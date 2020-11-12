High school football schedule for Week 11

Thursday
Rutland vs. West Laurens
Shaw vs. Spencer
Westside-Macon vs. Spalding
KIPP vs. South Atlanta
Pelham vs. Seminole County
McDonough vs. Riverdale
Kendrick vs. Columbus
Friday
Camden County at Lowndes
Colquitt County at Tift County
Newnan at Campbell
East Coweta at McEachern
Walton at Harrison
Marietta at North Cobb
Hillgrove at North Paulding
Newton at Grayson
Brookwood at South Gwinnett
Etowah at Forsyth Central
Alpharetta at Roswell
Milton at Woodstock
Gainesville at Denmark
West Forsyth at Lambert
South Forsyth at North Forsyth
Duluth at Archer
Dunwoody at Discovery
Mill Creek at Collins Hill
Mountain View at Peachtree Ridge
Northside-Warner Robins
Valdosta at Lee County
Brunswick at Bradwell Institute
South Effingham at Richmond Hill
Effingham County at Statesboro
Heritage-Conyers at Evans
Lakeside-Evans at Grovetown
Southeast Bulloch at Rockdale County
Tucker at Langston Hughes
Chamblee at Lakeside-DeKalb
North Atlanta at Morrow
Lovejoy at Westlake
Carrollton at Alexander
Paulding County at Dalton
Rome at Douglas County
East Paulding at South Paulding
Sprayberry at Kell
Allatoona at Lassiter
Osborne at Pope
Cambridge at Chattahoochee
Sequoyah at Riverwood
Winder-Barrow at Buford
Dacula at Central Gwinnett
Lanier at Shiloh
Veterans at Ware County
Harris County at Griffin
Starr’s Mill at McIntosh
Northgate at Whitewater
Mundy’s Mill at Banneker
Jonesboro at Creekside
Forest Park at Drew
Woodward Academy at Tri-Cities
Locust Grove at Dutchtown
Woodland-Stockbridge at Jones County
Eagle’s Landing at Ola
Union Grove at Stockbridge
Notre Dame Academy at Cross Keys
Southwest DeKalb at Decatur
Salem at Lithonia
ML King at Northview
Stone Mountain at St. Pius X
Lithia Springs at Grady
Cass at Blessed Trinity
Cartersville at Calhoun
Hiram at Woodland-Cartersville
Loganville at Apalachee
Walnut Grove at Eastside
Jackson County at Greenbrier
Dougherty at Cairo
Bainbridge at Thomas County Central
Hardaway at Carver-Columbus
Troup at LaGrange
Savannah at Islands
New Hampstead at Jenkins
Perry at Howard
Fayette County at Luella
Central-Carroll at Cedartown
Ridgeland at Northwest Whitfield
Heritage-Catoosa at Pickens
Pierce County at Tattnall County
Crisp County at Central-Macon
Mary Persons at Jackson
Upson-Lee at Peach County
Americus-Sumter at Pike County
Johnson-Savannah at Beach
Windsor Forest at Groves
Southeast Bulloch at Rockdale County
Morgan County at Burke County
Richmond Academy at Cross Creek
Hephzibah at Harlem
Carver-Atlanta at Greater Atlanta Christian
Redan at Sandy Creek
North Murray at Adairsville
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Murray County
Ringgold at Sonoraville
North Hall at Cherokee Bluff
Dawson County at Lumpkin County
Hart County at East Jackson
Franklin County at Monroe Area
Thomasville at Berrien
Worth County at Early County
Vidalia at Bacon County
East Laurens at Jeff Davis
Swainsboro at Toombs County
Northeast at Monticello
Dodge County at Washington County
Butler at Glenn Hills
Westside-Augusta at Jefferson County
Laney at Oglethorpe County
Josey at Putnam County
Bremen at Heard County
McNair at Lovett
Towers at Therrell
Gordon Central at Dade County
Chattooga at Pepperell
Union County at Rabun County
Mount de Sales at Deerfield-Windsor
Stratford Academy at First Presbyterian Day
Strong Rock Christian at Tattnall Square
Whitefield Academy at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy
St. Anne Pacelli at Brookstone
Heritage School at Trinity Christian
Hebron Christian at Providence Christian
St. Francis at Lakeview Academy
King’s Ridge at Mount Pisgah
Darlington at Walker
Loganville Christian at Athens Christian
Athens Academy at George Walton Academy
Baconton Charter at Randolph-Clay
Mitchell County at Terrell County
Lanier County at Charlton County
Irwin County at Clinch County
Brooks County at Turner County
Emanuel County Institute at Bryan County
Screven County at Jenkins County
Claxton at Metter
Telfair County at Dublin
Dooly County at Johnson County
Hawkinsville at Treutlen
Montgomery County at Wheeler County
Chattahoochee County at Greenville
Manchester at Schley County
Marion County at Taylor County
Armuchee at Gordon Lee
Trion at Mount Zion-Carroll
Warren County at ACE Charter
Wilkinson County at Hancock Central
Greene County at Lincoln County
Social Circle at Towns County
Commerce at Washington-Wilkes
Saturday
Callaway at Temple
Wheeler at South Cobb
Wesleyan at Holy Innocents'
Monday
Westside-Macon at Rutland
Seminole County at Miller County
Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Hampton
Tuesday
Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central
Troup at Jordan
Chattooga at Model
Brooks County at Charlton County
About the Author