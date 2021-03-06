GHSA state basketball semifinals: Friday night recap

Woodstock 75, Brookwood 58

Woodstock took a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter until Brookwood closed the gap to 34-28 at the half. Brookwood sophomore Diana Collins was held scoreless in the opening quarter, but netted 12 points in the second frame to get the Broncos back in the game. Collins ultimately ended the game with a team-high 25 points, but Woodstock was able to seize control in the second half. The Wolverines grew the lead to 52-40 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Broncos 23-18 in the final frame. Woodstock was led by Bridget Utberg’s 29 points and also got 17 points from Karson Martin and 11 points from Savannah Casey. No. 10 ranked Woodstock will take on No. 6 ranked Marietta in the Class 7A state championship following the Blue Devils’ dramatic 62-61 win over No. 2 McEachern. Woodstock will be playing for its first-ever state title and Marietta will be looking for its first state crown since 1951.

6A

Girls

Carrollton 73, Lovejoy 48

The Carrollton Lady Trojans picked up their 22nd consecutive victory with a strong outing against Lovejoy, putting them into the finals for a chance at their second state title in school history. The contest remained close after one quarter of play with Carrollton holding onto a one-point lead at 11-10. In the second, the Lady Trojans offense outscored Lovejoy 21-14 to build onto their lead. Again in the third, Carrollton’s defense showed up big, holding the Lovejoy offense to just six points. Meanwhile, the Lady Trojans offense continued to fire on all cylinders, and added 19 points to go up 51-30 headed into the fourth quarter. There, Carrollton continued to dominate with the ball, scoring 22 points to hit their highest total points in the postseason and erase any opportunity for a Lovejoy comeback. Now, the Lady Trojans await their finals matchup against Westlake.

Class 5A

Boys

Tri-Cities 70, Dutchtown 57

After securing their spot in the semifinals with a thrilling overtime victory against St. Pius X in the quarterfinals, Tri-Cities followed up with another outstanding performance against defending 5A champs Dutchtown to earn a spot in the finals and a chance for the Bulldogs’ second state title in school history. The game remained close through the first half, with Tri-Cities taking a one-point lead after the first quarter before Dutchtown tied the game at 33-33 heading into halftime. The third quarter saw a change in pace as the Tri-Cities offense came out firing, outscoring Dutchtown 15-6 through the first four minutes of play. With a 57-44 deficit heading into the fourth, Dutchtown was unable to mount a comeback as Tri-Cities held strong to secure the victory. The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 85.5 points per game through the postseason and are riding plenty of momentum heading into their finals matchup against the winner of the Chapel Hill/Eagle’s Landing game.

Girls

Woodward Academy 75, Griffin 52

Woodward Academy picked up its twentieth-consecutive victory with a sound 75-52 outing over Griffin, putting the Lady War Eagles in the finals for the first time in 22 years when head coach Kim Lawrence was on the team. After one quarter of play, Woodward’s defense managed to hold Griffin to just 11 points while putting up 20 points of their own. At the half, the Lady War Eagles built on their lead to make it 41-27. Junior point guard Sydney Bowles came out firing early, scoring 16 points in the first half with five rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals. With seven minutes left in the third, Griffin managed to cut into Woodward’s lead, making it a 10-point game at 41-31, but the Lady War Eagles did not falter and pulled ahead to secure the win. Bowles finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Right there with her was Sophomore Sara Lewis, who also scored 21 points along with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Next in line was Senior guard Kai Lanier, who scored 19 points with seven rebounds, two assists and five steals. Junior strong forward Mackenzie Moring also contributed eight points, four rebounds, three steals and a block. Woodward now awaits its finals matchup against the winner of the Forest Park/Dutchtown game.

Class 4A

Girls

Carver-Columbus 74, Cedar Shoals 70

Carver-Columbus escaped with a dramatic victory to faceoff with Cairo next week’s Class 4A finals. The Tigers jumped out to a 42-31 lead at the half, but Cedar Shoals sparked a 14-5 run to open the third quarter and closed out the frame with a 24-12 edge to take a 55-54 lead into the fourth quarter. Carver reclaimed the lead (69-68) with 1:47 left before holding off the Jaguars. Carver-Columbus extends its winning streak to 14 games and will look for its second state title in three years after clinching the program’s first-ever state title in 2019.

Cairo 55, Troup 52

Foul trouble plagued Troup early and ultimately gave Cairo a pathway to rally back for a dramatic semifinal victory. The Tigers committed six fouls within the first four minutes of the game and this forced star players Aniya Palmer and Alexia Murphy to go to the bench. Cairo was able to take a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter. Troup surmounted a massive 21-2 run with their stars back on the court and went into the half with a 33-23 lead. Palmer led Troup with 14 points in the first half. The second half comeback was facilitated by Troup’s costly fouls and Cairo roared back to take a 43-41 lead into the final frame. No. 9 ranked Cairo is now just one victory away from taking home its first state title since 1982.

Class 3A

Girls

Cross Creek 46, Lumpkin County 45

A last-second layup by Erin Martin sealed the victory for Cross Creek and sent the Razorbacks to Macon for a chance at the program’s first state championship. The Razorbacks faced an inbound on the far end of the court with 5.8 seconds left in the game while trailing Lumpkin County 45-44 after a bucket by Isabel Davenport. Cross Creek inbounded the ball and advanced it just past half court before Martin, a junior shooting guard, got open in the key and shot the ball off the glass just past the outstretched hand of a Lumpkin County defender. The ball went in as time expired. Lumpkin County led 10-4 with 5:10 left in the first quarter but Cross Creek ended the frame on a 6-0 run to pull even. At the half, Cross Creek led 18-16 but Lumpkin County took the lead on a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. Cross Creek responded with a 9-0 run of its own and took a 32-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Class 2A

Girls

Josey 47, Washington County 43

Josey won a 3A state championship in 1998, the program’s only title and after its semifinal victory over Washington County on the road, the Eagles one win away from the program’s second title. Defensive strength and a 12-0 run in the third quarter helped Josey pull away. “It’s awesome the way that they got there,” head coach Jawan Bailey told Wynston Wilcox of the Augusta Chronicle. “They came out and played a beautiful (second) half and that’s what I’m more proud of.” Josey was led by junior guard Aqoyas Cody who scored 17 points, sophomore Arieonna Booker who scored nine points and Jamirah Mitchell who scored eight points.

Class A Public

Girls

Calhoun County 46, Commerce 38

Commerce kept pace with No. 7 ranked Calhoun County for the first three quarters before the Cougars closed out the victory with a 20-12 scoring advantage in the final frame. Commerce was making its first semifinal appearance in 32 years and opened a 9-8 lead in the first quarter. Calhoun County stormed back to grab a 16-12 halftime lead, but the Tigers were able to tie it up 26-26 at the end of the third. Commerce stayed in the game thanks to an 18-point performance by Bryanna Sanders—who connected on five three-pointers to fuel her team-high points. With the victory, Calhoun County picks up its 10th-straight victory and sits one win away from taking home the program’s first-ever state title.

Class A Private

Girls

St. Francis 58, Holy Innocents’ 50

St. Francis won its three state championships from 2013 to 2016 – missing out in 2014 -- and now the Knights have a chance for a fourth title after a come-from-behind victory over two-time defending champion Holy Innocents’. Senior Mya Moore, who entered the game averaging around 15 points, scored 22 to lead the Knights. Freshman Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 12 points and junior Ryin Tillis and sophomore Trynce Taylor each scored eight points. St. Francis led 49-46 with 2:28 left in the game and pulled ahead 54-50 with 1:20 left before stifling defense secured the victory. Olivia Hutcherson (21 points) and Rachel Suttle (13 points) led Holy Innocents’.