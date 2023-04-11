X

Golf blog: Stratford Academy claims 47th Larry Gaither Invitational

Credit: Georgia PGA

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Stratford Academy, led by senior Marshall Butler, shot a 26-over 692 to win the 47th Larry Gaither Invitational at Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus. The event was conducted by the Georgia PGA.

Butler shot 74-72 and placed seventh overall. Stratford also counted senior Peter Garud (8 over, T21), sophomore Thomas Mann (9 over, T24), sophomore Drew Sutherland (10 over, T31) and sophomore Phillips Swift (13 over, T42).

Harris County finished second at 30-over and Woodward Academy finished third at 607. Rounding out the top 10 were Auburn (32 over), Darlington No. 1 (34 over), Darlington No. 2 (36 over), Brookstone (37 over), Mount Vernon and Marist (38 over), and Calvary Christian (41 over).

The medalist was Triston Whitley of Calvary Christian School. Whitley opened with a tournament-best 67 and finished with a 71 to record a 6-under 138. Whitley won by four shots over Jackson Williams of Smiths Station (Ala.) and five shots over Glover Amick of Woodward Academy. Andrew Korytoski of Harris County shot even par and finished fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Caden Campbell of Auburn (Ala.) and Anthony Beccaria of Mount Vernon (145, T5), Jake Green of Mount Vernon and Logan Wu of Darlington (146, T8), Sim Knox of Brookstone and Edward Fleck of Carrollton (148, T10).

Lambert rolls at the Esther Cannizzo Girls Invitational

Mighty Lambert swept the top spots and ran away with the Esther Cannizzo Girls Invitational at Bentwater Golf Club in Acworth.

The Longhorns amassed 323 points to beat Alpharetta (230), Lambert No. 2 (222), Northview (195), St. Pius (195) in the 12-team, 36-hole event conducted by the Georgia PGA.

Lambert was led by senior Sara Im, who accumulated 113 points in the Stableford system, and defeated teammate Athena Yoo, who had 106 points, and Zoe Duvall, who had 102. Hannah Mun tied for fifth wit 97 points.

Elizabeth Sullivan of St. Pius finished fourth with 100 points. Mahima Vunupatur of Alpharetta and Kallyn Black of Lake Oconee Academy tied Mun for fifth at 97 points. Mahathi Vunupatur of Alpharetta and Kensley Windham of Lake Oconee Academy tied for eighth with 89 points, one better than Annika Gomeyak of Walton.

News and notes: Mount Paran won the Allatoona Spring Breakout. The Eagles shot a 297 and beat Walton by five shots. Creekview came in third at 318 and Riverwood was fourth at 321. … Darlington won the Holy Innocents’ Invitational. Andres Morales Struck shot 72 to lead the Tigers and nab medalist honors.

