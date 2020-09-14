Maxwell Week 2 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 234 of 268 total games including 0 tie(s) (87.31%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.49 points and all game margins within 13.85 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 96.84 91.35 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 92.31 85.93 3 8 - AAAAAAA 5 90.16 83.24 4 1 - AAAAAA 4 86.95 82.83 5 3 - AAAAAAA 6 85.50 82.74 6 1 - AAAAA 5 85.10 82.00 7 7 - AAAAA 6 79.95 71.15 8 5 - AAAAAAA 6 79.19 74.63 9 8 - AAAAAA 7 76.57 71.24 10 2 - AAAAAAA 5 76.09 69.12 11 5 - AAA 7 75.92 68.24 12 5 - AAAAAA 8 75.12 70.66 13 6 - AAAAAAA 7 71.34 67.43 14 4 - AAAAA 8 71.21 66.37 15 6 - AAAA 7 70.70 60.97 16 3 - AAAA 4 70.51 65.28 17 2 - A Private 3 70.16 58.27 18 2 - AAA 8 70.07 64.19 19 2 - AAAAAA 7 68.98 65.45 20 2 - A Public 7 67.77 60.50 21 5 - AA 5 67.54 62.60 22 7 - AAAAAAA 7 66.96 57.35 23 1 - AAAA 6 66.78 60.91 24 8 - AAAA 7 66.77 60.59 25 6 - AAAAAA 9 65.78 57.85 26 2 - AAAAA 7 65.50 60.31 27 4 - AAAAAA 7 65.29 59.30 28 1 - AA 6 65.24 58.91 29 7 - AAAAAA 8 65.15 61.13 30 8 - AAA 6 64.68 57.89 31 8 - AA 4 64.22 56.79 32 8 - A Private 5 63.00 54.05 33 4 - AAAA 7 62.42 57.72 34 3 - AAAAA 8 61.91 55.07 35 3 - AA 7 60.38 56.31 36 4 - AAA 7 60.34 53.87 37 5 - A Private 5 59.82 51.75 38 3 - A Private 4 59.53 57.25 39 8 - AAAAA 8 59.15 53.12 40 7 - AAAA 7 59.10 53.81 41 1 - AAA 5 58.69 49.04 42 2 - AA 6 57.84 52.54 43 3 - AAAAAA 4 57.64 54.88 44 2 - AAAA 9 56.76 49.48 45 7 - AAA 7 56.58 50.11 46 7 - A Private 5 55.46 51.80 47 6 - AAAAA 7 54.85 50.52 48 5 - AAAAA 8 54.71 52.34 49 6 - AAA 9 54.51 48.05 50 6 - AA 9 53.37 45.42 51 4 - A Public 9 52.03 45.11 52 5 - A Public 8 51.34 44.28 53 4 - A Private 4 50.99 46.81 54 5 - AAAA 7 50.22 46.03 55 6 - A Private 5 49.91 42.92 56 3 - AAA 7 49.12 41.56 57 3 - A Public 8 48.94 42.35 58 8 - A Public 6 47.88 40.15 59 7 - AA 7 47.80 43.36 60 1 - A Private 6 47.76 45.24 61 6 - A Public 6 45.56 42.28 62 4 - AA 8 42.00 35.18 63 1 - A Public 7 40.38 34.61 64 7 - A Public 5 27.88 32.45

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/04 Clinch County Macon County 19 - 21 19.60 90.3% 0.261 09/04 Telfair County Wheeler County 19 - 26 12.85 81.1% 0.297 09/11 Morgan County Putnam County 2 - 5 14.61 84.0% 0.319 09/04 Dawson County Cass 7 - 23 5.75 65.8% 0.375 09/04 West Laurens Bleckley County 19 - 27 7.24 69.5% 0.387 09/11 Dublin Dodge County 20 - 33 5.46 65.0% 0.392 09/11 Mitchell County Worth County 30 - 34 8.78 73.1% 0.397 09/11 Trion Coosa 45 - 51 6.57 67.8% 0.413 09/11 Woodstock River Ridge 17 - 22 6.97 68.8% 0.415 09/05 Dodge County Toombs County 20 - 26 6.35 67.3% 0.417 09/11 Central (Carrollton) Temple 7 - 14 5.61 65.4% 0.422 09/11 Pickens Chattooga 14 - 28 3.71 60.4% 0.425 09/04 Camden County Richmond Hill 11 - 28 3.37 59.5% 0.425 09/03 Sandy Creek Northgate 28 - 24 15.58 85.4% 0.430 09/03 Dacula Brookwood 34 - 40 5.03 63.9% 0.437

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 102.34 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes - 0.83 52.4% 97.30 10/30 Grayson Parkview - 10.23 76.2% 97.18 09/18 North Gwinnett Parkview - 8.20 71.7% 94.35 10/16 North Gwinnett Mill Creek - 11.17 78.1% 94.31 10/09 Grayson Mill Creek - 13.19 81.7% 93.70 09/25 Lowndes Lee County - 10.70 77.1% 92.46 10/30 Blessed Trinity Cartersville - 0.01 50.0% 92.17 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta - 12.22 80.0% 92.15 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta - 13.04 81.5% 91.82 09/03 North Gwinnett McEachern 35 - 7 13.64 82.5% 91.76 10/02 Parkview Marietta - 4.88 63.5% 91.69 09/11 Grayson McEachern 55 - 21 15.66 85.6% 91.32 10/09 Warner Robins Lee County - 0.13 50.4% 91.19 10/09 North Gwinnett North Cobb - 14.24 83.4% 90.48 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 1.65 54.7%