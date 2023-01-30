Girls basketball rankings: Perennial power Holy Innocents’ new No. 1 in 4A

Brookwood (20-1) held on to the No. 1 spot in Class 7A with victories over Parkview (63-36) and Grayson (46-38). Archer, which was ranked No. 2 until losing to Brookwood 70-49 on Jan. 20 and falling one spot, is back at No. 2 after Buford lost to Wesleyan 72-58 on Saturday. Brookwood and Archer will play the rematch on Feb. 7 at Archer and are likely to meet again in the Region 4-7A tournament.

Buford fell to No. 4 with its loss, and Norcross moved up to No. 3.