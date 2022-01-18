High school basketball scores from Monday

Boys
Cumberland Christian Academy 60, Campbell 50
Greater Atlanta Christian 58, Mt. Vernon 56
Laney 53, Brookland-Cayce 52
Macon County 66, Greenville 58
New Manchester 81, Carver-Atlanta 68
North Oconee 51, Hebron Christian 28
Northeast 98, Stratford Academy 41
Pace Academy 80, Trotwood-Madison 53
South Atlanta 56, Creekside 44
Spalding 66, Whitewater 55
St. Anne Pacelli 64, Wesleyan 59
Walker 83, Riverwood 81
Westlake 47, South Cobb 35
Girls
Alpharetta 59, North Clayton 16
Americus-Sumter 62, Monroe 52
Athens Academy 46, Riverwood 44
Carrollton 65, Alexander 29
Greater Atlanta Christian 68, Woodstock 63
Holy Innocents’ 61, Luella 41
Hoover, AL 74, Carver-Columbus 47
Milton 65, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 47
