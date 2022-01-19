High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Berkmar's Malique Ewin (21) goes up for a shot during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC