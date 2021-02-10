GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Tuesday

Lovett has 146.5 points and leads second placed Fannin (136), Oglethorpe County (120.5), Vidalia (117) and Elbert County (115). Lovett has won 11 traditional titles -- and two team dual titles -- but the Lions have not won a championship since 2003 in Class 3A, where it remained until reclassification to Class 2A this season.

Pisgah is two weeks removed from its first-ever wrestling title in the team dual championships and the Patriots are poised to capture its first traditional title. However, Pisgah (180.5) is leading Commerce (171.5) the seven-time defending champions. Trion, which won the Class 1A team dual title in 2020, is in third place with 154 points. For full results from each weight class, follow the LINK.