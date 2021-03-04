GHSA state basketball quarterfinals: Wednesday night recap

Top-seeded Berkmar topped the Blue Devils on the road to move two victories away from its first state title since 2001. Jameel Rideout (12) and Dara Olonade (11) finished in double-digit scoring and Malique Ewin finished with nine points.

Milton 70, Newnan 34

Nationally-ranked Milton returned to the semis for the second-straight year in convincing fashion. The Eagles jumped out to a 40-16 halftime lead.

McEachern 84, Collins Hill 63

Visiting McEachern took a 36-28 lead at the half and grew it to 58-49 heading into the third quarter before icing the game with a 26-14 scoring edge in the final frame.

Class 6A

Boys

Lee County 67, Chattahoochee 64

Lee County senior guard Jordan Moser netted a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to send the host Trojans to the semifinals for the first time in 36 years.

Wheeler, Richmond Hill

Richmond Hill took an early 8-4 lead before the No. 1 ranked Wildcats closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Wheeler built its lead to 32-18 at the half and will visit Centennial in the semis.

Centennial 81, Evans 68

Centennial defeated No. 1 seed Evans to advance to the semifinals. Logan Turner paced the Knights with a game-high 29 points.

Class 5A

Boys

Dutchtown 72, Clarke Central 64

The Dutchtown Bulldogs are en route to defending their 2020 Class 5A state title following their victory over Clarke Central. The Senior duo of guard Cameron Callahan and forward Micah Evans were the spark of the Bulldogs’ offense, with both players scoring 18 points. Dutchtown now advances to face Tri-Cities in the semifinals in just the second year of Jordan Griffin’s tenure as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Eagle’s Landing 64, New Manchester 46

Eagle’s Landing claimed a strong victory over New Manchester to put the Eagles in the semifinals and two wins away from the program’s first state title since 2013. Eagle’s Landing hasn’t lost a game since its matchup against Tift County on Dec. 29, and has all the momentum heading into the Eagle’s semifinals matchup against Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill 79, Veterans 63

The Chapel Hill Panthers served Veterans its first loss of the season as they advanced into the semifinals, ending the Warhawks historic season where they made their first elite-eight appearance in school history. The duo of Senior KJ Doucet and Junior Cam Thornton was a key factor in the Panthers’ offensive production, with both players scoring 18 points. Next in line was Junior forward Chris Shannon who scored 14 points, and Senior Jameis Winters and Junior Peyton Weathersby both scored eight. Chapel Hill now advances into the semifinals where the Panthers will be matched up against Eagle’s Landing.

Tri-Cities 73, St. Pius X 71

Tri-Cities and St. Pius X played a close game through all four quarters, forcing overtime to break the 64-64 tie at the end of regulation. With the clock winding down Senior Eli’sha King drained the go-ahead basketball for Tri-Cities, and St. Pius was unable to score on a last-second half-court shot. Leading the Bulldogs on offense was the duo of Senior Peyton Daniels and Junior Simeon Cottle, who both scored 26 points. The victory gives Tri-Cities its fifteenth in a row, and launches the Bulldogs into the semifinals where they’ll be just two wins away from the program’s second state title in school history.

Girls

Forest Park 42, Hiram 27

Forest Park earned a spot in the semifinals following a sound win over Hiram, with the Lady Panthers’ defense showing up big to hold Hiram to just 27 points. The Lady Hornets struggled to pierce the Forest Park defense early as they were held to just 14 points in the first half, and the Lady Panthers never let go of their lead. The win gives Forest Park its eighth consecutive victory and brings the Lady Panthers one step closer to claiming a second-consecutive title after claiming last season’s Class 6A title.

Class 4A

Boys

Westover 70, Cedar Shoals 50

Visiting Westover used a game-changing 15-3 run in the second quarter to out-pace No. 1 seed Cedar Shoals. Isaac Abidde (16), Shamir Wingfield (16) and Keshay Watson (11) led Westover with double-digit scoring.

McDonough 29, Monroe 25

McDonough stunned host Monroe in one of the wildest games of this postseason. Monroe led 20-17 at the half and then ran out the entire clock in the third quarter. After no team scored in the third frame, the Warhawks closed out the victory with a 12-5 edge in the final frame. McDonough’s 29 is the lowest for a boys winner in state since 1950 when Jordan beat Brown, 27-26, also a quarterfinals game, according to Becky Taylor of the Georgia High School Basketball Project. The 54 combined points is also the lowest in a GHSA boys game since that Jordan-Brown game in 1950.

Girls

Troup 49, Flowery Branch 42

No. 8 ranked Troup sparked an 8-0 run in the second quarter to build a 16-13 lead and pushed it to 32-22 before the Falcons closed the gap to 32-28 at the end of the third. Troup advances to the semifinals to take on Cairo.

Class 3A

Boys

Hart County 76, Thomson 46

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are headed for a semifinal showdown with top-ranked Sandy Creek after moving past Thomson. The Bulldogs led 17-11 after the first quarter and expanded the lead with a 20-9 effort before halftime.

Cross Creek 72, Lafayette 60

Richard Visitacion led Cross Creek past Lafayette and into the semifinals with a 27-point performance Wednesday. Devin Pope scored 22 points and Corey Trotter scored 13 points for the Razorbacks.

Windsor Forest 60, Salem 57

Shamar Norman led with 24 points with four 3-pointers and D’Ante Bass scored 21 points with three 3-pointers to lead the Knights past Salem. Windsor Forest trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but rallied with a 20-11 run in the second quarter to lead 32-28 at the half.

Girls

Greater Atlanta Christian 53, Johnson-Savannah 43

The defending champions are one win away from a return trip to Macon after outlasting Johnson-Savannah. Two players -- Jaci Bolden (17 points), Kaleigh Addie (16 points) -- scored in double figures while Molly Pritchard and Laurren Randolh each scored seven points.

Class 2A

Girls

Butler 56, Columbia 55

Seventh-ranked Butler survived a late rally from Region 6 No. 1 seed Columbia to secure a 56-55 win on the road and a spot in this weekend’s semifinals. The Region 4 No. 1 seed Bulldogs held a 10-point lead (34-24) at halftime and a 46-37 edge heading into the fourth quarter before Columbia began to close the gap. The Eagles knotted the game at 55-55 with 0:35 remaining on the clock, but senior Brionna Sims sank the game-winning free throw with five seconds to spare. Sims finished the game with 15 points, and Jayla Thomas contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who will face Fannin County in the Final Four.

Class A Public

Boys

Girls

Dublin 79, Drew Charter 63

Dublin maintained control through the entirety of its third-round matchup with host Drew Charter, handing the top-ranked team its only loss of the season and securing a trip to the Final Four with the 79-63 upset. The Fighting Irish extended their 38-31 halftime lead to a 14-point edge midway through the third before Drew Charter found a bit of a spark to close the gap, but Region 4 No. 1 Dublin outscored the home team 27-16 in the fourth to seal the win.

Hancock Central 65, Terrell County 63

Hancock Central won its ninth-straight game with a narrow 65-63 road victory over the tenth-ranked—and previously undefeated—Greenwave out of Terrell County. The Region 7 No. 1 seeded Bulldogs improve to 14-1 on the season and advance to this weekend’s Final Four, where they will square off with Dublin following the Fighting Irish’s 79-63 upset of top-ranked Drew Charter.