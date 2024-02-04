High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Carver-Columbus 65, Thomasville 25
Chapel Hill 53, Lithia Springs 48
Clinch County 74, Atkinson County 53
Dodge County 68, Fitzgerald 61
Douglas County 65, Paulding County 56
Drew Charter 59, Washington 35
Druid Hills 61, Hapeville Charter 58
East Laurens 81, Wilkinson County 51
Greenbrier 84, Jenkins 53
Greenville 74, Webster County 26
Houston County 66, Thomas County Central 62
Jackson-Atlanta 95, Creekside 52
Jenkins County 77, Claxton 53
Lamar County 51, Lake Oconee Academy 49
Lee County 56, Tift County 27
Lincoln County 67, Aquinas 30
Long County 83, Johnson-Savannah 76
Midtown 69, Mays 61
Portal 85, Bryan County 32
Sandy Creek 50, Etowah 49
Southwest DeKalb 47, Stone Mountain 38
Statesboro 62, Bradwell Institute 57
Tattnall Square 75, Georgia Military 38
Therrell 60, Mt. Paran Christian 55
Tri-Cities 73, Villa Rica 62
Tucker 52, Columbia 40
Veterans 101, Northside-Warner Robins 84
Warner Robins 58, Cedar Shoals 55
Warren County 57, Washington-Wilkes 48
Westminster 66, Stephenson 57
Westover 66, Terrell County 52
Girls
Callaway 51, East Coweta 44
Carver-Atlanta 77, Thomasville 27
Chattahoochee County 59, Randolph-Clay 31
Christian Heritage 64, Bowdon 34
Clinch County 58, Atkinson County 55
Colquitt County 58, Lowndes 48
Columbia 69, Tucker 28
Dodge County 58, Fitzgerald 41
Douglas County 51, Paulding County 46
Druid Hills 41, Hapeville 35
Greenville 59, Webster County 5
Griffin 54, Spalding 50
Grovetown 49, Glynn Academy 44
Hawkinsville 55, Wheeler County 37
Holy Innocents’ 78, Buford 75
Houston County 53, Thomas County Central 42
Jenkins 48, Greenbrier 43
Jenkins County 42, Claxton 40
Johnson County 56, Glascock County 51
Lakeside-Evans 55, South Effingham 44
Landmark Christian 57, Redan 38
Miller Grove 46, Clarkston 30
Peach County 51, Crisp County 16
Schley County 52, Marion County 39
Screven County 59, Jefferson County 32
Shaw 77, Cairo 26
Southwest DeKalb 56, Stone Mountain 26
St. Francis 69, Langston Hughes 52
Statesboro 66, Bradwell Institute 60
Swainsboro 93, Treutlen 15
Tift County 57, Lee County 19
Tri-Cities 58, Villa Rica 41
Union County 47, Providence Christian 44
Washington 34, Drew Charter 28
Wilcox County 57, Telfair County 33
About the Author