Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Tuesday

Bracket 1

Grovetown 59, Trinity Christian 40

Archer vs. TD Prep

Bracket 2

Galloway 73, Dacula 47

Fayette County 67, Cumberland Christian 58

Kaleb Banks scored 34 points and Sean Van Dorn added 19 points for Fayette County. Jelani Hamilton scored 19 points and Aaron Brooks finished with 16 points for Cumberland.

Bracket 3

Greenforest 51, Cross Creek 43

Jaylen Forest led Greenforest with 17 points while Florian Tenebay and Jaylen Peterson each scored eight points. Jayden Pack and Ahmad McLain each scored 11 points for Cross Creek.

Shiloh 56, Sequoyah 55

Bracket 4

McEachern 84, Kell 40

Three players – Jalen Hillard (16), Braden Sparks (14) and Mike Jacobs (10) – scored in double-figures for McEachern. PJ Johnson (12) and Dylan Cambridge (10) led Kell in scoring.

Buford vs. Wheeler

American Division

Bracket 1

Heritage-Newnan 62, Woodville Tompkins 57

Shaun Nichols scored 23 points with seven assists, six steals and four rebounds and teammate Max Skidmore had 23 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead Heritage. Malachi Townsend added eight points with nine rebounds and three assists for Heritage.

Luella 54, New Faith 48

Nick Dickey led Luella with 22 points and DeChun Rutherford scored 16 to lead New Faith.

Bracket 2

Peachtree Ridge 73, Meadowcreek 61

Four players – Jarius Griffin (15), Korey Walton (14), David Freeman (11) and Bradley Gaines (10) – led scorers for Peachtree Ridge. Dennis Sturdivant scored 22 points and Deveontae Johnson finished with 10 points for Meadowcreek.

Druid Hills 51, Mount Vernon 38

Keshawn Evans scored 17 points with 12 rebounds to lead Druid Hills. KaRon Strickland and Harry Gewirtz each scored 12 points for Druid Hills.

Bracket 3

Salem 52, Holy Innocents’ 50

Therrell vs. Miller Grove

(G) North Hall 42, Cherokee Bluff 37

(B) Lakeview 64, Chestatee 63

(G) Flowery Branch 49, Chestatee 44

(B) East Hall 64, North Hall 50

(G) Lakeview 58, East Hall 52

(B) Cherokee Bluff 79, West Hall 49

(G) Gainesville 55, Johnson-Gainesville 30

(B) Gainesville 60, Flowery Branch 36

Boys

Allatoona 45, Woodland-Cartersville 42

Benedictine 74, Bradwell Institute 57

Bishop England 58, Dawson County 57

Blessed Trinity 84, Sprayberry 60

Calhoun 91, Excel Christian 53

Cartersville 93, Dalton Academy 20

Chattahoochee 66, King 52

Chattooga 61, Hebron Christian 50

Clinton 64, Parkview 62

Coahulla Creek 61, South Pittsburg 53

Columbia 50, Frederick Douglass 49

Creekview 74, Gilmer 48

Darlington 73, Franklin County 37

Deerfield-Windsor 60, Islands 44

Drew Charter 71, Rockdale County 67

Druid Hills 51, Mt. Vernon 38

Eagle’s Landing Christian 63, CFCA 50

East Hall 64, North Hall 50

Effingham County 58, Central-Carroll 41

Fairfield Central, SC 68, Jefferson County 50

Fayette County 67, Cumberland Christian Academy 56

First Presbyterian 72, Chattanooga Christia 35

Goose Creek 54, Franklin County 28

Grayson 65, Carmel Christian 58

Grovetown 59, Trinity Christian 40

Habersham Central 74, West Oak 39

Harris County 61, Notasulga 43

Heard County 71, Northgate 60

Heritage-Catoosa 54, Dade County 48

Jefferson 57, Daniel 53

Jordan 66, Brookstone 63

LaFayette 71, Chattanooga Central, Tenn. 31

Lake Minneola 71, Taylor County 58

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 74, Grundy County 44

Lassiter 64, Pickens 53

Monroe 69, Ocoee 67

Monroe Area 69, Duluth 65

Morristown-Hamblen 66, West Forsyth 58

New Manchester 75, Riverdale 70

Newnan 53, Carrollton 41

North Cobb 53, Cass 48

Northwest Whitfield 71, South Pittsburg 51

Peachtree Ridge 73, Meadowcreek 61

PSFAS 82, Metter 39

Rabun County 67, Strom Thurmond 42

Ridgeland 91, Trion 58

Riverwood 71, Cornerstone Pres. 47

Rockmart 80, Bowdon 72

Roswell 73, Lincoln Park 60

Rutland 55, Greene County 32

Shiloh 56, Sequoyah 55

Social Circle 65, South Forsyth 54

Sonoraville 66, Southeast Whitfield 60

St. Pius X 66, Cardinal Newman 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 67, East Coweta 51

Tattnall Square 72, Bulloch Academy 32

Walnut Grove 71, Lakeshore 56

Washington County 66, Portal 34

Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mays 65

Westside-Macon 67, Dutchtown 62

Whitewater 68, Good Hope 62

Girls

Bacon County 60, Appling County 33

Brookstone 46, Fayette County 34

Brunswick 56, Bainbridge 35

Calhoun 49, Morgan County 33

Cannon 48, Redan 38

Cass 50, Parkview 28

Charlotte Catholic, NC 44, St. Pius X 28

Clinch County 45, Brantley County 34

Crawford County 30, Perry 26

Darlington 53, LaGrange 20

Dawson County 66, Augusta Christian 45

East Laurens 72, Johnson County 44

East Paulding 67, Cedartown 6

Elbert County 66, Dacula 42

Fannin County 50, North Gwinnett 42

Franklin County 60, Greenville 42

Gateway 55, Glynn Academy 50

Grovetown 78, Westside-Augusta 21

Jenkins County 58, Treutlen 28

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 73, East Hamilton, Tenn, 39

Langston Hughes 71, Roswell 35

Lee County 63, Mitchell County 9

Lovejoy 62, Horn 58

Lumpkin County 53, Peachtree Ridge 38

Marietta 57, Harrison 51

Mary Persons 61, Hampton 22

Mt. Paran Christian 50, Cherokee 41

Murphy 59, Coosa 27

Navarre 63, Forsyth Central 16

North Hall 47, Cherokee Bluff 42

North Paulding 51, Etowah 35

Oglethorpe County 57, Washington-Wilkes 43

Ola 41, Spalding 31

Opelika, AL 49, Kendrick 48

Pickens 56, North Cobb Christian 51

Pierce County 49, Montgomery County 45

Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth 60

Richmond Hill 45, Hilton Head Christian 33

River Ridge 75, Walton 32

Rockmart 59, Bremen 50

Rutherford 74, North Oconee 70

South Forsyth 57, Berkeley 23

Statesboro 70, Lakeside-Evans 31

Thomas County Central 67, Raines 61

Trion 66, Ridgeland 34

Valdosta 44, Coffee 39

Woodstock 64, M. L. King 23