|50.77
|10.97
|15.92
|260 [31]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|50.67
|8.64
|13.68
|261 [32]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|50.65
|8.84
|13.91
|262 [35]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|50.61
|9.33
|14.43
|263 [33]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|2-0
|50.18
|7.85
|13.39
|264 [17]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|50.18
|8.73
|14.27
|265 [43]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|50.17
|8.17
|13.71
|266 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|49.98
|11.12
|16.85
|267 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|49.85
|8.83
|14.69
|268 [27]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-0
|49.68
|8.41
|14.45
|269 [18]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|49.68
|9.07
|15.11
|270 [28]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|1-0
|49.44
|8.37
|14.65
|271 [37]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|49.30
|6.87
|13.29
|272 [22]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|1-1
|49.23
|9.63
|16.12
|273 [44]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|49.01
|10.30
|17.01
|274 [29]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|2-0
|49.01
|7.21
|13.91
|275 [19]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|48.86
|9.19
|16.04
|276 [51]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|48.55
|9.37
|16.54
|277 [30]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|1-0
|48.50
|6.74
|13.95
|278 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-2
|48.49
|5.83
|13.05
|279 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|48.31
|6.54
|13.94
|280 [23]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-1
|48.24
|5.76
|13.24
|281 [20]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|1-0
|48.16
|7.57
|15.12
|282 [45]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|47.87
|5.92
|13.76
|283 [21]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|47.85
|5.73
|13.59
|284 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|47.76
|6.28
|14.23
|285 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|47.67
|7.35
|15.39
|286 [31]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|0-1
|47.62
|6.23
|14.33
|287 [32]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|1-1
|47.57
|8.90
|17.04
|288 [35]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|2-0
|47.40
|6.56
|14.87
|289 [36]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|47.34
|6.86
|15.24
|290 [39]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|1-1
|47.17
|5.62
|14.17
|291 [22]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|47.11
|5.74
|14.34
|292 [23]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|47.08
|5.58
|14.21
|293 [40]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-1
|46.91
|5.48
|14.29
|294 [24]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|46.81
|6.96
|15.86
|295 [41]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|1-1
|46.77
|4.73
|13.68
|296 [37]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|46.66
|8.63
|17.68
|297 [25]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|1-0
|46.62
|7.44
|16.54
|298 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|46.49
|6.62
|15.85
|299 [24]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|0-2
|46.24
|5.52
|15.00
|300 [46]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|46.02
|5.50
|15.20
|301 [25]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|46.02
|7.02
|16.72
|302 [26]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|46.01
|6.08
|15.78
|303 [38]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|45.94
|6.32
|16.09
|304 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-2
|45.73
|7.71
|17.70
|305 [26]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|1-0
|45.72
|7.24
|17.24
|306 [47]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|45.38
|6.72
|17.05
|307 [27]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|0-1
|45.37
|5.56
|15.91
|308 [42]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|1-0
|45.37
|9.76
|20.11
|309 [28]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|2-0
|45.34
|6.90
|17.27
|310 [44]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|45.14
|7.52
|18.10
|311 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|45.08
|7.51
|18.15
|312 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|1-1
|44.91
|6.39
|17.19
|313 [49]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|44.89
|6.73
|17.56
|314 [30]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|1-0
|44.74
|5.77
|16.75
|315 [31]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|44.56
|6.87
|18.03
|316 [50]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-2
|44.27
|6.32
|17.77
|317 [43]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|44.26
|3.32
|14.78
|318 [32]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|44.13
|6.08
|17.66
|319 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|2-0
|44.13
|5.58
|17.16
|320 [33]
|Model
|7 - AA
|1-1
|43.73
|2.97
|14.96
|321 [34]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|43.48
|5.98
|18.21
|322 [44]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|43.21
|3.65
|16.15
|323 [35]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|1-0
|43.01
|6.29
|19.00
|324 [27]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|2-0
|42.91
|5.01
|17.82
|325 [45]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|42.87
|8.06
|20.91
|326 [40]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-2
|42.79
|5.32
|18.24
|327 [41]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|42.76
|4.34
|17.30
|328 [34]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-1
|42.44
|6.26
|19.54
|329 [35]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|1-0
|41.88
|4.17
|18.01
|330 [28]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|2-0
|41.76
|4.17
|18.12
|331 [51]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|0-2
|41.68
|4.00
|18.04
|332 [46]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|41.49
|4.78
|19.01
|333 [29]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-2
|41.07
|5.36
|20.00
|334 [36]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|40.98
|3.26
|18.00
|335 [47]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-2
|40.72
|4.06
|19.05
|336 [42]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|40.66
|3.68
|18.74
|337 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-2
|40.55
|3.05
|18.22
|338 [52]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|40.55
|3.44
|18.61
|339 [36]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-0
|40.25
|3.64
|19.11
|340 [37]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-1
|40.15
|3.96
|19.53
|341 [44]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|40.14
|5.32
|20.90
|342 [48]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|39.84
|0.16
|16.04
|343 [53]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|39.79
|4.87
|20.79
|344 [38]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|1-1
|39.79
|2.93
|18.85
|345 [39]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|1-0
|38.80
|3.77
|20.69
|346 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|38.66
|3.14
|20.19
|347 [45]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|38.06
|1.68
|19.34
|348 [40]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-0
|37.69
|0.47
|18.49
|349 [37]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|37.44
|1.80
|20.07
|350 [30]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-2
|36.82
|0.72
|19.62
|351 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-0
|36.81
|2.03
|20.94
|352 [41]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|1-0
|36.50
|1.18
|20.39
|353 [47]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|36.49
|3.08
|22.30
|354 [42]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|0-2
|36.35
|1.42
|20.79
|355 [43]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-1
|36.33
|-0.22
|19.16
|356 [31]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-2
|36.33
|3.36
|22.74
|357 [32]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|1-1
|36.09
|-0.04
|19.59
|358 [48]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|35.35
|0.68
|21.05
|359 [49]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|35.20
|-0.81
|19.70
|360 [38]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|34.84
|-0.81
|20.07
|361 [39]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|34.47
|-0.01
|21.24
|362 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|34.45
|-0.01
|21.26
|363 [50]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|34.35
|1.24
|22.61
|364 [33]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|0-1
|34.21
|1.15
|22.65
|365 [40]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|34.18
|3.51
|25.04
|366 [44]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|0-2
|33.70
|-1.58
|20.44
|367 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-1
|33.66
|1.59
|23.64
|368 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|33.59
|0.10
|22.23
|369 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|33.58
|-1.51
|20.62
|370 [41]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|33.58
|-0.68
|21.46
|371 [45]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|0-1
|33.58
|3.40
|25.53
|372 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-2
|33.22
|-0.62
|21.88
|373 [49]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|32.75
|0.23
|23.20
|374 [42]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-1
|32.73
|1.36
|24.35
|375 [51]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-2
|32.72
|-1.45
|21.55
|376 [52]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|32.67
|0.35
|23.39
|377 [50]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-2
|32.44
|-5.07
|18.21
|378 [43]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|2-0
|32.06
|-0.17
|23.48
|379 [46]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|31.77
|-1.56
|22.39
|380 [44]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|31.72
|-0.80
|23.20
|381 [45]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|30.90
|-2.18
|22.64
|382 [47]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|0-1
|30.46
|-0.58
|24.67
|383 [57]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|30.04
|-1.18
|24.50
|384 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|29.99
|-2.53
|23.19
|385 [54]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|29.63
|-1.55
|24.54
|386 [51]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|29.50
|-0.92
|25.29
|387 [48]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-2
|28.95
|-2.97
|23.80
|388 [52]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|28.52
|-2.10
|25.09
|389 [46]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|28.06
|-2.11
|25.54
|390 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|27.64
|-3.72
|24.36
|391 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|27.27
|-3.25
|25.19
|392 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-2
|26.76
|-1.88
|27.08
|393 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|25.38
|-4.72
|25.61
|394 [55]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|24.99
|-2.75
|27.98
|395 [47]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|1-1
|24.65
|-2.00
|29.06
|396 [48]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-1
|24.37
|-5.16
|26.18
|397 [49]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|24.24
|-3.69
|27.78
|398 [50]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|24.07
|-5.61
|26.04
|399 [54]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|23.99
|-4.27
|27.46
|400 [36]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|22.78
|-6.13
|26.80
|401 [51]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|22.73
|-5.25
|27.74
|402 [50]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|22.54
|-5.31
|27.87
|403 [52]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|1-1
|20.12
|-7.65
|27.95
|404 [51]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|19.37
|-7.77
|28.58
|405 [52]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|0-0
|19.24
|-5.87
|30.61
|406 [53]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-2
|18.30
|-5.48
|31.94
|407 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|17.65
|-8.44
|29.62
|408 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-2
|16.60
|-8.69
|30.43
|409 [54]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-0
|13.51
|-9.71
|32.49
|410 [55]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public †
|0-1
|11.78
|-9.14
|34.80
|411 [56]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|9.54
|-11.14
|35.03
|412 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-2
|6.92
|-13.21
|35.59
|413 [58]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|1-1
|0.42
|-18.41
|36.89
|414 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|0-2
|-3.18
|-20.89
|38.00
|415 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|-29.71
|-32.21
|53.22
|416 [60]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-2
|-46.14
|-32.26
|69.60
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|96.84
|91.35
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|92.31
|85.93
|3
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|90.16
|83.24
|4
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|86.95
|82.83
|5
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|85.50
|82.74
|6
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|85.10
|82.00
|7
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|79.95
|71.15
|8
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|79.19
|74.63
|9
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|76.57
|71.24
|10
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|76.09
|69.12
|11
|5 - AAA
|7
|75.92
|68.24
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|75.12
|70.66
|13
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|71.34
|67.43
|14
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|71.21
|66.37
|15
|6 - AAAA
|7
|70.70
|60.97
|16
|3 - AAAA
|4
|70.51
|65.28
|17
|2 - A Private
|3
|70.16
|58.27
|18
|2 - AAA
|8
|70.07
|64.19
|19
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|68.98
|65.45
|20
|2 - A Public
|7
|67.77
|60.50
|21
|5 - AA
|5
|67.54
|62.60
|22
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|66.96
|57.35
|23
|1 - AAAA
|6
|66.78
|60.91
|24
|8 - AAAA
|7
|66.77
|60.59
|25
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|65.78
|57.85
|26
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|65.50
|60.31
|27
|4 - AAAAAA
|7
|65.29
|59.30
|28
|1 - AA
|6
|65.24
|58.91
|29
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|65.15
|61.13
|30
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.68
|57.89
|31
|8 - AA
|4
|64.22
|56.79
|32
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.00
|54.05
|33
|4 - AAAA
|7
|62.42
|57.72
|34
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|61.91
|55.07
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|60.38
|56.31
|36
|4 - AAA
|7
|60.34
|53.87
|37
|5 - A Private
|5
|59.82
|51.75
|38
|3 - A Private
|4
|59.53
|57.25
|39
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|59.15
|53.12
|40
|7 - AAAA
|7
|59.10
|53.81
|41
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.69
|49.04
|42
|2 - AA
|6
|57.84
|52.54
|43
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|57.64
|54.88
|44
|2 - AAAA
|9
|56.76
|49.48
|45
|7 - AAA
|7
|56.58
|50.11
|46
|7 - A Private
|5
|55.46
|51.80
|47
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|54.85
|50.52
|48
|5 - AAAAA
|8
|54.71
|52.34
|49
|6 - AAA
|9
|54.51
|48.05
|50
|6 - AA
|9
|53.37
|45.42
|51
|4 - A Public
|9
|52.03
|45.11
|52
|5 - A Public
|8
|51.34
|44.28
|53
|4 - A Private
|4
|50.99
|46.81
|54
|5 - AAAA
|7
|50.22
|46.03
|55
|6 - A Private
|5
|49.91
|42.92
|56
|3 - AAA
|7
|49.12
|41.56
|57
|3 - A Public
|8
|48.94
|42.35
|58
|8 - A Public
|6
|47.88
|40.15
|59
|7 - AA
|7
|47.80
|43.36
|60
|1 - A Private
|6
|47.76
|45.24
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|45.56
|42.28
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|42.00
|35.18
|63
|1 - A Public
|7
|40.38
|34.61
|64
|7 - A Public
|5
|27.88
|32.45
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/04
|Clinch County
|Macon County
|19 - 21
|19.60
|90.3%
|0.261
|09/04
|Telfair County
|Wheeler County
|19 - 26
|12.85
|81.1%
|0.297
|09/11
|Morgan County
|Putnam County
|2 - 5
|14.61
|84.0%
|0.319
|09/04
|Dawson County
|Cass
|7 - 23
|5.75
|65.8%
|0.375
|09/04
|West Laurens
|Bleckley County
|19 - 27
|7.24
|69.5%
|0.387
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|5.46
|65.0%
|0.392
|09/11
|Mitchell County
|Worth County
|30 - 34
|8.78
|73.1%
|0.397
|09/11
|Trion
|Coosa
|45 - 51
|6.57
|67.8%
|0.413
|09/11
|Woodstock
|River Ridge
|17 - 22
|6.97
|68.8%
|0.415
|09/05
|Dodge County
|Toombs County
|20 - 26
|6.35
|67.3%
|0.417
|09/11
|Central (Carrollton)
|Temple
|7 - 14
|5.61
|65.4%
|0.422
|09/11
|Pickens
|Chattooga
|14 - 28
|3.71
|60.4%
|0.425
|09/04
|Camden County
|Richmond Hill
|11 - 28
|3.37
|59.5%
|0.425
|09/03
|Sandy Creek
|Northgate
|28 - 24
|15.58
|85.4%
|0.430
|09/03
|Dacula
|Brookwood
|34 - 40
|5.03
|63.9%
|0.437
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|102.34
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|0.83
|52.4%
|97.30
|10/30
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|10.23
|76.2%
|97.18
|09/18
|North Gwinnett
|Parkview
|-
|8.20
|71.7%
|94.35
|10/16
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|-
|11.17
|78.1%
|94.31
|10/09
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|13.19
|81.7%
|93.70
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|-
|10.70
|77.1%
|92.46
|10/30
|Blessed Trinity
|Cartersville
|-
|0.01
|50.0%
|92.17
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|12.22
|80.0%
|92.15
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|13.04
|81.5%
|91.82
|09/03
|North Gwinnett
|McEachern
|35 - 7
|13.64
|82.5%
|91.76
|10/02
|Parkview
|Marietta
|-
|4.88
|63.5%
|91.69
|09/11
|Grayson
|McEachern
|55 - 21
|15.66
|85.6%
|91.32
|10/09
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|0.13
|50.4%
|91.19
|10/09
|North Gwinnett
|North Cobb
|-
|14.24
|83.4%
|90.48
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|1.65
|54.7%
