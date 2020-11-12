Top 10 games of Week 11

Cartersville at Calhoun

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun

Records, rankings: Cartersville is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 4; Calhoun is 7-2, 3-1 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 58-6 in 2017.

Things to know: This game almost certainly will decide second place in the region, with the winner earning a first-round playoff home game and the loser going on the road. Although Cartersville does not have a region loss, its canceled game against first-place Blessed Trinity won’t be made up, meaning it will be a debit on the region’s docket. Cartersville blew out Calhoun in their 2016 and 2017 games, but that was when the Purple Hurricanes' quarterback was Trevor Lawrence. The 2020 quarterback situation is evolving. Carlos Del Rio, a midseason transfer committed to Florida, is 14-of-21 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns off the bench in two games. Stratton Tripp has passed for 1,297 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cartersville gets 59 percent of its offense passing and has two outstanding receivers – Sam Phillips (38 catches, 421 yards) and Devonte Ross (23-531). Calhoun has one of the leading rushers, passers and receivers in Class 5A. They are Jerrian Hames (1,082 rushing), Christian Lewis (1,709 passing) and Cole Speer (918 receiving). Both teams rank in the top five of Class 5A scoring. Cartersville’s only loss came to Cherokee 14-12 last month. Calhoun’s loss was to McCallie of Tennessee 38-22 in September.

Carver (Columbus) at Hardaway

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kinnett Stadium, Columbus

Records, rankings: Carver is 6-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 2-4A and No. 3; Hardaway is 7-1, 6-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Carver won 34-14 in 2019.

Things to know: The winner will take first place in the region, although LaGrange and Troup, with one region loss each, remain in contention. Carver has won 11 straight against Hardaway and is the only Columbus public school with a region title since 2005. Hardaway is an up-and-comer with a 29-20 record under fifth-year coach Michael Woolridge after enduring a 7-43 run the previous five years. Hardaway is a run-heavy team. Jordan Moultrie has rushed for 832 yards, and Sayvion Fuller (478) and Kentavious Day (591) have three 100-yard rushing games apiece. For Carver, the classification’s top scoring team, QB Devin Riles runs a tight ship, completing 70 percent of his passes for 169 yards per game. He also has scored seven touchdowns. Jaiden Credle, who has several mid-major Division I offers, has rushed for 527 yards and has 139 yards receiving. Both teams have four-star lineman recruits. Those would be Carver OL Elijah Pritchett (6-6, 280) and Hardaway DL Mykel Williams (6-5, 255). Hardaway CB J.Q. Hardaway has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech and others.

Central (Carrollton) at Cedartown

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doc Ayers Field/Cedartown Memorial Stadium, Cedartown

Records, rankings: Central is 5-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 7-4A and unranked; Cedartown is 5-2, 3-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Cedartown won 28-21 in 2019.

Things to know: Under first-year coach Jamie Abrams, the former McEachern defensive coordinator, Cedartown can clinch its first region title since 2001 with a victory. Central is short a region game because Pickens canceled an Oct. 30 meeting, and Region 5-3A doesn’t count canceled games, so Central’s path to a region title is murky. But a win likely would deliver Central’s first home playoff game since 2015. Cedartown’s most celebrated player is C.J. Washington, who is committed to Georgia. He’s recruited as a defensive end, but he has rushed for 376 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cedartown has a host of good running backs, led by Harlem Diamond (486 yards rushing), and averages 275.3 yards rushing per game to 42.1 passing. Central’s most celebrated player is Narada Levett, who leads the state in rushing with 1,622 yards. He’s run for at least 115 in each game and topped 150 in each of the past six. Cedartown has won the last four games in this series.

Commerce at Washington-Wilkes

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Washington

Records, rankings: Commerce is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-A Public and No. 4; Washington-Wilkes is 6-0, 2-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Washington-Wilkes won 33-0 in 2011.

Things to know: The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in Region 8-A Public but likely would need to win again next week to clinch the championship. Washington-Wilkes has won 17 region titles, most recently in 2013. Commerce also has won 17 titles but none since 2003. Commerce prefers to run the ball, as is its tradition. The Tigers average 332.4 yards rushing to 60.1 passing. Freshman Sammy Brown has led the way with 756 rushing yards and 1,039 all-purpose yards. Michael Sherman ran for 133 in a 48-22 victory over Social Circle last week, and Tyelon Brock had 95 yards against Towns County on Oct. 23. Washington-Wilkes is more balanced, averaging 178.1 yards rushing and 117 passing. QB Dalen Cobb is 38-of-62 passing for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interceptions and has run for 309 yards and five TDs on 31 carries. Zaikous Jackson has rushed for 449 yards and nine TDs on 64 carries. Washington-Wilkes is No. 3 in A Public in points scored (39.83 per game) and points allowed (6.67).

Lovejoy at Westlake

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Westlake Stadium, College Park

Records, rankings: Lovejoy is 7-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 4-6A and unranked; Westlake is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Westlake won 29-21 in 2009.

Things to know: Westlake is the only unbeaten team in 4-6A play and Lovejoy is one of three teams with one loss (Tucker and Hughes are the others), so much is unsettled, but Westlake could clinch the region title this week if it wins and Tucker loses to Hughes. Lovejoy can clinch the title if it wins out and Hughes loses to Tucker. Lovejoy played two games last because of rescheduling related to COVID-19 and suffered its first loss in the second one, 20-18 against Hughes. The Wildcats were stopped on a two-point conversation midway through the fourth quarter that would’ve tied the game. Stephin Craig entered that contest as the No. 6 passer in Class 6A with 1,217 yards. Westlake is the most heavily recruited team in 6A, with six seniors ranked among the top 68 in Georgia. Three rank in the top 20 – CB Nathaniel Wiggins (committed to LSU), WR Dacari Collins (Clemson) and WR Jacquez Smith (Indiana). Sophomore QB R.J. Johnson also is making a name for himself, completing 64 percent of passes for 1,728 yards and 13 TDs.

Mill Creek at Collins Hill

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fahring Field, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Mill Creek is 4-4 overall, 1-1 in Region 8-7A and unranked; Collins Hill is 7-2, 3-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Mill Creek won 24-7 in 2019.

Things to know: Collins Hill can clinch its first region title since 2013 with a victory, but Mill Creek has won six straight in the series, and none of those games has been closer than last season’s 24-7 decision. Though only 4-4, Mill Creek has faced the third-toughest schedule in Class 7A, losing only to teams in the top 10 when the game was played. Mill Creek averages only 202.1 yards of total offense per game (107 rushing, 95.1 passing) but is historically good on defense and last week shut out Newton 31-0 after Newton had upset Brookwood. Collins Hill possesses one of the state’s most exciting offenses. Sam Horn has thrown for 2,208 yards and 24 touchdowns. Travis Hunter leads Class 7A with 76 receptions for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns while also starting at cornerback, his projected position at Florida State.

North Hall at Cherokee Bluff

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bears Stadium, Flowery Branch

Records, rankings: North Hall is 5-3 overall, 4-0 in Region 7-3A and unranked; Cherokee Bluff is 8-0, 4-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: North Hall won 42-14 in 2019.

Things to know: This game matches the two remaining unbeaten teams in 7-3A play. A victory would give 3-year-old Cherokee Bluff its first region title. North Hall would need to beat Cherokee Bluff and win next week against one-loss Dawson County to avoid a three-way tie for first place and claim the title outright. North Hall has won the two previous meetings by a combined score of 102-20, but this is a new Cherokee Bluff team. The Bears, 3-17 over their first two seasons, are fourth in 3A in points scored (39 per game) and points allowed (7.5). Jayquan Smith (84 carries, 764 yards) and Charles Tolbert (58-442) lead a running game that averages 242 yards per game, and Sebastian Irons has passed for 940 yards and 11 TDs. North Hall has won five consecutive games, all but one by at least 20 points, after an 0-3 start. The Trojans run the ball about 90 percent of the time and average 278.9 yards per game on the ground. Clark Howell has rushed for 1,259 yards and 17 touchdowns on 158 carries. Kevin Rochester has run for 624 yards and eight touchdowns.

River Ridge at Johns Creek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Colosseum, Johns Creek

Records, rankings: River Ridge is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 8; Johns Creek is 4-3, 4-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting.

Things to know: River Ridge is the only unbeaten team in 7-6A play and can clinch the first region title in the program’s 12-year history with a victory this week. Johns Creek is tied for second place with Creekview, which it plays next week, and can claim its fourth region title in five years by winning its final two games. River Ridge has tied the school record for victories in a season and clinched its first playoff berth since 2012 (second overall). Junior Amehre Morrison is the leading rusher in 6A with 1,481 yards, including 125 in a 35-9 win over Sequoyah last week. QB Carson Lathem was 13-of-16 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Johns Creek has won four of five games since starting the season 0-2. The Gladiators are led on offense by QB Quin Teeples and RB Dylan Parr (112 yards and three touchdowns rushing in a 35-10 victory over Centennial last week). DE Cole Nelson is rated the No. 88 senior in the state and has committed to Virginia Tech, and junior S/ATH Terian Williams holds offers from 31 schools, including LSU and Florida.

Valdosta at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 4-3 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 3; Lee County is 7-1, 2-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Lee County won 53-50 in 2019.

Things to know: These are the two unbeaten teams in 1-6A games. Both are playing their regular-season finales, so the winner will be the region champion and the loser will be the runner-up. Lee County won the past three titles in the region, and Valdosta won in 2016. Lee County won last year’s game on a 20-yard, game-ending field goal by Austin Beaver after recovering a fumble with less than a minute left. This year’s game will feature the contrasting styles of Lee County’s run game against Valdosta’s passing offense. Lee County has the two leading rushers in Region 1-6A, Caleb McDowell (95 carries, 689 yards, 12 touchdowns, committed to South Carolina) and Preston Simmons (87-632-8). Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky) has 214 yards rushing, 347 passing and 141 receiving. Valdosta’s Amari Jones is the region’s second-leading passer with 1,139 yards and 12 touchdowns, and receivers Tajh Sanders (460 yards, four-star junior), Javonte Sherman (350 yards, East Carolina) and Allah Brown (252 yards, nine offers) rank Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the region in receiving yardage.

