Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Tuesday

Jacari Porter’s steal and finish lifted Salem over Holy Innocents’ 52-50 in the second day of the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
With the game tied at 50, Holy Innocents’ attempted an inbound pass at half court. The ball was tipped by a defender as it left the hands of the inbounding player and careened high into the air allowing Porter to advance from the 3-point line and grab the ball at half court. He needed just two dribbles to cover the other half of the course and his left-handed lay-up sealed the victory.
Jeremiah Flournoy scored 19 points and Ju’Well Wilson added nine points for Salem. Caleb Wilson (18 points) and Bryce Chinn (11) paced Holy Innocents’.
See the other recaps from the Tournament of Champions below.
National Division
Bracket 1
Grovetown 59, Trinity Christian 40
Archer vs. TD Prep
Bracket 2
Galloway 73, Dacula 47
Fayette County 67, Cumberland Christian 58
Kaleb Banks scored 34 points and Sean Van Dorn added 19 points for Fayette County. Jelani Hamilton scored 19 points and Aaron Brooks finished with 16 points for Cumberland.
Bracket 3
Greenforest 51, Cross Creek 43
Jaylen Forest led Greenforest with 17 points while Florian Tenebay and Jaylen Peterson each scored eight points. Jayden Pack and Ahmad McLain each scored 11 points for Cross Creek.
Shiloh 56, Sequoyah 55
Bracket 4
McEachern 84, Kell 40
Three players – Jalen Hillard (16), Braden Sparks (14) and Mike Jacobs (10) – scored in double-figures for McEachern. PJ Johnson (12) and Dylan Cambridge (10) led Kell in scoring.
Buford vs. Wheeler
American Division
Bracket 1
Heritage-Newnan 62, Woodville Tompkins 57
Shaun Nichols scored 23 points with seven assists, six steals and four rebounds and teammate Max Skidmore had 23 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead Heritage. Malachi Townsend added eight points with nine rebounds and three assists for Heritage.
Luella 54, New Faith 48
Nick Dickey led Luella with 22 points and DeChun Rutherford scored 16 to lead New Faith.
Bracket 2
Peachtree Ridge 73, Meadowcreek 61
Four players – Jarius Griffin (15), Korey Walton (14), David Freeman (11) and Bradley Gaines (10) – led scorers for Peachtree Ridge. Dennis Sturdivant scored 22 points and Deveontae Johnson finished with 10 points for Meadowcreek.
Druid Hills 51, Mount Vernon 38
Keshawn Evans scored 17 points with 12 rebounds to lead Druid Hills. KaRon Strickland and Harry Gewirtz each scored 12 points for Druid Hills.
Bracket 3
Salem 52, Holy Innocents’ 50
Therrell vs. Miller Grove
Here are the scores from the opening day at Lanierland
(G) North Hall 42, Cherokee Bluff 37
(B) Lakeview 64, Chestatee 63
(G) Flowery Branch 49, Chestatee 44
(B) East Hall 64, North Hall 50
(G) Lakeview 58, East Hall 52
(B) Cherokee Bluff 79, West Hall 49
(G) Gainesville 55, Johnson-Gainesville 30
(B) Gainesville 60, Flowery Branch 36
See the rest of the scores below.
Boys
Allatoona 45, Woodland-Cartersville 42
Benedictine 74, Bradwell Institute 57
Bishop England 58, Dawson County 57
Blessed Trinity 84, Sprayberry 60
Calhoun 91, Excel Christian 53
Cartersville 93, Dalton Academy 20
Chattahoochee 66, King 52
Chattooga 61, Hebron Christian 50
Clinton 64, Parkview 62
Coahulla Creek 61, South Pittsburg 53
Columbia 50, Frederick Douglass 49
Creekview 74, Gilmer 48
Darlington 73, Franklin County 37
Deerfield-Windsor 60, Islands 44
Drew Charter 71, Rockdale County 67
Druid Hills 51, Mt. Vernon 38
Eagle’s Landing Christian 63, CFCA 50
East Hall 64, North Hall 50
Effingham County 58, Central-Carroll 41
Fairfield Central, SC 68, Jefferson County 50
Fayette County 67, Cumberland Christian Academy 56
First Presbyterian 72, Chattanooga Christia 35
Goose Creek 54, Franklin County 28
Grayson 65, Carmel Christian 58
Grovetown 59, Trinity Christian 40
Habersham Central 74, West Oak 39
Harris County 61, Notasulga 43
Heard County 71, Northgate 60
Heritage-Catoosa 54, Dade County 48
Jefferson 57, Daniel 53
Jordan 66, Brookstone 63
LaFayette 71, Chattanooga Central, Tenn. 31
Lake Minneola 71, Taylor County 58
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 74, Grundy County 44
Lassiter 64, Pickens 53
Monroe 69, Ocoee 67
Monroe Area 69, Duluth 65
Morristown-Hamblen 66, West Forsyth 58
New Manchester 75, Riverdale 70
Newnan 53, Carrollton 41
North Cobb 53, Cass 48
Northwest Whitfield 71, South Pittsburg 51
Peachtree Ridge 73, Meadowcreek 61
PSFAS 82, Metter 39
Rabun County 67, Strom Thurmond 42
Ridgeland 91, Trion 58
Riverwood 71, Cornerstone Pres. 47
Rockmart 80, Bowdon 72
Roswell 73, Lincoln Park 60
Rutland 55, Greene County 32
Shiloh 56, Sequoyah 55
Social Circle 65, South Forsyth 54
Sonoraville 66, Southeast Whitfield 60
St. Pius X 66, Cardinal Newman 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 67, East Coweta 51
Tattnall Square 72, Bulloch Academy 32
Walnut Grove 71, Lakeshore 56
Washington County 66, Portal 34
Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mays 65
Westside-Macon 67, Dutchtown 62
Whitewater 68, Good Hope 62
Girls
Bacon County 60, Appling County 33
Brookstone 46, Fayette County 34
Brunswick 56, Bainbridge 35
Calhoun 49, Morgan County 33
Cannon 48, Redan 38
Cass 50, Parkview 28
Charlotte Catholic, NC 44, St. Pius X 28
Clinch County 45, Brantley County 34
Crawford County 30, Perry 26
Darlington 53, LaGrange 20
Dawson County 66, Augusta Christian 45
East Laurens 72, Johnson County 44
East Paulding 67, Cedartown 6
Elbert County 66, Dacula 42
Fannin County 50, North Gwinnett 42
Franklin County 60, Greenville 42
Gateway 55, Glynn Academy 50
Grovetown 78, Westside-Augusta 21
Jenkins County 58, Treutlen 28
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 73, East Hamilton, Tenn, 39
Langston Hughes 71, Roswell 35
Lee County 63, Mitchell County 9
Lovejoy 62, Horn 58
Lumpkin County 53, Peachtree Ridge 38
Marietta 57, Harrison 51
Mary Persons 61, Hampton 22
Mt. Paran Christian 50, Cherokee 41
Murphy 59, Coosa 27
Navarre 63, Forsyth Central 16
North Hall 47, Cherokee Bluff 42
North Paulding 51, Etowah 35
Oglethorpe County 57, Washington-Wilkes 43
Ola 41, Spalding 31
Opelika, AL 49, Kendrick 48
Pickens 56, North Cobb Christian 51
Pierce County 49, Montgomery County 45
Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth 60
Richmond Hill 45, Hilton Head Christian 33
River Ridge 75, Walton 32
Rockmart 59, Bremen 50
Rutherford 74, North Oconee 70
South Forsyth 57, Berkeley 23
Statesboro 70, Lakeside-Evans 31
Thomas County Central 67, Raines 61
Trion 66, Ridgeland 34
Valdosta 44, Coffee 39
Woodstock 64, M. L. King 23
