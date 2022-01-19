High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Adairsville 78, Ringgold 60
Appling County 55, Pierce County 54
Baldwin 57, Westside-Macon 46
Benedictine 66, New Hampstead 64
Berkmar 104, Duluth 50
Brooks County 57, Echols County 15
Butler 60, Putnam County 40
Callaway 57, Heard County 55
Camden County 55, Colquitt County 39
Camden County 55, Colquitt County 39
Chattahoochee 85, Riverwood 67
Chattahoochee County 55, Taylor County 51
Decatur 56, St. Pius X 54
Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 36
Dodge County 55, Wilcox County 50
Druid Hills 76, Arabia Mountain 42
First Presbyterian 83, Mt. de Sales 28
Fullington Academy 46, Armuchee 41
Georgia Military 61, Academy For Classical Education 41
Glynn Academy 57, Bradwell Institute 52
Greenbrier 72, Johnson-Gainesville 28
Greenforest 79, Eagle’s Landing Christian 59
Griffin 56, Harris County 52
Hancock Central 69, GSIC 45
Hapeville Charter 52, Mays 50
Jackson-Atlanta 76, North Springs 57
Johnson-Savannah 64, Southeast Bulloch 58
LaFayette 74, Murray County 61
Lambert 58, South Forsyth 52
Landmark Christian 83, Our Lady of Mercy 77
Lee County 56, Houston County 52
Madison County 67, Jefferson 48
McDonough 72, Riverdale 52
Mitchell County 64, Cairo 59
New Manchester 63, Villa Rica 54
Northwest Whitfield 67, Central-Carroll 65
Paideia 65, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56
Richmond Hill 73, South Effingham 65
Ridgeland 50, Heritage-Catoosa 41
Salem 63, Cedar Grove 44
Shiloh 53, Buford 43
Spalding 75, Rutland 55
Swainsboro 56, Woodville-Tompkins 55
Tattnall County 79, Taliaferro County 58
Walnut Grove 60, Clarke Central 57
Walton 35, North Cobb 34
Washington County 75, Northeast-Macon 57
Westlake 68, Tucker 59
Wheeler 74, Kennesaw Mountain 38
Whitewater 61, Northgate 50
Yulee 80, Charlton County 55
Girls
Arabia Mountain 59, Druid Hills 56
Baldwin 53, Westside-Macon 27
Berrien 58, Irwin County 32
Buford 57, Shiloh 14
Burke County 45, Morgan County 32
Cairo 59, Mitchell County 23
Calhoun 71, Cass 60
Callaway 45, Heard County 40
Cambridge 51, Creekview 37
Cedar Shoals 52, East Hall 44
Central-Macon 52, Mary Persons 47
Chestatee 53, Flowery Branch 40
Colquitt County 37, Bainbridge 35
Columbia 48, Washington 28
Crisp County 48, Upson-Lee 44
Dacula 48, Lanier 34
Dalton 52, East Paulding 47
Deerfield-Windsor 59, Tattnall Square 52
Dodge County 86, Wilcox County 24
Dooly County 56, Wheeler County 31
Dougherty 51, Monroe 40
Glynn Academy 55, Bradwell Institute 49
Greenbrier 72, Johnson-Gainesville 15
Harrison 58, North Paulding 41
Jackson County 53, Apalachee 33
Jefferson 64, Madison County 31
Jonesboro 47, Mundy’s Mill 40
Lambert 46, South Forsyth 45
Landmark Christian 89, Our Lady of Mercy 53
McEachern 67, East Coweta 65
McIntosh 49, Northside-Columbus 42
Milton 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 36
Mt. Paran Christian 71, North Cobb Christian 26
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 63, Hampton 42
Newnan 44, Heritage-Newnan 37
North Atlanta 76, Lovejoy 22
Northeast-Macon 68, Washington County 58
Northside-Warner Robins 63, Perry 33
Pebblebrook 56, Campbell 55
Pierce County 78, Appling County 40
River Ridge 68, Johns Creek 34
Riverdale 62, McDonough 37
Rome 50, Carrollton 42
Savannah 43, Windsor Forest 22
Sonoraville 48, Rockmart 33
South Cobb 58, Lassiter 44
South Paulding 52, Alexander 37
Spalding 49, Rutland 12
St. Pius X 46, Decatur 44
Stone Mountain 61, M. L. King 37
Swainsboro 63, Woodville-Tompkins 43
Telfair County 54, Hawkinsville 25
Trinity Christian 64, Spencer 35
Union Grove 52, Eagle’s Landing 45
Veterans 54, Peach County 51
Walker 37, Christian Heritage 28
West Forsyth 82, Gainesville 45
Westover 42, Thomas County Central 38
Woodland-Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 37
About the Author