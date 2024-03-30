High School Sports Blog

High school spring sports scores

Lowndes’ Carson Page hits a RBI double during the first inning against Parkview in game two of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Page a junior is a Georgia Tech baseball commitment. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Baseball

Brookwood 8, Archer 7

Cartersville 3, Dalton 0

Cartersville 7, Dalton 1

East Forsyth 8, Cherokee Bluff 3

Evans 12, Lakeside-Evans 1

Harrison 11, North Paulding 1

Houston County 8, Tift County 0

Newnan 15, Jefferson 2

North Paulding 4, Harrison 1

Parkview 14, Newton 0

Pickens 10, Gilmer 3

Tift County 1, Houston County 0

Villa Rica 19, Lithia Springs 1

Ware County 12, Coffee 9

Apalachee 12, Jackson County 4

Appling County 5, Toombs County 0

Armuchee 13, Coosa 1

Baker County 4, Benedictine 1

Baldwin 8, Wilkinson County 5

Blessed Trinity 10, Alpharetta 5

Brantley County 4, Vidalia 2

Cambridge 5, Northview 2

Cass 14, Calhoun 1

Cedar Shoals 17, Greene County 2

Cherokee 8, Kennesaw Mountain 2

Darlington 14, Dade County 1

Decatur 12, Arabia Mountain 0

Douglas County 20, Pebblebrook 4

Effingham County 3, Grovetown 2

Fellowship Christian 4, Providence Christian 2

Galloway School 8, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Georgia Military 13, Covenant Christian 9

Gordon Lee 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Grovetown 4, Effingham County 3

Harris County 11, Northgate 1

Hebron Christian 6, Monroe Area 0

Houston County 5, Tift County 3

Islands 10, Savannah Country Day 0

Jackson-Atlanta 8, Dutchtown 4

King’s Academy, GA 16, St. Francis 5

Lakeside-DeKalb 13, South Cobb 3

Landmark Christian 16, Towers 0

Long County 7, Liberty County 1

Lumpkin County 9, Dawson County 6

M. L. King 3, Tucker 1

McEachern 6, Jefferson 0

McIntosh 6, Pike County 4

North Cobb 11, Osborne 1

North Cobb Christian 4, Highland 3

North Murray 10, Gordon Central 3

North Springs 8, Centennial 7

Northeast 5, Spencer 1

Pataula Charter 11, Randolph-Clay 1

Pickens 11, Gilmer 1

Pierce County 17, Tattnall County 0

Pope 6, Roswell 2

Providence Christian 7, Fellowship Christian 1

Redan 5, Callaway 2

Sneads High School, FL 7, Seminole County 4

South Paulding 12, Langston Hughes 1

Spencer 8, Northeast 7

St. Francis 7, King’s Academy, GA 6

Starr’s Mill 15, Fayette County 0

Stockbridge 15, Woodland-Stockbridge 1

Therrell 7, Drew Charter 5

Treutlen 16, Dooly County 0

Washington-Wilkes 17, GSIC 3

Wesleyan 11, White County 1

Wesleyan 3, White County 0

Westminster 12, Southwest DeKalb 0

Westover 11, Hardaway 7

Wilcox County 11, Hawkinsville 0

Wilcox County 17, Hawkinsville 1

Boys Soccer

Atkinson County 2, Echols County 0

Berrien 2, Dodge County 1

Bradwell Institute 2, Coffee 1

Cairo 10, Westover 0

Camden County 8, Valdosta 0

Clarke Central 6, Winder-Barrow 1

Colquitt County 5, Richmond Hill 0

Discovery 4, Berkmar 1

East Laurens 2, Dublin 0

Eastside 1, Flowery Branch 0

Fugees 2, Georgia Military 1

Gray Collegiate Academy 1, Greenbrier 0

Habersham Central 1, Gainesville 0

Hillgrove 2, Harrison 1

Johnson-Gainesville 3, East Hall 1

North Forsyth 4, Apalachee 0

Oconee County 4, Columbus 1

Pierce County 2, Tattnall County 1

South Effingham 3, Lakeside-Evans 2

Spalding 6, Howard 4

Tallulah Falls 4, Elbert County 2

Upson-Lee 3, Peach County 2

Girls Soccer

Archer 2, Grayson 0

Armuchee 1, Dade County 0

Atlanta Classical Academy 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2

Bainbridge 4, Shaw 1

Baldwin 10, Westside-Macon 0

Central-Phenix City A.L. 10, Carver-Columbus 0

Chattahoochee 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Cherokee 1, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Commerce 5, Elbert County 0

Decatur 2, Paideia 1

Duluth 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

Dunwoody 4, Tucker 2

Glynn Academy 1, Grovetown 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 1, Blessed Trinity 0

Heritage-Newnan 2, Cedartown 1

Johns Creek 10, Aiken, SC 0

Lanier 5, Shiloh 2

Lowndes 3, Thomasville 0

Madison County 3, North Hall 1

McIntosh 3, Starr’s Mill 1

Milton 2, South Forsyth 0

Montgomery County 2, Irwin County 2

North Gwinnett 8, Meadowcreek 0

North Paulding 10, McEachern 0

Paulding County 3, Douglas County 2

Perry 7, West Laurens 0

Savannah Arts 10, Vidalia 0

Seckinger 2, Walnut Grove 1

St. Vincents 3, Calvary Day 1

Thomas County Central 3, Fitzgerald 1

Villa Rica 4, Chapel Hill 0

Whitewater 4, LaGrange 3

Buford 4, Dacula 0

Harrison 4, Hillgrove 3

Northgate 10, Newnan 1

Richmond Hill 10, Colquitt County 0

Boys Lacrosse

Buford 16, Cambridge 6

Woodstock 16, River Ridge 7

Cherokee 7, North Cobb 6

Duluth 6, Grayson 5

Lakeside-DeKalb 9, Chamblee 5

Mountain View 15, Collins Hill 2

North Oconee 16, Lakeside-Evans 8

Richmond Hill 11, Evans 4

Girls Lacrosse

Allatoona 14, East Coweta 2

Carrollton 14, Newnan 6

Chattahoochee 12, Johns Creek 11

Cherokee 8, Marietta 4

East Forsyth 18, Lanier 2

King’s Ridge 17, Jackson-Atlanta 2

McIntosh 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2

Mill Creek 7, Lambert 3

North Oconee 14, Greenbrier 5

Westminster 15, Pace Academy 14

Duluth 8, Grayson 4

Mountain View 14, Collins Hill 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
