Golf blog: State-bound teams, Class 5A through Class A

BOYS

Class 5A

Area 1: Co-medalist Antonio Juarbe shot 77 and Finley Burke shot 78 to lead Wayne County to the title. The Yellow Jackets also got an 81 from Brett Maloy and an 85 from Aidan Jones. Ware County was 12 shots back, with co-medalist Lee Smith (77) and Kaleb Dial (79) adding depth. Ethan Chancey of Jones County shot 81 and was an individual qualifier.

Area 2: Landon Noble shot 69 to help Northgate win the area championship. The Vikings also got contributions from Jackson Cavanaugh (70), Will Buckholtz (73), Will Coffman (74) and Kevin Bouman (76). Harris County was the other qualifier, with medalist Andrew Korytoski shooting 67. Gates Glanton (74), Daniel Harkins (74) and Grant Reynolds (75) showcased the depth for Harris County. Christian Burr of Whitewater shot 77 and qualified as an individual.

Area 3: Defending champion St. Pius flexed its muscle and won by 36 strokes. Carter Loflin was medalist with 69 and the Golden Lions also counted a 70 from Shaun Cook, a 71 from Carter Kontur and a 79 from James McMullan. Greenbrier was second with Gehrig Massey shooting 74 and Walker Gantt posting a 76.

Area 4: Cartersville had five players break 80 and won the championship. Camden Meadows (70), Anderson McCary (73), Andrew Lutjens (75), Jake Lawson (75) and Jake Wehunt (79) paced the Canes. Midtown got a 71 from Riley Ruby, a 73 from Ross Smith and a 77 from Duncan Smith to finish second. Zachary Notte of North Springs was the individual qualifier.

Class A Public

Area 1: Landon Kirkland and Garrett each shot 76 to lead Seminole County to the title with a 336 total. Charlton County and Lanier County also advance to the state tournament. Evan Castor of Echols County qualified as an individual.

Area 4: Defending state champion Lake Oconee Academy had six players who shot 77 or better and won the tournament by 21 shots. Colby Bennett was medalist with a 68, beating teammate Drew Williams by one shot. Rylan Black shot 70 and Halsey Bosart counted a 73. Social Circle shot 301 with a 74 from Cameron Owens, 75s from Stephen Bishop and Trey Booher and a 77 from Jimmy Busenitz. Commerce qualified third behind Henry Sharpton’s 76. Aiden Webb of Lincoln County shot 75 to qualify as an individual.

GIRLS

Class 5A

Area 1: Carlin Paulk shot a 77 to win medalist and three teammates shot in the 80s to lead Ware County to the team championship. Emma Thomas (84), Clarissa Musgrove (87) and Tatum Downs (88) provided the support and the Gators won by 33 shots. Jones County, behind a 92 from Keegan Goins, was the other qualifier. Keely Johnson of Union Grove shot 81 and advanced to the state tournament.

Area 2: Rachel Camp shot 78 to lead Starr’s Mill to the area title. Emily Stanek shot 89 for the Panthers. Harris County captured the other qualifying spot, beating defending champion Woodward Academy by two shots and forcing the War Eagles into a sectional qualifier. Lana Spraley of McIntosh advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Elizabeth Sullivan shot 79 and Neve Thanner shot 81 to lead St. Pius to the title. Northgate finished second and Avery Canady of Loganville advanced as an individual qualifier. Apalachee’s Ian Bramlett was the individual qualifier.

Area 4: Blessed Trinity ran away with the championship. Julia Geis led the TItans with an 86 and Stella McWhorter and Bronwyn Comlish tied for second with 87s. Ella Manley of Calhoun was medalist with a 71 and advanced as an individual.

Class 4A

Area 3: Luke Koenig was medalist with a 70 and North Oconee ran away with the championship. Freddy Chappell (73), Zach Wiley (75) and Austin Spencer (76) also counted for the Titans. Benedictine counted, with Nicholas Scarano shooting 75 and Hank Tollison carding a 77. Cedar Shoals’ Dodd Ferrelle Jr. advanced as the individual qualifier.

Class A Public

Area 1: Miller County got a 96 from Graycee McNease and a 114 from Alaina Avery to win the team championship. Echols County, sparked by medalist Annabelle Wade’s 95, and Seminole County also qualified. Natalie Lynch of Charlton County was the individual qualifier.

Area 4: Reigning champion Lake Oconee Academy easily won the tournament with a 153. Medalist Kelli Scheck shot 75 and Georgia Bosart shot 78 for the Titans. Social Circle and ACE Charter also qualified. Madi Grace Simmons of Georgia Military moved on as an individual qualifier.