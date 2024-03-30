High school spring sports scores

Baseball
Brookwood 8, Archer 7
Cartersville 3, Dalton 0
Cartersville 7, Dalton 1
East Forsyth 8, Cherokee Bluff 3
Evans 12, Lakeside-Evans 1
Harrison 11, North Paulding 1
Houston County 8, Tift County 0
Newnan 15, Jefferson 2
North Paulding 4, Harrison 1
Parkview 14, Newton 0
Pickens 10, Gilmer 3
Tift County 1, Houston County 0
Villa Rica 19, Lithia Springs 1
Ware County 12, Coffee 9
Apalachee 12, Jackson County 4
Appling County 5, Toombs County 0
Armuchee 13, Coosa 1
Baker County 4, Benedictine 1
Baldwin 8, Wilkinson County 5
Blessed Trinity 10, Alpharetta 5
Brantley County 4, Vidalia 2
Cambridge 5, Northview 2
Cass 14, Calhoun 1
Cedar Shoals 17, Greene County 2
Cherokee 8, Kennesaw Mountain 2
Darlington 14, Dade County 1
Decatur 12, Arabia Mountain 0
Douglas County 20, Pebblebrook 4
Effingham County 3, Grovetown 2
Fellowship Christian 4, Providence Christian 2
Galloway School 8, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Georgia Military 13, Covenant Christian 9
Gordon Lee 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Grovetown 4, Effingham County 3
Harris County 11, Northgate 1
Hebron Christian 6, Monroe Area 0
Houston County 5, Tift County 3
Islands 10, Savannah Country Day 0
Jackson-Atlanta 8, Dutchtown 4
King’s Academy, GA 16, St. Francis 5
Lakeside-DeKalb 13, South Cobb 3
Landmark Christian 16, Towers 0
Long County 7, Liberty County 1
Lumpkin County 9, Dawson County 6
M. L. King 3, Tucker 1
McEachern 6, Jefferson 0
McIntosh 6, Pike County 4
North Cobb 11, Osborne 1
North Cobb Christian 4, Highland 3
North Murray 10, Gordon Central 3
North Springs 8, Centennial 7
Northeast 5, Spencer 1
Pataula Charter 11, Randolph-Clay 1
Pickens 11, Gilmer 1
Pierce County 17, Tattnall County 0
Pope 6, Roswell 2
Providence Christian 7, Fellowship Christian 1
Redan 5, Callaway 2
Sneads High School, FL 7, Seminole County 4
South Paulding 12, Langston Hughes 1
Spencer 8, Northeast 7
St. Francis 7, King’s Academy, GA 6
Starr’s Mill 15, Fayette County 0
Stockbridge 15, Woodland-Stockbridge 1
Therrell 7, Drew Charter 5
Treutlen 16, Dooly County 0
Washington-Wilkes 17, GSIC 3
Wesleyan 11, White County 1
Wesleyan 3, White County 0
Westminster 12, Southwest DeKalb 0
Westover 11, Hardaway 7
Wilcox County 11, Hawkinsville 0
Wilcox County 17, Hawkinsville 1
Boys Soccer
Atkinson County 2, Echols County 0
Berrien 2, Dodge County 1
Bradwell Institute 2, Coffee 1
Cairo 10, Westover 0
Camden County 8, Valdosta 0
Clarke Central 6, Winder-Barrow 1
Colquitt County 5, Richmond Hill 0
Discovery 4, Berkmar 1
East Laurens 2, Dublin 0
Eastside 1, Flowery Branch 0
Fugees 2, Georgia Military 1
Gray Collegiate Academy 1, Greenbrier 0
Habersham Central 1, Gainesville 0
Hillgrove 2, Harrison 1
Johnson-Gainesville 3, East Hall 1
North Forsyth 4, Apalachee 0
Oconee County 4, Columbus 1
Pierce County 2, Tattnall County 1
South Effingham 3, Lakeside-Evans 2
Spalding 6, Howard 4
Tallulah Falls 4, Elbert County 2
Upson-Lee 3, Peach County 2
Girls Soccer
Archer 2, Grayson 0
Armuchee 1, Dade County 0
Atlanta Classical Academy 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2
Bainbridge 4, Shaw 1
Baldwin 10, Westside-Macon 0
Central-Phenix City A.L. 10, Carver-Columbus 0
Chattahoochee 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Cherokee 1, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Commerce 5, Elbert County 0
Decatur 2, Paideia 1
Duluth 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
Dunwoody 4, Tucker 2
Glynn Academy 1, Grovetown 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 1, Blessed Trinity 0
Heritage-Newnan 2, Cedartown 1
Johns Creek 10, Aiken, SC 0
Lanier 5, Shiloh 2
Lowndes 3, Thomasville 0
Madison County 3, North Hall 1
McIntosh 3, Starr’s Mill 1
Milton 2, South Forsyth 0
Montgomery County 2, Irwin County 2
North Gwinnett 8, Meadowcreek 0
North Paulding 10, McEachern 0
Paulding County 3, Douglas County 2
Perry 7, West Laurens 0
Savannah Arts 10, Vidalia 0
Seckinger 2, Walnut Grove 1
St. Vincents 3, Calvary Day 1
Thomas County Central 3, Fitzgerald 1
Villa Rica 4, Chapel Hill 0
Whitewater 4, LaGrange 3
Buford 4, Dacula 0
Harrison 4, Hillgrove 3
Northgate 10, Newnan 1
Richmond Hill 10, Colquitt County 0
Boys Lacrosse
Buford 16, Cambridge 6
Woodstock 16, River Ridge 7
Cherokee 7, North Cobb 6
Duluth 6, Grayson 5
Lakeside-DeKalb 9, Chamblee 5
Mountain View 15, Collins Hill 2
North Oconee 16, Lakeside-Evans 8
Richmond Hill 11, Evans 4
Girls Lacrosse
Allatoona 14, East Coweta 2
Carrollton 14, Newnan 6
Chattahoochee 12, Johns Creek 11
Cherokee 8, Marietta 4
East Forsyth 18, Lanier 2
King’s Ridge 17, Jackson-Atlanta 2
McIntosh 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2
Mill Creek 7, Lambert 3
North Oconee 14, Greenbrier 5
Westminster 15, Pace Academy 14
Duluth 8, Grayson 4
Mountain View 14, Collins Hill 0
