High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 10, 2022 Macon - Tri-Cities' Noricco Danner (1) shoots over Eagle's Landing's AJ Barnes (5) during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
23 minutes ago

Boys

Carver-Columbus 65, Thomasville 25

Chapel Hill 53, Lithia Springs 48

Clinch County 74, Atkinson County 53

Dodge County 68, Fitzgerald 61

Douglas County 65, Paulding County 56

Drew Charter 59, Washington 35

Druid Hills 61, Hapeville Charter 58

East Laurens 81, Wilkinson County 51

Greenbrier 84, Jenkins 53

Greenville 74, Webster County 26

Houston County 66, Thomas County Central 62

Jackson-Atlanta 95, Creekside 52

Jenkins County 77, Claxton 53

Lamar County 51, Lake Oconee Academy 49

Lee County 56, Tift County 27

Lincoln County 67, Aquinas 30

Long County 83, Johnson-Savannah 76

Midtown 69, Mays 61

Portal 85, Bryan County 32

Sandy Creek 50, Etowah 49

Southwest DeKalb 47, Stone Mountain 38

Statesboro 62, Bradwell Institute 57

Tattnall Square 75, Georgia Military 38

Therrell 60, Mt. Paran Christian 55

Tri-Cities 73, Villa Rica 62

Tucker 52, Columbia 40

Veterans 101, Northside-Warner Robins 84

Warner Robins 58, Cedar Shoals 55

Warren County 57, Washington-Wilkes 48

Westminster 66, Stephenson 57

Westover 66, Terrell County 52

Girls

Callaway 51, East Coweta 44

Carver-Atlanta 77, Thomasville 27

Chattahoochee County 59, Randolph-Clay 31

Christian Heritage 64, Bowdon 34

Clinch County 58, Atkinson County 55

Colquitt County 58, Lowndes 48

Columbia 69, Tucker 28

Dodge County 58, Fitzgerald 41

Douglas County 51, Paulding County 46

Druid Hills 41, Hapeville 35

Greenville 59, Webster County 5

Griffin 54, Spalding 50

Grovetown 49, Glynn Academy 44

Hawkinsville 55, Wheeler County 37

Holy Innocents’ 78, Buford 75

Houston County 53, Thomas County Central 42

Jenkins 48, Greenbrier 43

Jenkins County 42, Claxton 40

Johnson County 56, Glascock County 51

Lakeside-Evans 55, South Effingham 44

Landmark Christian 57, Redan 38

Miller Grove 46, Clarkston 30

Peach County 51, Crisp County 16

Schley County 52, Marion County 39

Screven County 59, Jefferson County 32

Shaw 77, Cairo 26

Southwest DeKalb 56, Stone Mountain 26

St. Francis 69, Langston Hughes 52

Statesboro 66, Bradwell Institute 60

Swainsboro 93, Treutlen 15

Tift County 57, Lee County 19

Tri-Cities 58, Villa Rica 41

Union County 47, Providence Christian 44

Washington 34, Drew Charter 28

Wilcox County 57, Telfair County 33

