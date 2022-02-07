Girls basketball rankings: Brookwood tightens grip on No. 1 in Class 7A

The games was the first of two in seven days for the Gwinnett County rivals, who will face each other again Thursday at Brookwood in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Brookwood improved to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the region. Grayson, which dropped to No. 3 in the rankings behind North Forsyth, is 17-4 overall and 5-1 in region play. They will be the top two seeds in the region tournament next week.