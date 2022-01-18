Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Monday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Nate Gordon (24) manages to grab a rebound as he falls during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Nate Gordon (24) manages to grab a rebound as he falls during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
48 minutes ago

Boys

Cumberland Christian Academy 60, Campbell 50

Greater Atlanta Christian 58, Mt. Vernon 56

Laney 53, Brookland-Cayce 52

Macon County 66, Greenville 58

New Manchester 81, Carver-Atlanta 68

North Oconee 51, Hebron Christian 28

Northeast 98, Stratford Academy 41

Pace Academy 80, Trotwood-Madison 53

South Atlanta 56, Creekside 44

Spalding 66, Whitewater 55

St. Anne Pacelli 64, Wesleyan 59

Walker 83, Riverwood 81

Westlake 47, South Cobb 35

Girls

Alpharetta 59, North Clayton 16

Americus-Sumter 62, Monroe 52

Athens Academy 46, Riverwood 44

Carrollton 65, Alexander 29

Greater Atlanta Christian 68, Woodstock 63

Holy Innocents’ 61, Luella 41

Hoover, AL 74, Carver-Columbus 47

Milton 65, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 47

Score Atlanta
Investigations
