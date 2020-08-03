GHSA to discuss health commissioner’s concerns

The Georgia High School Association will discuss the Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner’s concerns about fall sports Wednesday when executive director Robin Hines has his weekly meeting with his sports-medicine advisory committee.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey told superintendents Friday on a Zoom call that she was concerned about the COVID-19 risks involved in football, competition cheerleading, band and chorus, according to Glenn White, the GHSA’s president, although White did not attend the meeting.
Hines was on Toomey’s call, according to White, but Hines attended a funeral Monday and was not immediately available for comment.
‘‘She made some recommendations about athletics, and they’re going to consider what she said, and after that committee meeting, we’ll go from there,’’ White said. ‘‘We respect her position. We’re going to consider everything she’s saying.‘'
According to officials in Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration, Toomey did not explicitly say that football or any sport should not be played. She said that certain sports, such as tennis and golf, made it easier to maintain social distance.
The GHSA does not coordinate band or chorus, and tennis and golf are spring sports, so only football and competitive cheer would be immediately pertinent to the association.
