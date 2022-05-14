GHSA Track and Field state championship updates from Friday prelims

In the state’s highest class, the Mill Creek boys have 31 points and lead Marietta (27), Brookwood (21), Etowah (20) and Milton (19). On the girls side, Lowndes is at the top with 33 points and is leading Hillgrove (29.50), Harrison (24), Cherokee (23) and Archer (22) in a closely-contested top 5.

Shiloh leads with boys 6A team standings with 34 points while Carrollton (31), Pope (28), Buford (19.5) and Heritage-Conyers (18) give chase. On the girls side, Carrollton leads with 45 points ahead of Alexander (31), Cambridge (23), Daula (20) and Heritage-Conyers (17). In Class 5A, Calhoun leads the boys team competition with 45 points ahead of Blessed Trinity (34) and Starr’s Mill (33). On the girls side, Stockbridge leads with 28 points ahead of Jackson-Atlanta and Blessed Trinity (25 each).