High school basketball scores from Tuesday

By Score Atlanta
44 minutes ago

Boys

Adairsville 78, Ringgold 60

Appling County 55, Pierce County 54

Baldwin 57, Westside-Macon 46

Benedictine 66, New Hampstead 64

Berkmar 104, Duluth 50

Brooks County 57, Echols County 15

Butler 60, Putnam County 40

Callaway 57, Heard County 55

Camden County 55, Colquitt County 39

Chattahoochee 85, Riverwood 67

Chattahoochee County 55, Taylor County 51

Decatur 56, St. Pius X 54

Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 36

Dodge County 55, Wilcox County 50

Druid Hills 76, Arabia Mountain 42

First Presbyterian 83, Mt. de Sales 28

Fullington Academy 46, Armuchee 41

Georgia Military 61, Academy For Classical Education 41

Glynn Academy 57, Bradwell Institute 52

Greenbrier 72, Johnson-Gainesville 28

Greenforest 79, Eagle’s Landing Christian 59

Griffin 56, Harris County 52

Hancock Central 69, GSIC 45

Hapeville Charter 52, Mays 50

Jackson-Atlanta 76, North Springs 57

Johnson-Savannah 64, Southeast Bulloch 58

LaFayette 74, Murray County 61

Lambert 58, South Forsyth 52

Landmark Christian 83, Our Lady of Mercy 77

Lee County 56, Houston County 52

Madison County 67, Jefferson 48

McDonough 72, Riverdale 52

Mitchell County 64, Cairo 59

New Manchester 63, Villa Rica 54

Northwest Whitfield 67, Central-Carroll 65

Paideia 65, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56

Richmond Hill 73, South Effingham 65

Ridgeland 50, Heritage-Catoosa 41

Salem 63, Cedar Grove 44

Shiloh 53, Buford 43

Spalding 75, Rutland 55

Swainsboro 56, Woodville-Tompkins 55

Tattnall County 79, Taliaferro County 58

Walnut Grove 60, Clarke Central 57

Walton 35, North Cobb 34

Washington County 75, Northeast-Macon 57

Westlake 68, Tucker 59

Wheeler 74, Kennesaw Mountain 38

Whitewater 61, Northgate 50

Yulee 80, Charlton County 55

Girls

Arabia Mountain 59, Druid Hills 56

Baldwin 53, Westside-Macon 27

Berrien 58, Irwin County 32

Buford 57, Shiloh 14

Burke County 45, Morgan County 32

Cairo 59, Mitchell County 23

Calhoun 71, Cass 60

Callaway 45, Heard County 40

Cambridge 51, Creekview 37

Cedar Shoals 52, East Hall 44

Central-Macon 52, Mary Persons 47

Chestatee 53, Flowery Branch 40

Colquitt County 37, Bainbridge 35

Columbia 48, Washington 28

Crisp County 48, Upson-Lee 44

Dacula 48, Lanier 34

Dalton 52, East Paulding 47

Deerfield-Windsor 59, Tattnall Square 52

Dodge County 86, Wilcox County 24

Dooly County 56, Wheeler County 31

Dougherty 51, Monroe 40

Glynn Academy 55, Bradwell Institute 49

Greenbrier 72, Johnson-Gainesville 15

Harrison 58, North Paulding 41

Jackson County 53, Apalachee 33

Jefferson 64, Madison County 31

Jonesboro 47, Mundy’s Mill 40

Lambert 46, South Forsyth 45

Landmark Christian 89, Our Lady of Mercy 53

McEachern 67, East Coweta 65

McIntosh 49, Northside-Columbus 42

Milton 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 36

Mt. Paran Christian 71, North Cobb Christian 26

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 63, Hampton 42

Newnan 44, Heritage-Newnan 37

North Atlanta 76, Lovejoy 22

Northeast-Macon 68, Washington County 58

Northside-Warner Robins 63, Perry 33

Pebblebrook 56, Campbell 55

Pierce County 78, Appling County 40

River Ridge 68, Johns Creek 34

Riverdale 62, McDonough 37

Rome 50, Carrollton 42

Savannah 43, Windsor Forest 22

Sonoraville 48, Rockmart 33

South Cobb 58, Lassiter 44

South Paulding 52, Alexander 37

Spalding 49, Rutland 12

St. Pius X 46, Decatur 44

Stone Mountain 61, M. L. King 37

Swainsboro 63, Woodville-Tompkins 43

Telfair County 54, Hawkinsville 25

Trinity Christian 64, Spencer 35

Union Grove 52, Eagle’s Landing 45

Veterans 54, Peach County 51

Walker 37, Christian Heritage 28

West Forsyth 82, Gainesville 45

Westover 42, Thomas County Central 38

Woodland-Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 37

Boys basketball Shiloh 53, Buford 43
9m ago
Class 4A Blog: Luella girls, McDonough and Monroe boys hit their stride
5h ago
Class 2A blog: Columbia boys lean on experience
7h ago
