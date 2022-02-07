Girls basketball rankings: Brookwood tightens grip on No. 1 in Class 7A

Brookwood strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Class 7A girls basketball rankings with a 65-57 victory over then-No. 2 Grayson in a Region 4-7A game Friday in Loganville.
The games was the first of two in seven days for the Gwinnett County rivals, who will face each other again Thursday at Brookwood in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Brookwood improved to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the region. Grayson, which dropped to No. 3 in the rankings behind North Forsyth, is 17-4 overall and 5-1 in region play. They will be the top two seeds in the region tournament next week.
All eight No. 1 teams held their spots after going unbeaten last week. The others are River Ridge in Class 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Luella in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Fannin County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private, and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Five new teams moved into the top 10s. Cass replaced Stockbridge in Class 5A; Chestatee and Bainbridge replaced North Oconee and Cedar Shoals in 4A; Laney replaced Heard County in 2A; and Charlton County replaced Dublin in A Public.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (18-3)
2. North Forsyth (20-3)
3. Grayson (17-4)
4. Norcross (18-4)
5. Cherokee (19-5)
6. Harrison (19-3)
7. Peachtree Ridge (17-5)
8. Archer (17-5)
9. West Forsyth (18-6)
10. Woodstock (17-8)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (23-1)
2. Lovejoy (19-3)
3. Buford (19-3)
4. Kell (20-2)
5. Rome (18-3)
6. Hughes (19-5)
7. Brunswick (22-1)
8. Sequoyah (18-6)
9. Sprayberry (16-6)
10. Carrollton (21-4)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (21-2)
2. Forest Park (15-5)
3. Greenbrier (20-3)
4. Warner Robins (20-5)
5. Griffin (19-6)
6. Northside-Columbus (19-5)
7. Union Grove (19-4)
8. Loganville (16-6)
9. Cass (20-3)
10. Jackson-Atlanta (11-3)
Class 4A
1. Luella (21-3)
2. Carver-Columbus (19-3)
3. Jefferson (20-3)
4. Baldwin (20-2)
5. Pickens (20-2)
6. Marist (20-3)
7. Arabia Mountain (16-5)
8. Hardaway (15-6)
9. Chestatee (17-7)
10. Bainbridge (16-9)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (23-1)
2. Cross Creek (19-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (22-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-5)
5. East Jackson (20-2)
6. Sumter County (19-6)
7. Murray County (18-4)
8. Oconee County (16-5)
9. Ringgold (18-6)
10. Tattnall County (14-6)
Class 2A
1. Fannin County (19-2)
2. Rabun County (17-4)
3. Elbert County (20-3)
4. Northeast-Macon (17-6)
5. Dodge County (18-3)
6. Swainsboro (15-2)
7. Washington County (14-5)
8. Callaway (16-4)
9. Laney (12-5)
10. Josey (16-5)
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (20-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (17-4)
3. St. Francis (16-3)
4. Wesleyan (12-6)
5. Hebron Christian (19-4)
6. Trinity Christian (19-5)
7. Galloway (13-7)
8. Deerfield-Windsor (16-3)
9. Calvary Day (16-4)
10. Darlington (18-5)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (17-1)
2. Montgomery County (19-2)
3. Screven County (16-3)
4. Pelham (14-1)
5. Taylor County (18-3)
6. Schley County (15-4)
7. Claxton (13-4)
8. Bryan County (20-4)
9. Charlton County (20-4)
10. Telfair County (16-5)
