Hebron Christian hires ELCA’s Gess as football coach

“This hire will forever change the trajectory of our football program,” Hebron Christian athletic director Taylor Davis said. “It shows that as a school we are committed to pursuing excellence on and off the field. Coach Gess will not only transform this program to one of the top programs in the nation, but he is going to transform the lives of our young men. Our community looks forward to this next chapter of Hebron football.’’

Hebron Christian has played varsity football since 2007. Its best finish came in 2019, when the Lions made the Class A Private quarterfinals under former NFL player Jeff Saturday, who stepped down following that season.