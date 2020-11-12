X

High school football schedule for Week 11

By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Rutland vs. West Laurens

Shaw vs. Spencer

Westside-Macon vs. Spalding

KIPP vs. South Atlanta

Pelham vs. Seminole County

McDonough vs. Riverdale

Kendrick vs. Columbus

Friday

Camden County at Lowndes

Colquitt County at Tift County

Newnan at Campbell

East Coweta at McEachern

Walton at Harrison

Marietta at North Cobb

Hillgrove at North Paulding

Newton at Grayson

Brookwood at South Gwinnett

Etowah at Forsyth Central

Alpharetta at Roswell

Milton at Woodstock

Gainesville at Denmark

West Forsyth at Lambert

South Forsyth at North Forsyth

Duluth at Archer

Dunwoody at Discovery

Mill Creek at Collins Hill

Mountain View at Peachtree Ridge

Northside-Warner Robins

Valdosta at Lee County

Brunswick at Bradwell Institute

South Effingham at Richmond Hill

Effingham County at Statesboro

Heritage-Conyers at Evans

Lakeside-Evans at Grovetown

Southeast Bulloch at Rockdale County

Tucker at Langston Hughes

Chamblee at Lakeside-DeKalb

North Atlanta at Morrow

Lovejoy at Westlake

Carrollton at Alexander

Paulding County at Dalton

Rome at Douglas County

East Paulding at South Paulding

Sprayberry at Kell

Allatoona at Lassiter

Osborne at Pope

Cambridge at Chattahoochee

Sequoyah at Riverwood

Winder-Barrow at Buford

Dacula at Central Gwinnett

Lanier at Shiloh

Veterans at Ware County

Harris County at Griffin

Starr’s Mill at McIntosh

Northgate at Whitewater

Mundy’s Mill at Banneker

Jonesboro at Creekside

Forest Park at Drew

Woodward Academy at Tri-Cities

Locust Grove at Dutchtown

Woodland-Stockbridge at Jones County

Eagle’s Landing at Ola

Union Grove at Stockbridge

Notre Dame Academy at Cross Keys

Southwest DeKalb at Decatur

Salem at Lithonia

ML King at Northview

Stone Mountain at St. Pius X

Lithia Springs at Grady

Cass at Blessed Trinity

Cartersville at Calhoun

Hiram at Woodland-Cartersville

Loganville at Apalachee

Walnut Grove at Eastside

Jackson County at Greenbrier

Dougherty at Cairo

Bainbridge at Thomas County Central

Hardaway at Carver-Columbus

Troup at LaGrange

Savannah at Islands

New Hampstead at Jenkins

Perry at Howard

Fayette County at Luella

Central-Carroll at Cedartown

Ridgeland at Northwest Whitfield

Heritage-Catoosa at Pickens

Pierce County at Tattnall County

Crisp County at Central-Macon

Mary Persons at Jackson

Upson-Lee at Peach County

Americus-Sumter at Pike County

Johnson-Savannah at Beach

Windsor Forest at Groves

Morgan County at Burke County

Richmond Academy at Cross Creek

Hephzibah at Harlem

Carver-Atlanta at Greater Atlanta Christian

Redan at Sandy Creek

North Murray at Adairsville

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Murray County

Ringgold at Sonoraville

North Hall at Cherokee Bluff

Dawson County at Lumpkin County

Hart County at East Jackson

Franklin County at Monroe Area

Thomasville at Berrien

Worth County at Early County

Vidalia at Bacon County

East Laurens at Jeff Davis

Swainsboro at Toombs County

Northeast at Monticello

Dodge County at Washington County

Butler at Glenn Hills

Westside-Augusta at Jefferson County

Laney at Oglethorpe County

Josey at Putnam County

Bremen at Heard County

McNair at Lovett

Towers at Therrell

Gordon Central at Dade County

Chattooga at Pepperell

Union County at Rabun County

Mount de Sales at Deerfield-Windsor

Stratford Academy at First Presbyterian Day

Strong Rock Christian at Tattnall Square

Whitefield Academy at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

St. Anne Pacelli at Brookstone

Heritage School at Trinity Christian

Hebron Christian at Providence Christian

St. Francis at Lakeview Academy

King’s Ridge at Mount Pisgah

Darlington at Walker

Loganville Christian at Athens Christian

Athens Academy at George Walton Academy

Baconton Charter at Randolph-Clay

Mitchell County at Terrell County

Lanier County at Charlton County

Irwin County at Clinch County

Brooks County at Turner County

Emanuel County Institute at Bryan County

Screven County at Jenkins County

Claxton at Metter

Telfair County at Dublin

Dooly County at Johnson County

Hawkinsville at Treutlen

Montgomery County at Wheeler County

Chattahoochee County at Greenville

Manchester at Schley County

Marion County at Taylor County

Armuchee at Gordon Lee

Trion at Mount Zion-Carroll

Warren County at ACE Charter

Wilkinson County at Hancock Central

Greene County at Lincoln County

Social Circle at Towns County

Commerce at Washington-Wilkes

Saturday

Callaway at Temple

Wheeler at South Cobb

Wesleyan at Holy Innocents'

Monday

Westside-Macon at Rutland

Seminole County at Miller County

Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Hampton

Tuesday

Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central

Troup at Jordan

Chattooga at Model

Brooks County at Charlton County

