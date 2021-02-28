GHSA state basketball playoffs: Saturday night recap

No. 7 North Gwinnett held off No. 9 ranked Norcross and extended its winning streak to 15 games. Norcross’ London Johnson was fouled on a three-point attempt with 3.5 left, but only connected on one of his free-throws. Brenden Rigsbee and RJ Godfrey led the Bulldogs with nine points each.

Milton 63, Archer 42

Nationally ranked Milton cruised past Archer to set up a home game against Newnan in the Elite eight. Bruce Thornton (20 points), Carlyle Kanaan (14), Lebbeaus Thomas Overton (12), and Kendall Campbell led the Eagles with double-digit scoring.

McEachern 57, Grayson 56 OT

No. 4 McEachern edged No. 2 Grayson in an overtime thriller to set up an Elite Eight showdown with Collins Hill. Cam McDowell scored six of his 19 points in overtime to help lift Indians and teammate Chance Moore finished with a game-high 20 points.

Pebblebrook 87, Newton 59

Pebblebrook stormed to a 43-24 halftime lead and took a 61-45 lead into the final frame. The Falcons advance to take on North Gwinnett in the Elite Eight.

Girls:

Newton 55, North Paulding 46

North Paulding overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit to advance to the Elite 8. Newton’s Aliyah Washington netted a game-high 21 points to go with her 12 rebounds.

Brookwood 56, Campbell 48

Unranked Brookwood avenged its 53-50 loss to Campbell in last year’s quarterfinals and advanced to the Elite Eight to face North Paulding after closing out the No. 4 ranked Spartans.

6A

Boys:

Evans 63, Tucker 50

Evans led 32-22 at halftime and led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter in its home win over Tucker to advance to the state quarterfinals. Devin Story led the Knights with 18 points, Joshton Mincey scored 17 points and Brasen James scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds. Also for Evans, Rashad King added seven points, six assists and seven rebounds; Tyson Jones had seven rebounds and three blocks; and Jay Stephens had seven rebounds.

Wheeler 77, Lanier 64

Host Wheeler had four players score in double-figures, as guard Isaiah Collier scored 19 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Ja’Heim Hudson had 18 points and 11 rebounds; Juvon Gamory had 12 points and three assists; Maxwell Harris had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Kaleb Washington had 10 points and 10 rebounds. For Lanier, Andrew McConnell scored 23 points, Justin Birch added 17 points and Makai Vassell had 12 points.

Girls:

Westlake 84, Brunswick 36

Westlake outscored visiting Brunswick 22-7 in the first quarter and 29-6 in the third quarter to help it advance to the state quarterfinals. Taniya Latson led Westlake with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go with five steals, three assists and three rebounds. Raven Johnson had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; Brianna Turnage had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals; and Camerah Langston had nine points, four steals and three assists.

5A

Boys:

Girls:

4A

Boys:

Dougherty 61, New Hampstead 56

Visiting Dougherty extended its 12-8 first quarter to lead to 35-20 at the half. No. 1 seed North Hampstead cut the lead to 59-56 with 31 seconds left before the Trojans iced the victory.

Cedar Shoals 75, Stephenson 66

Cedar Shoals trailed 28-6 at the end of the first quarter before roaring back to clinch the victory. Kashik Brown led the way with 28 points and teammate Jah Colbert finished with 20 points to lead Cedar Shoals.

Girls:

3A

Boys:

LaFayette 63, Greater Atlanta Christian 54

Three players scored in double figures for LaFayette as the Ramblers moved past GAC and into the quarterfinals. Aidan Hadaway and DeCameron Porte each scored 19 points. Junior Barber scored 16 points and Jaylon Ramsey scored seven points.

Cross Creek 60, Americus-Sumter 52

Corey Trotter led Cross Creek with 24 points, Richard Visitacion scored 18 points and Devin Pope scored 12 points to lead the Razorbacks past the Panthers. Cross Creek with travel to LaFayette in the second round.

Windsor Forest 64, Appling County 41

The Knights led 20-15 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 31-21 at the break. Windsor Forest outscored the Pirates 33-20 in the second half to pull away.

Hart County 70, Cherokee Bluff 45

After ending the first quarter tied at 12, the Bulldogs took control with a 19-7 run in the second quarter and a 19-11 advantage in the third quarter to take control. Hart County pushed the lead with a 20-15 effort in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Johnson-Savannah 75, Long County 43

The Atomsmashers had little trouble with Long County in the second round and will face top-ranked Sandy Creek in the quarterfinals.

Girls:

Johnson-Savannah 68, Tattnall County 58

Tiana Williams scored 25 points with five assists and five steals to lead the Atomsmashers past Tattnall County. K’Lya Hankerson scored 24 points with 20 rebounds and 15 blocks. Amani Hamilton scored 17 points with 20 rebounds and six blocks. Johnson will face Greater Atlanta Christian in the quarterfinals.

2A

Boys:

Girls:

A Public

Boys:

Greenforest 51, Trinity Christian 48

The Greenforest Eagles edged out the Trinity Christian Lions in the Sweet Sixteen round of the state playoffs. The game was close in the first quarter, with the Eagles leading the Lions 14-11 going into the second quarter. Then, the Eagles began to run away with the game in the second quarter and take a 31-20 lead going into halftime. The third quarter was uneventful, as the two teams only combined for 13 points. Then, in the fourth quarter, things heated up as the Lions scored 21 points in the quarter to make it close.

Girls:

A Private

Boys:

Holy Innocents’ 41, Darlington 35

The Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears defeated the Darlington Tigers in a close game in the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs. The top player for the Golden Bears today was senior combo guard Garrison Powell, who had 25 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Bears will face off against the Savannah Country Day Hornets in the Elite Eight.

Mt. Pisgah 62, Providence 50

The Mount Pisgah Christian Patriots blew out No. 1 ranked Providence Christian Academy on the road in the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs. The Patriots started off hot with a dominant first quarter, leading the Storm 23-5 going into the second quarter. The Patriots expanded that lead to 40-15 at the half. The Patriots continued their dominance in the third quarter, leading the Storm 45-27 going into the fourth quarter. The Storm managed to narrow the gap in the fourth quarter by scoring 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The Patriots will face off against the St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings in the Elite Eight.

Christian Heritage 68, Athens Academy 56

The No. 10 ranked Christian Heritage Lions held off the Athens Academy Spartans in the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs. The Lions led the Spartans 33-29 at halftime and went on to win the game by double-digits. Senior Deion Colzie was the top performer for the Spartans with 26 points and four blocks. Senior Jack Nasworthy was second with nine points. Seniors James Chandler and Hugh Laughlin were tied for third with six points each. Another notable performer was senior Palmer Bush, who had 10 assists. The Lions will face off against the First Presbyterian Day Vikings in the Elite Eight.

Girls:

