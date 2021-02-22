Girls basketball rankings: Few changes after upset-free week of region tournaments

There was just minor shuffling among the top 10s in each of the eight classifications, and only two teams broke into the rankings.

Greater Atlanta Christian (11-7) returned to the Class 3A rankings at No. 10 after beating No. 5 Westminster 55-38 to win the Region 5-3A championship. Westminster had won the two regular-season meetings by a total of six points. Six of GAC’s seven losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top five of their classifications. The Spartans replaced previous No. 9 Beach, whose season was shut down by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System as the result of an altercation after its semifinal victory over Savannah.