GHSA Track and Field state championship updates from Friday prelims

The Mill Creek boys and the Lowndes girls lead the team totals in Class 7A after Session II at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships Friday across each of four locations around the state – – Hugh Mills in Albany, McEachern in Powder Springs, Grisham Stadium in Carrollton and Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
In the state’s highest class, the Mill Creek boys have 31 points and lead Marietta (27), Brookwood (21), Etowah (20) and Milton (19). On the girls side, Lowndes is at the top with 33 points and is leading Hillgrove (29.50), Harrison (24), Cherokee (23) and Archer (22) in a closely-contested top 5.
Shiloh leads with boys 6A team standings with 34 points while Carrollton (31), Pope (28), Buford (19.5) and Heritage-Conyers (18) give chase. On the girls side, Carrollton leads with 45 points ahead of Alexander (31), Cambridge (23), Daula (20) and Heritage-Conyers (17). In Class 5A, Calhoun leads the boys team competition with 45 points ahead of Blessed Trinity (34) and Starr’s Mill (33). On the girls side, Stockbridge leads with 28 points ahead of Jackson-Atlanta and Blessed Trinity (25 each).
Marist has control of the Class 4A team competition on both the boys and girls sides. For the boys, it has 44 points and is besting second-placed Ridgeland by 24 points. On the girls side, Marist has 51 points and leads Jefferson (46).
Hart County leads the boys side of Class 3A with 59 points, 15 points ahead of second-placed Westminster. For the girls, Westminster has 71 points and holds a commanding lead over second-placed Greater Atlanta Christain (32).
In Class 2A, Vidalia has 30 points to lead the boys competition ahead of Pace Academy (28) and Heard County, Bremen and Model (20). For the girls, Oglethorpe County has 50.50 points and is leading Pace Academy (44) and Dade County (29). In Class A Private, Wesleyan has 52 points and leads the girls competition ahead of Hebron (48). For the boys, Landmark Christian leads with 41 points ahead of Athens Academy (31), Darlington, Stratford and Holy Innocents’ (30 each).
Montgomery County and Commerce are tied atop the Class A Public boys competition with 26 points each ahead of Dublin (19), Macon County and Turner County (16 each). On the girls side, Gordon Lee has 78.50 points and holds a 50.5-point lead over Armuchee (28).
Here are the boys and girls past champions and to view all results from Thursday and Friday, follow the link.
About the Author