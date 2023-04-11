Golf blog: Stratford Academy claims 47th Larry Gaither Invitational

Lambert rolls at the Esther Cannizzo Girls Invitational

Mighty Lambert swept the top spots and ran away with the Esther Cannizzo Girls Invitational at Bentwater Golf Club in Acworth.

The Longhorns amassed 323 points to beat Alpharetta (230), Lambert No. 2 (222), Northview (195), St. Pius (195) in the 12-team, 36-hole event conducted by the Georgia PGA.

Lambert was led by senior Sara Im, who accumulated 113 points in the Stableford system, and defeated teammate Athena Yoo, who had 106 points, and Zoe Duvall, who had 102. Hannah Mun tied for fifth wit 97 points.

Elizabeth Sullivan of St. Pius finished fourth with 100 points. Mahima Vunupatur of Alpharetta and Kallyn Black of Lake Oconee Academy tied Mun for fifth at 97 points. Mahathi Vunupatur of Alpharetta and Kensley Windham of Lake Oconee Academy tied for eighth with 89 points, one better than Annika Gomeyak of Walton.

News and notes: Mount Paran won the Allatoona Spring Breakout. The Eagles shot a 297 and beat Walton by five shots. Creekview came in third at 318 and Riverwood was fourth at 321. … Darlington won the Holy Innocents’ Invitational. Andres Morales Struck shot 72 to lead the Tigers and nab medalist honors.